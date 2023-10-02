President Jimmy Carter, you remain the spirit and the heart of the American people. It’s a great honor to know you and to have worked with you.

As we mourn the enormous loss of Sen. Feinstein, the very freedoms she fought for — reproductive freedom, equal protection, and safety from gun violence — have never been under greater assault.… pic.twitter.com/SOnbfVPmXj

Meet Laphonza Butler, the President of EMILY’s List & the replacement of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the Senate. A Black woman who has fought so hard for women’s rights & Democrats to be elected up & down the ballot. Bravo, Gavin Newsom, on the PERFECT choice. pic.twitter.com/eV40hIBQyi





The Wall Street Journal:

… Butler, 44, a Democrat and longtime labor leader in California, heads up the group, which funds female candidates who support abortion rights for office. She will be the first Black and openly gay woman to serve in the U.S. Congress, according to Newsom’s office. She is expected to be sworn in as early as this week.

“Laphonza will carry the baton left by Sen. Feinstein, continue to break glass ceilings, and fight for all Californians in Washington, D.C.,” Newsom said Sunday night.

Butler currently lives with her family in Maryland, where she is registered to vote, according to a spokesman for Newsom. She owns a home in California and will re-register to vote there, he said.

Butler didn’t respond to a request for comment…

… It wasn’t immediately clear if Butler would run for a full term, but there were no conditions set by Newsom that she sit out the race, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. Democrats are heavily favored to keep control of the seat.

Lee said she looked forward to working with Butler, but she was looking ahead to 2024.

“I am singularly focused on winning my campaign for Senate,” said Lee. “No one should underestimate our unprecedented grassroots campaign.”

Porter focused on Butler’s record and history-making role. “I look forward to fighting for California with her,” she said.

A representative for Schiff didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment…

Butler, though little known on the national political stage until recently, has worked behind the scenes for some of the most influential candidates and organizations in California politics. She has served at the local, state and national levels for the Service Employees International Union, at one point running a powerful home-care workers union, the largest in California.

She worked for a consulting firm that serves clients including Newsom, and Butler served as an adviser to Harris’s 2020 presidential campaign.