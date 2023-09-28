Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The clip I’m betting will define the evening:



Dead candidate walking…

Chris Christie, running to increase his bookings as the Anti-TFG:

Nikki Haley, (still) running for the 2028 Did I Not Warn Y’All? candidacy:


(Makes *me* wonder if, before the end of this campaign, she’s gonna stomp across the stage and actually punch another candidate — preferably Ramaswarmy, IMO.)

Vivek Ramaswamy, reputed anchor baby:

He’s decided to run full-throat for the TFG vice-presidency…

So, it’s not just me thinking this…

    12Comments

      Baud

      From the tweets, the debate sounds kind of boring.

      Your telling me not a single one of them proposed killing another human being?

      Layer8Problem

      Given Marshall’s and Costa’s comments, I am so very much hoping Republican operatives and donors are collectively having a Kevin Bacon at the end of Animal House meltdown.

      From Sunny Lisbon, where we’re recovering from the jet lag. This is the first big trip for us since the Covid business and damnit, we’ve earned it.

      Baud

      Rich Lowry

      @RichLowry

      I’m not a Vivek fan, but I wonder if Nikki seemed too angry and personal in her attacks

      Agree, Rich. She should smile more.

      balconesfault

      @Baud:  well, Pence is convinced that instantaneous death penalty sentences for anyone who shoots up a school will deter crazy people from shooting up schools.

      Because, I guess, school shooters go in figuring some liberal DA will eventually give them probation.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I’m glad that I was asleep for this one – although I have to admit that nine PM Eastern time is stupid o’clock in the Eastern European Time Zone.

      Actually, that’d make for good truth-in-advertising copy for whoever televises the next debate:

      “Republican Presidential candidates debate live, tonight at stupid o’clock!”

      Betty Cracker

      AL, I hope you’re wrong about the DeSantis clip being the defining moment because he came as close to having a statesman-like moment there as he ever has on any topic, ever. The Survivor vote was a dumb gimmick, and he was right to say so.

