Judge Tanya Chutkan has DENIED Trump’s motion to recuse her from the J6 proceedings.
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) September 27, 2023
Link to full PDF of the order.
Happy day.
Open thread.
71 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads, Politics, Trump Indictments
bbleh
I wonder how seriously his lawyers took this. It’s not like a routine motion to dismiss — it’s a direct shot at the judge assigned to your case — and from what I’ve read, it basically pasted together comments she made at some of the many J6 trials she ran, taken entirely out of context, and tried to present it as evidence of prejudice, which ain’t very convincing.
I’d be willing to bet it was (1) ordered by Trump out of pique and (2) done as much for political effect — “see, we’re fighting back against that
Black woman biased judge!” — as for any possible legal benefit.
The guy really has no bottom. Moral bottom, I mean, not the other kind, obviously.
hueyplong
Every day another turn of the screw.
Rocks
Here you go, Donnie!
bbleh
@hueyplong: the NY ruling was more like a full-on battering ram. The implications are still being sorted out, but in any case they’re staggering.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Judge banged the gavel and said “order in the court” to which Trump reflexively replied, “I have a double cheeseburger, large fries and a diet coke”
@bbleh:
I wonder how seriously his lawyers took this.
Over and over I see proof that Trump keeps his lawyers on a tight leash, demands insane garbage, and they give up on trying to present normal defenses. He won’t let them, and why look for what you can do when your client is going to go out and make public statements that completely destroy your intended defense?
bbleh
@Frankensteinbeck: I was thinking that about the NY case too, when the judge slammed them for repeating arguments he had (twice!) rejected &/or cautioned them against.
One hopes they’ve learned to get payment up front.
@Shalimar: lol, beat me to it.
SPN in CO
I don’t know what to think right now. The current Trump-shadowed Republican Party is imploding organizationally and effectively. Winning parties don’t sleepwalk into government shutdowns. Nor do they have vicious public infighting. This all points to an R debacle.
Yet the rise of Trump in 2016 makes us all feel something akin to PTSD that they can somehow pull it together and bring Trump back as a tyrant.
How do we overcome this disconnect between facts and fears?
West of the Rockies
I don’t know how he is not under a MASSIVE amount of fatal threat.
What’s the record for most consecutive losses in court … or anywhere? I bet the Washington Generals are getting twitchy.
bbleh
@SPN in CO: How do we overcome this disconnect between facts and fears?
Look at the nearly unbroken string of victories that Dems have won since 2020, pay attention to how we won them, and do more of that. Worrying just wastes energy; fear not and soldier on!
Shalimar
@SPN in CO: Part of that PTSD is that Republican politicians have become explicitly violent in their rhetoric without it hurting them in the polls so far. And those in heavily Republican districts like Gaetz and Greene could literally murder hundreds of people in a public place and still win re-election. It’s scary how utterly without morals the MAGA base is.
@Frankensteinbeck: They knew all that when they took him for a client. Surely they don’t all have an overblown opinion of themselves, that they will be able to control their client when no one else has been able to.
Scout211
I really enjoy all the Trump “winning” these days.
I enjoy reading news articles liked these, too:
Trump Org. tries to figure out the future of its business after fraud ruling
New YorkCNN —
The Trump Organization is trying to determine the sweep of Tuesday’s ruling that Donald Trump is liable for fraud and what it means for the future of the former president’s namesake business, his attorneys say.
At a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, Trump attorneys said they didn’t know to which part of the company the ruling applied and were starting to work out what may need to be dissolved to comply with the judge’s surprise decision.
Officials from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office also said they needed more time to go through the order.
. . .
Engoron said in his ruling that a receiver will be put in place to “manage the dissolution” of the corporate entities, a move that is rare outside of cases where a judge finds there to be a notable amount of business fraud, according to Simon Miller, a New York-based attorney with broad expertise on receiverships.
. . .
Both sides will now propose names from a court-approved list of receivers and the judge will ultimately decide who will be appointed to the role.
But questions still remain as to how the receiver would dissolve the properties, if the ruling would impact properties located outside of New York state, including Mar-a-Lago, and if the Trumps could transfer the New York-based assets into a new company located out of state.
. . .
Engoron said in his ruling that the issues that will be determined at trial include how much Trump will be held liable for in the lawsuit and the amount of disgorgement, or ill-gotten funds, the company will need to pay to the attorney general’s office.
James’ lawsuit is seeking $250 million.
During the trial, James’ office won’t need to prove the company’s financial statements are false as they seek to hold him and his sons liable for insurance fraud and false business records. But the trial gives them the opportunity to prove other specific claims brought in the lawsuit, which would allow them to seek a larger penalty from the Trump Organization.
. . .
The Trump team indicated Tuesday that they plan to appeal Engoron’s ruling.
Go ahead and spend more of your
billions millions, Donald, Junior and Eric, on those fancy lawyers. I’m sure you might be able to buy some time. Or not.
kindness
Trump’s Truth Social posts tonight should be over the moon.
NotMax
Delaying tactic in which the most thick and inept of his counsels had any illusions of success.
When does “my Kevin” get hornswoggled into announcing impeachment proceedings against Judge Chutkan?
One hopes they’ve learned to get payment up front.
They have. Millions and millions of dollars worth of paid up front. Trump has always been happy to spend other people’s money on himself, but it’s so much that his PACs have admitted finances are getting tight.
Watch things get crazy as his business empire gets disassembled from losing the fraud suit.
@SPN in CO: Maybe we just focus on doing the work to get Biden elected, which is the only thing we can control: doing the work.
Even on their face, the court’s statements fall short of manifesting “clear and convincing evidence” that the court has conducted itself “in a manner supporting disqualification.” Nixon, 267 F. Supp. 3d at 147. Start with the Palmer sentencing. The defense here focuses on the court’s comments that Palmer made a “very good point” about other people not being charged or not, and that “I have my opinions” about the “issue of who has or has not been charged.” Motion at 2, 7. But the court expressly declined to state who, if anyone, it thought should still face charges. It is the defense, not the court, who has assumed that the Defendant belongs in that undefined group.
LOL I love it. “Hey dipshit, it was YOUR bitch ass who made this assumption, not me.”
that they will be able to control their client when no one else has been able to.
Variations on “I’ll be the exception” are an omnipresent fallacy in human thought.
Baud
“I can’t get a fair trial because I’m guilty as sin.”
@Baud: “Obviously you were talking about me, Your Honor. Have you MET me?”
kalakal
Wonder if the “reassessment” of TFG’s “worth” will be of interest to the IRS? I seem to recall he’s been paying more or less zero tax for years due to write offs, write offs that we are now shocked to learn may have been based on inaccurate valuation of assetts.
Scout211
@kindness: Does this sound like a sane person? (7 min ago on Truth Social)
LEGALLY IRREFUTABLE DISCLAIMER CLAUSE!!! Regardless, great Financial Statements, very high Net Worth and Liquidity. MAGA!
He’s in Michigan for his rally and fake support of “the workers.” Maybe he needed an extra dose of Adderall to get through his speech? That statement sounds, uh, not-sane.
kalakal
@WaterGirl: He is so screwed. I love it 😂
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
The Trump Organization is trying to determine the sweep of Tuesday’s ruling
the legal situation has developed not necessarily to the Trump Organization’s advantage, while the general trends of the world have all turned against her interest.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@WaterGirl: Do they even have a legitimate business function to salvage from the organization?
West of the Rockies
Dammit. Not “threat”. STRESS.
@The Kropenhagen Interpretation: I am not a lawyer, but from all the quotes from attorneys that I included in my “Legal News” post yesterday, it sure doesn’t sound like there’s anything to salvage.
Leto
More dumb shit that Senator Tubbyville said today, regarding the military:
Why did @SenTuberville vote against the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs?
“I heard some things he talked about, about race and things that he wanted to mix into the military,” he told @BloombergTV. “Our military is not an equal opportunity employer.”
As well as this:
As part of the same interview, Tuberville said he opposed Air Force Gen. Charles Brown Jr.’s nomination to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff because, as the senator put it, the general has “some woke policies.” Asked for an example, the Alabaman said he’d heard Brown say “some things” about “race and things that he wanted to mix into the military.”
This was in apparent reference to the general noting that only 2% of Air Force pilots are Black, and recommending that the Air Force explore ways to add more diversity to the ranks.
This worthless klan fuck. Just continual f’ing hate for all of them.
@Scout211: Does this sound like a sane person?
No. He sounds completely bizarre,
Betty Cracker
A Noiseless Patient Badger…
Villago Delenda Est
@Betty Cracker: Awwwwwwwwwww
Baud
So big now.
@Leto: “Our military is not an equal opportunity employer.”
It’s not? What is it then?
kalakal
In library news here’s the latest from the city on my flooded place of work. Damage is estimated at $5 million and looks like I’ll camped out for at least another month
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid031P4tf3BRsU1TVwtui9xMHXQjB8QvZey9dmq3u3aKZhTPY9DbFzcLP1CiWrb4cwFRl&id=100064480132690&mibextid=CDWPTG
The link to video shows at the beginning staff video of the indoor waterfall and a data drop put to an unusual use
Villago Delenda Est
@Leto: Tuberhaid, who has not served in uniform, knows NOTHING about the military. It actually IS an equal opportunity employer, and getting anything less than a 1 (the top grade) on your performance evaluation in EO/EEO (Equal Opportunity/Equal Employment Opportunity) is a career killer.
JaneE
Grab a bowl of popcorn and read Judge Chutkan’s denial of the Trump’s motion to recuse.
If you are going to cite the judge’s words from the bench as justification for recusal, at least read the next damn sentence that she said.
This is the the next best thing to forgetting that those vile statements made by (pick your Democrat) were actual quotes from someone and not their own opinions. But in writing in a court document.
Judge Chutkan did everything but explicitly state they don’t really know the law.
wjca
@Hungry Joe: What’s the record for most consecutive losses in court … or anywhere? I bet the Washington Generals are getting twitchy.
But the Generals were intended to lose.
For trying to win, and failing, go with the Philadelphia 76ers, 1972-73 season, 73 losses. Trump is probably a lock to beat that. (Althoughit might be possible to quibble over what constitutes a season for this purpose.)
@Betty Cracker: Waiting for food?
Who’s a good dog? I continue to be so relieved for you that you guys got the dog issues worked out.
Baud
Yes! I was bracing for heartbreak.
Scout211
Propaganda is a powerful thing. This is kind of scary. Republicans think Trump is a “person of faith.” Yikes
More than half of Republicans see former President Donald Trump as a person of faith, putting him ahead of more vocally religious figures like his former vice president, Mike Pence, according to a new national poll conducted by HarrisX for the Deseret News.
Registered voters were asked whether they considered a list of political figures people of faith. Trump rose to the top of the list for Republicans, while President Joe Biden topped the list for Democrats. Among independents, Sen. Mitt Romney was most likely to be chosen as a person of faith.
Among Republicans, 53% said Trump was a person of faith, ahead of every other person on the list — although he was statistically tied with Pence, who came in at 52%.
@JaneE: I read the whole thing. Mostly what Chutkin wrote was exactly what all the legal eagles said would be in her response.
The happy surprise for me was that she actually included the “I never said Trump was the one who was responsible – you guys are the ones who said that in your filing. (paraphrase)
So good.
Betty Cracker
@WaterGirl: & @Baud: Bill said the White House should hire me to sort the bitey German Shepherds out! 😂
Leto
@WaterGirl: @Dorothy A. Winsor: @Villago Delenda Est: under Federal law, IT IS an EEO employer. On top of that, some of our absolute best/most revered AF leaders were people of color because of how they pushed the AF forward with regard to training, education, and benefits. I hate these Nazi fucks more every day. They know nothing of integrity, service before self, or excellence in all you/we do.
scav
And we’ve just had alllll this neener neener Justice Thomas blether about how judges are perfectly free not to recuse themselves. Time now for the turn on a dime PR campaign from the same lips about how it’s the Greatest DEEP STATE injustice Ever!
@Betty Cracker: haha. I’m sticking with the dogs know who the MAGA secret service agents are.
That must have been a very hard several months. Kudos to you for the patience and persistence. And if you’re frustrated, the dogs pick up on that, so you must have amazing self-discipline.
@Leto: Can we hire the neighbor of Rand Paul to go move next door to this fucker and exact the same punishment?
@Betty Cracker: THAT FACE.
Leto
@Scout211: I think about every time I was in church and the pastor would preach about Revelations. The whole mark of the beast and the anti-christ. How the anti-christ would come and everyone would flock to him. And I think… are you that stupid that you can’t see the parallels? And it’s yes… they are that stupid.
kalakal
@scav: She only need follow the inspiring example of that beacon of integrity and legal luminary Samuel Alito from 3 weeks ago
Claiming that recusal is simply the “personal decision of each justice,” Alito announced that he would recuse himself only on the basis of a so-called “sound reason”—an undefined, and previously unknown, rationale that has no inherent meaning.
