Friday Evening Bad Faith Open Thread: RFK Jr. And His Fellow Ratf*ckers

======
I drafted the post below last night, planning to run it over the weekend when people had more time to read. RFK Jr isn’t offering West a vice-presidential slot (from what I’ve seen, that’s Tulsi Gabbard’s role in the spoiler-thon). And West almost certainly wouldn’t run in a VP slot, because he’s already got the Green Party’s funding locked in. But we can count on every political grifter not currently incarcerated to make a jump for the gravy train over the next 13 months…

TL, DR: Peter Daou has always been a ‘strong believer‘ in whatever political campaign would pay him enough, but his unsavory habits — like ‘independently’ praising Bernie Sanders while he was negotiating for a job as Sanders’ press agent back in 2016 — have made it impossible for him to get a job with any self-respecting Democratic candidate. Since there’s already a ton of well-connected competitors on the Republican side of the aisle, Dauo is now (IMO) transitioning by serving for Green Party candidate / spoiler Cornel West (after jumping ship from the sinking SS Marianne Williamson). “Peter Daou’s Theory of Election Interference—by Democrats”:

Peter Daou, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, recently announced that he had become the campaign manager for Cornel West, the radical socialist professor and public intellectual, who is seeking the Presidential nomination from the Green Party. It was the culmination of a fascinating arc for Daou, who was a legendary figure in the early liberal blogosphere, where he became known for his criticisms of the Bush Administration before joining John Kerry’s 2004 Presidential campaign. Four years later, he ran Clinton’s digital operation, and became known as one of her most high-profile and vocal online supporters. Then, in 2016, for Clinton’s second Presidential run, Daou ran the platform Shareblue, a partisan news site that attacked mainstream coverage of the race and fanatically defended Clinton. By 2020, he had endorsed Bernie Sanders; he subsequently left the Democratic Party. (Before joining West’s campaign, he briefly ran Marianne Williamson’s.) Daou now says his career as a fanatical Democratic partisan was misguided, and that the entire political system needs to be uprooted; he believes West’s campaign is the best vehicle for such a change…

Most people would say that Joe Biden is to the left of where Hillary Clinton was in 2008, or indeed where Joe Biden was in 2008. Do you think that’s an accurate diagnosis?

I don’t think so. Having done more research and digging, thinking about leftism, liberalism, progressivism, neoliberalism, getting a little bit deeper into how this terminology is used, I just think back to the support from the Democratic Party for George W. Bush’s war in Iraq and war on terror, which are based on lies. I don’t really see it in terms of movement to the left or to the right. Honestly, Isaac, I look at it systemically. I always looked at it as red and blue, and finally when I quit the Party, in 2020, I started looking at it as the system, and the Democratic Party comprises half of that system. Or maybe more, you know what I’m saying?…

Would the Iraq War and the war on terror be a good example of what I meant? You have a President now who’s pulled us out of the war in Afghanistan, who’s drastically reduced drone strikes, who’s tried to tamp down the war on terror, whereas, in the Bush era, even if the majority of congressional Democrats voted against the Iraq War, many voted for it, and both parties supported the war on terror.

I don’t see it that way, but I know a lot of Democrats do. I see Joe Biden and the people around him, some of the neocons he’s getting advice from, as sabre-rattling warmongers who are actually making the world a more dangerous place. Now, I’ve always said that I don’t support, as a leftist myself, any imperialist invasion, and that includes the invasion of Ukraine. I believe the war is a criminal imperial invasion of another country. However, having said that, this Administration has rattled and provoked and escalated the rhetoric from Day One. From my standpoint, I look at this Administration as bigger warmongers than what you’re talking about in the period prior to 2008…

As recently as 2020, you were opposed to a third-party candidate because of the urgent need to beat Donald Trump. What changed between early 2020 and now?

Yeah, it’s a very fundamental change in perspective. It’s almost like I took a different set of glasses or lenses and I put them on, and that lens is the systemic lens. During the years I worked as a Democrat, I bought into the general thinking that Democrats are better and therefore we need Democrats to stop the fascist domination of Republicans. If you go back ten, twenty, thirty, forty years, it’s the same argument: Oh, my God, if you let them get elected, the world’s going to end. This is a very standard duopoly technique.

Now when I finally took off that lens, the binary red-blue, blue-is-better-than-red lens, and I took responsibility for wearing that lens or looking through that lens, then my lens became, O.K., look at the entire system. Let’s say this cycle we also say the same thing, which is, Oh, my God, we have to stop Donald Trump or we have to stop whoever the Republican might be. And this happens the next cycle and the next cycle and the next cycle. Where is the so-called democracy that we’re supposedly protecting or saving? What we’re doing is we’re crushing third parties.We are stifling democracy itself, Isaac. This is the problem. From my standpoint, there are things that Biden has done that made the world more dangerous than Trump, and there are things Trump did that made the world more dangerous than Biden, and both of them go back and forth. You see what I’m saying?

I maybe need a different pair of lenses to totally see it.

When it came to the idea of John McCain or Mitt Romney being elected President, in 2008 and 2012, I certainly remember Democrats saying, Oh, this would be bad. And maybe the extreme partisans would say, If Mitt Romney gets elected, the world’s going to end. But I don’t think that was the overwhelming idea. With Trump, it’s a little different, in part because he actually tried to steal a democratic election.

I have been one of the most vocal opponents of Donald Trump. In 2020, I was creating so many anti-Trump viral hashtags and videos. I was out there fighting this guy from Day One.

You recently wrote that “Trump’s two impeachments and four indictments are largely smokescreens,” correct?

Yeah. Well, the reason I say that is because he wasn’t impeached or indicted on the worst things he’s done, because the worst things he’s done, Democrats do, too.

January 6th? That seems high up there.

January 6th, that, too. But take a look at what Democrats are currently doing. See, this is when you start comparing good and bad…

I realize we might just have a factual disagreement now. What’s your interpretation of what happened on January 6th?

I’m not going to talk about the details of January 6th. What happened on January 6th was wrong. People died, and it was certainly a threat to a process. But here’s the problem: the premise is that we had a vibrant democracy and then a bunch of people stormed the Capitol and threatened it. What I’m trying to tell you is that I don’t even believe we have a so-called democracy. What we have is a duopoly, or an oligarchy, in which the vast majority of people suffer.

Just to clarify, you seem to be saying that before January 6th we had maneuvers such as Obama making backroom deals in the primary, and so when people say that we were about to lose democracy on January 6th, you think we actually were not at risk of that. Instead, we were at risk of losing a system where Barack Obama can call people up and get them to drop out.

But it’s not just the Barack Obama part. My main point is that there has been a systemic eradication of all the routes that third parties can take, which is a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. Let alone this constantly propagandistic vote shaming. Vote shaming is voter suppression. When you tell someone you cannot vote your conscience because you will ruin the world, that is voter suppression…

    53Comments

    3. 3.

      Mai Naem mobile

      RFK Jr is such a weird looking guy. I assume it’s because of the plastic surgery he’s supposedly had done. He’s got that odd old face and younger body look.  I wonder if JFK and RFK would have looked anything like RFK Jr if they had lived to an old age.

    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      and why he believes Democrats have been interfering in elections.

      “Why do Democratic voters keep voting for Democratic candidates!  They’re interfering in elections!” screamed Peter Daou, unable to find a second brain cell to rub with the first.*

      *Not intended to be a factual statement

    5. 5.

      waspuppet

      Once I took off those lenses that showed me Democrats are better than Republicans, suddenly Democrats didn’t seem better than Republicans. And now we need to get Joe Biden out of there, because the alternative is Donald Trump, whom I don’t support but under whom American life will be better, because a dozen new parties will bloom thanks to Trump’s well-known support for open political discourse.

      —Peter Daou

    6. 6.

      Tony Jay

      I’ve been in the room when people were talking exactly like Daou, but I couldn’t see what they looked like because of the impenetrably thick clouds of acrid dope smoke billowing around them like Granny Jay’s unleashed bosoms.

      What a fake prick.

    tobie

      tobie

      RFK, Jr. has a Jesus complex and this means he has to think of himself as a martyr, punished for challenging the Pharisees in this life but who will be rewarded in the future when we see the light and realize he was speaking truth to power.

      I’m so tired of these men who present themselves as the victims of the “establishment” while (a) enjoying all the privileges of the establishment and (b) being the most self-serving cretins under the sun.

      This applies to the lesser Kennedy, Daou, West, Sanders, etc. All megalomaniacs, all guys.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      That interview with Daou is just hilarious. There’s so much to pick from, but I think this was my favorite part:

      I maybe need a different pair of lenses to totally see it.
      You have to look at it through a systemic lens—the entire system, the structure of the system itself versus a binary view of which party is better and which one is going to be more dangerous. It’s a completely different way of looking at the picture.
      It’s almost like “The Matrix,” where you’re either in it or you’re not, you know?
      Correct. No, that’s a great way of looking at it. Exactly. When you’re inside the matrix, you go along with whatever structure is built around you, and you just see things that way. You remember the scene where it’s all the bodies being fed through their neck to their brain, and you suddenly are like, Wait a minute.That’s what this election is about. This election is about how we’re just not going to buy this framing anymore.

    Jackie

      Jackie

      I see RFK Jr as an alternative to TIFG for those who think TIFG has too much baggage and is too chaotic – altho Jr is chaotic, himself. If he indeed runs Indie, I expect the Kennedy clan will openly support/endorse Biden.

      The majority of anti-vaxers AREN’T Dems.

    Baud

      Baud

      Say want you want about Kanye, at least he wasn’t an old white dude.

      Although neither is West, so I guess he has that going for him.

    Baud

      Baud

      Now when I finally took off that lens, the binary red-blue, blue-is-better-than-red lens, and I took responsibility for wearing that lens or looking through that lens, then my lens became,

      Guy should do ads for LensCrafters.

    14. 14.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Yashar Ali via Anne Laurie @ Top:

      RFK Jr. plans to announce he will run as an independent on October 9 in Pennsylvania.

      I wonder how much Republicans are paying him.

    15. 15.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      So basically Nader saved us from Gore, and we had so much good flowing from that under Bush* (actually Cheney) that we gotta keep doing that, is that it, bud?

    16. 16.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Jackie:

      If he indeed runs Indie, I expect the Kennedy clan will openly support/endorse Biden.

      Count on it. I expect Kerry will be one of the first.

    Gvg

      Gvg

      That’s so much nonsense I couldn’t analyze it. It’s boring to me.

      Trump would be boring to me if it wasn’t for the people who think they know what he said. He also talks a bunch of argle bargle.  I just can’t even. Why don’t people walk away and find something more entertaining to pay attention to then incoherent nonsense that is so much work to try to interpret.

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      The same people who told you Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. would never run as an independent are now telling you not to worry because no Democrats will vote for him.

      I don’t have him figured out, and I don’t think that reporters have him figured out. I have no idea what kind of people he thinks he is appealing to. Name recognition is not necessarily a big deal, because he is nothing like his father.

      The Independent lunatic fringe and the purity progressives seemed to be energized after being reasonable in 2020.  It’s too early to see if their discontent will amount to anything.

    kalakal

      kalakal

      That interview is something else. That’s weapons grade self importance right there. What is it with these tools, they all reek of smug, (false) superiority, that they have discovered truths beyond the ken of the lesser mortals that surround them?

      He’s really rather stupid, isn’t he?

    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      Take them all on at once and lump ’em all together, Biden/Harris ’24!

      Narrator: “There’s a lot of fake candidates out there.  A lot of grifters.  A lot of folks with an axe to grind.

      And the well-being of you, your children, your job, the environment…those are the last things on their minds.

      Some of them are obviously delusional.  Some owe a lot of money.  Some have direct connections to Vladimir Putin and his interests.

      Whether they’re doing it for the campaign donations, the attention, or to flat-out fool you into wasting your vote, once thing’s certain: these bloodsuckers don’t care about you, not one bit.

      This election, if you want to oppose MAGA extremism and preserve democracy…if you’re horrified at the thought of trump (or DeSantis) in the White House…if you want to protect reproductive rights…if you care about turning the corner on climate change…if you want to oppose the ongoing insurrection…there’s one choice for freedom, the Constitution, and America: Biden/Harris 2024”

      (y’all can probably guess which visuals would go with each line!)

    kalakal

      kalakal

      On the subject of assholes getting to the FO stage of FAFO that fuck all to be Proud of Boy who skipped his sentencing got a visit from the FBI today

      Worrell caught

      Way to ensure you get to the top level of the sentencing guidelines ace.

    28. 28.

      Anne Laurie

      @Lacuna Synecdoche: I wonder how much Republicans are paying him.

      Not as much as he might’ve charged them, if his own ego hadn’t convinced him he was The One.

      (The GOP’s gotta hoard what funds it’s still got, because TFG has looted every source he could find.)

    Ken

      Ken

      @Anne Laurie: The GOP’s gotta hoard what funds it’s still got, because TFG has looted every source he could find.

      “And that is why the demons of Hell allow him to climb out of the boiling pitch for one day each century.”

      (Repurposed from Niven and Pournelle’s Inferno.)

    33. 33.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: Our minister put a quotation from West on the bulletin last Sunday. There was nothing wrong with the quotation, but it pissed me off nonetheless.

    Tony Jay

      Tony Jay

      With troops from the Russo-Arabian Alliance occupying most of the East Coast and GOP-affiliated RedState Militias bushwhacking Federal supply lines across the MidWest, many people must be asking why you continue to aim your most vocal attacks on Democrats. 

      I don’t see it that way. It’s a choice. A lot of folks, sometimes understandably, concentrate on public executions and civil detention camps and all the children that have gone missing, and I understand why they’d want to see things through one eye, but I choose to look through both eyes. When you do that. When you make that choice. It’s like things come into a sharper focus, a true focus, and you see that really it’s always been the Democrats, who could have stopped all this if they’d just listened to people like me when we said Biden was the problem, it’s Democrats who are the real warmongers.

    42. 42.

      mrmoshpotato

      @kalakal: From the article:

      Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys extremist group, went missing in August just as he was about to face sentencing for multiple crimes he committed during the riot. He was found guilty in May. Prosecutors had asked for a sentence that includes 14 years in prison, fines and other conditions.

      Enjoy your extra years in prison, Trump trash!

      What a dumbass.

    kalakal

      kalakal

      @Tony Jay: Yes, but he’s wearing a tie and a shirt with buttons so he must be a good guy and trustworthy. Now if he was wearing a hoodie…

      And the chap on the right of the picture is wearing a suit! Why he must be a paragon of honesty and square dealing!

    44. 44.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      I know virtually nothing about the fine points of men’s dress, and not to be kookiest, but that skinny tie and tight button-down collar strike me as all wrong for his body type.

    Redshift

      Redshift

      My main point is that there has been a systemic eradication of all the routes that third parties can take, which is a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

      Ah, yes, they’ve closed off the routes that were open when previous third parties started by running a presidential candidate and went on to mainstream success.

      Clown.

    52. 52.

      karen marie

      @mrmoshpotato:  I kept reading to see what he believes is “election interference” by the Democratic party.  The best he can come up with is “Obama made phone calls”?

      I mean, WHAT?

      Daou took off his “red/blue glasses,” and put on his “greenback glasses.”

    Tony Jay

      Tony Jay

      @kalakal:

      “Sir, I have only the greatest respect for your late father, but we can still smell Senator McConnell’s aqua velva on your skin-mask and the gentleman behind you is clearly an agent of Emperor Ming’s secret police. Are these really the qualities Americans should be looking for in a delusional spoiler candidate?”

