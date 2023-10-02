Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Nice News to Start the Week

Monday Morning Open Thread: Nice News to Start the Week

The Wall Street Journal is… sniffy:

Butler, 44, a Democrat and longtime labor leader in California, heads up the group, which funds female candidates who support abortion rights for office. She will be the first Black and openly gay woman to serve in the U.S. Congress, according to Newsom’s office. She is expected to be sworn in as early as this week.

“Laphonza will carry the baton left by Sen. Feinstein, continue to break glass ceilings, and fight for all Californians in Washington, D.C.,” Newsom said Sunday night.

Butler currently lives with her family in Maryland, where she is registered to vote, according to a spokesman for Newsom. She owns a home in California and will re-register to vote there, he said.

Butler didn’t respond to a request for comment…

… It wasn’t immediately clear if Butler would run for a full term, but there were no conditions set by Newsom that she sit out the race, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. Democrats are heavily favored to keep control of the seat.

Lee said she looked forward to working with Butler, but she was looking ahead to 2024.

“I am singularly focused on winning my campaign for Senate,” said Lee. “No one should underestimate our unprecedented grassroots campaign.”

Porter focused on Butler’s record and history-making role. “I look forward to fighting for California with her,” she said.

A representative for Schiff didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment…

Butler, though little known on the national political stage until recently, has worked behind the scenes for some of the most influential candidates and organizations in California politics. She has served at the local, state and national levels for the Service Employees International Union, at one point running a powerful home-care workers union, the largest in California.

She worked for a consulting firm that serves clients including Newsom, and Butler served as an adviser to Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign.

      Baud

      Butler seems like someone who was cooked up on a Dem lab to be a perfect replacement.

      I wonder if she’ll run for the permanent position.

      Baud

      President Biden asked if he is concerned about America’s reputation on the world stage: Based on MAGA Republicans’ part, yes. Based on what my administration is doing, no

      Perfect. If this is being senile, I don’t want a president who still has all his faculties.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I agree Butler does seem like an ideal pick. My guess is she won’t run to retain the seat.

      Seems like even an experienced political operative with the advantage of short-term incumbency would have a difficult time learning a new job and putting together the money and staff required for a statewide election in a complicated place like CA at the same time. But who knows?

      I think Newsom is banking chits in advance of his own presidential run in 2028, when, as another white dude, he’ll have to navigate incredibly complex internal party politics.

