.@ZelenskyyUa

.@ZelenskyyUa

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine Fellow citizens! Dear people! What can you do in a minute? What significance can it have for history? What momentous steps can be taken in this one minute? All these questions are evoked by both today’s date and the place where I am now. Behind me is the Golden Gate. Around me is modern Kyiv. And the thousand-year-old majestic gate that protected the entrance to the capital is behind. In front of each of us and for the sake of each of us stand our modern-day guardians, our warriors along the frontline, who are defending our land today. Above the Golden Gate, the gate church of the Most Holy Theotokos was built that served as the heavenly protection of the city. The sky above us today is protected by the air defense forces and all our warriors, whose guardian is the Intercession. In a way, I, our people, and our country are now at the crossroads of history. On the way to tipping points. Where, with the memory of the past, we create the present and write a new page of our destiny. This is especially clear and noticeable on this day – the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. A state holiday that has become a truly national holiday. A people’s holiday. A holiday of millions of Ukrainians who defend their land and do not stop for a single moment. And today, at 9 a.m. sharp, as a sign of respect and gratitude to them, Ukraine will stop for one minute. The central streets and squares of our cities, transport, all of us, no matter where we are, should stop and honor the memory of the fallen heroes. And thank all our defenders. This time is a good opportunity to think about the important things. To remember the important things. To recall another minute – the first minute of the full-scale war. The minute that changed everything. Divided life into before and after February 24. Changed each of us. And the proof is the answers to the questions: who were we before February 24? Who are we now? Who should we become? February 24 began not when the clock struck midnight, but when the enemy launched an offensive. For us, the first minutes of that day were the first missiles and the first strikes on Ukraine. Addressing our defense and security forces at that moment, I said: “Stand your ground! You are all we have…” Today we thank everyone who stood, stands and will stand strong. All those who were the first to take on a difficult battle. Our border guards, our infantry, tank crewmen, pilots, sailors, artillerymen, anti-aircraft gunners, our paratroopers, special forces, intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, police, territorial defense. All those who defend the Ukrainian land, sea and sky. Whose protection we feel and whose courage we see everyday. Along the entire frontline, without a break, advancing during the ongoing counteroffensive. When Ukrainians from different regions, cities and villages are now together. In the same dugout, trench, in the same tank, aircraft, IFV. Side by side in different sectors, they are fighting for villages and towns they may have never been to before, but they are fighting as hard as they can as if those were their homes. Because that’s what they all became for us in the first minute of February 24. We thank everyone who defends our borders and frontiers, law and order and safety on our streets, protects our land from mines and shells, and our homes from fire. All those who defend Ukraine. All our security and defense forces. Soldiers, sergeants, petty officers, sailors, officers and generals who together prove that it does not matter what is on the shoulder boards, it is important what is in the minds and hearts. Those who have been doing this for the past 585 days and the past nine years. And to the question: “Where was I on February 24?” many will say: in the ATO and JFO area… I fought in Donbas. I defended Ukraine in the east, and then in all directions. I liberated Kramatorsk and later Kupyansk. I defended Donetsk airport and then the aerodrome in Hostomel. We all remember the day of February 24 well. It’s no exaggeration to say that I remember it almost minute by minute. How, addressing all Ukrainians, I said that from now on, we are all one big army of millions. The Ukrainian people made sure that these words remained not just words. Not mere rhetoric, but actions. And today, when asked what I was doing before February 24, many people will say: I had a civilian life. I was an IT specialist, an engineer, a farmer, an actor, a lawyer. I was who I dreamed of being. But I became who I had to become. A defender and a fighter. Because there are moments when the fate of the country is only in our hands. And then we must have weapons in our hands. And the one who was a wedding cameraman now sees other shots and flies drones into the sky, “greeting” the orcs. The one who transported passengers now transports the wounded from the battlefield. The one who swapped a downtown private clinic for a field hospital near the frontline. The one who used to sew fashionable clothes and now – body armor. And someone will say that on February 24 he was in his first year of study. But shortly after, he was breaking through the first line of the occupier’s defense. All those who had to grow up fast. And someone, recalling February 24, will say: I am a father, and in the first minutes I thought about my children. About the day when they will become adults and ask me where I was and what I did after February 24. And I know what I will answer: I went to defend us. And it is important for me to have this answer not only because someone will ask, but because one day you will ask yourself this question one way or another. Someone was on vacation abroad on February 24, someone was working there, someone was studying abroad. And thousands of them, traveling with many transfers and then even crossing the border on foot, returned to Ukraine to defend it. And, like millions of those who were here, they put aside all their affairs, work, and plans, saying: “‘All this will wait. After the war. After the victory.” Dear Ukrainians! The purpose of this day is to honor the bravery and heroism of the defenders of Ukraine’s independence and territorial integrity, military traditions and the victories of the Ukrainian people. From the first minutes of February 24 to the present day, the whole world has been witnessing these victories every day. These are millions of Ukrainians protecting each other. All those in every region who took up arms and went to the front and to the territorial defense units. All those in every occupied city who took up Ukrainian flags and went to the squares. All those who made a rule: I will not stand aside and will do what I can every day. I will work, heal, train, teach, help, bring victory closer as best I can. I will protect and provide for the needs of the frontline, find, buy and bring everything necessary, manufacture equipment, weapons and ammunition. I will protect people’s homes from darkness and cold, strengthening and repairing the power supply system even under explosions. I will protect our people and the peoples of the world from hunger, sow and reap a harvest despite the mines in the fields. I will uphold the reputation of the state in the diplomatic arena, ensure support for Ukraine, and the commitment of our international partners to our struggle. I will protect people’s minds, eyes and ears from lies, disinformation, and panic. I will protect the truth. I will protect the state’s capabilities, communications, infrastructure, deliver critical cargo, evacuate people, rescue people. I will protect the lives and health of Ukrainians both on the frontline and in civilian life. I will protect the future, education, knowledge, children, and teach lessons against all odds. Protect culture, faith, and each other. These are all those who stay here, in their places, all those who say to themselves every day: I can do more, I can help more. I can contribute more! Dear Ukrainians! Tough times have made us strong. And the strong bring victorious times closer. Step by step. Today, tomorrow, every day, every minute. No one should and no one will manage to “switch off” our resilience, endurance, grit and courage on either scheduled or emergency basis. They have no “expiration date”, “end date”, or final point after which we would stop resisting and fighting, except for one – our victory. As we bring it closer every day, we say: “We will fight for as long as it takes!” We were doing it in the first minutes of February 24, we have been doing it for all these 585 days, and we will keep doing it. We stopped the invasion of a large enemy army, withstood and did not give up Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and hundreds of other cities and villages. We are driving out the occupiers. And we will continue to do so. We became stronger, hardened, better equipped and armed. And we will continue to do so. We came through a difficult winter, we endure missile attacks and terror. And we will continue to do so. Being a defender means taking action every day. Being a defender of Ukraine means being with Ukraine every day. In Ukraine. For Ukraine. Behind us is our history. Ahead is our victory. And a free country. Which we defended, defend and will defend. It is important who we were. It is important who we have become and who we are now. It is important who we will become. What we will ask ourselves in the first minute of victory. What we will recall and say to ourselves. And when we achieve our goal, it will be the Day of our defenders and victors. We celebrate this day on the feast of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos. A people’s holiday that has become a state holiday. The Day of Defenders of Ukraine. A state holiday that has become a people’s holiday. And when the state and the people are together, they are always victorious. Glory to all those who are fighting and defending the homeland! Glory to our defenders! Glory to the Ukrainian people! Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also presented awards and participated in the swearing in of Ukrainian military students. Video below followed by English language descriptions with direct quotations from the website of the President of Ukraine.

On the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, the President presented state awards and took part in the oath taking by military lyceum students On the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented high state awards to Ukrainian servicemen, honorary titles, insignia and battle flags to military units, and took part in the oath taking by students of military lyceums. The ceremony took place on the territory of the National Historical and Architectural Museum “Kyiv Fortress” in the presence of the military and political leadership of the state and foreign diplomats. “Today, on a special day, we have a special mission. A mission of gratitude. A mission of loyalty. The ceremony of presenting state awards of Ukraine to those who distinguished themselves in its defense. And the solemn oath of our military lyceum students, who have yet to gain the respect of the Ukrainian people. Respect that has to be earned. But it will be absolute when you earn it with dignity,” the Head of State said. The President noted that 585 days of the full-scale Russian war and eight years of hybrid warfare claimed many brave Ukrainian lives. “All of them have become the life of Ukraine. And we are obliged to all of them. We must guarantee freedom for our country,” he emphasized. The attendees observed a minute of silence in memory of all those who sacrificed their lives for Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over the Golden Star Order to the family of Lieutenant Colonel Vasyl Bohach, who was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Lieutenant Colonel remained in Mariupol, personally participating in the destruction and capture of Russian soldiers. As a result of one of the enemy air strikes on the city, he sustained numerous shrapnel wounds. He died in early May 2022 in a hospital at Azovstal after the hospital was hit by a super heavy bomb. Sergeant Ihor Kolesnichenko’s family received from the President the highest state award, which was posthumously presented to him. Last May, near Novoluhanske in Donetsk region, at an observation post, the sergeant ensured the destruction of the enemy and then led the personnel out of the encirclement to more advantageous positions. He died, covering his brother-in-arms with his body during an enemy shelling. The President also presented the Golden Star Order to the family of the deceased pilot, Hero of Ukraine Major Danylo Murashko, who had performed 141 combat missions from the first days of the war until January 2023. He destroyed a lot of armored vehicles, manpower and aggressor’s depots. His aircraft was shot down by an enemy fighter jet. Danylo Murashko tried to move his aircraft away from residential buildings to the last, which is why he was unable to eject safely and died heroically. The title of Hero of Ukraine was also posthumously awarded to Master Sergeant Maksym Stryzhak, who, in January 2023, bravely held back the offensive of Russian troops in the Bakhmut area with his brothers-in-arms. He was killed on January 15 in a battle with the enemy who was storming the city. The Order was also presented to the family of the fallen Hero of Ukraine, Senior Lieutenant Vladyslav Skvortsov, who distinguished himself at the beginning of the war during the battles for Okhtyrka and the liberation of Trostyanets. In April 2022, he organized the evacuation of the wounded in Kharkiv region. While providing fire cover for the unit, he sustained a fatal wound. The parents of the mortar battery commander, Senior Lieutenant Andriy Soroka, who distinguished himself last summer in the fighting near Maryinka, Donetsk region, also received the Golden Star Order. He heroically carried a seriously wounded brother-in-arms off the battlefield. Oleksandr Fedorchenko, Chief Sergeant of the fire support company, was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. In January 2023, thanks to his actions, more than 60 wounded servicemen were evacuated in a timely manner. In March, his crew came under mortar fire in Donetsk region, and Oleksandr Fedorchenko was fatally wounded. The order was also given to the family of military medic Yevhen Khrapko, who served as a volunteer in the ATO area in Donbas since 2014 and in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2016. After the full-scale invasion of Russia, he defended Kharkiv and participated in the liberation of settlements in Kharkiv region, saving the lives of many servicemen. In June 2022, Yevhen’s car with the crew hit a mine, and he was killed in the explosion. The Head of State also presented the Golden Star Order to the Hero of Ukraine, army aviation pilot Major Oleksiy Hrebenshchykov, who has been selflessly defending Ukraine since the first days of the war. In March last year, in extremely difficult conditions, he performed a mission to help the defenders of Mariupol. In October 2022 – January 2023, he planned operations during the liberation of Mykolaiv region and the right-bank part of Kherson region. Also, the highest state award was presented to Lieutenant Colonel Semen Kukharenko, who defended the settlements of Donetsk region, including Bakhmut, in the spring and summer of 2023. Thanks to the successful aerial reconnaissance of the combined group and the work of the group of kamikaze drone operators, a lot of enemy manpower and equipment was destroyed. Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Marchuk, who stormed the positions of Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia region with his subordinates in July this year, was also awarded the Golden Star Order by the President. Having suffered a barotrauma, he continued to skillfully lead the unit and led the personnel through the mined area without casualties. Lieutenant Colonel Kyrylo Peretyatko was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Golden Star Order. Under his leadership, 65 enemy air targets were destroyed between July and August 2023. Captain Ihor Kharchenko, a Hero of Ukraine, an army aviation pilot who performed 107 combat missions during the repulsion of the large-scale Russian invasion, also received the order from the President. In March, he took part in the operation to help the defenders of Mariupol. The Golden Star Order was also awarded to Senior Lieutenant Serhiy Kharchenko, who from the first days of the war, as part of a battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine, killed many Russian occupiers. He was seriously wounded but continued his service. During the battle, which lasted more than 10 hours, he skillfully adjusted the fire of artillery, which resulted in the destruction of almost 100 occupiers and about 20 units of armored vehicles. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also presented the Presidential Cross of Military Merit to four servicemen. The Head of State handed over the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi I-III class, “For Courage” III class, the Orders of Merit III class, and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi to the Ukrainian defenders. In addition, the President presented battle flags to the 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Ground Forces, the 1st separate special purposes brigade of the 9th army corps of the Ground Forces, the 37th separate marine brigade of the Marine Corps Command of the Ukrainian Navy, the 65th separate coastal missile division of the 360th separate coastal missile brigade of the Navy, the 130th separate territorial defense battalion of the 241st separate territorial defense brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ribbons of the Presidential award “For Courage and Bravery” were presented to the 201st Hetman Pylyp Orlyk anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Air Force, the 24th separate assault battalion “Aidar” of the 5th separate assault brigade of the Ground Forces, the 21st separate brigade for the protection of public order named after Petro Kalnyshevskyi of the National Guard of Ukraine, the 24th border guard detachment named after Hero of Ukraine Senior Lieutenant Vyacheslav Semenov of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the Center of Special Operations “A” of the Security Service of Ukraine. Also, the ribbons of honorary names were given to the 5th separate assault brigade of the Ground Forces (honorary name “Kyiv”), the 22nd separate brigade for the protection of diplomatic missions and consular institutions of foreign states (honorary name “Kyivan Rus”) of the National Guard of Ukraine, and the 131st separate reconnaissance battalion of the Ground Forces (honorary name “named after Colonel Yevhen Konovalets”). With the participation of the President, the students of military lyceums took the oath of a lyceum student. It was read out by Vice Sergeant of Ivan Bohun Kyiv Military Lyceum Kostiantyn Nikiforov. The oath was taken by students of Ivan Bohun Military Lyceum of Kyiv, the Military Lyceum of Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Ground Forces Academy, the Naval Lyceum, I. Kharytonenko Cadet Corps State Boarding Lyceum with enhanced military and physical training of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Yaroslav Kondratiev Law Lyceum of the National Academy of Internal Affairs. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated them on this important event.

To the skeptics out there who lack confidence in the strength and abilities of our Ukrainian soldiers, we want to say this: We are moving forward. We are defeating the enemy. We will win. We wish to thank everyone who has stood by our side since day one, and who continues to do so. We will always treasure your friendship.

To the skeptics out there who lack confidence in the strength and abilities of our Ukrainian soldiers, we want to say this: We are moving forward. We are defeating the enemy. We will win. We wish to thank everyone who has stood by our side since day one, and who continues to do so. We will always treasure your friendship.

Free of all moorings and making steam for home!

Three foreign cargo vessels left the ports of Odesa and five more are entering today, according to Marine Traffic. It hasn’t been this busy in months. Russian attempts at a naval blockade of Ukraine clearly not working. pic.twitter.com/HUXCGXv3F8 — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) October 1, 2023

Northwest of Oleshky:

Kharkiv:

Documentary shows just how close Russians came to the city and what an incredible heroic effort it took to push them out.https://t.co/5gXfhzCk7Q — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) October 1, 2023

Here’s the direct embed of the documentary. I have the English subtitles enabled:

And the description from below the video:

Dmytro Komarov’s documentary project The Year. Kharkiv Region. Film 1″. Dmytro Komarov will show Kharkiv in the first months of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops. Viewers will hear the stories of people who found themselves in the epicentre of the brutal attacks: at the air defence base destroyed by a Russian missile, in the residential area of the city – Northern Saltivka – which was ravaged by shelling. The journalist will talk to those who played a key role in the liberation of the Kharkiv region. One of these people is Roman Hryshchuk, the commander of the 127th separate territorial defence brigade of Ukraine. He told us how the military practice of the past – using decoys in the form of dummies – helped to identify and destroy the occupiers. How did the full-scale war begin for Kharkiv? What plans did the enemy have for Kharkiv? What united people and gave them hope in the most difficult times? Find out in the documentary project “Year. Kharkiv Region”.

The Zhytomer Highway 7 km from Kyiv:

The Zhytomyr highway, 7 kilometers from Kyiv. On March 3, 2022, the 2nd battalion of the 5th separate tank brigade of the russian army set up an ambush here. From March 3–25, 2022, they killed civilian drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. And after the murders, just as any… pic.twitter.com/6MNjixC0jp — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 1, 2023

The Zhytomyr highway, 7 kilometers from Kyiv. On March 3, 2022, the 2nd battalion of the 5th separate tank brigade of the russian army set up an ambush here. From March 3–25, 2022, they killed civilian drivers, passengers, and pedestrians. And after the murders, just as any experienced criminal would do, they methodically burned cars and bodies to hide traces of their crimes. Here in this spot, russian soldiers killed 27 civilians in 3 weeks; 5 of the wounded miraculously survived. Based on an investigative report by http://texty.org.ua

Russian occupied Crimea:

Explosions/strikes were reported in Dzhankoi, Crimea. Reportedly somewhere in the Michurinivka direction.https://t.co/2Td2F8UYks pic.twitter.com/4iwqgWNv4u — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 1, 2023

Smolensk, Krasnodar Krai, and Sochi, Russia:

Reports of drone attacks in several regions of Russia appeared in Russian media. As claimed, there was “an attempted attack on an aircraft plant in Smolensk”. Drones have also been reported in the Krasnodar region and near the Sochi airport. pic.twitter.com/ZO95E2Pqtk — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 1, 2023

The Telegraph is reporting that Britain’s new Minister of Defence is considering moving at least part of Britain’s training mission for the Ukrainian military into Ukraine.

Britain will ramp up its training programme for Ukrainian soldiers under plans being discussed with military chiefs, the new Defence Secretary has disclosed. In an interview with The Telegraph, Grant Shapps said he had held talks with Army leaders about moving “more training and production” of military equipment into Ukraine. He also called on more British defence firms to set up factories in the country. Following a trip to Kyiv last week, Mr Shapps also revealed that he had talked to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, about how Britain’s Navy could play a role in defending commercial vessels from Russian attacks in the Black Sea. Both moves would mark a significant escalation in the UK’s involvement in defending Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s onslaught. As part of the British-led Operation Interflex, more than 20,000 recruits from the armed forces of Ukraine have already received training in the UK since the start of 2022, learning battle skills on bases such as Salisbury Plain, which Mr Shapps visited on Friday. Nato members including the UK have avoided carrying out formal training programmes in Ukraine because of the risk of personnel being drawn into combat with Russia. Following a briefing with General Sir Patrick Sanders, the Chief of the General Staff, and other senior personnel at Salisbury Plain, Mr Shapps said: “I was talking today about eventually getting the training brought closer and actually into Ukraine as well. “Particularly in the west of the country, I think the opportunity now is to bring more things ‘in country’, and not just training… but also we’re seeing BAE [the UK defence firm], for example, move into manufacturing ‘in country’, for example. “I’m keen to see other British companies do their bit as well by doing the same thing. So I think there will be a move to get more training and production in the country.” Separately, having assured Mr Zelensky on Wednesday that the UK “will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine”, Mr Shapps suggested that Britain was preparing to play a more active role helping the country to defend itself against attacks in the Black Sea, where Russia has been increasingly targeting cargo ships carrying grain. Mr Shapps, who replaced Ben Wallace as Defence Secretary in a mini-reshuffle carried out a month ago, said: “We’ve seen in the last month or so, developments – really the first since 2014 in the Black Sea, in Crimea – and Britain is a naval nation so we can help and we can advise, particularly since the water is international water. “It’s important that we don’t allow a situation to establish by default that somehow international shipping isn’t allowed in that water. So I think there’s a lot of places where Britain can help advise. [I] did discuss it with President Zelensky and many others this week.” Offering naval support in the Black Sea would escalate the UK’s involvement in the conflict.

I do not see how NATO, especially the Biden administration, is going to go along with this. Especially moving the training mission into Ukraine proper and putting Royal Navy assets into the Black Sea even in just a train and advise role. And if Minister Shapps actually thinks he’s putting Roval Navy ships in the Black Sea, I’m not sure how that’s going to happen unless Erdogan approves of it.

Secretary of Defense Austin has some thoughts for the members of the US Congress. He’s too politic to say it, but this is really a message for Speaker McCarthy, the House GOP caucus, and the members of the Senate GOP caucus that are opposing more aid to Ukraine.

I welcome congressional action tonight to avert an unnecessary and destructive government shutdown, but I also urge Congress to live up to America’s commitment to provide urgently-needed assistance to the people of Ukraine. https://t.co/SMsXybhKs8 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 1, 2023

Here’s the rest from the Pentagon’s website:

RELEASE

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Statement From Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Passage of a Continuing Resolution

Sept. 30, 2023 I welcome congressional action tonight to avert an unnecessary and destructive government shutdown that would have had a profound impact on the lives our troops and civilians who work and sacrifice to defend this country every day. But I also urge Congress to live up to America’s commitment to provide urgently-needed assistance to the people of Ukraine as they fight to defend their own country against the forces of tyranny. America must live up to its word and continue to lead. Finally, I urge Congress to get back to regular order on appropriations. We need on-time appropriations in order to advance our National Defense strategy and position our military to meet the complex challenges of this century. I will continue to work with members of Congress to do what is necessary to defend this nation, our values and our interests.

Apparently someone got all puckered up about the Babin Yar commemorations:

Eighty-two years ago, Nazis murdered 34,000 Jews at Babyn Yar. Soviets buried this history, which today Putin's government manipulates to provide cover for Russia's abuses in Ukraine. The U.S. is committed to justice for Holocaust survivors and accountability for atrocities. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 29, 2023

Ukraine is held to an impossibly high standard with the support against Russia's invasion contingent on it being a perfect democracy in the present and free from any blemishes on its past. People making such demands are often ignorant of the most basic historic facts. — Alexey Kovalyov (@Alexey__Kovalev) October 1, 2023

Let’s see if all the usual suspects react to this with the same outrage they normally reserve for Ukraine. If not, that’s a clear indication how much they really care about glorifying past atrocities: https://t.co/aroT0vD0mX — Alexey Kovalyov (@Alexey__Kovalev) October 1, 2023

Supporting Ukraine is a once-in-a-generation chance to make the world safer. Ending that support is recklessness for which we will suffer in all the conflicts that the Ukrainians are preventing or making less likely. Let us help those who help us. — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) September 30, 2023

We’ll leave the last serious words tonight for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense:

It won't end with us, unless we're the ones to end it. pic.twitter.com/xYNoJnvHiy — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 30, 2023

