quite literally a “FLASH: President wears sneakers….and <several paragraphs down> also the other guy calls for political executions” piece https://t.co/MNNAhFdsYA — Patrick Dillon (@mpdillon) September 26, 2023

Bottom of the story: “Beyond Trump's legal issues, his erratic behavior…has raised concerns about (his) mental state…this past week Trump accused exiting Joint Chiefs Chairman…of a "treasonous act" & suggested he could be executed.” No ?? ?? or ALL CAPS for that part I guess https://t.co/ke3ffbP1XJ — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) September 26, 2023

The reason the Biden team is so worried about him tripping isn’t because of the threat falling might pose to an 80-year old, it’s because of the threat news outlets like Axios would pose to democracy if Biden fell. The news would run “Biden fell” above “Trump guilty.” https://t.co/DAGYRZ4E66 — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) September 26, 2023

Are there any non-persuadable-Republican voters not drawing Social Security who actually care that sneakers are ‘not formal enough for the President to wear to a picket line?… ‘

???? The entire press office is incredibly old How did we get so old Matlock is streaming on a loop What have we done https://t.co/WR1YoRYsYE pic.twitter.com/PLh1D8BCYt — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 26, 2023

Alright, here is my opinion on the whole John Fetterman, Senate dress code thing. Fetterman should wear a suit bc we keep talking about his clothes, not his policies. But we should also stop thinking wearing a suit automatically makes you respectable.https://t.co/zwEnXOjnXy — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 23, 2023



Politico actually commissioned an article from Derek Guy, the premier social-media ‘Men, Stop Dressing Like Slobs‘ expert… although I don’t think they knew what they’d be getting:

… In arguing in favor of the dress code, I seem to be in the company of Fetterman’s many conservative critics. But I’m not. Their comments — and the glut of conversation both online and in the news — suggest they fundamentally misunderstand the purpose of putting on a nice suit. Clothing is a poor proxy for a person’s more important inner qualities, such as character, capability and intelligence. Respectability can be more directly measured by a person’s actions. The reason the Senate should maintain the dress code is precisely because clothing is not all that important — next to debates over who gets welfare and who goes to war, fashion is simply not a serious concern. The dress code is about something deeper than that. The point of wearing a suit to Congress is to give physical form to the genuine ideals in your heart: your dedication to upholding your oath of office, your devotion to the institution of democracy, your unshakable commitment to the constituents you serve. If you don’t demonstrate these ideals through your behavior, a suit won’t make up for it. By focusing too much on the mere appearance of respectability, Fetterman’s critics lose sight of the deeper, more meaningful aspects of what it means to serve honorably. There’s no better example of this misunderstanding than Roger Stone — a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump. Stone complained to Newsmax this week that Fetterman’s casual style is an “insult to the Senate” and yet it is Stone who stands by a president who attacked more governmental institutions than any president in modern history. Stone has shown more outrage over sweatshirts than over Trump’s interference in Justice Department investigations, his coarsening of the public discourse, his sexual assault allegations or even his attempt to overturn the results of an election he unambiguously lost. In the Danish documentary A Storm Foretold, Stone can be heard laying out plans to help Trump cling to power after his electoral loss. “Fuck the voting,” he said. “Let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.” He would later lobby Trump for a pardon for his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Forget hoodies — this was the real “insult to the Senate.”

One of the interesting things about the Fetterman dress scandal is that the suit itself was once the gym shorts and hoodie of its day. This part got cut from my Politico op-ed (for good reason; it was getting long and tangential). But when Keir Hardie—a Scottish union leader… pic.twitter.com/YSDrxb86rF — derek guy (@dieworkwear) September 23, 2023



