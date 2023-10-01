Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The House is Empty

Dropped off all the ladies at their respective airports, and I am exhausted and the house is quiet. Overall it was quite nice, Joelle is on cloud nine from the ceremony, and no one was arrested or hospitalized. Will probably take a couple weeks before I find the last wine glass placed in a weird spot, but that is the post-homecoming life.

Someone asked me this weekend why I waited so long to get married, and I thought it was a weird question and just said “I dunno,” but I thought about it a bit, and there are several reasons.

The first is I had a long series of relationships that did not end badly, but ended nonetheless. They weren’t bad or unsuccessful relationships, because I think it is kind of weird way of looking at life if every romantic interaction is judged by the ultimate goal of getting married. That’s just stupid. Most of the times, relationships, romantic or not, just run their course. In fact, it is so normal that the reason we all get caught up in messy drama from others is because bad and wild breakups are so unusual and seeing people go mental is just not normal. They are so unusual that everyone my age or older has had multiple conversations with friends that go something like:

“Have you heard from so an so?”

“No, I haven’t spoken to them in a decade or more.”

“Hrmm. Wonder what they are up to?”

And that’s it.

But at any rate, by my mid to late thirties I was happy and just over it all and just sort of wrote it off as a possibility. I wasn’t opposed to it, just not out there hunting.

Which leads to the second reason, after you get used to living alone for a long time, especially if you are crowd avoidant like me, you become selfish with your time. You get used to waking up, not saying anything to anyone, grabbing your keys and wallet, and driving 90 minutes just to get brunch at a place you like.” You are accountable to no one, and it is easy to get selfish in that regard. So that adds to the first point- “I’m sorta not looking, AND I really like to do what I want to do when I want to do it.”

And that is the kind of mental framework with which you do not want to go into any relationship, let alone marriage. Marriage, from what I have observed of the healthy ones around me, is a lot of fucking work. A lot of give and take, a lot of communication, a lot of flexibility. If you’re going to do it, you have to really change who you are or it’s just not going to work out, and not only that, it can be horribly cruel to your partner. They are committing everything to a clod who is one foot in and one foot out and can’t even do the basics. That’s fucking bullshit.

The other reason is because you really do have to meet the right person. Turns out I knew that person all along I just didn’t realize it. But I thought about it and thought about it and realized- nah, we’ll work out well. Which is why, despite the fact we had never so much as kissed and never had any sort of intimate relations she didn’t hang up on me when I called her at work at 9 am and said “SO I HAVE BEEN THINKING WE SHOULD GET MARRIED AND THIS IS WHY…”

At any rate, that’s that.

Soooo. I am making a spotify playlist for our road trip from WV to AZ and thought you all could help. Trying to limit the songs from years between 1968-1990ish, and I am sticking to cheesy pop/rock songs that are 3-5 minutes and just fun little songs (I have the AoR selections already picked). Here’s what I have so far:

It’s very, very white and yacht rock at the moment- I don’t even have any MJ or Prince in there yet. Regardless put what you think should be on the list in the comments.

And before there is a fucking mutiny in the comment section, here is a picture of Callie reclining on Boghan because like any puppy she has already claimed the entire damned house:

The House is Empty 2

    2. 2.

      moonbat

      Must be love if you’re making the digital age’s version of a mix tape.

      May I suggest “Middle of the Road” by The Pretenders? It’s a good wake up and get excited about where you’re headed song.

    3. 3.

      Lyrebird

      How about, “Dam_, wish I was your lover” or “Walking on sunshine”?  And “Kiss” from Prince of course.

      Seems like Joelle brings a lot of sunshine to life.  Hooray for you both!

    5. 5.

      PST

      Turns out I knew that person all along I just didn’t realize it.

      When I was 61 I married a girl I first met when I was 14. I will be 70 in a few days, so it’s working out. Best wishes to you both. And I agree about “Middle of the Road.” Akron is not that far from you.

    7. 7.

      Auntie Anne

      May I suggest Little Red Corvette and Let’s Go Crazy by Prince? Both are fun songs to bop along with.
      For Michael Jackson,  Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough .
      I never do a road trip without some handy Diana Ross and the Supremes. Stop In the Name of Love, Nothing but Heartaches, and Baby Love are all great.

    8. 8.

      catbirdman

      I love this story! Congrats and best wishes. “Oh Happy Day” by the Edwin Hawkins Singers has always brightened up any road trip I’ve taken. Enjoy!

    10. 10.

      EarthWindFire

      No cheesy 70s era playlist is complete without “Magnet and Steel” or “Amy”. To make this a little less white, add in “Ain’t Nobody” and “September”.

      And congratulations!

    11. 11.

      RandyG

      Best wishes to you and Joelle!

      “Can’t Find The Time”, Orpheus (1968)

      My wife and I married at 62… the first time for both of us. It happens.

    12. 12.

      Hazmat

      Any B-52s

      Walkin’ in Rhythm by the Blackbyrds

      Venus and California Here I Come by Shocking Blue!

      Congratulations John.

    15. 15.

      Kristine

      I like the way Callie looks directly into the camera. She’s in charge.

      Congrats to you and Joelle, John. Best wishes for lots of road trips with playlists and other life stuff.

    16. 16.

      Chris

      Someone asked me this weekend why I waited so long to get married, and I thought it was a weird question and just said “I dunno,” but I thought about it a bit, and there are several reasons.

      So many marriages end in divorce, and so many more don’t end in divorce but honestly would be better off if they had, I feel like nobody ever needs to justify not getting married.  Not that there’s anything wrong with it either, but if you’re not feeling it, you’re not feeling it.

    17. 17.

      The Oracle of Solace

      Like you, I had a very long and rocky road to marriage, and I married the woman who had been my best friend basically forever. Our relationship has had enough twists and turns to fill several seasons of a telenovela, with comic misunderstandings, profound soul-searching, and self-discovery along the way. There remains the political threat of our marriage being annulled if Obergefell is overturned, so the journey is not yet over—marriage is just the start of another exciting chapter!

    18. 18.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Good attitude regarding marriage, John. My attitudes and ways prior to marriage needed serious adjustment if I was going to be married for any length of time. One huge change that I had to learn was communication. My wife is my best friend but when we got married I had a best friend who I grew up with and into young adulthood. If my best friend from childhood said something dumb I would ride his ass like a rented mule.

      That doesn’t work very well when your wife is your best friend! Ahhh, changes… ;)

    21. 21.

      Pete Downunder

      Perhaps a bit early for your taste but some Eagles might go well: Take it Easy (because AZ) and Peaceful Easy Feeling. Also Kenny Rogers and Dolly Islands in the Stream a nice duet.

    23. 23.

      Alison Rose

      I know literally no one on Earth, when they hear “cheesy pop/rock fun little songs” thinks of Depeche Mode, but if you go back to their first few albums, you can indeed find some! Especially the first album Speak & Spell, since most of those songs were written by Vince Clarke, who went on to form Erasure. So of course off that album there’s Just Can’t Get Enough, but also What’s Your Name, which…Vince is supposedly straight but that is an exceedingly gay song. The chorus is literally “Hey, you’re such a pretty boy”.

      Off the second album, A Broken Frame, when Martin Gore took over songwriting, it gets a bit less poppy, but there’s still See You and The Meaning Of Love. And from the third album Construction Time Again, you’ve got my fave track And Then… as well as Get The Balance Right from the deluxe version.

    25. 25.

      Yarrow

      Your road trip playlist seems a little bit too mellow. You might want to break it up a bit with some upbeat singalong songs, like the two I mentioned upthread. Also something like “Copacabana” – Barry Manilow. Singing along with cheesy songs keeps you awake on a long trip.

    26. 26.

      Marina

      Gerry Rafferty “Baker Street”

      Enya “Orinoco Flow”

      Rolling Stones “You Got the Silver”

      T-Bone Burnett “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend”

      Peter Green Need Your Love so Bad [live studio version]  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuVcp_XbaTI

      Wishing you every happiness.

    28. 28.

      Lavocat

      I could give you a thousand more tunes, but the 2 that really stand out are the 2 I heard today after not hearing for about a decade: “Blinded By The Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band and “Driver’s Seat” by Sniff ‘N’ the Tears. Shit, might as well throw in Sugarloaf’s “Green-Eyed Lady” while you’re at it.

      “Mama always told me not to look into the sights of the sun. But, Mama, that’s where the fun is!”

      Have fun, man.

    30. 30.

      Ruckus

      John, I’m an older fart than you are and have been in the same situation, have lived with wonderful women and enjoyed the hell out of the relationships but it was the relationships that had lifetime, not that the people had a lifetime in a relationship. It is also seeing marriages fail far more often than they work. That didn’t use to be the case but then a divorce was far harder to legally do – a marriage is a one time thing and you are going to be successful if it kills one or both of you, damn it. That changed and became a lot less of a hassle and cost. And life has changed a lot in my lifetime. By far mostly for the better. It may not be done improving but then this is being done by humans so I’m not holding my breath. Another example – look at the theater side of congress, the ones there for the show, not the ones there to attempting to lead a nation.

    31. 31.

      No One You Know

      So Happy to be Stuck with You – Huey Lewis and the News

      Dancing In The Street – Martha and the Vandellas

      Can’t Explain; Magic Bus – The Who

      Don’t Leave Me This Way – Thelma Houston

    34. 34.

      frosty

      … cheesy pop/rock songs…
      Stacy’s Mom

      I try to start every road trip with Born To Run.
      John Hiatt – Memphis in the Meantime (put the cow horns back on the Cadillac …)
      Motels – Into the Heartland (I’m gonna gun this sucker straight into the heartland). But um, maybe the other lyrics aren’t quite as cheery.

    35. 35.

      Tehanu

      Had trouble reading the list, so this might be a duplicate, but … anything by the Spinners. And congratulations!

    37. 37.

      Ivan X

      @Alison Rose: “Get The Balance Right” is one of my all time faves by them. Just a super great track. Wish they’d play it live! They added it to the US-only compilation album People Are People which collected some non-LP singles with some previously released tracks as stopgap between Construction and Some Great Reward, not that I’m sure you don’t know all that shit.

    38. 38.

      p.a.

      REM- Nightswimming

      Gillian Welch- Wrecking Ball

      Saint Etienne- Over the Border

      The Iguanas- My Girlfriend is a Waitress

      Hüsker Dü- Books About UFOs

      Sly & the Family Stone- (You caught Me) Smilin’

    39. 39.

      HumboldtBlue

      Which leads to the second reason, after you get used to living alone for a long time, especially if you are crowd avoidant like me, you become selfish with your time. You get used to waking up, not saying anything to anyone, grabbing your keys and wallet, and driving 90 minutes just to get brunch at a place you like.” You are accountable to no one, and it is easy to get selfish in that regard. So that adds to the first point- “I’m sorta not looking, AND I really like to do what I want to do when I want to do it.”

      You’re goddamned right. I knew by the time I was 27-28, I wasn’t gonna be a dad nor was I likely to become a husband and as of now I avoided (not out of animus, just an alarming aversion to responsibility) both of those things. One thing about being alone, is noise tolerance. I live a very quiet — in ambient noise — life. When I visited Dago and the family in May, sweet mother of screeching, seven kids are fucking LOUD!

    40. 40.

      moonbat

      Oooh! One more suggestion.

      When you get to the dusky blues of the day, put on Bobby Caldwell’s “What You Won’t Do For Love.” ;)

    42. 42.

      Alison Rose

      @Suzanne: Yessss. If he wants tracks that would fit in with his list (or at least…the songs I’m familiar with on his list) I’d say A Thing About You, You Tell Me, Anything That’s Rock N Roll, Make That Connection, Century City, Listen To Her Heart, Depot Street, Keeping Me Alive, You Come Through.

      God, they were terrific.

    44. 44.

      Alison Rose

      @Ivan X: It is such a fun song! And they never played it live after the CTA tour. Honestly, if they still do JCGE they could totally still play that one too. And yes, that compilation album was actually where I first heard it :)

