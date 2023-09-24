Picked the missus up from the airport yesterday for the week, so I may a touch less angry and moody for the next few days. On the drive home from the airport we stopped at her mom’s house and were going to go out to dinner but the Elmton was closed, so we just went to Handel’s for ice cream cones. I was thoroughly enjoying my ice cream cone and Joelle stated “every woman needs a man who looks at her the way you look at that ice cream cone.”

Rip Van Dishwasher is no longer working. I am assuming I will get a couple loads out of him in 2026 or so.