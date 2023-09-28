Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

No one could have predicted…

Tick tock motherfuckers!

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Come on, man.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

White supremacy is terrorism.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Thursday Evening Open Thread: TFG’s (Predictably) Fake ‘Union Autoworkers’ Audience

Thursday Evening Open Thread: TFG’s (Predictably) Fake ‘Union Autoworkers’ Audience

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

A lot of coverage noted that Trump’s visit wasn’t really “at the strike,” as a number of reports had it, but at a non-union auto parts manufacturer, Drake Enterprises. What’s gotten much less attention is that a substantial number of the “auto workers” and “union members” in the audience appear to have been phonies produced by the Trump campaign…


Craig Mauger seems to have been the first reporter to point this out:

About 400 to 500 Trump supporters were inside a Drake Enterprises facility for the speech. Drake Enterprises employs about 150 people, and the UAW doesn’t represent its workforce. It wasn’t clear how many auto workers were in the crowd for the speech, which was targeted at them.

One individual in the crowd who held a sign that said “union members for Trump,” acknowledged that she wasn’t a union member when approached by a Detroit News reporter after the event. Another person with a sign that read “auto workers for Trump” said he wasn’t an auto worker when asked for an interview. Both people didn’t provide their names…

The UAW’s lead negotiator in contract talks with General Motors on Wednesday issued a scathing assessment of former President Donald Trump hours before Trump was due to speak in Detroit.

UAW Vice President for General Motors Mike Booth sent the Detroit Free Press a profanity-laden email about his thoughts on Trump’s trip to Michigan.

“Let me be blunt. Donald Trump is coming off as a pompous (expletive),” Booth said in an email. “Coming to Michigan to speak at a nonunion employer and pretending it has anything to do with our fight at the Big Three is just more verbal diarrhea from the former president.”…

Booth said Trump’s visit to Detroit is disingenuous given his past. In a video about plant closings that the union released Wednesday morning, 2017 footage shows Trump promising autoworkers in Ohio he would save their jobs. But in 2019 GM closed its Lordstown Assembly plant in northeast Ohio, displacing thousands of workers there and helping lead to the union’s 2019 strike against GM.

“Where were his rallies for striking workers when we were on the picket line in 2019? Where are the jobs he promised to return to the U.S. while on the campaign trail in 2015?” Booth said. “The proof is in the pudding. His actions in office went to enrich the very elite few while the working class of America stagnated. This stunt is another ploy to pull the wool over the eyes of the working class. Again!”…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • japa21
  • lowtechcyclist
  • skerry
  • twbrandt

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      japa21

      “Courting working class voters” seems to be going great.

      Well, if he’s trying to court them for Biden, I think it is going great.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’m shocked – shocked, I tell you! – to find out that Donald J. Trump is a total and complete fraud for about the eighteen jillionth time.

      And equally shocked, unfortunately, to see how little of that fraudulentness the MSM takes notice of.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.