Russia opened up on civilian targets again in Odesa overnight.

Two Odesa residents were killed as the result of another russian terrorist attack.

Overnight, russia launched 19 Shaheds, 12 Kalibr cruise missiles, and two Oniks supersonic missiles against Odesa. All 19 UAVs and 11 Kalibrs were shot down.

The port infrastructure – the marine… pic.twitter.com/gtNIhuHrfB — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 25, 2023

The port infrastructure – the marine station and the hotel – has been damaged.

russian missiles struck a hotel in Odesa last night.

A pathetic attempt at retaliation for our successful hit on the russian Navy HQ in Sevastopol. 📷 Andrey Stavnitser pic.twitter.com/I9nlq0HYHD — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 25, 2023

Odesa hotel in the harbor before and after tonight's Russian attack pic.twitter.com/Bc0VYksnrG — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 25, 2023

They hit Kherson by daylight:

Today, russian terrorists launched several guided air bomb attacks on Beryslav in the Kherson region. A home and two utility companies were destroyed. Three people were killed, and three were injured. pic.twitter.com/lzoh5VwP0i — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 25, 2023

Here is President Zelesnkyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The best thing for us is to be capable of producing advanced weapons to guarantee Ukraine’s security, and we will do so – address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Today Defense Minister Umerov delivered an important report: the first American-made Abrams tanks are already in Ukraine. We are preparing them to reinforce our actions against the occupiers. And it will be a significant reinforcement. We are also working to get all the other weapons capabilities we need. This includes F16s – we are preparing pilots and infrastructure. This also includes long-range weapons – we are doing our utmost to enable Ukraine to do more to liberate its territory. The same goes for air defense. To cover the entire territory of our country, we need more systems than we currently have. The best thing for us is to be able to produce air defense and other advanced weapons. This is the only way. To guarantee Ukraine’s security. And we will produce, we will build all the necessary production facilities step by step. And, by the way, we see a very clear interest of the world in working with us to build a new defense force not only for Ukraine, but also for our partners. For our world as a whole – a rules-based world that will not tolerate the aggression and terror that Russia is trying to make the norm. Today, Minister for Strategic Industries Kamyshin reported on the preparation of the first Defense Industries Forum: there are already more than 160 companies that will participate. 26 countries. Different parts of the world: America, Asia, Europe, Australia. Manufacturers of a full range of weapons. We will bend every effort to unite the world to create a new and powerful arsenal for Ukraine and all defenders of international law. Today, I also held meetings on the results of my visit to the United States and Canada, as well as meetings with the leaders of partner countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. All the agreements we have reached, all the prospects for Ukraine – everything must be implemented as soon as possible. For each of the areas, we are appointing a specific official who will be responsible for the implementation of the agreements. Defense, political cooperation, strengthening and purging of institutions, energy sector, recovery. I would like to pay special attention to Penny Pritzker, the newly appointed U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine’s Recovery. This is a very important appointment. It is a clear symbol of America’s confidence in Ukraine’s future. I had a meeting with Mrs. Pritzker in New York, and she was also in Washington for expanded talks with President Biden. The atmosphere is productive. And it is important for us to ensure that the Special Representative can start working with Ukraine and in Ukraine as soon as possible. I also held a meeting with government officials and the Office on our grain exports. We coordinated further steps and noted the results achieved. First: The European Commission endorsed the roadmap for mutual monitoring of grain exports. This is completely rational. Second, we are gradually removing emotions from this topic on most issues. Work with our neighbors can and should become fully constructive, and Ukraine is doing everything for this. Third, I am grateful to those of our partners who have prevented violations of EU trade rules and the Association Agreement. We expect the same constructive cooperation as with Bulgaria and Romania from other neighboring countries. The European Union is a space for mutual understanding and cooperation. This is how it should be. And one more thing. I would like to thank all our Air Force servicemen, all our anti-aircraft gunners, and servicemen of mobile fire groups who repel Russian missile and drone attacks every day and night. During just one attack against Ukraine last night, the enemy used 33 strike weapons – “Shaheds” and missiles. Most of them were launched against Odesa and the region. Most of them were shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them. Unfortunately, there were hits. But 30 targets out of 33 were neutralized. It is important to bear in mind that each neutralized target means saved lives. And we will retaliate against Russia for every strike against our cities and villages, against every Ukrainian community. For Odesa, for Beryslav and Kherson, for Donetsk, Kharkiv and Sumy regions. For all our regions. I thank everyone who rescues people after the occupiers’ attacks! I thank everyone in the world who helps us defend Ukraine! Glory to our warriors! Glory to all who work for the sake of the state! Glory to Ukraine!

The Abrams have arrived in Ukraine:

Abrams, welcome to 🇺🇦! — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) September 25, 2023

The first batch of Abrams tanks was delivered to Ukraine on Saturday – New York Timeshttps://t.co/CyoVnvD5n9 pic.twitter.com/eQyV8oJu3I — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 25, 2023

When President Zelenskyy addressed Canada’s parliament a naturalized Ukrainian-Canadian citizen who fought in World War II was present in parliament and recognized by the Speaker of Parliament for fighting against the Soviets and Russia. The problem was that this World War II veteran had fought in the 14th Waffen Division also known as the Waffen SS-Galician Division. The Times of Israel has details: (emphasis mine)

TORONTO (AP) — The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons apologized Sunday for recognizing a man who fought in a Nazi military unit during World War II. Just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an address in the House of Commons on Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him. Rota introduced Hunka as a Canadian and Ukrainian war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division. The First Ukrainian Division was a voluntary unit commanded by the Nazis that was also known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division or the SS 14th Waffen Division. It was responsible for “mass murder” and “crimes against humanity during the Holocaust,” according to Canada’s Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center. “In my remarks following the address of the President of Ukraine, I recognized an individual in the gallery. I have subsequently become aware of more information which causes me to regret my decision to do so,” Rota said in a statement. He added that his fellow Parliament members and the Ukraine delegation were not aware of his plan to recognize Hunka. Rota noted Hunka, a Ukrainian immigrant, is from his district. “I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my action,” Rota said. Hunka could not be immediately reached for comment. Canadian lawmakers cheered and Zelensky raised his fist in acknowledgement as Hunka saluted from the gallery during two separate standing ovations. Rota called him a “Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said in a statement that Rota had apologized and accepted full responsibility for issuing the invitation to Hunka and for the recognition in Parliament. “This was the right thing to do,” Trudeau’s statement said. “No advance notice was provided to the Prime Minister’s Office, nor the Ukrainian delegation, about the invitation or the recognition.” That did not stop the leader of the opposition, Pierre Poilievre, from slamming an “error in judgment.” The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies issued a statement Sunday saying the speaker’s adulatory remarks ignored “the horrific fact that Hunka served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, a Nazi military unit whose crimes against humanity during the Holocaust are well-documented… [It] was responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians with a level of brutality and malice that is unimaginable.” The Jewish advocacy group called the incident “shocking” and “incredibly disturbing.” “An apology is owed to every Holocaust survivor and veteran of the Second World War who fought the Nazis, and an explanation must be provided as to how this individual entered the hallowed halls of Canadian Parliament and received recognition from the Speaker of the House and a standing ovation,” it said in a statement. B’nai Brith Canada’s CEO, Michael Mostyn, said it was outrageous that Parliament honored a former member of a Nazi unit, saying Ukrainian “ultra-nationalist ideologues” who volunteered for the Galicia Division “dreamed of an ethnically homogenous Ukrainian state and endorsed the idea of ethnic cleansing.” “We understand an apology is forthcoming. We expect a meaningful apology. Parliament owes an apology to all Canadians for this outrage, and a detailed explanation as to how this could possibly have taken place at the center of Canadian democracy,” Mostyn said before Rota issued his statement. Members of Parliament from all parties rose to applaud Hunka. A spokesperson for the opposition Conservative party said the party was not aware of his history at the time.

Apparently no one else did either. And, even worse, no one properly vetted this guy.

Here is Speaker Rota’s letter of apology:

And his verbal apology today:

Canada’s opposition leader, who also, as The Times of Israel reported, gave Hunka a standing ovation, is trying to leverage this for his own and his party’s political advantage. The Globe & Mail has details:

Question Period was dominated Monday by exchanges over the Speaker of the House of Commons publicly honouring a Ukrainian-Canadian man visiting the Commons as a Second World War hero, even though the man served in a Nazi SS unit during the war. Anthony Rota, the Speaker, presided over Monday’s session in the Commons even though he has been at the centre of the controversy and apologized in writing and verbally for Friday’s incident after a speech to Parliament by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Pierre Poilievre, the federal Conservative leader and leader of the official opposition, pressed for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take responsibility for the incident, although Mr. Rota has said the situation was entirely his fault. Karina Gould, the government house leader, said she was extremely disappointed with the situation, but noted, speaking to Mr. Rota, that it was the Speaker’s call – ”and yours alone” – to allow the individual into the galleries. “It’s something we are all very disappointed by.” She added, “As a descendant of Jewish Holocaust survivors , I am personally very hurt by the fact that this chamber recognized this individual and I am sure that everyone feels the same way in this chamber.” On Monday, Mr. Poilievre said the prime minister was responsible for security and vetting anyone who comes in contact with a foreign leader, particularly one at war, and that he should apologize. Mr. Trudeau was not present in the Commons for Question Period on Monday. Aside from private meetings, the only commitment on his agenda for the day was a meeting with British Columbia Premier David Eby, who is visiting the nation’s capital. Ms. Gould asked Mr. Poilievre not to politicize the situation, focusing on Mr. Rota in her response. “He knows just as well as everyone else in this chamber that the decision to invite this individual was yours, Mr. Speaker, and yours alone, that you did not inform the government or the Ukrainian delegation that you were inviting him or that you would recognize him. You made that public yesterday. The leader of the opposition knows that. I would ask that he sticks to the facts.” Earlier Monday, the Bloc Québécois joined NDP’s calls for the resignation of Mr. Rota, backing the NDP calls for Mr. Rota to go over the situation. Hours after the NDP House Leader Peter Julian on Monday said Anthony Rota should quit, Yves-François Blanchet, Leader of the Bloc, backed the Speaker’s exit. “The Bloc Québécois can only note, on the one hand, the damage caused by the Speaker’s error, and on the other hand, the loss of confidence in the House that it needs to carry out its function,” Mr. Blanchet said in a statement. “Therefore, we call on the Speaker of the House to act responsibly and relinquish his office.” The Prime Minister’s Office has said that Mr. Hunka was a guest selected independently by the Speaker and that “no advance notice was provided to the Prime Minister’s Office, nor the Ukrainian delegation, about the invitation or recognition.” Outside the Commons on Monday, Mr. Julian said the NDP will talk to other parties to see where they stand on the fate of the Speaker. He declined to specifically respond to a journalist’s question about the other parties not calling for Mr. Rota’s resignation. The NDP house leader said the caucus is not working, at this point, on a motion calling for the Speaker to step down but that “this is a very serious situation. We’re not going to play games with this.” Responding to Conservative criticism of the government, Mr. Julian said it is his understanding that the Speaker chooses guests in the gallery: “I don’t believe that is something that goes through the government.”

The Kremlin is also trying to leverage this screw up for its own advantage too! The Jerusalem Post has the details.

The Kremlin said on Monday it was “outrageous” that a Ukrainian man who served in one of Adolf Hitler’s Waffen SS units during World War Two had been presented to Canada’s parliament last week as a hero. Yaroslav Hunka, 98, received two standing ovations from Canadian lawmakers in the House of Commons lower chamber during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. The speaker, Anthony Rota, apologized in the House on Monday for formally recognizing Hunka but did not heed calls to resign. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the episode showed a careless disregard for historical truth, and that the memory of Nazi crimes must be preserved. “Such sloppiness of memory is outrageous,” Peskov told reporters. “Many Western countries, including Canada, have raised a young generation that does not know who fought whom or what happened during the Second World War. And they know nothing about the threat of fascism.” The episode plays into the narrative promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he sent his army into Ukraine last year to “demilitarize and denazify” the country, a European democracy whose Jewish president lost family members in the Holocaust. Earlier this month Putin stressed the part that “local nationalists and anti-Semites” had played in the murder of 1.5 million Jews in Ukraine during the Holocaust and said “this has a direct relation to the present day.” Peskov told reporters that Russia was waging an “irreconcilable fight” against fascism that was “trying to find its feet in the center of Europe, in Ukraine.”

The tankies, vatniks, and useful idiots have been out in force on social media over this for the past several days.

Here is Illia Ponomarenko’s take”

– this old man suddenly appears to have had history with the… pic.twitter.com/HeaJmXOGen — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 25, 2023

– this old man suddenly appears to have had history with the Waffen-SS during WWII

– the Canadian speaker naturally offers apologies for the scandal and the awkward situation.

Meanwhile, advocates of the most devastating European war since WWII waged by Russia:

“GOTCHA!!!! So Ukraine is a Nazi nation here!! We told ya! Here’s why Ukraine must be exterminated to ashes and annexed by Russia!”

My take as a Jewish American national security professional sitting here trying to finish the update before breaking my Yom Kippur fast is that Speaker Rota made a stupid mistake. Beyond that there is no there there. And anyone, from Canadian opposition leaders to American politicians or commentators to the usual blue checkmark group on Twitter, need to think real hard about whether they really want to take the Kremlin’s side on this given what we know of first the Soviet Union’s and now Russia’s alternative history of World War II. They won’t of course, but they should.

One final point on this because I’m sure someone – not here – will eventually start calling for this nonagenerian’s prosecution for war crimes: DON’T!! The guy is in his 90s, what meaningful result are you going to get from making his final years miserable? None, none whatsoever. I’m not soft on NAZIs or war criminals, but at some point there is a difference between justice balanced with mercy and revenge. Deuteronomy 16:20 commands Jews that “Justice, justice shall you pursue,” not vengeance. At this point having the history of his activities in World War II broadcast to the entire world, let alone his neighbors, is enough punishment for the 94 year old Mr. Hunka. He has to live his remaining years with the memory of what he did and did not do. And he has to live them with everyone he knows knowing about it. That’s more than enough punishment.

Verbove and Novoprokopivka:

From recent video geoconfirmations, it's clear that the UAF are actively operating near Verbove and Novoprokopivka. Satellite analysis, based on observable landscape changes, supports it and shows fire shifting toward both Verbove and the southern part of Novoprokopivka🧵Thread: pic.twitter.com/heEwrZOK6L — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 25, 2023

3/ For a clearer grasp of the tactical situation, terrain understanding is key. The landscape is primarily flat with slight elevations shown on this map. Remember, these elevations are relative to the overall flat terrain, and the red color doesn't always show dominant hills. pic.twitter.com/3NdUtNJ7Hr — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 25, 2023

5/ I want to emphasize that russian defense has not collapsed. Despite enduring substantial losses and being compelled to retreat, they still maintained control over their forces and afforded organized retreat, continuing to present a formidable challenge to our forces. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 25, 2023

7/ I kindly request your support through likes, follows, and shares of the first message in the thread. Recent satellite imagery and the integration of new elevation and 3D tools depend on your generous contributions via the Buy Me a Coffee account linked to my profile. Thank you — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 25, 2023

No, I do not expect a quick advance thereafter. This can be confirmed by statements from officials who say that it will roll over to the winter period — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 25, 2023

So far russians are being pushed further, but pushing and breakthrough are different things, and breakthrough exploitation is a whole different story. There are still minefields ahead — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 25, 2023

They are weakened and decimated, but it's not like our forces have grown and added in ammo and manpower — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 25, 2023

No, the ammo situation isn't great, and the coming numbers are much lower than required for advances. Russians also modify and adapt to our tactics, no need to assume that they don't. The situation remains difficult despite serious progress, no need to play down their defenses — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 25, 2023

Russia occupied Sevastopol:

An air raid alert sounds in Sevastopol and the rest of Crimea. Russian air defense activity is also reported. Russian sources claim that Crimea is under Storm Shadow attack. It is also reported that Russians allegedly scrambled military aircrafts and helicopters to avoid being… pic.twitter.com/g39TbH3Sxb — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 25, 2023

After the attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, 34 officers died, among them the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Victor Sokolov. Another 105 were injured. – according to the Special Operations Forces of Ukrainehttps://t.co/J4yVGpnT9C pic.twitter.com/J0QjjVzGEm — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 25, 2023

Commander of the Black Sea Fleet was killed as a result of attack on the HQ in Sevastopol as reported by SOF. Additionally, 33 Russian officers were killed, and 105 more injured. They say more will follow. pic.twitter.com/ELcWgHLuuy — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 25, 2023

Sorokyne/Krasnodon, Russian occupied Luhansk:

/1. Explosions/ammunition detonation is reported in Russian controlled Sorokyne (Krasnodon), Luhansk region. pic.twitter.com/rOsfUgJ0d1 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 25, 2023

/3. Another video of explosion in Sorokyne (Krasnodon) pic.twitter.com/OB9ijdGLQr — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 25, 2023

Chkalovski air base, Moscow Oblast, Russia:

Ruslan Leviev, a founder of Conflict Intelligence Team, has said that they do have a footage that confirms the recent sabotage on the Russian Chkalovski air base, near Moscow. However they are not able to publicly reveal it because of safety issues.

P.S: Not long ago, CIT also… https://t.co/XceVKP3L0t pic.twitter.com/MKi8QEZ333 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 25, 2023

Ruslan Leviev, a founder of Conflict Intelligence Team, has said that they do have a footage that confirms the recent sabotage on the Russian Chkalovski air base, near Moscow. However they are not able to publicly reveal it because of safety issues. P.S: Not long ago, CIT also published unique footage of the damage to the Russian submarine Rostov-on-Don. https://youtube.com/watch?v=gisw33oESMI&si=yXKwpw5lJzMI4C_r

Bryansk air base, Bryansk Oblast, Russia:

As I understand it, the cause of incident in Khalino military airfield looked something similar to what we can see on todays photo from Bryansk:

Today a UAV fell in Bryansk, on the photos the Russian military and the FSB are picking up and inspecting parts of the fallen drone.… https://t.co/8qftjiywLh pic.twitter.com/VYogy2yrXG — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 25, 2023

As I understand it, the cause of incident in Khalino military airfield looked something similar to what we can see on todays photo from Bryansk: Today a UAV fell in Bryansk, on the photos the Russian military and the FSB are picking up and inspecting parts of the fallen drone. Unfortunately in this case, unlike Khalino, the FSB and officers were not injured.

Khalino air base, Kursk Oblast, Russia:

More information about yesterday’s Khalino military airfield incident. As per Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine:

At the airfield "Khalino" in the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone was landed by Russian electronic warfare systems on the runway. When the leadership of the… https://t.co/DPgNOr4OSx — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 25, 2023

More information about yesterday’s Khalino military airfield incident. As per Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine:

At the airfield “Khalino” in the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone was landed by Russian electronic warfare systems on the runway. When the leadership of the aviation regiment and FSB officers arrived for closer inspection drone exploded. As claimed, the following were killed or injured during the explosion:

→ commander of the 14th aviation regiment;

→ one of his deputies;

→ a group of aviator officers;

→ a representative of the FSB military counterintelligence;

→ airport employees.

More details: https://news.liga.net/ua/politics/news/na-rossiyskom-aerodrome-halino-ukrainskiy-dron-udaril-po-rukovodstvu-aviapolka-gur

For you naval drone enthusiasts:

New underwater drone Marichka. Can’t wait to see Marichka hunting for Russian ships pic.twitter.com/Tez4kvd7y6 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 25, 2023

That’s enough for tonight. Not least because I really NEED to eat something and rehydrate as I’ve not eaten anything since about 7 PM last night and have had less than 6 ounces of water or any other beverage today.

