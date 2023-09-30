Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Recap Open Thread: The Impeachment KKKlownshow, So Far

(Ann Telnaes via WashingtonPost.com)

The impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden was already a disappointment before it started on Thursday. In prepared testimony, two of the three witnesses called by Republicans explicitly said there was not enough evidence to warrant removing President Joe Biden from office. This included Jonathan Turley, the law professor and Fox News contributor, who said, “I do not believe that the evidence currently meets the standard of a high crime and misdemeanor needed for an article of impeachment.”…

Republican Lauren Boebert asked Turley, “Where does selling access to an executive office fall in terms of what justifies an impeachment inquiry and what is deemed an impeachable offense?” and got an extended legal discussion, which included multiple references to the U.S. code. “I shouldn’t have asked Turley a question,” she told a staffer, disappointed, as she got up to leave the hearing room. “He was a crappy witness.”

The hearing began in chaos when the top Democrat on the committee, Jamie Raskin, almost immediately made a motion that the committee subpoena Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas, the former New York mayor’s associate in the 2019 effort to gather dirt on Biden in Ukraine. While almost all the committee’s Democratic members were present, most of the Republicans were not. This meant that the vote dragged on and on as Republicans scrambled to get everyone to show up to vote it down. In order to eat up time during the wait, members who had already voted kept on asking if they were recorded as voting in order to avoid the awkward silence as things dragged on.

Few Republicans were in the hearing room for the duration. Instead, they wandered in and out, bringing coffee and energy drinks to stay alert as the hours ticked by. The Democratic seats were mostly occupied for the first half of the proceedings, and Raskin appeared to grin throughout. In contrast, Comer sat mostly grim-faced and spent time peering at his iPhone when not expressing exasperation at Democrat Dan Goldman for repeatedly asking for unanimous consent for the same deposition from one of Hunter Biden’s business partners to be introduced into evidence again and again. By the end of the hearing, in a near empty room, a visibly peeved Comer was agreeing to this yet again, “for the seventh time without objection,” as Goldman continued to use the deposition to play defense for Biden…

All throughout the hearing, the specter of a likely government shutdown loomed over the proceedings. As they spoke in turn, every Democrat sat next to an iPad, propped up for the television audience, on which the seconds ticked down toward a shutdown. Repeatedly, Democrats raised this pending shutdown to argue that Republicans were simply using the hearing as a distraction from Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s repeated struggles to manage his deeply divided caucus. But based on the emptiness of the room and the banality of the hearing, it just wasn’t much of a distraction.

Other GOPbots besides the egregious Boebert are unhappy — there wasn’t enough clowning for some:

But maybe there’s a pony buried at the bottom of this huge pile of…

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

    2. 2.

      Chief Oshkosh

      And GOP lawmaker also expressed some disappointment with their performance thus far, telling @AnnieGrayerCNN: “I wish we had more outbursts.”

      So why wasn’t the GOP lawmaker NAMED? Juliet Foxtrot Charlie, why is anyone treating these fuckups with kid gloves anymore?

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Just caught up with Rep. Garcia who told me there was palpable surprise from GOP members in the room when Turley said this. They’re in a bit of “freak out” mode now, he said, because Turley was supposed to be one of their “star witnesses.”

      What did they expect after they put him under oath? The same lies and idiocy he peddles on FOX?

    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Posted on the HouseWays and Means  Committee official government site, a very different hearing than actually occurred.  I tried to read the whole thing and watch the cherry-picked videos posted there but I just could not.  If you have a strong stomach, be my guest.

      Here is the intro paragraph:

      Oversight Committee exposes President Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain

      WASHINGTON – Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held a hearing titled “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” At the hearing, witnesses testified that evidence uncovered has passed the threshold to open an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Joe Biden. While Democrat members engaged in political stunts, Republican members highlighted evidence, including financial records, emails, texts, and witness and whistleblower testimony, showing President Joe Biden lied to the American people about his knowledge and participation in his family’s corrupt international and domestic business schemes. Under an impeachment inquiry, the House Committees on Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Ways and Means will continue to follow the evidence to determine whether President Biden committed impeachable offenses under the U.S. Constitution.

    10. 10.

      MomSense

      They are running the Benghazi playbook again.  This whole thing is designed to damage Biden before the election and to try and neutralize legitimate concerns about Trump’s criminality.
      The media seemed determined to play this as if it’s legitimate and by doing so are distorting the truth AGAIN.
      This is why they keep harping on Biden’s age.  They have no real scandals or criticism of the administration’s competence but they think they have to be critical to maintain balance so it’s stupid story after story about age.
      I also think the media want Trump back as president because he was very good for their click$, $ub$cription$, and rating$.

    11. 11.

      Baud

      @MomSense:

      I haven’t been watching much media, but the things I’ve seen haven’t made the GOP look good.

      I agree that a lot of what we’re seeing this year is reminiscent of 2016.  There hoping that’ll work again because they have nothing else.

    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      The lack of evidence proves how far up the chain the cover up goes!

      Brings back memories of when our inspectors didn’t turn up any evidence of Saddam’s alleged WMDs, and that just showed how well Saddam had hidden them.

    14. 14.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      For discerning people who pay attention they definitely see that the Republicans are out of control. I’m worried though about the people who aren’t really paying attention but are hearing this in the background.  It can reinforce their apathy and sort of pox on both their house’s government is never there for me crowd.  We know from that former GOP staffer who wrote about the strategy of congressional Republicans obstructing government so that people would blame government as a whole and disengage from voting.
      We all need to reach out to the normies and non political people in our circles to find out how they are interpreting these events.

    17. 17.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      For discerning people who pay attention they definitely see that the Republicans are out of control. I’m worried though about the people who aren’t really paying attention but are hearing this in the background.  It can reinforce their apathy and sort of pox on both their houses, government is never there for me crowd.  We know from that former GOP staffer who wrote about the strategy of congressional Republicans obstructing government so that people would blame government as a whole and disengage from voting.
      We all need to reach out to the normies and non political people in our circles to find out how they are interpreting these events.

      ETA so focused on changing autocorrect Mormons back to normies I missed the autocorrect apostrophe

    21. 21.

      Scout211

      @Baud: I haven’t been watching much media, but the things I’ve seen haven’t made the GOP look good.

      I only read the news stories posted on the internet but I am seeing a difference in the reporting this time, too.  The media focus this time has been more on the incompetence of the committee and the lack of evidence (and the false witnesses).  Even the soundbites posted from the hearings highlight the Democrats on the committee making the Republicans look like the clowns that there are. It’s a subtle difference, but a difference that is frustrating the crazy caucus, Comer in particular

      This difference may be because this particular set of Republican clowns are so over-the-top clowns this time that there is no subtlety to their fake accusations and made up “scandal.” Or maybe it’s because the “evidence” for Hillary’s Benghazi was easier to conceal and manipulate into a “scandal.”  Or maybe the media is just getting tired of being played and then accused of journalistic malpractice.

      Or maybe they all just hated Hillary.  Ding, ding, ding!

    22. 22.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      We had dinner last night with a couple who usually vote D. I was dismayed to hear them talk about how much Biden has deteriorated mentally and how he can’t even deliver a prepared speech without stumbling. The message has wormed its way even into these folks who would never vote for Trump

      ETA: The wife said Biden just sounds old while Trump sounds so much more lively. Now she’s bi-polar and not always reliable, but cripes.

    24. 24.

      PsiFighter37

      It is abjectly clear that the House GOP is just full of clowns at this point. I do wonder how Paul Ryan and Orange Julius would have handled having a 4-seat majority, though…my guess is, not very much better. Nancy Pelosi got a ridiculous amount accomplished next to Kevin McCarthy with the same majority, and the ‘Squad’ never did anything to nuke legislation except score an own goal on themselves by voting against the infrastructure bill…and not changing the outcome.

    26. 26.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Baud: I said I thought Biden was competent and had done a good job.  I said his history as a stutterer has always affected his delivery of speeches. Then I repeated some of the nuttier things Trump has said lately: He beat Obama, Biden will start WWII, etc.

    31. 31.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      What did they expect after they put him under oath?

      My current theory is that a lot of the House Republicans and the ones running the show expected easily uncovered evidence that Biden was taking bribes.  They are in a constant echo chamber that there must be fire in all this smoke, and they’ve swallowed that lie even though there isn’t any smoke.

      And I mean, that’s not a hard delusion to sell.  Think about it from their end.  They know Biden is evil.  He’s a Democrat president and he does all this evil stuff like appoint colored people to positions of power.  They know everybody takes bribes.  They and all their friends do.  They’ve heard a few gotchas that they want to believe, like the ‘big guy’ email.  Surely all they have to do is ask the questions, because they know what the answers must be.

      It’s the same with how they got pantsed like this investigating the DOJ.  They know that white conservatives are the actual oppressed people, and they know that everybody abuses their power to target their enemies.  Whether someone is actually guilty only matters for how easy it is to go after them, not whether you do it.  So of course if they ask anyone Republican leaning in the DOJ it will all come out that Garland is unfairly targeting conservatives and the Trump prosecutions are politically motivated.

      The answers they’ll get are so obvious they never check ahead of time.  Then the real world punches them in the face.  Again.

      @MomSense:

      They’re trying, but I don’t think it’s going anything like it did last time.

    32. 32.

      Geminid

      Gal Luft, Comey’s missing witness, is said to be on the run but wherever he is, Luft is Tweeting up a storm: more alleged “evidence” of “Biden corruption” and a lot of whining about his “political persecution.” His Twitter heading shows a picture of a chained Samson straining against two pillars.

      On July 11, Talking Points Memo published a good article about Mr. Luft. The Justice Department had just revealed an 8-count indictment of Luft for activities iincluding sales of strike drones to Kenya, rockets to Libya, trading in sanctioned Iranian oil and lying to federal investigators.

      I think the indictment dated from November, 2022 but had been kept secret. Cyprus authorities arrested Luft in Cyprus last March on an Interpol warrant. Luft told reporters he he had been framed, jumped bail 11 days later, and has kept out of sight since.

      After his arrest, Luft also claimed he had been en route to Turkiye to oversee delivery of 100 tons of earthquake relief supplies. Speculation is that is that he snuck out of Cyprus by way of the “Republic of Northern Cyprus” that is sponsored by Turkiye, so Luft might have gotten his chance to visit Turkiye after all.

      Tourism is perhaps Turkiye’s biggest industry. And they like to say, “What happens in Turkiye stays in Turkiye.”

    33. 33.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      “Biden sounds old and stumbles occasionally with his stutter when speaking in public, and isn’t trying to destroy lives. Trump sounds so lively in his stupidity and drive for white nationalist Christofascist authoritarianism with him at the head and his family to succeed him.  Whosoever shall I vote for?”

      Thats a helluva take.

    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I think that’s a good tactic, turn it back to TFG.

      I do think age is affecting how Biden speaks. There are times I watch him and I will admit that I cringe. I don’t think he’s making bad decisions, and he has a good team of people around him. I also recognize that my choice is binary: Old Guy or Evil Fascist Old Guy. That’s it.

      Would I prefer, in another timeline, to vote for someone like Kamala Harris or Gretchen Whitmer or Raphael Warnock for President in 2024? Yeah, I probably would. But those aren’t my choices. I would also prefer to be a millionaire, and have a hot pool boy.

    36. 36.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I love the way Goldman speaks.  He doesn’t pull any punches but he’s also very precise with his words.  And when interviewers (or fellow Reps) try to change the subject or bait him into some bullshit he’s very good at swerving and resisting the bait.  Notice how the interviewer tried to bait him into some kind of “But shouldn’t we still have concerns about Biden?” bullshit:

      Still, there’s a real case to be made that the president didn’t do enough to step in the way of his son’s international business dealings. Do you think he didn’t do enough to try and stop his son?

      But Goldman smartly redirects:

      That’s not what they’re alleging. That’s not an impeachable offense. And that’s not what this is based on. What we do know, from witness testimony, is that President Joe Biden had nothing to do with Hunter Biden’s business interests, received no financial benefits from his business interests, took no official action other than the Burisma action, related to Hunter Biden’s business interests. And never even discussed his business with Hunter, according to the only witness they have who says anything about the conversations that Joe Biden had with business associates of Hunter Biden. So they keep moving the goalposts here and trying to manufacture, through innuendo, some wrongdoing. But there’s no high crime and misdemeanor, there’s no low crime and misdemeanor. There isn’t any crime and misdemeanor that they are alleging that they can support here.

      You can tell he is a former Federal Prosecutor.

    37. 37.

      Mousebumples

      @Suzanne: I also recognize that my choice is binary: Old Guy or Evil Fascist Old Guy. That’s it.

      Agreed. Even if Trump isn’t the nominee for some unexpected reason (strokes out, loses support, whatever), it’s still Old Guy Who Supports Democracy vs Person Who Supports A Racist Theocracy* (*or whatever term you want to use).

      I’m voting for the Dem nominee 100 out of 100 times. And that’s Joe Biden.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      p.a.

      @Frankensteinbeck: Yes, this.  Fux “News” etc did their job too well.  As many have pointed out, they created these numbnuts for their votes, but then the numbnuts took over the organizations and got elected.  Now the Big Money Boyz old line cons are trying to re-saddle the raptors they engineered.

       

      I don’t know if the BMB’s want the economy tanked via shutdown to whack the creeping success of the middle class under Joe/Dems despite what it will do to their own portfolios, or if they’d prefer a low/no damage solution and attack Joe’s successes by other means.  It’s out of their hands.

    39. 39.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      Biden has always been occasionally cringey when he speaks.  I remember the memes in 2020.

      I actually have noticed fewer gaffes.  It’s what he used to be known for.

