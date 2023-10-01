Pelosi on Gaetz: "It's such a fraud when they say the basis of this is about spending. These are people who gave a tax cut to the richest people in America … you're wasting your time on that guy because he has no sway in the House." pic.twitter.com/i6KvitXB4Q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2023

NEW: The fate of McCarthy’s speakership appears now to rest in House Democrats’ hands. Asked of his GOP support for a motion to vacate, Gaetz told me: “Enough where House Democrats have a choice: adopt Kevin or ditch him."https://t.co/rxkK4KQuGM — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 1, 2023



This isn’t chess — it’s barely a step up from tic-tac-toe. Which makes it catnip for Politico:

… Let’s assume Gaetz starts with only a handful of Republicans — perhaps just five, maybe as many as 10 — and that McCarthy has no chance of turning this group around. It’s not much, and that means Gaetz needs Democrats — perhaps as many as 200 — to oust McCarthy. (Ironic considering that his line today was that McCarthy is the Dems’ speaker.)… One senior Democratic lawmaker told us this morning that the instructions from leadership to “all Dems” right now is “keeping powder dry.”



While Gaetz might be right that he can get lots of votes from progressives, his only chance after that is if Jeffries himself locks down the caucus in favor of the MTV. But that could take some persuading. For a bloc of moderates — a mix of perhaps 25 to 40 Blue Dogs, Problem Solvers and Dems in Trump districts — a vote to prove their bipartisan credentials by keeping McCarthy as speaker could be very tempting…

STEPPING BACK FROM THE CHESS GAME: The big question all Democrats have to answer — and quick — is whether it’s better to have McCarthy as speaker or not. On the pro-keeping-McCarthy side of the ledger is that he’s the devil they know, and there is nobody better waiting in the wings. By avoiding the government shutdown, he also just showed he can be more responsible than some Democrats had believed. It could also take two weeks for another speaker to emerge from the ashes of the chaos, all while the White House and Democrats are trying to push through aid for Ukraine and fund the government over the next 45 or so days. And if you are at the White House and care about all of this, in addition to the fate of the impeachment inquiry, which Democrats have already raised as an issue in any discussion of helping McCarthy, then McCarthy may be the better bet. This is the institutionalists’ argument. The other side of the argument is that McCarthy is the GOP’s greatest fundraiser, and getting rid of him would help Democrats take back the House. No replacement for McCarthy would have the same set of relationships and the donor network and political operation. In addition, the argument goes, the GOP chaos in the House would pay political dividends…

I mean the ethics investigation isn't just asking whether Matt Gaetz is a douche, it's also asking whether there's evidence he committed sex crimes or related misconduct? https://t.co/rRKPOyzDmD — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) October 1, 2023

Since people seem to be unaware. https://t.co/tfj3nmOHgd — Ashlee Lee (@ashlee_leeee) October 1, 2023



CNN, in mid-July:

Investigators from the House Ethics Committee have begun reaching out to witnesses as part of a recently revived investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, focused on allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct, illicit drug use or other misconduct. At least one witness in Florida told CNN they have spoken to investigators about the Republican congressman in recent weeks about alleged lobbying violations, and sources familiar with the Ethics Committee probe say other witnesses also have been contacted… The Ethics Committee, which at the time was controlled by Democrats, originally opened an investigation in 2021, publicly announcing that they were examining a range of allegations including that Gaetz violated sex trafficking laws, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, converted campaign funds to personal use and accepted a bribe, among other claims. Gaetz has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing… House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN this week he doesn’t “know anything about” the investigation, noting that he’s barred by House rules from discussing it with committee members. The Republican-led investigation into Gaetz comes as the Florida congressman finds himself repeatedly at odds with his party’s leadership. “I never know anything on (the) Ethics Committee,” McCarthy told CNN. “I don’t know what investigations they have. I don’t know anything about it.” Asked to comment on whether he thinks the investigation should move forward, McCarthy declined to do so and referred questions to the committee…

Why does Matt Gaetz hate Kevin McCarthy so much? Because Kevin wasn’t “supportive enough” amid the FBI investigation into Gaetz’s teen sex trafficking Let that sink in Our nation was on the brink of a catastrophic govt shutdown because a rapist didn’t feel sufficiently coddled — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 1, 2023

Teen sex trafficker Matt Gaetz is threatening to vacate adulterer Kevin McCarthy in order to placate serial rapist Donald Trump who serves at the pleasure of genocidal maniac Vladimir Putin Party of Christian family values, y’all 😆 — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 1, 2023

Let’s save a few news cycles here: no matter what Matt Gaetz has done, he is almost certainly not getting expelled by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Gaetz basically has carte blanche to do whatever he wants. Nobody can or will do anything to him. https://t.co/n9GfLo8LYO — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) October 1, 2023

I agree that a lot of them would like to do something, but ultimately I just don’t think they would. Voting to expel someone from your own party is very big already. Voting to expel a major Trump ally who’s a grassroots hero to so many MAGA folks? I just don’t see it. — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) October 1, 2023

If ⁦@mattgaetz⁩ makes ⁦@RepJeffries⁩ speaker of the house it will be the funniest possible outcome https://t.co/3hIL2nMfbo — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 1, 2023

Instead of counting on moderate Democrats to "save McCarthy," what about so-called moderate Republicans backing Jeffries for Speaker instead? If the Gaetz alternative is too extreme for them, they don't have to support it. They can just vote for Jeffries. https://t.co/BTI8mXjR6Z — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) October 1, 2023

