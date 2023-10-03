Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Not all heroes wear capes.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The words do not have to be perfect.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

In after Baud. Damn.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

People are complicated. Love is not.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I really should read my own blog.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Tuesday Evening Open Thread: SBF On Trial — Update

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: SBF On Trial — Update

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , , , ,

Of course the ongoing House speakership chaos is more Serious, but allow me my petty obsessions…

The cofounder and former CEO of FTX arrived for jury selection with his trademark curly hair cut in a close-cropped style. He also wore a dark suit, white shirt, and tie. Bankman-Fried is being jailed in Brooklyn during his trial after his bail was revoked this summer. He arrived at the courthouse late—“I’m told we can thank the delay to what’s happening in the other courtroom nearby,” Judge Kaplan said in court, evidently referring to the Trump civil trial at a courthouse a block away.

Almost immediately upon entering the courtroom and taking a seat between his two lead lawyers, Bankman-Fried began typing and scrolling on an internet-disabled laptop, occasionally speaking with his lawyers or scratching his head, but mostly focusing on the computer. His screen wasn’t visible from where I was seated, but he appeared to be taking notes…

Prosecutor Nicolas Roos said on Tuesday that “the government never made any plea offers” in the case, a clear explanation for why Bankman-Fried is going to trial instead of pleading out, a risky move for a defendant. About nine in ten federal criminal defendants plead guilty, according to Pew ResearchCenter analysis of federal statistics, while only 0.4% are acquitted at trial.

Bankman-Fried is charged with seven counts of fraud and conspiracy related to FTX, his cryptocurrency exchange, and Alameda Research, his crypto hedge fund, and several former FTX and Alameda executives are expected to testify against him. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is expected to last six weeks.

For much of the day, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan was giving a master class on how not to let anyone out of jury duty. If jurors said they were unable to assess the case impartially, they were dismissed without much questioning. Anyone else? They’d best get ready for some contentious lawyering—giving a preview of how Judge Kaplan will run the high-profile trial…

The potential jurors’ responses also gave a sense of how familiar they were with cryptocurrency—and of the handful who’d dealt directly with it, most weren’t fans. Three had lost money because of it…

“I had an investment in cryptocurrency and I did lose a lot, and my twin brother lost a lot more than me, and it almost ruined him,” one man said.

When another potential juror said “I don’t actually still understand how cryptocurrency works,” Judge Kaplan responded: “You probably have a lot of company in this courtroom.”

Judge Kaplan said he expected to complete jury selection Wednesday morning, with opening arguments to follow.


Tuesday Evening Open Thread: SBF On Trial Update


This you, Kev?

In case anyone was still wondering why SBF hung onto his childish hair-halo, here’s a courtroom sketch of his new lewk…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.