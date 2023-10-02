We are trying to get each of these two candidates $10,000 to help in their fight to win these seats in Virginia.
We had our first Balloon Juice Angel match for Virginia yesterday, and that helped get us to $5,000!
Mousebumples is our Balloon Juice Angel today – let’s see what we can get to with this one. Big thanks to both our angels!
Mousebumples will match up to $25 per person, for a total of $500.
Let’s get this Angel Match started! As we kick off the match, the thermometer is at $5,346.
The two Virginia candidates we are supporting are:
- Michael Feggans
- Kimberly Pope Adams
I bring you…
Horrible Opponents: Episode 2
Meet Karen Greenhalgh, who currently holds the seat that Michael Feggans wants to take back. Karen Greenhalgh voted for a bill to criminalize health care providers.
Meet Kim Taylor, who currently holds the seat that Kimberly Pope Adams wants to take back. Kim Taylor voted to reinstate mandatory BIASED (so-called) counseling before an abortion.
Let’s help Virginia peeps to: Vote. Them. Out.
Open thread
