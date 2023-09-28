Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The Political Dress Code, Redux

Are there any non-persuadable-Republican voters not drawing Social Security who actually care that sneakers are ‘not formal enough for the President to wear to a picket line?… ‘


Politico actually commissioned an article from Derek Guy, the premier social-media ‘Men, Stop Dressing Like Slobs‘ expert… although I don’t think they knew what they’d be getting:

In arguing in favor of the dress code, I seem to be in the company of Fetterman’s many conservative critics. But I’m not. Their comments — and the glut of conversation both online and in the news — suggest they fundamentally misunderstand the purpose of putting on a nice suit. Clothing is a poor proxy for a person’s more important inner qualities, such as character, capability and intelligence. Respectability can be more directly measured by a person’s actions. The reason the Senate should maintain the dress code is precisely because clothing is not all that important — next to debates over who gets welfare and who goes to war, fashion is simply not a serious concern. The dress code is about something deeper than that. The point of wearing a suit to Congress is to give physical form to the genuine ideals in your heart: your dedication to upholding your oath of office, your devotion to the institution of democracy, your unshakable commitment to the constituents you serve. If you don’t demonstrate these ideals through your behavior, a suit won’t make up for it. By focusing too much on the mere appearance of respectability, Fetterman’s critics lose sight of the deeper, more meaningful aspects of what it means to serve honorably.

There’s no better example of this misunderstanding than Roger Stone — a longtime supporter of former President Donald Trump. Stone complained to Newsmax this week that Fetterman’s casual style is an “insult to the Senate” and yet it is Stone who stands by a president who attacked more governmental institutions than any president in modern history. Stone has shown more outrage over sweatshirts than over Trump’s interference in Justice Department investigations, his coarsening of the public discourse, his sexual assault allegations or even his attempt to overturn the results of an election he unambiguously lost. In the Danish documentary A Storm Foretold, Stone can be heard laying out plans to help Trump cling to power after his electoral loss. “Fuck the voting,” he said. “Let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.” He would later lobby Trump for a pardon for his role in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Forget hoodies — this was the real “insult to the Senate.”


Same as it ever was…

This part got cut from my Politico op-ed (for good reason; it was getting long and tangential). But when Keir Hardie—a Scottish union leader and co-founder of what would later become the Labour Party—was first elected to Parliament in 1892, he wore a tweed suit, a red necktie, and a deerstalking cap to his first day of work.

Today, we think of the suit as a formal garment, the very glass of respectability. But as I’ve mentioned here before, this was not always so. In the late 19th century, men in high positions—such as those in banking and law—wore the more formal frock coat. Working-class clerks and administrators wore the fustian lounge suit.

When Hardie was elected, the proper Parliamentary uniform was a black frock coat, a starched wing collar, and a black silk top hat. Hardie, who was elected to represent the people of West Ham South—a working-class seat in Essex, now Greater London—rejected this uniform because he felt it was the symbol of capital. Instead, he opted to dress like his constituents.

Polite society was scandalized. The press was so offended that he wore a deerstalking cap—a flat cap style associated with members of the working class, rather than the silk top hat worn by MPs—one paper wrote: “A cloth cap in Parliament!”

I’m not convinced Fetterman is dressing to signal anything (if he was, he would be more vocal about it). As I mentioned in my op-ed, I think he should not only wear a suit in the Senate chamber but even when walking through Congressional halls. Not doing so creates a distraction from more meaningful matters. But being “respectful” of our political system is much more than dressing up. It’s about how you serve honorably. You can signal this through your clothes, but someone not wearing those clothes does not necessarily mean they are not fulfilling the more important duties. We should focus more attention on actions, not clothes.

But it’s an interesting historical point that the suit was, at one point, causing a very similar controversy.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Hoppie

      Just because I’m in a strange mood tonight:

      Just about a year ago

      I set out in the air

      Seekin’ my fame and fortune

      Lookin’ for a pot of gold

      Things got bad and things got worse

      I guess you all know the tune

      Oh Lord, stuck on the red-eye again.

      Rode in on the airport bus

      I’ll be walkin’ out if I go

      I was just passin’ through

      Must be seven months or more

      Ran out of miles and money

      Looks like they took my friends

      Oh Lord, I’m stuck on the red-eye again.

      The man from the on-line website

      Said I was on my way

      Somewhere I lost connections

      I ran out of flights to take.

      I came into town, a one night stand

      Looks like my plans fell through

      Oh Lord, stuck on the red-eye again

      If I only had a dollar

      For ev’ry flight I’ve flown

      Ev’ry time I’ve had to sit

      While people sat there drunk

      You know, I’d catch the next plane

      Back to where I live

      Oh Lord, I’m stuck on the red-eye again;

      Oh Lord, I’m stuck on the red-eye again.

      If you fly a lot, you’ve been there…

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      Fuckin a. You know what. I want Biden to go everywhere in bunny slippers and a Snuggie and Fetterman to show up for work in a wrestling singlet and brass knuckles.

      Fuck the fucking media who are incapable of understanding what it’s actually important to care about.

    5. 5.

      Edmund dantes

      How did not one single senator on the Dem side come out and put a hold/filibuster threat on the stupidity that is this dress code? We’re going to make military personnel wait months on end for promotions, but the GOP and Manchin get to pass this stupidity by unanimous consent?

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      and a black silk top hat

      Peripheral but interesting. From 1951, Silk top hat making in London. And a bit of trivia:

      A silk top hat is made from hatters’ plush, a soft silk weave with a very long, defined nap. This is rare now, because it has not been in general production since the 1950s, and it is thought that there are no looms capable of producing the traditional material any more; the last looms in Lyon were destroyed by the last owner, Nicholas Smith, after a violent breakup with his brother, Bobby Smith.… Source

      ;)

    7. 7.

      piratedan

      @Edmund dantes: I’m guessing that there are better “issues” to die on and my guess is that Fetterman himself probably doesn’t have too much of an issue with it else he could have made that stand himself.  It is just a further illustration on the extent of the pettiness in the upper chamber.

    8. 8.

      Tony Jay

      @NotMax:

      Outside of formal wear for the maturing leeches of Eton and Harrow, the top hat is unlikely to make a comeback on our High Streets.

      The gentleman’s walking cane, OTOH, totally should. Helpful, practical, multi-purpose, it’s a fabulous piece of kit that makes any walk feel like a swagger. Plus, you can beat cornered enemies into a coma with one! Why is this not on the Milan catwalks?

    9. 9.

      Citizen Alan

      It would be hilarious to me if Fetterman started wearing a frock coat and a silk top hat (and maybe a monocle or something) and then started mocking all the Republicans for dressing like middle class tradesmen.

    11. 11.

      NotMax

      @Tony Jay

      London fashion extravaganzas too busy with folderol like showcasing pregnant male models?

      Also too, from the same Wikipedia link as above,

      In the United Kingdom, the post of Government Broker in the London Stock Exchange that required the wearing of a top hat in the streets of the City of London was abolished by the “Big Bang” reforms of October 1986. In the British House of Commons, a rule requiring a Member of Parliament who wished to raise a point of order during a division, having to speak seated with a top hat on, was abolished in 1998. Spare top hats were kept in the chamber in case they were needed. The Modernisation Select Committee commented that “This particular practice has almost certainly brought the House into greater ridicule than almost any other”.

    12. 12.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Alison Rose: An overweening interest in the symbols of our institutions goes hand-in-hand with the destruction of those institutions.  I read that back in the 80s.  The issue then was flag-burning, and it happened at the same time that RaYgUn’s boys were breaking the law, selling weapons to Iran and using the money to fund the Contras.

    14. 14.

      Leto

      The panel on MSNBC was talking about this, how the press will cover tennis shoes versus Trumov’s calling for Milley’s execution. Joy Reid was excoriating them for it. I didn’t know it was an actual piece till now. I thought it was simply an example of silliness. JFC. They’re worse than useless.

