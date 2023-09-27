.@POTUS meets with striking UAW members. This is the first time a sitting US President has visited a picket line in modern history. #StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/CRs5zU7Ewq — UAW (@UAW) September 26, 2023

Best video I have seen all day..now this is a #poll that matters pic.twitter.com/jQmmNs9Rhf — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) September 27, 2023

WATCH >> Another UAW worker on the picket line: “Very historic. I don't remember any president coming to a picket line…He’s consistent. We have a lot of consistent folk at pointing out problems, he fixes them. I was very pleased to see him coming down the road.” pic.twitter.com/50jjq3Mbtt — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) September 26, 2023

Something worth pointing out: Biden has been close w the UAW his entire career. Delaware was a hub for auto production, & it was among the state’s largest employers. In terms of density it may have been the second heaviest auto state after Michigan. This isn’t something new — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 27, 2023

Biden camp out with first TV ad solely taking on Trump, comparing their records on support for unions https://t.co/OTeSxS8ODe — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) September 27, 2023

======

UAW President Shawn Fain said he doesn't plan to meet with Trump during his Michigan trip. “I don’t think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for."https://t.co/8sXq095tPW via @michiganadvance — Susan J. Demas 🏔 (@sjdemas) September 27, 2023

… Fain, speaking Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with Wolf Blitzer, said he saw no reason to meet the GOP former president who is running again in 2024. “I don’t think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for,” he told Blitzer. “He serves the billionaire class and that’s what’s wrong with this country.” When Blitzer suggested that Fain was effectively endorsing Biden, the UAW president said that was not the case. “It’s not an endorsement for anyone,” he told Blitzer. “It’s just flat-out how I view the former president.” The UAW has not made an endorsement in the 2024 presidential election… Fain also blasted Trump’s choice of location for his visit, saying it should make clear he isn’t a friend of union labor. “I find the pathetic irony that the former president is going to hold a rally for union members at a non-union business,” said Fain. “His track record speaks for itself. In 2008 during the Great Recession, he blamed UAW members. He blamed our contracts for everything that was wrong with these companies. That’s a complete lie.”…

He’s going to a NON UNION site to address NONSTRIKING workers and paid for by a right to work pac that’s anti union.😡🔥 — Civics and Civility are essential!😎 (@BeaReno) September 27, 2023

Why would you assume Trump’s rally would be striking UAW members? Do you have any evidence it will other than his team says so? How do you think they’ll find & vet striking workers without help from the UAW? And why would they go to a non-union plant unless they’re anti-union? — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 27, 2023

Lot of journalists got played, they believed Trump would go to a picket line. UAW wouldn’t want him, but more importantly he won’t do something uncontrolled. (UAW controlled Biden’s visit.) Trump’s team will just do a Trump rally. I hope some reporters ask these questions. https://t.co/XzTtZn2Irt — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 27, 2023