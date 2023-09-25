I know we’ve had kind of a lot of these lately, but the world isn’t neat, and we try to help when the need is there.

It would be awesome, wouldn’t it, if everybody had a huge support system, and a nest egg?

I am just glad that we all have Balloon Juice. It was so helpful a week ago to be able to vent about the situation with Mr. Bear, and to have people care, and offer information that was so helpful.

Today, Ajabu could use some help from us.

Here’s part of what Ajabu wrote to me:

I really hate to do this, but I have no choice. This is the worst situation I’ve faced in decades. I can deal with a crisis but this has been a pile on. I went in the hole over four grand with this car situation, which wiped out all my cushion money. I finally got my car back last week after nearly 6 months. I also had to add a $400 car payment for a car for my wife. So I upped my overhead as my income diminishes… And to add to the pile on: my regular steady gig just went on a two month hiatus while they renegotiate the contract with the outside payroll service that pays their musicians. I have to get out of this mess playing casuals, that are very unstable. Bottom line is I’m completely upside down financially. I just paid my September mortgage three days ago and October is breathing down my neck. If you guys could help me get past this I will be eternally grateful. These are supposed to be my “golden years” and I’m struggling more than when I was starting out. Becoming an elderly musician was apparently a poor career choice… I can’t thank you enough for any help you can give!

Ajabu is set up with Zelle, so that would be best, but if you preferred to send a check, I can make sure he gets it. With Zelle, the money lands directly into the person’s checking account, right away, and there are no fees on either end.

If you want to donate with Zelle, and you already have an account with them, and the app, and his name is all you need. Don Moors.

Please don’t send money to “Ajabu” – even though the Ghost Cat who mistakenly received funds from a few people was surely pleased to suddenly have money from strangers landing in her account! :-)

If you want to donate but aren’t set up with Zelle, it’s quite painless, and Steeplejack has volunteered to help folks if they have any Zelle setup questions.

If you guys are up for helping, we would like to get Ajabu $4k to cover the two months while his regular gig is on hiatus, that could be the boost that he needs. Ajabu will still have to scramble to keep things going, but missing mortgage payments is bad, so it would be awesome if we could at least cover that while he can hopefully line up some individual gigs.

Ajabu has been kind of quiet on the blog of late, so I’ll share a couple of posts to help dust off the cobwebs:

And of course, like all things at Balloon Juice, no one should feel obligated to donate to the blog, to help another BJ peep, or to political fundraising.

