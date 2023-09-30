The GOP Death Cultists found them a new celebrity advertiser…

It takes a hell of a lot of nerve for an immigrant from South Africa, like Elon Musk, to go to the U.S. southern border and tell other immigrants who are simply seeking a better way of life to get the fuck out of HIS country. Agree? pic.twitter.com/tqHcHrlJuL

— Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) September 29, 2023