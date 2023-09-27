Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

… among the most cringeworthy communications in the history of the alphabet!

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Colorado Cat Bleg: Let’s Get Arwen Adopted

Colorado Cat Bleg: Let’s Get Arwen Adopted

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

Jackal and neighbor (waves north!) Deb has a friend with a cat in need of a home:

Colorado Cat Bleg

Arwen the ragdoll (the black and cream on the top bed) needs a new home! She was a stray taken I took in, fattened up, and made ready for her forever home. She was a skinny, sad little thing. This kitty is sassy, yet classy! But emphasis on sassy. She’s sweet, but will let you know when you’re upsetting her. She dislikes dogs, but if a dog leaves her alone, she won’t go looking for trouble . . . she will let them know she dislikes them if they get too close.

Arwen and my female cat do not get along, but she likes to pester Gandalf, my male cat, occasionally (he’s the gray kitty in the photo). They behave like brother and sister . . . sometimes they like each other, sometimes they don’t. I do feel like she would be better off as an only cat, unless there is a special other kitty who will win her over and befriend her, like Gandyman did.

Arwen is spayed, but I have no other vet info on her. She will need to be taken to the vet as I haven’t been able to afford to do so to get more info on her health. Also her age–I have no clue how old she is.

If you don’t know about Ragdolls, they are quite cuddly:  Ragdoll Facts

My parents had a Ragdoll and he was HUGE. And I have Maine Coons, so I know huge.  And he was cuddly.

My experience has been, that most females like to be the only female, but do okay with a male cat buddy. YMMV.

I checked, because our local shelters have such a great track record of getting their cats adopted. The last couple of times either I wanted to adopt (hello, Willow!) or a friend wanted to adopt, there were very few choices. That is not true right now, the shelters are brimming with cats, big and small. So Deb and her friend are hoping we can find someone here who would love a fluffy cuddle buddy.

Email me at:  whats4dinnersolutions (at) live (dot) com  or my balloon juice email:  tamara (at) balloon-juice (dot) com and I will pass your information along to Deb.  I have no other information besides what is in the post. If you’re interested, I’m sure Deb can find answers for you and probably more photos.

I’m available for Colorado transport (oh, please don’t make me drive through Denver, but I’ll do it for this furry love).

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dan B
  • DebG
  • JBWoodford
  • MazeDancer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      DebG

      @JBWoodford: Kitty lives in Greeley. The grey cat, Gandalf, also needs a new home. I’m willing to help transport if it helps these two find homes. They do not have to be adopted together.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MazeDancer

      Happy to contribute to transportation.

      Can also send cat food or whatever to alleviate some of the monetary stress if friend will set up an Amazon wish list or the like. We don’t get to see the address, person gets the food.

      There are so many kitties needing homes, now, if we can make it easier during the search, happy to do it.

      Also, if I may be so bold, better pictures could help See the face. Look into the eyes,

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dan B

      My partner’s brother and SIL had a Ragdoll that didn’t like being held but that was likely because the brother got off on annoying cats.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.