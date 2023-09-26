Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Victory in Alabama?

I have no idea if this settles the matter for Alabama GOP, cheating seems to be their only play.

(Sorry for all the Twitter links, but for breaking news, that’s still the best for embeds)

    34Comments

    4. 4.

      bbleh

      I woulda given slight odds for this to happen, ‘cuz judges in general do NOT like to have their orders defied, and in this case Alabama did it TWICE.  None of which is to minimize the heavy lift by the VR lawyers, especially the first time around.

      So now what?  I’d give odds — again slight — that Alabama WON’T comply, maybe by simply ignoring the special master’s map, and once litigation resumes complaining that it’s too late for any changes.

      And even more interesting, if they don’t comply, THEN what?  I can’t see Biden federalizing the National Guard or anything like that.  Could they maybe be sued to presumptively declare the results of any election using noncompliant maps null and void?  What would that mean — no Congress-critters from Alabama?  Suppose a Republican House votes to seat them anyway?

      It seems like a big can of worms that we’re barely halfway through …

    5. 5.

      H.E.Wolf

      Hooray!

      This is a great reminder that “red” states are often actually “voter suppression” states. We needn’t give up on them.

    6. 6.

      Dagaetch

      I’m delighted but not really surprised. As much as I’m sure the RWNJustices would like to get rid of any and all D voting districts, they have big “you will respect my authoritah” energy. Openly defying the Court is gonna get you smacked down, even if they might agree with you.

    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      If state officials refuse to comply, would it be possible to exclude the state’s electoral votes and/or refuse to seat reps and senators elected under the maps in question until they comply? Not a lawyer and not a constitutional scholar, so maybe this isn’t possible — just spit-balling here…

    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @bbleh:

       Could they maybe be sued to presumptively declare the results of any election using noncompliant maps null and void?  What would that mean — no Congress-critters from Alabama?  Suppose a Republican House votes to seat them anyway?

      It would be very unlikely to be a Republican House.  AL has 7 CDs, and I assume they’re currently 6-1 GOP.  There goes most of their House majority right there, assuming the excluded AL Congresscritters don’t get to vote on their own inclusion.

    15. 15.

      Brit in Chicago

      @Betty Cracker: I don’t think this decision could make any difference to the votes for the Electoral College, or for Senator. (So, unfortunately, I can’t see those being excluded.) But it is relevant to the US House.

      I kind of doubt that even Alabama will defy the USSC. If they do, I think we’re in uncharted waters—unless there is some precedent from the Reconstruction era and its aftermath.

    16. 16.

      JMG

      The Court could and it seems would find the Governor and legislature in contempt if they defy the order. They could find them X dollars a day until they comply. They could order arrests, which the DOJ and White House would be bound to enforce. But the fines would probably be enough.

    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      Since it’s an open thread, three more Dems in the U.S. Senate called for Gold Bar Bob to resign: Tester, Baldwin and Casey. They join Senators Fetterman, Welch, Brown, Warren, Heinrich and Rosen in saying the crook should GTFO. Kudos to each.

    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      IIRC, there was some speculation that Kavanaugh would switch his vote from the first appeal (which went against Alabama), based an issue he raised himself in his concurring opinion then: That redistricting to achieve racial equity could not go on “indefinitely.”
      Alabama cited that precise argument in its latest appeal… but it seems Kavanaugh was not swayed, even though they made his own argument right back at him. I do find that interesting – maybe Kavanaugh doesn’t like being defied by a mere state government even more than he doesn’t like people of color having representation in Congress.​

    23. 23.

      cmorenc

      @satby:

      Fully expected that SCOTUS would not be amused by the Alabama GOP’s open defiance.

      Even with a court generally inclined to weaken 14A and VRA voting rights, Justices don’t take kindly to open defiance of such a very recent court ruling.  That, as much as anything,  motivated Kavanaugh to stick with the original 5-4 ruling

    24. 24.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @SFAW: @Brit in Chicago:

      I kind of doubt that even Alabama will defy the USSC…

      They already did, which is why today’s decision came about, yes?

      Exactly. We never seem to be prepared for the GOP to be utterly shameless, defying any law or tradition that gets in their way in order to get what they want. Of course, they will defy it. I hope the administration is prepared.

    26. 26.

      Geminid

      I think there are Voting Rights Act lawsuits similar to this one in North Carolina and South Carolina. The one in South Carolina could affect the composition of the South Carolina 1st CD represented by Nancy Mace.

      Last decade, court-ordered redistricting resulted in election of a second Black Repesentative for Virginia. Its 4th CD was redrawn after a VRA lawsuit, and the late Don McEachin won it in 2016.  Rep. McEachin passed away one week after last year’s midterms, and that seat is now held by Rep. Jennifer McClellan. The 4th includes the City of Richmond and runs south to the border of North Carolina.

    28. 28.

      randy khan

      For what it’s worth, at this point the legislature and the Governor (more or less) are out of the picture on the new districts – the court is going to draw them, based on input from consultants and whatever the parties say about the proposed maps.  That means that if the Alabama government resists implementing them, the court can go after the officials who don’t do it, with fines and even imprisonment for contempt.

      But this should give those folks the message that they’re fighting a losing battle, and while lost causes are a thing in the deep South, probably they don’t mean that they’re willing to pay the price.

    29. 29.

      RaflW

      Now that SCOTUS has made the final say, can’t the DoJ run roughshod over AL legislation (would require more court action, but it would be one hell of a court that would dare to defy such a fresh ruling)?

    30. 30.

      Baud

      OT Via reddit

      The EU has issued a warning to Elon Musk to comply with sweeping new laws on fake news and Russian propaganda, after X – formerly known as Twitter – was found to have the highest ratio of disinformation posts of all large social media platforms.

    32. 32.

      RaflW

      @Dagaetch: The conservative Justices also likely understand that green-lighting extreme partisan gerrymanders would mean that several blue states might shrug off their commitment to good governance/fairness and adopt a ‘sauce for the gander’ retributional gerrymander and freeze out the GOP.

    33. 33.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: X – formerly known as Twitter – was found to have the highest ratio of disinformation posts of all large social media platforms.

      That’s a big old “Mission Accomplished” right there.

    34. 34.

      Ramalama

      @NotMax: Thanks for the reminder. I don’t get MSNBC up here in Canadia (I can buy it but it’s way more, I think).

      Also re: the Doug Jones tweet:

      rejection of a political party that has given up competing for votes

      Could it be said the GOP is expecting participating trophies, or would that be too ambitious for them?

