You know, I agree with Mitch here. Why the House Republicans would want to defund Border Patrol is beyond me. https://t.co/qJrJQUYG9o — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 27, 2023

… these are *not* serious people.

As the Senate marches ahead with a bipartisan approach to prevent a government shutdown, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is back to square one — asking his hard-right Republicans to approve their own temporary House measure to keep the government open. https://t.co/vVpSH1sXDe — The Associated Press (@AP) September 28, 2023

Doesn’t mean they’re incapable of f*cking up a lot of innocent peoples’ lives, though:

Scoop: WH budget office instructs US agencies to notify federal employees Thursday morning on status of government funding, sources say Unclear exactly when employees will be notified if they are being furloughed – that planning is well underwayhttps://t.co/AYT7zkDSPN — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) September 27, 2023





Biden talked about the government shutdown again, saying it would be “disastrous.” “The fact is that I think that the speaker is making a choice between the speakership and American interests,” he said at a fundraiser in San Francisco. (Photo from earlier today.) pic.twitter.com/Z9qhVh5ftE — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 27, 2023

Also today, James Comer starts his latest attempt another 15 minutes of unearned attention:

It's not an actual impeachment anything because it was never voted on. Rather than keep the government open, they're staging GOP masterpiece theater, loser edition. Turley lolhttps://t.co/NsevD1Z0Dd — Gayle Dourn Plantz (@plantz3610) September 26, 2023

His fellow Repubs figure if they can conflate President Biden with That Uppity Black Fella, it’ll move more Fox viewers to actually show up at the polls next November…

Basically, the other high crime and misdemeanor is that Biden's private citizen son and brother PLUS a bunch of other people made far less money than Trump lied about his property values for, using FAR MORE shell companies. And that should ALWAYS be reported as such. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) September 28, 2023

Welcome aboard, Cheri — plenty of room in this lifeboat:

Glad more people are seeing that there’s only one choice now and for the foreseeable future. Straight ballot Dem for a long ass time, folks. https://t.co/HZf5gQKTtZ — Jean-Michel Connard 🎃 (@torriangray) September 28, 2023

The UAW has gone right past RINO into full-on libtard https://t.co/oPwULK6Ylo — Centrist 🤝Madness (@CentristMadness) September 28, 2023

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)