Medium Cool – Time Travel!

by | 63 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Help me out here – have we ever had a Medium Cool topic of Star Wars vs. Star Trek?  I am considering that as a future topic for Medium Cool, so let me know, please.

Medium Cool – Time Travel!

Tonight let’s talk about Time Travel!

Books, movies, TV shows.  Best?  Worst?  Most interesting?

Don’t just name the show, tell us about it.

Have at it!

    4. 4.

      Shalimar

      My favorite is a novel by Poul Anderson called There Will Be Time.  Protagonist discovers as a teenager that he has a very recessive gene or mutation that allows him to travel through time.  Goes back to the crucifixion to find other time travelers,  etc. etc.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steeplejack

      Perhaps an appropriate thread to drop this: a friend asked me today about a novel (newish, I think) set in the 2030s about a hotel where people go to die. Anybody have an idea?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I am probably confessing my utter superficiality and lack of sophistication here, but I will admit to enjoying time-warp romcoms like The Lake House and Sliding Doors and similar. It’s certainly not great filmmaking, but it’s soothing and just thought-provoking enough to make you scratch your chin while simultaneously going “Awwww!” at the unfolding love story.

      Only a little bit s//

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Maeve

      “Life on Mars” (depicted, cop from the “present” 2000s  wakes up in the 70s as a cop – policing rules and attitudes were different) was a great British series.  The American remake not so good despite having Harvey Keitel in it, nor was the subsequent British follow up with different characters and time travel to the 80s.  I watched on Amazon Prime some years ago before the segregated the British show to Britbox.

      Has good music too.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @SiubhanDuinne: There are Trekkers (who are the idiotically serious ones, as opposed to Trekkies), and there are Star Wars only fans, and they fight over next to nothing.  For one thing, Trek is actual science fiction.  Star Wars is high fantasy with an SF skin.  Then along comes Babylon 5 to mess everything up.  You CAN be a fan of all three of them and appreciate them for what they bring to the space opera table.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Marc

      I’m not exactly a fan of time travel books, movies, or series.  Life on Mars, however, was something special, one of the few cases where a series finale brought tears to my eyes.  Edge of Tomorrow was pretty damn good for a Tom Cruise movie.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lee

      Another vote for Travelers. What as amazing show. I’m glad they finished the story. I would like to see them carry on the story with different travelers.

       

      Right now I’m reading the Outlander series (time travel). It is surprisingly good.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      BellaPea

      As I have commented here previously, I’m a HUGE Outlander fan, both the books and the series. The time travel theory of going through the stones has some historical relevance, and all of the themes are very believable. The series has some pretty hot actors in it too (Jamie, Roger, and William).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      bbleh

      I enjoyed Star Wars as much as anybody for the spectacle and many of the details , but the story is just the Arthurian legend in fantasy SF form.  Luke = Arthur, Obi Wan = Merlin, etc.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      geg6

      The series of books colloquially known as the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon.  I also like the series based on the books, but my true loves are the books.  Claire and Jamie are great protagonists.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Edge of Tomorrow

      tender love story. Tom Cruise plays a flake who is saved by elite soldier Emily Blunt

      Usually Cruise is the hero who saves someone in distress. Here, the plot dynamic is reversed.

      takes place in a future where most of Europe is occupied by an alien race. Major William Cage (Cruise), a public relations officer with limited combat experience, is forced by his superiors to join a landing operation against the aliens, only to find himself experiencing a time loop as he tries to find a way to defeat the invaders.

      There is a wonderful bond that develops between Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt. It isn’t the maudlin empty headed stuff like we saw in “Independence Day” many years ago. We really get to care about the people. This movie really surprised me.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Scout211

      I really enjoyed the original Quantum Leap series starring Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell.  It was a typical Bellisaro series with adventure, action and humor.

      I’ll let Wikipedia  explain it.

      Quantum Leap is an American science fiction television series, created by Donald P. Bellisario, that premiered on NBCand aired for five seasons, from March 26, 1989, to May 5, 1993. The series stars Scott Bakula as Dr. Sam Beckett, a physicist who involuntarily leaps through spacetime during experiments in time travel, by temporarily taking the place of other people to correct what he consistently discovers were historical mistakes.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ken

      Connie Willis’s To Say Nothing if the Dog and Firewatch are very good, and she has other novels in the milieu. She has the kind of time travel where it’s very difficult, but not impossible, to change history.

      I also like Kage Baker’s “Dr. Zeus Company” novels and stories. In those, you absolutely cannot change history — with the loophole, aggressively exploited by the Company, that so much of history is unrecorded.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      kalakal

      @WaterGirl: Yes, that was the follow up/sequel set in the 80s. I enjoyed it and I thought the last episode that wraps both series up was brilliant. I loved both series, and having lived in England in the period(s) both were set was amazed how accurate the reconstruction of the times were. Both had killer soundtracks as well

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      My hot take: Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

      I watched it about a year ago, and it is still charming AF.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JDM

      I’m a Star Trek Deep Space Nine fan (in particular) and they’ve got some great time travel episodes.

      There’s the two-parter that deals with next year, 2024, as Sisko, Bashir, and Dax end up in SF during what will be a big big riot and authoritarian overkill.  There’s plenty of social commentary and action, and interesting the different experiences of Bashir (Sudanese) and Sisko (black) vs Dax (ironically altho she’s non-human she looks like an extremely attractive white woman). Guess who get stuffed into the sanctuary districts and who has a passing rich guy reach out to help?

      Trials and Tribbleations is the DS9 episode where they go back in time and interact with the TOS crew.  Features lots of in-jokes and is framed as flashbacks during an interview conducted by the dreaded Department of Temporal Investigations.

      And the 4th season’s Little Green Men had the shortest pitch ever: “Quark, Rom, Nog, and Odo are the Roswell aliens…” “Stop right there! We’ll buy it!”.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I have loved Star Wars since I was 4 in 1979.  I’ve seen every movie and all the adaptations that have come out in the last bunch of years.  The new shows on Disney+ are awesome as far as I’m concerned.  : )

      Reply
    37. 37.

      kalakal

      Dr Who anybody?

      the adventures of a Time Lord called the Doctor an extraterrestial who appears to be human. The Doctor explores the universe in a time-travelling space ship called the Tardis

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Scout211

      Some time travel novels that I have enjoyed:

      The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger

      This bestselling novel tells the love story of Henry DeTamble, a dashing, adventuresome librarian who inadvertently travels through time, and Clare Abshire, an artist whose life takes a natural sequential course

      The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

      Imagine a library with an infinite number of books—each containing an alternate reality about your life. That’s the plot of The Midnight Library, where our protagonist Nora Seed enters different versions of her life. She undoes old breakups, follows her dream of becoming a glaciologist, and so much more—but what happens to her original life?

      Time and Again By Jack Finney

      In Time and Again, Advertising artist Simon “Si” Morley is recruited to join a covert government operation exploring the possibility of time travel, and he jumps at the chance to leave his mundane 20th-century existence and step into the past. Si travels to 1882 New York City, and he falls in love with a woman he meets there. Soon after, he must choose whether he should stay in 1880s New York, or return to his present

      Reply
    41. 41.

      lee

      @JDM: I just did a re-watch of the entire DS9 series. “Trials and Tribbleations” was a hilarious episode. I loved all the easter eggs and in jokes they put in it

      Reply
    42. 42.

      West of the Rockies

      Old school:  Somewhere in Time (1980 Jane Seymour, Christopher Reeves).

      The source novel by Richard Matheson, Bid Time Return, is also excellent!

       

      Most people probably know the plot.  Great music,  great settings and costumes.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Percysowner

       

      @Villago Delenda Est: I’m a fan of all 3. They each have their good points and their less good points. You don’t have to choose. It’s not like there was a TON of SciFi around in the late 90s. I loved SciFi and took whatever was out there. All 3 franchises were good. I admit, B5 is my fave, but I’ve watched ST and SW and enjoyed them as well.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      the pollyanna from hell

      Book series ‘1632’ flint et al has such a simple world building seed that 80 or a hundred volumes of fanfic are approved canonical. Uneven styles, but matter-of-fact-ly inquisitive about hi-tek and culture shock to upend the Thirty Years War.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      kalakal

      @WaterGirl: I’ve not seen it yet, it’s on my list. I honestly can’t imagine how anyone could match Philip Glenister’s performance as Gene Hunt, he owned that part. What did you think of the US version?

      Reply
    48. 48.

      lowtechcyclist

      I think my favorite time travel story is The Time Traveler’s Wife.

      This isn’t a spoiler, because it’s in the opening pages: when he first meets her, she’s known him since childhood. And when she first meets him, he’s been married to her for over a decade.

      One of the things I appreciate about it is that the time traveler can’t change the past or the future. At some point, he reads his own obit, and there isn’t a thing he can do about it.

      The main problem I have with time travel stories – well, illustration is easier than explaining. Consider Groundhog Day. Bill Murray’s character, Phil Connors, relives this one day thousands of times. But so does everyone else, in the town of Punxsutawney if not the world. (Always possible that TPTB that put Phil on a seemingly endless loop through a single February 2nd put the town in a time bubble where it looped through a thousand repeats of that day while the rest of the world’s clocks advanced just a single second.) What happens to their thousands of days of experiences? Why is Phil the only one who gets to remember, and possibly learn and grow from, all those lived days? Seems pretty unfair to everyone else.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      NotMax

      Kind of, sort of on topic. In the mood for schlock?

      Unsold? With good reason. Absolutely abysmal, even for irwin “Never Met a Corner He Couldn’t Cut” Allen, SF pilot The Man From the 25th Century. Buttheads, flashpots, and guess what comes out of the (recycled) spaceship?

      :)

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Ken

      Roger Zelazny’s short “Divine Madness” has a kind of time travel, and makes me weep every time I read it.

      I see from Google the text is online.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Hilbertsubspace

      I would tentatively recommend Primer as an interesting* movie.  Two engineers discover a limited form of time travel.  One of them becomes worried about the consequences and tries to go back to stop the discovery, which is when things get weird and messy.

      An older movie (2004) with a 7000 dollar budget.

      *If you like being confused even though most of the movie is two people talking to each other

      Edit: Ah I see Frankensteinbeck mentioned it first in comment #32, but no fair mentioning the brain melting.  That’s suppose to be a surprise.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      WaterGirl

      @kalakal: I liked them both.  I think I saw the American version first, which I don’t think had the sequel.  There were great characters in both version. Someone mentioned Britbox, i am going to see if maybe they are available there.  I would like to watch them again!

      edit: as of May 2023 Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes were both on Britbox.  Hopefully still there!

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Sloegin

      Life on Mars was personally mind blowing, but I suspect it’s real impact was dialed in for late boomers and early X-geners.  Watching the time-travelling protagonist struggle with 70s tech, culture, police procedure and the radical changes highlighted between then and now was a trip for those of us who have lived thru both periods.  Probably bit of a ‘just-ok’ miniseries for everyone else.

      Similar to the impact of the book Ready Player One for readers who grew up in the video arcade / early DnD / nerd culture  highlighted in the book.  Not a time-travelling book per se, and also a dud for readers outside of the target window.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      eclare

      The Passage by Justin Cronin, set in a post-apocalyptic world, is not the kind of book I would normally pick up.  I could barely put it down, the characters and storyline were so engrossing.

      Reply

