We are trying to get each of these two candidates $10,000 to help in their fight to win these seats in Virginia.

We had our first Balloon Juice Angel match for Virginia yesterday, and that helped get us to $5,000!

Mousebumples is our Balloon Juice Angel today – let’s see what we can get to with this one. Big thanks to both our angels!

Mousebumples will match up to $25 per person, for a total of $500.

Let’s get this Angel Match started! As we kick off the match, the thermometer is at $5,346.

The two Virginia candidates we are supporting are:

Michael Feggans

Kimberly Pope Adams

I bring you…

Horrible Opponents: Episode 2

Meet Karen Greenhalgh, who currently holds the seat that Michael Feggans wants to take back. Karen Greenhalgh voted for a bill to criminalize health care providers.

Meet Kim Taylor, who currently holds the seat that Kimberly Pope Adams wants to take back. Kim Taylor voted to reinstate mandatory BIASED (so-called) counseling before an abortion.

Let’s help Virginia peeps to: Vote. Them. Out.

