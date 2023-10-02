Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

First Monday in October

by

I remember seeing this movie with my mom at her urging because, at the time, she thought I could make a good lawyer someday (because I was an argumentative child) and hoped I’d be inspired by it. She was wrong about my vocational aptitude, but I do remember finding the film vaguely inspiring.

I haven’t seen it again in the intervening decades and have no idea how it holds up. I do recall the real-world version of the Supreme Court being a more widely respected institution back then than it is today.

The words “First Monday in October” have a different connotation with the Fed Soc Six supermajority in place. Now I hear them with a feeling of dread, wondering which fundamental rights they will rip away or how they’ll degrade life by empowering polluters, gun merchants, corporate parasites, etc.

Public Notice highlighted four cases to watch this term. Here’s a quick summary of what’s at issue in each:

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Community Financial Services Association of America: Payday lenders, which exist to fleece the poor, are arguing that the way the CFPB is funded is unconstitutional. (JFC, for real?) Conservatives’ ceaseless efforts to undermine and/or destroy the CFPB are an unintentional tribute to the clarity of its creator’s vision. Thanks, Senator Warren!

United States v. Rahimi: This case will decide if violent domestic abusers retain their right to a firearm. That this is even a fucking question is further proof that the modern conservative interpretation of the Second Amendment is a murder-suicide pact.

Moore v. US: The article says this case is about “tax law applying to ‘unrealized’ income.” It’s exactly the type of case the Fed Soc was founded to ensure is adjudicated in favor of its mega-rich donors. But as the article notes, this particular case is also a Sam Alito flex. Alito granted a softball interview to the conservative attorney and legal writer who originally requested that the court take up the case. Alito then declined to recuse, carefully reasoning “because shut up, that’s why.”

Moody v. NetChoice/NetChoice v. Paxton: These matters should have been laughed out of a lower court because Moody (hack AG to DeSantis) and Paxton (indicted crook who recently beat an impeachment to retain his seat as TX AG — for now) are defending laws that were passed to address a phantom harm: that conservatives are “silenced” on social media platforms like ex-Twitter. As fucking if!

It’ll be interesting to see what fuckery the court gets up to this term, in the same sense that it would be “interesting” to watch helplessly on a Ring app while six thieves kick in your door and steal your shit. But at least we’ll have the consolation of eloquent dissents to read.

We have a lot of lawyer types around here — please chime in with what you’re focusing on in this SCOTUS term, if you care to. Otherwise, open thread!

    1. 1.

      Jackie

      Is it snowing in Florida, BC? Clarence Thomas has recused himself!!!

      “The Supreme Court on Monday denied an effort by lawyer John Eastman to appeal a ruling that found he may have acted criminally with the legal advice he gave former President Trump,” The Hill reports.

      “It spurred a rare recusal from Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife corresponded with the California attorney in the weeks ahead of Jan. 6.”

    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jackie: Whoa, no shit?!? Hooray for ProPublica! Sometimes working the refs works too. Kudos to Senator Whitehouse and all the Dems who’ve raised hell about the corrupt court.

    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      @SiubhanDuinne: I snorted.

      Also too:

      she thought I could make a good lawyer someday (because I was an argumentative child)

      I got told the same thing as a young kid, for the same reason. Then I got a little older and it was obvious I’d never be able to rein in my cursing enough for court. Also, all that school? Nah.

    9. 9.

      swiftfox

      More important than three of the above is Loper Bright v Raimondo, a retest of the 1984 Chevron v NRCC case giving federal agencies the authority to do their job.

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: Wow, no kidding,  He looks like a mad little boy – absolutely furious, in fact – who is about to hold his breath until he turns blue.

      I really wonder if Trump is capable of keeping quiet and behaving in court.  I know I sometimes reference someone’s head exploding, but I don’t mean it literally.

      Here, I actually wonder if he will be unable to contain himself and longer and will explode with some inappropriate outburst.

      I mean, it’s hard to learn – especially for the first time at 78 years old – that there are consequences.

    12. 12.

      Jackie

      @Alison Rose: Did you notice he and his Diet Coke fetcher are dressed in tweenkie-twin outfits? Navy blue suits and royal blue ties. I wonder why they ditched the red tie uniform?🤔

    13. 13.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @WaterGirl:

      To me, this is the Supreme Court justices desperately trying to hold actual ethics rules at bay.

      I can certainly see “I do not give the slightest god damn about this Eastward guy and neither does my wife, so this is a good meaningless gesture to make proving how ethical I am.”

    15. 15.

      counterfactual

      I wandered past my Dad’s Fox News, and they’re in full meltdown about the NY Fraud trial. “How long will the Trumps be prevented from running a business???” “Can’t they appeal the summary judgment before the trial????” “What will foreign entrepreneurs think about forming companies in New York???”

      What part of “corporate death sentence” is hard to understand? No, you can’t appeal part of a trial while the trial is going on. Hopefully, “don’t try to do stupid fraud in New York.”

    16. 16.

      Scout211

      I am waiting to see if SCOTUS hears the mifepristone case.  Speculation is that they will agree to hear the case and will hold the hearings in the spring.

      Link  to article and 5th circuit ruling in August.

      A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that mifepristone, one of two pills used in medication abortions, should not be prescribed past seven weeks of pregnancy or via telemedicine. However, a previous stay by the Supreme Court means this won’t go into effect right away.

      The pills will remain on the market in states where abortion is legal and available by telemedicine and mail for the time being.

      In a 93-page ruling, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans sided with plaintiffs that want to restrict use of mifepristone, a pill used in medication abortions.

      . . .

      Mifepristone and misoprostol, the two-drug regimen, is used in about 50% of abortions now. Since its approval by the FDA in 2000, the drug has been used for abortions by more than 5 million women in the U.S. A study from KFF, an independent health policy organization, determined that medication abortion successfully terminates pregnancy 99.6% of the time. The foundation found a .4% risk of major complications and a mortality rate of less than .001%.

       

      The crux of the plaintiffs’ case concerns those rare complications. Plaintiffs’ attorney Hawley, who is married to Sen. Josh Hawley, the Republican from Missouri, argued that physicians who oppose abortion would be facing a moral injury if they had to care for a woman who had a complication after taking mifepristone.

    18. 18.

      MisterDancer

      @Jackie: Is it snowing in Florida, BC?

      Well, it sure as hell is in Georgia! From MSNBC via Daily Kos:

      Georgia Senate Republicans have suspended Colton Moore — who has tried to impeach Fulton County DA Fani Willis for prosecuting Trump — from their caucus.

      I mean, criticizing him makes some sense, given how much the GA GOP seems to dislike Trump, overall.

      But it’s still a hell of a thing to see.

    19. 19.

      cain

      Eventually someone is going to bring into question that the current iteration of the entire govt is unconstitutional and not what the framers has in mind.

    21. 21.

      Xavier

      The Moore case seems to be more about whether unrealized income is income, not so much about whether its subject to tax law. If it’s not income, it probably shouldn’t be taxed.

    22. 22.

      Steeplejack

      “I do recall the real-world version of the Supreme Court being a more widely respected institution back then than it is today.”

      Y’think? Crackerian understatement. 😹

    24. 24.

      smith

      I can hardly wait to see what Eastman and Ginni Thomas were emailing about. It could raise some real questions about when we can expect her indictment. At least, it would be irresponsible not to speculate.

    26. 26.

      narya

      Yeah, let’s see if he ever recuses himself when they’re going to HEAR a case. Magic 8 Ball says “not a chance.”

    33. 33.

      hueyplong

      @Alison Rose: I’m not sure there is much Trump can blurt out that would bother (rather than amuse) us.  There is no jury for him to tamper with.

      So I’m in favor of lots of blurting, the more offensive the better.

    34. 34.

      RaflW

      Republicans, Federalist Soc., and movement conservatives have played the long game for 40+ years. We are at the jumping off point for the countervailing swing.

      When I see things like the serial demolition of GOP nonsense in the “impeachment” hearing (scare quotes because it’s beyond a sham, it’s pure made-for-TV fiction) by young and feisty Democrats, I think: We can do it. We can recruit and support the cohort that will get this careening train back on track.

      Yes the SCOTUS is wildly out of control. But a long-range plan to win back rights and a decent, caring society is entirely possible. We have to win some serious elections. We have to have enough of a majority in the House to start passing legislation. Significant legislation.

      Part of why the Fed. Soc. strategy has worked is that Dems have relied too long on the administrative state and bending existing tools to fit new needs. There needs to be a broad strategy of getting back to the roots of Congressional power and using it much more proactively.

      And we need to use the power of Congress to investigate Clarence Thomas. A concerted effort must be made to get this g.d. corruption to stick to him and to CJ Roberts. It is unconscionable that these bought men have such power. It should at the very least be plainly understood by average Americans that this is a nakedly corrupt Court and thus their rulings are suspect at best, and in several instances should be summarily reversed as soon as we can regain even the slimmest Court majority. (edit: @Betty Cracker et al,. Yes much more of this, please.)

    35. 35.

      Geminid

      @MisterDancer: At age 29, Colton Moore is a young man in a hurry. When he was 25, Moore won a seat in Georgia’s lower house by beating the Republican incumbent.

      Moore is also a fast talker, and came in first in a Georgia auctioneer competition when he was 21, and then placed in the national competition that same year.

      Moore describes himself as an “Auctioneer and Cattleman.” His familily owns a trucking and heavy equipment company in northwest Georgia. I look for young Colton to challenge his notorious local Congresswoman in a primary later this decade.

    36. 36.

      HeleninEire

      @Steeplejack: No one. The judge let the cameras roll for, like 2 minutes, and then ordered them turned off. He says he will not allow the opening statements to be televised.

    38. 38.

      RaflW

      Further though on the Thomas recusal.

      I’m gonna guess this was a politically smart, meaningless recusal. He gets surprised reactions like we’re having, on a case with incredibly narrow impact. And then gets to skate by recusing from the big deal issues like climate where the buyoff he’s received matters.

      So, fuck him. I’m not really impressed so far. If he recuses where the Harlan Crow & other’s money is involved, then I’ll think we’ve gotten somewhere.

    39. 39.

      Steeplejack

      @HumboldtBlue:

      I have built up a bit of immunity, but so far it’s all Trump Trump Trump and his trial.

      ETA: And now Mitchell says they’re going on to Kevin McCarthy after the break. Time to take off the hazmat suit and go over to HGTV or something. I’ll wait for Nicolle Wallace at 4:00.

    40. 40.

      RaflW

      To SCOTUS news, this is interesting. Maybe the Court isn’t entirely libertarian all the time.

      The Supreme Court announced on Monday that it would not hear a challenge to New York’s rent-stabilization regulations, under which the government sets maximum permissible rent increases and generally allows tenants to renew their leases indefinitely.

      The challengers had argued that the regulations, which cover about a million dwellings in New York City, amount to an unconstitutional government taking of landlords’ property.

      In a pair of decisions in February, a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected that argument.

    44. 44.

      Citizen Alan

      @Foghorn453: Well, it’s a little more complicated than that. The larger issue is whether you can have a Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan in which a portion of the plan payments are paid by a third party in exchange for that third party getting a release from liability for the actions of the debtor corporation. It’s just bad facts in this case because the third party here consists of some incredibly evil people.

