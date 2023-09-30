The GOP Death Cultists found them a new celebrity advertiser…
Goddamn what a loser https://t.co/pAaNiuTdOk
— Yurok Around The Clock (@HellcatBruce) September 28, 2023
It takes a hell of a lot of nerve for an immigrant from South Africa, like Elon Musk, to go to the U.S. southern border and tell other immigrants who are simply seeking a better way of life to get the fuck out of HIS country. Agree? pic.twitter.com/tqHcHrlJuL
— Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) September 29, 2023
BREAKING: Mid Life Crisis Focuses On Border Crisis
— Yurok Around The Clock (@HellcatBruce) September 29, 2023
He's running for president, except he fired the person responsible for telling him he has to be born in the US https://t.co/Jq7JTdqiB3
— Yurok Around The Clock (@HellcatBruce) September 29, 2023
— The Serfs (@theserfstv) September 29, 2023
These live-action recreations have gone too far now. pic.twitter.com/sLftJoYOx0
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) September 29, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings