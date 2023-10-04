Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

The willow is too close to the house.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

So many bastards, so little time.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

Consistently wrong since 2002

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze

On The Road – BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

Looking ahead at the weather, we saw a clear day coming up and took advantage of that to go up the Zugspitze.

Zugspitze is the highest peak in Germany. For the record, the tippy-top of Zugspitze is about 15 feet higher than the top platform (maybe a bit more, but it didn’t look like much), and you can walk atop some rocks in a line with a bunch of other people to get to the cross on top if you like. We didn’t bother. It’s also on the border with Austria (the highest peak in Austria is about 2,500 feet higher!).

There are 2 ways up and down. We went up the cog railway from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, which takes you 95% of the way up (actually, you start on a normal train, then switch to a cog train), then you take a gondola (or hike something of an adventure trail up the steep rocks of the mountainside) for a few minutes to get to the top. On the way down, we took the fancy, big gondola back down to Eibsee. From there we walked back home again. (Home being a studio apartment in a guest house.)

On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze 9
Plenty of space to walk around and enjoy the views from all sides. Enlarge.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze 8
Some guy (ok, me) blocking the view of the mountains. Close up.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze 7
I liked the parallel faces of these rocks. Embiggen.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze 6
That’s the border with Austria. You used to need a passport to cross over. Now you freely walk back and forth. Larger view.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze 5
My wife’s lunch. The pretzel was probably the best one we had on the trip! And it was nice to have 2 mustards to choose from. I had a brat in an undersized roll. OMG, it was delicious! Oh, and a beer. It was very satisfying to enjoy a brat and a beer up in the Alps :-) Enlarge it.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze 4
Back down by Eibsee, looking up to the Zugspitze. The big picture.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze 3
Another walk through the valley. Bigger.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze 2
And we’re back by this church. I looked it up – it’s St. Johannes in Grainau. Enlarge.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze 1
They were doing some work inside. I peeked in to take this shot. Take a closer look.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 4, Zugspitze
A detour in the walking path led us to the other side of the church, which we didn’t see previously. It has a terraced graveyard! Just to the right of the onion dome, you can make out a little bit of the peak of Zugspitze. Bigger view.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Traveller

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Traveller

      Lovely…but I really especially liked, “embiggen…”

      I do anyhow, they are great photos. Best Wishes, Traveller (Thanks for the view)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.