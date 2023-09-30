(Ann Telnaes via WashingtonPost.com)

"Republicans Held an Impeachment Hearing and It Turned Into a Clown Show"https://t.co/ac5y3NfHsV — Congressional Integrity Project (@usintegrityorg) September 28, 2023

The impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden was already a disappointment before it started on Thursday. In prepared testimony, two of the three witnesses called by Republicans explicitly said there was not enough evidence to warrant removing President Joe Biden from office. This included Jonathan Turley, the law professor and Fox News contributor, who said, “I do not believe that the evidence currently meets the standard of a high crime and misdemeanor needed for an article of impeachment.”… Republican Lauren Boebert asked Turley, “Where does selling access to an executive office fall in terms of what justifies an impeachment inquiry and what is deemed an impeachable offense?” and got an extended legal discussion, which included multiple references to the U.S. code. “I shouldn’t have asked Turley a question,” she told a staffer, disappointed, as she got up to leave the hearing room. “He was a crappy witness.”…

The hearing began in chaos when the top Democrat on the committee, Jamie Raskin, almost immediately made a motion that the committee subpoena Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas, the former New York mayor’s associate in the 2019 effort to gather dirt on Biden in Ukraine. While almost all the committee’s Democratic members were present, most of the Republicans were not. This meant that the vote dragged on and on as Republicans scrambled to get everyone to show up to vote it down. In order to eat up time during the wait, members who had already voted kept on asking if they were recorded as voting in order to avoid the awkward silence as things dragged on. Few Republicans were in the hearing room for the duration. Instead, they wandered in and out, bringing coffee and energy drinks to stay alert as the hours ticked by. The Democratic seats were mostly occupied for the first half of the proceedings, and Raskin appeared to grin throughout. In contrast, Comer sat mostly grim-faced and spent time peering at his iPhone when not expressing exasperation at Democrat Dan Goldman for repeatedly asking for unanimous consent for the same deposition from one of Hunter Biden’s business partners to be introduced into evidence again and again. By the end of the hearing, in a near empty room, a visibly peeved Comer was agreeing to this yet again, “for the seventh time without objection,” as Goldman continued to use the deposition to play defense for Biden… All throughout the hearing, the specter of a likely government shutdown loomed over the proceedings. As they spoke in turn, every Democrat sat next to an iPad, propped up for the television audience, on which the seconds ticked down toward a shutdown. Repeatedly, Democrats raised this pending shutdown to argue that Republicans were simply using the hearing as a distraction from Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s repeated struggles to manage his deeply divided caucus. But based on the emptiness of the room and the banality of the hearing, it just wasn’t much of a distraction.

Other GOPbots besides the egregious Boebert are unhappy — there wasn’t enough clowning for some:

And GOP lawmaker also expressed some disappointment with their performance thus far, telling @AnnieGrayerCNN: “I wish we had more outbursts.” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) September 28, 2023

As we saw in yesterday’s sham "impeachment" inquiry, the House GOP isn’t interested in the facts since they undermine their baseless conclusions. Impeachment is a solemn, serious process, and the GOP circus is anything but. It’s time to end the charade and do the people’s work. pic.twitter.com/4oYA6JAghG — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) September 29, 2023

Dan Goldman went after Trump but says there’s no comparison to the ‘bald-faced lies’ against Biden. https://t.co/N1IVBf3j3I — Intelligencer (@intelligencer) September 28, 2023

How bad is it going for James Comer in today's hearing? Democrats are now mockingly noting that his "guy" Steve Bannon is mad that the GOP called Jonathan Turely as a witness because Turley said there's no impeachable evidence yet. pic.twitter.com/77o4nEOMSt — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 28, 2023

Just caught up with Rep. Garcia who told me there was palpable surprise from GOP members in the room when Turley said this. They’re in a bit of “freak out” mode now, he said, because Turley was supposed to be one of their “star witnesses.” https://t.co/rKvFq668Rq — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) September 28, 2023

But maybe there’s a pony buried at the bottom of this huge pile of…

“It is theater.” Fox News guests admit the Biden impeachment inquiry is simply designed to distract from Trump’s upcoming trials. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/wDuKij5vtE — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 29, 2023

Breaking: Watch Republican witnesses admit this impeachment trial is a sham. pic.twitter.com/oOAPR44CYX — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) September 28, 2023

Let me get this straight First, the GOP’s Biden whistleblower Gal Luft was indicted as a paid foreign agent Then their star witness Devon Archer said Biden didn’t commit crimes Now their impeachment witnesses are saying Biden shouldn’t be impeached Do I have this right?! 🤣 — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 29, 2023

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)