Stop calling it #GOPDebate.

Call it what Trump calls it: Henchmen-Con. pic.twitter.com/2LtWOatStl — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 28, 2023

Damn Joy Reid didn't just say the #GOPDebate felt like a Student Council Debate 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FphK7eOSaS — I Plead the GIF 🖐🏾 (@lilwaltjr305) September 28, 2023

The clip I’m betting will define the evening:

Ron DeSantis shuts down Fox's #GOPdebate gimmick about voting someone off the island: "I'll decline to do that… We're happy to debate. I think that that's disrespectful to my fellow competitors… Let's talk about the future of the country!" pic.twitter.com/PJrQQfXHzI — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) September 28, 2023





Dead candidate walking…

Pretty sure he made it a felony for men in Florida to wear that much makeup. pic.twitter.com/HaRAZ376Gs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 28, 2023

Chris Christie, running to increase his bookings as the Anti-TFG:

“You’re not here tonight because you're afraid to defend your record. You’re ducking…We’re going to call you Donald Duck.” #GOPDebate #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/yed9vozOwU — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 28, 2023

Nikki Haley, (still) running for the 2028 Did I Not Warn Y’All? candidacy:

“Honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber from what you say.” 😂 #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/jsODUHFpM4 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 28, 2023

There’s something fascinating about two people yelling at each other to become the leader of a party that doesn’t care about either of their demographics at all..#GOPDebate #RepublicanDebate pic.twitter.com/LNmC4q7xgK — jordan hanhil (@jordanhanhil) September 28, 2023

considering who she was talking to, she was admirably restrained https://t.co/QWEVIKYL3R — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 28, 2023

Makes you wonder where Haley would stand today in this race if she hadn’t decided to sell out and be in the Trump administration in the first place https://t.co/l03PSxFU37 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 28, 2023



(Makes *me* wonder if, before the end of this campaign, she’s gonna stomp across the stage and actually punch another candidate — preferably Ramaswarmy, IMO.)

Vivek Ramaswamy, reputed anchor baby:

“I favor ending birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country.” “Now, the left will howl about the Constitution and the 14th Amendment. The difference between me and them is I've actually read the 14th Amendment. #VivekRamaswamy #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/h1bYatwEMb — Creativelyai (@creativelyai) September 28, 2023

He’s decided to run full-throat for the TFG vice-presidency…

Vivek Ramaswamy: "I will respect Donald Trump and his legacy because it's the right thing to do."#GOPDebate #VivekRamaswamy #Trump pic.twitter.com/1zrPyaKOOX — ThePressBeat (@thepressbeat) September 28, 2023

So, it’s not just me thinking this…

someone must be running a book and who on the stage is going to walk over and punch vivek in the face first — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 28, 2023

OPINION | So much for killing them with kindness. In the first debate, Vivek Ramaswamy came looking for a fight. He found it. This time around, he thought he could use his charm to calm things down. But his rivals simply refused to cooperate. https://t.co/qdR3K3iH9j — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 28, 2023

We are 90 minutes into this GOP primary debate, and not one question about abortion. But they did spend a whole segment about the made-up epidemic of kids surgically transitioning without their parent's consent or knowledge. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 28, 2023