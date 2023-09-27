Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023

(via DelthiaRicks twitter feed)

ICYMI:


COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 1
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 2
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 3

… “Wait about 3 months after recovery from infection to get the immunization,” William Schaffner, MD, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, told MedPage Today. “That way the immune system will respond best to this shot. We know that the longer duration from the last stimulus, the somewhat better the response.”

Some experts think the interval can go even a bit longer.

John Moore, PhD, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, said there should be at least 4 months between infection and another shot.

Paul Sax, MD, clinical director of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said “even 6 [months] is reasonable” to wait before getting a new shot.

Moore said there’s evidence “suggesting that a short interval can compromise the ability of the booster to trigger a strong antibody response” — something the CDC acknowledges in its official recommendations.

“Studies have shown that increased time between infection and vaccination might result in an improved immune response to vaccination,” the CDC guidance states. “Also, a low risk of reinfection has been observed in the weeks to months following infection.”

While there are several studies supporting the notion of better results with a longer interval, Moore said a September 2022 paper inopens in a new tab or window Cell stands out, showing that people who got a booster dose within 2 months of infection didn’t have a robust neutralizing antibody or memory B-cell response compared with those who were boosted and didn’t have a recent infection…

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 4
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 5
(link)

======

Can’t say we didn’t try to warn you…

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 6
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 7
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 8
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 9
(link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 14
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 10
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 11
(gift link)

======

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 12
(link)

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: September 27, 2023 13

