Starting today, every household can order another free round of COVID tests – shipped straight to your door.
Head to https://t.co/GqK9GmYJE2 to order yours. pic.twitter.com/LUg77yZLhU
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 25, 2023
Weekly #Covid hospitalizations reach 20,000 for the 1st time since March but new vaccine could help, public health experts say. Weekly hospitalizations increased 7.7%, CDC data shows https://t.co/bPK1zK7Qa6
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 26, 2023
Frustrated by the problems with the rollout of the updated #Covid shots? This is what vaccine rollouts look like when the federal govt isn't pulling all the levers, when market forces are steering the ship, experts say. "Gen. Perna is no longer in charge." https://t.co/jTNwVhB9FM
— Helen Branswell 🇺🇦 (@HelenBranswell) September 26, 2023
As #Covid hospitalizations climb, rates among seniors & children are raising concern. ~20,500 people in the US were admitted to the hospital w/ Covid during the wk ending Sept 9, according to data from the CDC – about 8% higher than the previous wk https://t.co/HPpyTO5wLk
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 24, 2023
Your fall #COVID19 vaccine insurance coverage "cheat sheet" from @cynthiaccox and me. https://t.co/lmHGCgoG1y
— Jen Kates (@jenkatesdc) September 22, 2023
Vaccine-induced immune response to #Omicron wanes substantially over time. Although booster shots in adults elicit high levels of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron variants, antibody levels decrease substantially w/in 3 months. New data #SARSCoV2 https://t.co/haNOdrLtxW
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 25, 2023
… “Wait about 3 months after recovery from infection to get the immunization,” William Schaffner, MD, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, told MedPage Today. “That way the immune system will respond best to this shot. We know that the longer duration from the last stimulus, the somewhat better the response.”
Some experts think the interval can go even a bit longer.
John Moore, PhD, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, said there should be at least 4 months between infection and another shot.
Paul Sax, MD, clinical director of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said “even 6 [months] is reasonable” to wait before getting a new shot.
Moore said there’s evidence “suggesting that a short interval can compromise the ability of the booster to trigger a strong antibody response” — something the CDC acknowledges in its official recommendations.
“Studies have shown that increased time between infection and vaccination might result in an improved immune response to vaccination,” the CDC guidance states. “Also, a low risk of reinfection has been observed in the weeks to months following infection.”
While there are several studies supporting the notion of better results with a longer interval, Moore said a September 2022 paper inopens in a new tab or window Cell stands out, showing that people who got a booster dose within 2 months of infection didn’t have a robust neutralizing antibody or memory B-cell response compared with those who were boosted and didn’t have a recent infection…
Pfizer Inc's chief executive said on Tuesday that almost 250,000 courses of the drugmaker's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid were being administered per week as cases surged in the United States. https://t.co/bm3rJTFsBZ
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) September 27, 2023
If you are immunocompromised or age 65+, please consider joining our study that provides free molecular Covid tests, telemedicine, and rapid Paxlovid home delivery. @ScrippsRTI @scrippsresearch @CueHealth @julialmv https://t.co/Szw2SHM5k7
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 25, 2023
Can’t say we didn’t try to warn you…
China’s ‘batwoman’ scientist warns another coronavirus outbreak is ‘highly likely’
One of China’s best-known virologists Shi Zhengli, also known as “batwoman”, has warned that it is “highly likely” another coronavirus will appear in future.https://t.co/uZ5xpPRCmR
— SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) September 25, 2023
A Chinese vlogger is sharing his experiences at a wet market in Laos. There, he encountered a young clouded leopard, flying squirrels, bats, exotic birds, and other wildlife. Let's stop consuming wild animals recklessly; that's how COVID-19 originated! So stupid. pic.twitter.com/xDWQGD3IF1
— evelyn0411 (@current0411) September 24, 2023
The European Union is in talks with Moderna over a new supply deal for the company's COVID-19 vaccines amid concerns over a rise in infections in the region, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/41kj0vWDcA
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) September 26, 2023
New Covid and flu dashboard launched for England https://t.co/nuaoeQqnkb
— BBC Health News (@bbchealth) September 26, 2023
Canadian COVID Forecast
Sep 23-Oct 6, 2023
SEVERE: CAN, BC, NB, NL, North, NS, ON, PEI, QC, SK
About 1 in 29 people are currently infected pic.twitter.com/M0d3MqPhyU
— Tara Moriarty (@MoriartyLab) September 25, 2023
Nasal vax on the horizon! https://t.co/ITD9yswyZu pic.twitter.com/CsCFrAwGZL
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 24, 2023
“Their research found patients who had COVID-19 were 60% more likely to suffer from mental health problems than those who were not infected. When hospitalized, the likelihood jumped to 86%.”
We are *deliberately* ignoring this & normalizing reinfection. https://t.co/LR6pW6GGr8 pic.twitter.com/oC6gvYpJKx
— Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) September 24, 2023
New material captures viral particles—including #SARSCoV2—& could transform face mask efficiency. UK scientists created new material. Particles attach to silica in a *bioaerosol capture.* New material used in conventional mask was ~93% more efficient https://t.co/9M9bCatJiN #Mask
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 26, 2023
New poll:
Signal of change of direction on the pandemic.
Many Americans (about 50%) want a mask mandate.
By party reported:
75% of Democrats,
33% of Republicans, and
45% independents
This would be impossible to see from most reports in the press. https://t.co/LyNbehsGA3
— Yaneer Bar-Yam (@yaneerbaryam) September 26, 2023
Anti-vaccine groups are now rolling in cash https://t.co/gWssQaw6AL
— POLITICO (@politico) September 24, 2023
My good sir, those are AIR BUBBLES between the glass slide and cover slip.
Someone did a VERY lousy job prepping those slides. That’s all that is. pic.twitter.com/wVe0fUMcK6
— Chise ?????????????? (@sailorrooscout) September 25, 2023
I sometimes wonder if there’s a deeper seated psychological urge to just get past COVID and back to before it in more ways than I would ever have imagined. Like we as a society don’t even want to learn lessons from it because that would require looking squarely at it.
— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) September 12, 2023
