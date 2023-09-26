#BREAKING: Over no public dissents, #SCOTUS *denies* Alabama’s emergency applications to allow it to use a congressional district map with only a single “majority-minority” district; the Court refuses to stay district court rulings that ordered new maps. pic.twitter.com/b0xib2QjbN — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) September 26, 2023

This means that Roberts and Kavanaugh held the line with their Milligan decision and did not appreciate Alabama’s attempt to openly defy them. https://t.co/21wU4YIonK — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 26, 2023

Another big win for democracy, for representative government and rejection of a political party that has given up competing for votes through policy and instead focuses on gerrymandering and suppression. https://t.co/hEi6hoGlLu — Doug Jones (@DougJones) September 26, 2023

The next time someone tells you that litigation won’t help protect democracy, show them this.👇https://t.co/cZluxdUAEW — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 26, 2023



I have no idea if this settles the matter for Alabama GOP, cheating seems to be their only play.

(Sorry for all the Twitter links, but for breaking news, that’s still the best for embeds)

