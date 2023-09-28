Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: But Seriously…

… these are *not* serious people.

Doesn’t mean they’re incapable of f*cking up a lot of innocent peoples’ lives, though:


Also today, James Comer starts his latest attempt another 15 minutes of unearned attention:

His fellow Repubs figure if they can conflate President Biden with That Uppity Black Fella, it’ll move more Fox viewers to actually show up at the polls next November…

Welcome aboard, Cheri — plenty of room in this lifeboat:

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

    Baud

      Baud

      Really am enjoying UAW officials being honest about Trump.  I don't expect them to be partisan Democrats, but I do expect them to stand up to people who hate them, even if they are Republicans.

    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      I see that the WaPo has managed to put not one, not two, but THREE Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce-related pieces on its virtual front page this morning.  Wow, Post…way to ‘shoot your shot’, as El Travador would say.  LOL

      You thought you knew the NFL: now meet Taylor’s Version

      The Commanders’ next challenge: facing the NFL’s other Swift-Kelce duo

      (I did not know that the Eagles had a running back named Swift!  Who’s writing this season, anyway?)

      but the best one is the third piece

      Why People Are Weird About Taylor Swift Dating The Football Man , by Monica Hesse

      * “People” is doing a lot of work in that headline, thanks to Ms. Hesse’s generosity.  I’m pretty sure she means “the usual incel trolls”…

      From what I can tell — and if you have evidence otherwise, don’t spoil this for the rest of us — Travis Kelce seems like a nice young man. Affable, authentic, capable of delivering a joke as well as being the good-natured butt of one, etc., etc. What he does not seem like, however, is a person who exists in the same stratosphere as Taylor Swift.

      He is the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who still plays second fiddle to teammate Patrick Mahomes in television commercials for State Farm insurance. She is one of the most famous women on the planet.

      And so, when news came out this week that the pair was in the “super early” stages of “quietly hanging out,” it took a little unpacking to figure out why a certain cohort was responding to this news like the Grammy-winning, richer-than-Croesus beauty was dragging their boy down.

      “Taylor is turning him into a beta male,” huffed one self-described “Alpha Male” on X, which used to be Twitter. His evidence: that Kelce had participated in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-sponsored vaccine campaign, encouraging people to get updated coronavirus boosters. “Is this what happens when you date Taylor Swift?” posted conservative pundit Tomi Lahren, reacting to the same ad, while another onetime fan declared: “Taylor Swift got him. She is a nasty woman.”

      Kelce’s onetime fans further speculated that Swift was responsible for Kelce’s appearance in a Bud Light commercial, a beer brand under conservative fire for featuring a transgender woman in one of its ads. “Travis Kelce is definitely going to make the transition,” speculated one fan, though it was not clear whether he meant that dating Taylor Swift would cause Kelce to transition to female, or to woke, or to — you know what, I sincerely have no idea.

      …In what appears to be a coincidence, the Federalist magazine also decided to drag Swift this month, not via a series of unhinged X posts but in a long, high-minded cultural essay headlined “Taylor Swift’s popularity is a sign of societal decline.”

      The author had several arguments, but his overarching one was that Swift’s music was “defined by self-obsession rather than introspection.” He hated that she wrote about breakups and heartbreak, he hated that her songs so often focused on how things made her feel, he sneered at the “aggrieved” and “unmarried” women who might identify with Swift’s lyrics. He compared her music, unfavorably, to Paul McCartney’s “Eleanor Rigby,” praising the latter for the way it “[put] itself in the shoes of others.”

      There are many reasons why it’s foolish to compare anyone to the Beatles, but I’ll skip writing my own long essay and just briefly note the irony that the Federalist’s critic finds it tiresome to listen to a woman describe how she feels but illuminating to listen to how a man describing how he imagines a woman feeling. (Meanwhile, McCartney released a song a few years ago that he said was inspired by Swift’s tender relationship with her fans. He remains a good one.)

      But back to Kelce. There’s an interesting case study here in what kind of celebrity power couples are acceptable and what kind are not, in what makes redpilled fans decide that a beautiful woman is not a “Stacy” but just a self-obsessed bee-yotch.

      Swift’s politics undoubtedly have something to do with it. In 2016, white supremacists were holding up Swift as an “Aryan Goddess,” but that was before Swift started speaking out for gun control, gay rights and feminism, and calling President Donald Trump’s regime an “autocracy.” This month she encouraged her Instagram followers to register to vote, and the nonpartisan site she directed them to saw an immediate 1,000 percent spike in visitors.

      1,000%!
      Anyway, it’s pretty obvious that the Incel Troll Party as a whole is terrified of young people, especially young people VOTING, and so for that I can only say…Tay-Tay, please, I’m begging you, just keep it up with the encouraging-young-people-to-register-and-vote.
      And on a side note, I’ll just add that since nominating an extremely famous (degenerate) and (fake) wealthy person to run as a figurehead for a political party appears to work, the GOP better watch. out.  We have one who’s famous, beloved, and genuinely wealthy…AND on the right side of the issues for most folks under 50.  Ms. Swift can run in 2028 (or anytime afterwards) and not only will the Swifties dig deeeeep to contribute, they’ll absolutely turn out in record numbers.
      And they’ll do it with (insert Taylor Swift song reference here).   ;)

    SFAW

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      Oh God, do you want House hearings about Biden’s sex scandals?

      I want to hear about how Dr. Jill used to be Dr. Joel, and Biden-the-Groomer convinced then-him to become “her.”

      The sick part is, it would not surprise me if some RWMF “news” site/outlet started talking about that, at which point Tiger Beat on the Potomac will pick it up, etc. etc.

    RevRick

      RevRick

      Incredibly, polling says that 40% of the voting-age population will blame Biden and the Democrats for a shutdown and another 23% will blame both parties! And probably a large part of this gross misunderstanding is due to the MSM saying Congress when they should specify it's the GOP.

    SFAW

      SFAW

      @Hildebrand:

      Unfortunately, that article led me to discover that Sir Michael Gambon has died.

      I know he retired from acting a number of years ago, but dammit.

      ETA: And I can’t believe someone would cut down that tree, just to get their jollies.

    Hildebrand

      Hildebrand

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yep.  Who even thinks of such a thing, let alone carry out such wanton destruction.

      My wife and I hiked the whole of Hadrian’s Wall about ten years ago, and getting to the Sycamore gap was a highlight (one of many).  It’s one of those places that lived up to the hype.  Truly a beautiful place.

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      I was exhausted yesterday. Worked all day, then Spawn the Youngest had soccer practice, then took SuzMom to run some errands. I meant to watch the debate, but I didn’t get to eat any dinner until 9:15 and I was yawning and I basically keeled over on the bed afterward. It sounds like I didn’t miss anything of any importance whatsoever.

      I always find that I need more sleep to function during the darker half of the year. My skin also seems to change a lot. I use prescription retinol, which can be drying, but I only needed a very light moisturizer all summer. About two weeks ago…. BAM: retinol uglies showed up in force and dryness notched up. So I cut back on the retinol to every-other-day and am back to real moisturizer. It’s so weird how our bodies keep time, even if our minds do not.

    Rusty

      Rusty

      @Hildebrand: Sadly this isn't unusual.  An iconic tree in Sweden that sat on the shore was deliberately poisoned and I remember an article about other trees that were cut down or killed when they became iconic.  It is now routine to not give the location for the biggest (fill in the blank) tree so that there is less chance some horrible human will cut it down.  It's a sad part of the human condition this need to destroy that lurks in a not insignificant number of us.  The article finished with a the point that almost any famous tree will almost inevitably be vandalized.

    JML

      JML

      @SFAW: aw, Michael Gambon. what a legend. (I do think his Dumbledore was a bit too angry, but he did well overall considering he had to step in for Richard Harris)

McCallum and Gambon in the same week, that sucks.

      McCallum and Gambon in the same week, that sucks.

    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Hildebrand: That’s right up there with poisoning the Auburn oak trees.

      For me, trees are special people. My wife and I decided long ago that we would not cut any of the trees on our land.

    Betty

      Betty

      @Jeffro: It was a pretty good round up of our current culture though. By the way, The Eagles' Swift had an amazing game this past week and is a very swift runner.

