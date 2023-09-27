Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

In my day, never was longer.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

It’s a doggy dog world.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Let’s finish the job.

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Judge Chutkan Denies Trump’s Motion To Recuse

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • hueyplong
  • Hungry Joe
  • JaneE
  • kalakal
  • kindness
  • Leto
  • lollipopguild
  • MattF
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • NotMax
  • Rocks
  • scav
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • SPN in CO
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    71Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      I wonder how seriously his lawyers took this.  It’s not like a routine motion to dismiss — it’s a direct shot at the judge assigned to your case — and from what I’ve read, it basically pasted together comments she made at some of the many J6 trials she ran, taken entirely out of context, and tried to present it as evidence of prejudice, which ain’t very convincing.

      I’d be willing to bet it was (1) ordered by Trump out of pique and (2) done as much for political effect — “see, we’re fighting back against that Black woman biased judge!” — as for any possible legal benefit.

      The guy really has no bottom.  Moral bottom, I mean, not the other kind, obviously.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Judge banged the gavel and said “order in the court” to which Trump reflexively replied, “I have a double cheeseburger, large fries and a diet coke”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @bbleh: ​

      I wonder how seriously his lawyers took this.

      Over and over I see proof that Trump keeps his lawyers on a tight leash, demands insane garbage, and they give up on trying to present normal defenses. He won’t let them, and why look for what you can do when your client is going to go out and make public statements that completely destroy your intended defense?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shalimar

      @bbleh: That is my take on it too, but Trump’s lawyers need to be careful.  As Judge Engoron showed yesterday, lawyers can’t keep making the same frivolous arguments for political effect without eventually pissing off the judge and facing sanctions.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      SPN in CO

      I don’t know what to think right now.  The current Trump-shadowed Republican Party is imploding organizationally and effectively.   Winning parties don’t sleepwalk into government shutdowns.   Nor do they have vicious public infighting.   This all points to an R debacle.

      Yet the rise of Trump in 2016 makes us all feel something akin to PTSD that they can somehow pull it together and bring Trump back as a tyrant.

      How do we overcome this disconnect between facts and fears?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bbleh

      @SPN in CO: How do we overcome this disconnect between facts and fears?

      Look at the nearly unbroken string of victories that Dems have won since 2020, pay attention to how we won them, and do more of that.  Worrying just wastes energy; fear not and soldier on!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Shalimar

      @SPN in CO: Part of that PTSD is that Republican politicians have become explicitly violent in their rhetoric without it hurting them in the polls so far.  And those in heavily Republican districts like Gaetz and Greene could literally murder hundreds of people in a public place and still win re-election.  It’s scary how utterly without morals the MAGA base is.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Scout211

      I really enjoy all the Trump “winning” these days.

      I enjoy reading news articles liked these, too:

      Trump Org. tries to figure out the future of its business after fraud ruling

      New YorkCNN — 
      The Trump Organization is trying to determine the sweep of Tuesday’s ruling that Donald Trump is liable for fraud and what it means for the future of the former president’s namesake business, his attorneys say.

      At a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, Trump attorneys said they didn’t know to which part of the company the ruling applied and were starting to work out what may need to be dissolved to comply with the judge’s surprise decision.

      Officials from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office also said they needed more time to go through the order.

      . . .

      Engoron said in his ruling that a receiver will be put in place to “manage the dissolution” of the corporate entities, a move that is rare outside of cases where a judge finds there to be a notable amount of business fraud, according to Simon Miller, a New York-based attorney with broad expertise on receiverships.

      . . .

      Both sides will now propose names from a court-approved list of receivers and the judge will ultimately decide who will be appointed to the role.

      But questions still remain as to how the receiver would dissolve the properties, if the ruling would impact properties located outside of New York state, including Mar-a-Lago, and if the Trumps could transfer the New York-based assets into a new company located out of state.

      . . .

      Engoron said in his ruling that the issues that will be determined at trial include how much Trump will be held liable for in the lawsuit and the amount of disgorgement, or ill-gotten funds, the company will need to pay to the attorney general’s office.
      James’ lawsuit is seeking $250 million.

      During the trial, James’ office won’t need to prove the company’s financial statements are false as they seek to hold him and his sons liable for insurance fraud and false business records. But the trial gives them the opportunity to prove other specific claims brought in the lawsuit, which would allow them to seek a larger penalty from the Trump Organization.
      . . .
      The Trump team indicated Tuesday that they plan to appeal Engoron’s ruling.

      Go ahead and spend more of your billions millions, Donald, Junior and Eric, on those fancy lawyers. I’m sure you might be able to buy some time.  Or not.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NotMax

      Delaying tactic in which the most thick and inept of his counsels had any illusions of success.

      When does “my Kevin” get hornswoggled into announcing impeachment proceedings against Judge Chutkan?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @bbleh:

      One hopes they’ve learned to get payment up front.

      They have.  Millions and millions of dollars worth of paid up front.  Trump has always been happy to spend other people’s money on himself, but it’s so much that his PACs have admitted finances are getting tight.

      Watch things get crazy as his business empire gets disassembled from losing the fraud suit.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Alison Rose

      Even on their face, the court’s statements fall short of manifesting “clear and convincing evidence” that the court has conducted itself “in a manner supporting disqualification.” Nixon, 267 F. Supp. 3d at 147. Start with the Palmer sentencing. The defense here focuses on the court’s comments that Palmer made a “very good point” about other people not being charged or not, and that “I have my opinions” about the “issue of who has or has not been charged.” Motion at 2, 7. But the court expressly declined to state who, if anyone, it thought should still face charges. It is the defense, not the court, who has assumed that the Defendant belongs in that undefined group.

      LOL I love it. “Hey dipshit, it was YOUR bitch ass who made this assumption, not me.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      kalakal

      Wonder if the “reassessment” of TFG’s “worth” will be of interest to the IRS? I seem to recall he’s been paying more or less zero tax for years due to write offs, write offs that we are now shocked to learn may have been based on inaccurate valuation of assetts.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Scout211

      @kindness: Does this sound like a sane person? (7 min ago on Truth Social)

      LEGALLY IRREFUTABLE DISCLAIMER CLAUSE!!! Regardless, great Financial Statements, very high Net Worth and Liquidity. MAGA!

      He’s in Michigan for his rally and fake support of “the workers.”  Maybe he needed an extra dose of Adderall to get through his speech? That statement sounds, uh, not-sane.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The Trump Organization is trying to determine the sweep of Tuesday’s ruling

      the legal situation has developed not necessarily to the Trump Organization’s advantage, while the general trends of the world have all turned against her interest.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Leto

      More dumb shit that Senator Tubbyville said today, regarding the military:

      Why did @SenTuberville vote against the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs?

      “I heard some things he talked about, about race and things that he wanted to mix into the military,” he told @BloombergTV. “Our military is not an equal opportunity employer.”

      As well as this:

      As part of the same interview, Tuberville said he opposed Air Force Gen. Charles Brown Jr.’s nomination to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff because, as the senator put it, the general has “some woke policies.” Asked for an example, the Alabaman said he’d heard Brown say “some things” about “race and things that he wanted to mix into the military.”

      This was in apparent reference to the general noting that only 2% of Air Force pilots are Black, and recommending that the Air Force explore ways to add more diversity to the ranks.

      This worthless klan fuck. Just continual f’ing hate for all of them.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Leto: Tuberhaid, who has not served in uniform, knows NOTHING about the military.  It actually IS an equal opportunity employer, and getting anything less than a 1 (the top grade) on your performance evaluation in EO/EEO (Equal Opportunity/Equal Employment Opportunity) is a career killer.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      JaneE

      Grab a bowl of popcorn and read Judge Chutkan’s denial of the Trump’s motion to recuse.

      If you are going to cite the judge’s words from the bench as justification for recusal, at least read the next damn sentence that she said.

      This is the the next best thing to forgetting that those vile statements made by (pick your Democrat) were actual quotes from someone and not their own opinions.   But in writing in a court document.

      Judge Chutkan did everything but explicitly state they don’t really know the law.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      wjca

      @Hungry Joe: What’s the record for most consecutive losses in court … or anywhere? I bet the Washington Generals are getting twitchy.

      But the Generals were intended to lose.

      For trying to win, and failing, go with the Philadelphia 76ers, 1972-73 season, 73 losses.  Trump is probably a lock to beat that.  (Althoughit might be possible to quibble over what constitutes a season for this purpose.)

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Scout211

      Propaganda is a powerful thing.  This is kind of scary. Republicans think Trump is a “person of faith.”  Yikes

      More than half of Republicans see former President Donald Trump as a person of faith, putting him ahead of more vocally religious figures like his former vice president, Mike Pence, according to a new national poll conducted by HarrisX for the Deseret News.

      Registered voters were asked whether they considered a list of political figures people of faith. Trump rose to the top of the list for Republicans, while President Joe Biden topped the list for Democrats. Among independents, Sen. Mitt Romney was most likely to be chosen as a person of faith.

      Among Republicans, 53% said Trump was a person of faith, ahead of every other person on the list — although he was statistically tied with Pence, who came in at 52%.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      WaterGirl

      @JaneE: I read the whole thing.  Mostly what Chutkin wrote was exactly what all the legal eagles said would be in her response.

      The happy surprise for me was that she actually included the “I never said Trump was the one who was responsible – you guys are the ones who said that in your filing.  (paraphrase)

      So good.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: I feared the worst case. What if it can’t be worked out and you have to give one of the up.  That would have to gut you.

      (tearing up just writing that.)

      SO GLAD. so glad.  so glad.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Leto

      @WaterGirl@Dorothy A. Winsor@Villago Delenda Est: under Federal law, IT IS an EEO employer. On top of that, some of our absolute best/most revered AF leaders were people of color because of how they pushed the AF forward with regard to training, education, and benefits. I hate these Nazi fucks more every day. They know nothing of integrity, service before self, or excellence in all you/we do.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      scav

      And we’ve just had alllll this neener neener Justice Thomas blether about how judges are perfectly free not to recuse themselves.  Time now for the turn on a dime PR campaign from the same lips about how it’s the Greatest DEEP STATE injustice Ever!

      Reply
    67. 67.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: haha.  I’m sticking with the dogs know who the MAGA secret service agents are.

      That must have been a very hard several months.  Kudos to you for the patience and persistence.  And if you’re frustrated, the dogs pick up on that, so you must have amazing self-discipline.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Leto

      @Scout211: I think about every time I was in church and the pastor would preach about Revelations. The whole mark of the beast and the anti-christ. How the anti-christ would come and everyone would flock to him. And I think… are you that stupid that you can’t see the parallels? And it’s yes… they are that stupid.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      kalakal

      @scav: She only need follow the inspiring example of that beacon of integrity and legal luminary Samuel Alito from 3 weeks ago

      Claiming that recusal is simply the “personal decision of each justice,” Alito announced that he would recuse himself only on the basis of a so-called “sound reason”—an undefined, and previously unknown, rationale that has no inherent meaning.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.