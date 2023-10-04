BigJimSlade

Looking ahead at the weather, we saw a clear day coming up and took advantage of that to go up the Zugspitze.

Zugspitze is the highest peak in Germany. For the record, the tippy-top of Zugspitze is about 15 feet higher than the top platform (maybe a bit more, but it didn’t look like much), and you can walk atop some rocks in a line with a bunch of other people to get to the cross on top if you like. We didn’t bother. It’s also on the border with Austria (the highest peak in Austria is about 2,500 feet higher!).

There are 2 ways up and down. We went up the cog railway from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, which takes you 95% of the way up (actually, you start on a normal train, then switch to a cog train), then you take a gondola (or hike something of an adventure trail up the steep rocks of the mountainside) for a few minutes to get to the top. On the way down, we took the fancy, big gondola back down to Eibsee. From there we walked back home again. (Home being a studio apartment in a guest house.)