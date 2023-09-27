Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

He really is that stupid.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

This fight is for everything.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Gallant vs. Goofus, UAW Strike / White House Edition

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Gallant vs. Goofus, UAW Strike / White House Edition

… Fain, speaking Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with Wolf Blitzer, said he saw no reason to meet the GOP former president who is running again in 2024.

“I don’t think the man has any bit of care about what our workers stand for, what the working class stands for,” he told Blitzer. “He serves the billionaire class and that’s what’s wrong with this country.”

When Blitzer suggested that Fain was effectively endorsing Biden, the UAW president said that was not the case.

“It’s not an endorsement for anyone,” he told Blitzer. “It’s just flat-out how I view the former president.”

The UAW has not made an endorsement in the 2024 presidential election…

Fain also blasted Trump’s choice of location for his visit, saying it should make clear he isn’t a friend of union labor.

“I find the pathetic irony that the former president is going to hold a rally for union members at a non-union business,” said Fain. “His track record speaks for itself. In 2008 during the Great Recession, he blamed UAW members. He blamed our contracts for everything that was wrong with these companies. That’s a complete lie.”…

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • dmsilev

      Baud

      Dispatch from Detroit: Not a lot of excitement for Biden or Trump ahead of their back-to-back visits here. “Mind your own business … it’s not about them. It’s about us,”one striking UAW member said yesterday.

      Putting aside the lie about Trump speaking to striking workers, it seems odd that strikers wouldn’t welcome the support from high level officials. I didn’t give the story click, but seems like one of those pieces that was pre-written with a theme in mind.

      Alison Rose

      @Baud: From my skim-read, there was one dude with the pull-quote, and otherwise it was more that people said they weren’t sure the President’s visit would change much about their situation. Which isn’t exactly as negative as some are trying to frame it.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: There are a lot of UAW members out on strike. Even if 99% of them welcomed Biden’s visit, Our Intrepid Media would give a voice to that remaining 1%.

