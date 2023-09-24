Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Tick tock motherfuckers!

This fight is for everything.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Crooked Clarence and ‘Quid Pro Koch’

Crooked Clarence and ‘Quid Pro Koch’

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Over at Slate, legal reporters Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern discuss why ProPublica’s latest revelations about Clarence Thomas and the Koch network are so significant: Clarence Thomas’ Latest Pay-to-Play Scandal Finally Connects All the Dots. As Stern points out, Thomas brags about his judicial steadiness, which he (implausibly) cites as proof that no outside influences affect his rulings.

But conspicuously, Thomas changed his mind on so-called “Chevron deference,” i.e., the notion that agencies’ “reasonable interpretation of ambiguous federal laws” should stand. And he flipped on that standard after being corruptly coopted by the Koch network:

Thomas was a strong supporter of Chevron deference and even wrote a major decision expanding it. But after he was cultivated by the Kochs and became their close friend, he drifted away from Chevron, ultimately renounced and repudiated Chevron deference and is now on the brink of issuing or joining a decision that will overturn Chevron deference this coming term, in a case that is partly funded and supported by the Koch network…

Stern: There’s no speculation required to connect those dots. There had been previous reporting on why Clarence Thomas changed his mind about Chevron deference, because it is a big question. It’s a huge anomaly in his jurisprudence to have an about-face like this, and I think the ProPublica report makes any kind of remaining subtext very clear. He was initiated into this circle through a conscious effort—basically recruited, right?

Lithwick: Groomed. Let’s say groomed… Last go round, we called it quid pro Crow, and now we’re calling it quid pro Koch, but it’s the same pay-to-play.

Thomas has demonstrated repeatedly that he has absolutely no shame. In 2021, he issued a ruling that favored shielding communications among a group of coup plotters that we now know included his wife. So it makes sense to assume he will not recuse in the case this term and will rule in favor of deregulation, just as the Koch network’s long-term strategy envisioned.

It’s hard to get normies to pay much attention to the SCOTUS, though the Dobbs decision seems to be an exception. Maybe that’s a crack in the dam or maybe not. In any case, kudos to ProPublica for keeping the heat on Crooked Clarence. I have a feeling they aren’t done digging up examples of plutocrats plying Thomas and his Fed Soc-approved colleagues with luxuries.

Open thread.

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Dangerman
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • gene108
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JPL
  • lee
  • MattF
  • New Deal democrat
  • Nukular Biskits
  • oldgold
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • sdhays
  • wjca
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      Frankensteinbeck

      just as the Koch network’s long-term strategy envisioned.

      I get uncomfortable when people use descriptions like this, because ‘Let’s buy judges like mistresses rather than call girls’ is barely sophisticated enough to be a strategy or long-term.  They’re not going “And in 15 years, he will be corrupt enough to overturn Chevron!”  They’re going “Let’s string him along and see how much we can squeeze out of him” but with added n-words because the Kochs are racist Bircher asswipes.  McConnell, that guy had a long-term strategy to put the corrupt, reactionary judges in place who could be bought.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      It’s not corrupt unless they exchanged pleasantries on the tarmac.  And, no, in the private jet doesn’t count. It’s tarmac or bust.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      hueyplong

      Their “So what are you going to do about it?” perfectly previews the essence of a hypothetical Trump second presidency.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      New Deal democrat

      The only way Clarence Thomas intends to leave SCOTUS is feet-first, at least using a Democratic Administration. Let’s be clear about that.

      Nevertheless, the fact remains that Justices are supposed to hold their seats “on good behavior,” which Thomas has flagrantly flouted.

      There is no reason Congress could not codify such rules of good behavior in their internal rules as standards the violation of which will lead to the commencement of Impeachment proceedings. Ultimately SCOTUS does respond to concerted political pressure (see, “The switch in time that saved the nine”). Eventually several other Justices might pay Thomas a visit in his chambers (as Marshall and Brennan did to Douglas.

      It’s at least worth a shot. There is no realistic downside.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      sdhays

      @JPL: My understanding is that Biden figured focusing on Thomas’ record was the better way to prevent him from being approved by the Senate. He understood his colleagues.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @New Deal democrat:

      It’s at least worth a shot. There is no realistic downside.

      True enough.  I also don’t see our legislators devoting the time and effort to make a huge push out of it when they know there’s no chance of anything passing, though.  I believe we’re already at the stage where elected Democrats regularly publicly complain and declare that they have ethics rules they want to pass if the Republicans will stop screaming “But we LIKE corruption!!!” for five seconds.  Probably not worth our legislators’ time to push harder than that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      gene108

      I wonder if the Koch’s, Crow’s, etc. are as surprised as I am that all the money they’ve spent over the decades buying media, funding think tanks, lobbying groups, astroturf groups, and wining and dining important people that they aren’t completely in charge of everything like they think they should.

      I honestly am surprised they don’t run everything with the money, resources, and years  they’ve spent trying to gain influence.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Frankensteinbeck: I think my description is accurate if I understand the history correctly, i.e., that deregulation was a Koch goal before Thomas was even on the court, and they took deliberate action over time to bring him around to their POV.

      Your string-them-along method seems to fit the corrupt actions of other billionaire sponsors like Crow, Huizenga, et al. It’s less direct, but it’s all a corrupt form of pay-to-play.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      Anyone with a clue about how to deal with this? Besides saying “Stop that or I’ll complain again!” I guess, insofar as there’s an answer, it has to be political.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      @Frankensteinbeck: My take’s a little different.

      It’s all about access, and the zillionaires know it.

      It’s what these junkets to the woods, or to Aspen, or to Davos, or some private island, or “teaching” in Padua, Italy, or whatever, are about.  Getting to glad-had with the people who control the laws and their interpretation and enforcement.

      It doesn’t have to be a “imma give you gold bars if you do me a favor” for it to be corrupt.  Just the effective selling of special access is enough, IMO.

      People living in a trailer in a swamp in Mississippi that are being poisoned by the Koch refinery down the road don’t have access to Clarence to talk about the weather, and oh, by the way, it’s horrible that all the school kids in town are getting weird cancers ever since the refinery ramped up production….

      This stuff isn’t hard.

      It’s not really about the gifts – it’s about the corrupt access and favors and insider exclusives that puts a thumb on the scales of justice. That’s the whole point.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      gene108

      @MattF:

      Pressure elected representatives to initiate ethics rules. Bombard Congressional offices with phone calls demanding actual ethics rules for the SCOTUS.

      I’m personally not that fired up over this to do that.

      Edit: A high level of effort with little chance of success.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JPL

      @sdhays:  My point is that Clarence’s behavior hasn’t changed.   Biden was in a tough position, and I get that, but unfortunately we will continue to have Clarence for years.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MattF

      @sdhays: We appreciate Biden’s experience— and ‘experience’ includes mistakes. Can’t get everything right. Unless, of course, you’re Donald Trump, who has never ever made a mistake. Fallibility has a positive side.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      HumboldtBlue

      @gene108: ​ 

      I honestly am surprised they don’t run everything with the money, resources, and years they’ve spent trying to gain influence.

      They run the GOP and the Supreme Court, what else is needed?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good (late) mornin’, y’all.

      I’ve been hammering my two US Senators about the lack of ethics on the SCOTUS and Thomas in particular.

      Of course, they’re both “conservative” Republicans, meaning they’re going to ignore me.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dangerman

      @hueyplong: Nothing is gonna change until arresting and jailing a bunch of them happens. DJT is a fine start (and fuck this house arrest shit; get convicted of a felony, wave buh bye to the Secret Service.

      Next, pass Universal Basic Income and pay it by taxing the shit out of the uber wealthy. Sure, they will bitch and moan. Who cares?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​ 

      As long as they keep the Senate and the SC, they’re fine. Their push at the local level — book banning, hating LGBTQ, destroying school districts — is going strong, even with some much-needed pushback.

      They may be losing on the hot topic of abortion healthcare but their still well in the game on a hundred other issues.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      lee

      I’ve been basically on vacation the last 2 weeks so my reading of balloon juice has been rather sporadic.

       

      Had there been a thread about India killing a Canadian citizen?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Yarrow

      I kind of wonder why all this is coming out about Clarence Thomas and not much is coming out about other Justices. Is he just the worst, most egregious one? Is he worse than the others at hiding it? Is his corruption easier to find, see, explain? Does someone have it in for him so they keep leaking dirt to ProPublica?

      He can’t be the only corrupt one. Where’s the corruption done by the other ones?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      oldgold

      The irony is that the supposed contextual on the Court are using the the madness of Marbury to play an outsized super legislative role the Constitution never provided for.

      The truth is that Article III of the Constitution was not well thought through. It is damn near as bad  as the Bill of Rights.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      gene108

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      They are playing defense and, little by little, they are losing.

      “They” are a varied set of interests from the gun lobby to the businesses that want deregulation of environmental laws to the Bible thumpers who are mad they aren’t in charge anymore and some I’m missing.

      Not all of them are losing at the same rate.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      wjca

      @Yarrow: He can’t be the only corrupt one. Where’s the corruption done by the other ones?

      He’s been at it longer, so there’s more to find.

      Plus, perhaps, getting away with so long may have made him less diligent about hiding it.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @HumboldtBlue: ​

      their still well in the game on a hundred other issues.

      No they’re not. Queer issues are an excellent example. They didn’t even have to play the game 20 years ago. Society agreed with them. They’d won. This is all a desperate attempt at claw back. It’s brutal, it’s scorched-earth, and they’ve actually scored a serious point with Dobbs, but they’re on defense and losing ground.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      @Yarrow: The AP story about Gorsuch’s junkets to Padua, etc., in my comment above talks a little about the other justices.  Clarence is just the most blatant – that we know about.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.