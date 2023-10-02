Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Angel Match for Virginia!

We are trying to get each of these two candidates $10,000 to help in their fight to win these seats in Virginia.

We had our first Balloon Juice Angel match for Virginia yesterday, and that helped get us to $5,000!

On Wisconsin!

Mousebumples is our Balloon Juice Angel today – let’s see what we can get to with this one.  Big thanks to both our angels!

Mousebumples will match up to $25 per person, for a total of $500.

Let’s get this Angel Match started!  As we kick off the match, the thermometer is at $5,346.

The two Virginia candidates we are supporting are:

  •  Michael Feggans
  • Kimberly Pope Adams

I bring you…

Horrible Opponents:  Episode 2

Meet Karen Greenhalgh, who currently holds the seat that Michael Feggans wants to take back.  Karen Greenhalgh voted for a bill to criminalize health care providers.

Meet Kim Taylor, who currently holds the seat that Kimberly Pope Adams wants to take back.  Kim Taylor voted to reinstate mandatory BIASED (so-called) counseling before an abortion.

Let’s help Virginia peeps to: Vote. Them. Out.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you to Mousebumples!

      And thank you to the two excellent candidates who are going to make the VA legislature a more equitable and accountable place.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Lyrebird

      Big cheers for Mousebumples and for WaterGirl!

      I can’t right now.

      :-(

      But I am cheering y’all on, and I hope to pitch in later.

      Reply

