Dropped off all the ladies at their respective airports, and I am exhausted and the house is quiet. Overall it was quite nice, Joelle is on cloud nine from the ceremony, and no one was arrested or hospitalized. Will probably take a couple weeks before I find the last wine glass placed in a weird spot, but that is the post-homecoming life.

Someone asked me this weekend why I waited so long to get married, and I thought it was a weird question and just said “I dunno,” but I thought about it a bit, and there are several reasons.

The first is I had a long series of relationships that did not end badly, but ended nonetheless. They weren’t bad or unsuccessful relationships, because I think it is kind of weird way of looking at life if every romantic interaction is judged by the ultimate goal of getting married. That’s just stupid. Most of the times, relationships, romantic or not, just run their course. In fact, it is so normal that the reason we all get caught up in messy drama from others is because bad and wild breakups are so unusual and seeing people go mental is just not normal. They are so unusual that everyone my age or older has had multiple conversations with friends that go something like:

“Have you heard from so an so?”

“No, I haven’t spoken to them in a decade or more.”

“Hrmm. Wonder what they are up to?”

And that’s it.

But at any rate, by my mid to late thirties I was happy and just over it all and just sort of wrote it off as a possibility. I wasn’t opposed to it, just not out there hunting.

Which leads to the second reason, after you get used to living alone for a long time, especially if you are crowd avoidant like me, you become selfish with your time. You get used to waking up, not saying anything to anyone, grabbing your keys and wallet, and driving 90 minutes just to get brunch at a place you like.” You are accountable to no one, and it is easy to get selfish in that regard. So that adds to the first point- “I’m sorta not looking, AND I really like to do what I want to do when I want to do it.”

And that is the kind of mental framework with which you do not want to go into any relationship, let alone marriage. Marriage, from what I have observed of the healthy ones around me, is a lot of fucking work. A lot of give and take, a lot of communication, a lot of flexibility. If you’re going to do it, you have to really change who you are or it’s just not going to work out, and not only that, it can be horribly cruel to your partner. They are committing everything to a clod who is one foot in and one foot out and can’t even do the basics. That’s fucking bullshit.

The other reason is because you really do have to meet the right person. Turns out I knew that person all along I just didn’t realize it. But I thought about it and thought about it and realized- nah, we’ll work out well. Which is why, despite the fact we had never so much as kissed and never had any sort of intimate relations she didn’t hang up on me when I called her at work at 9 am and said “SO I HAVE BEEN THINKING WE SHOULD GET MARRIED AND THIS IS WHY…”

At any rate, that’s that.

Soooo. I am making a spotify playlist for our road trip from WV to AZ and thought you all could help. Trying to limit the songs from years between 1968-1990ish, and I am sticking to cheesy pop/rock songs that are 3-5 minutes and just fun little songs (I have the AoR selections already picked). Here’s what I have so far:

It’s very, very white and yacht rock at the moment- I don’t even have any MJ or Prince in there yet. Regardless put what you think should be on the list in the comments.

And before there is a fucking mutiny in the comment section, here is a picture of Callie reclining on Boghan because like any puppy she has already claimed the entire damned house: