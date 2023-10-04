Fun little animation — worth sharing!
How Vaccines Work ????????????
(Everyone Should Watch This) pic.twitter.com/XmYCFPlWku
— Chise ?????????????? (@sailorrooscout) September 14, 2023
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it authorized an updated version of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in individuals aged 12 years and older, and the company's shares closed 8% higher. https://t.co/keABwhBXtr
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 4, 2023
Around 1.8 million people in the U.S. received a COVID-19 vaccine during the week ended Sept. 22, according to data compiled by health care data and analytics firm IQVIA Holdings Inc . https://t.co/eBilOtTKrP
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) September 30, 2023
Our new poll finds that among all adults, 23% say they will definitely get the new COVID-19 vaccine, 23% say they will probably get it, while 19% say they will probably not get it and 33% say they definitely not get it. https://t.co/u1INw3bC6o pic.twitter.com/UqQBYp8RYW
— KFF (@KFF) September 28, 2023
(link)
After Pfizer and Moderna hiked the prices of their Covid-19 vaccines this year, the federal government will now pay nearly three times more than it did previously for each dose. And it’s paying more than countries that did far less to support vaccine development…
… [T]the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is paying $81.61 for the Moderna booster this year, and $85.10 for the Pfizer shot — which is around triple the amount the federal government paid for each shot last year. Moderna charged the government $26.36 per booster dose last year, and Pfizer charged $30.48.
The change is partly because the federal government ran out of money to continue to buy the vaccines in bulk to distribute across the country, so the vast majority of vaccine purchases are instead flowing through normal channels and will be paid for by a variety of different insurance plans this year, including Medicare and Medicaid…
The CDC’s prices this year are significantly discounted from the price the companies are charging private insurers, however, which are $115 for the Pfizer vaccine and $128 for Moderna.
The United States is also set to pay a much higher price than is being considered in Europe for the same Moderna product.
European Union officials are in talks to potentially buy Moderna doses for around 25 euros apiece, the equivalent of around $26.30, according to a report in the Financial Times.
Though the price is not final, the potential amount is roughly one-third of what the United States is paying…
Single-payer health systems make it easier for anyone to access life-saving care at healthcare facilities, pharmacies, or community centers.
We got a taste of a single-payer system during the COVID-19 public health emergency, when the government paid for vaccines and medications to fight the unprecedented pandemic. But now, this system is no longer available. The CDC recently rolled out the new 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine for children and adults. Yet, without the single-payer system, those who are insured are required to use insurance to pay for the vaccine. As with most preventive care, the vaccine should be covered in full by insurance, but many people are experiencing denials of coverage. Amid all the confusion, the uninsured may not be aware that the government is providing vaccines for them at no cost…
People around the US have reported difficulties getting updated COVID vaccinations this fall. Have you had trouble finding updated shots? Were you charged for your shot? Share your experience 👉 https://t.co/kZiu8gMjuJ pic.twitter.com/5UgvddOuWH
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 3, 2023
======
(link)
Australia: Recent spike in Covid deaths was the highest of the pandemic.
There'll be a reason for this huge peak, no doubt. We just haven't found it yet. pic.twitter.com/ibi8PgGSyA
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 3, 2023
(link)
Ukraine: Covid cases almost double in one week.
From September 4th to 10th 2023, 1,241 cases of coronavirus were recorded. From September 11th to 17th, there were 2,203 cases.https://t.co/5HcDKcO082
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) September 30, 2023
(link)
Covid will 'continue to surprise us', warns health official https://t.co/uVeIkPtA39
— BBC Health News (@bbchealth) October 1, 2023
UK: Winter COVID-19 Infection Study launched
The Winter COVID-19 Infection Study will run from November 2023 to March 2024, involving up to 200,000 participants.https://t.co/NslpNOVuDU
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 3, 2023
(link)
Covid Inquiry focuses on government as stakes rise https://t.co/gCf3K9uvyq
— BBC Health News (@bbchealth) October 3, 2023
Canada, BC: Mask mandates in all care settings reinstated.
15 hospital units are closed due to COVID. 25 outbreaks confirmed at nursing homes, four new deaths reported this week.
Some say their latest COVID infection was their most severe yet.https://t.co/X3e6ZIsxg0
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) September 29, 2023
(link)
======
Study: Reinfection contributes additional risk of long Covid
"People need to understand that you can get long Covid the second time, even if you dodged the bullet the first time. You can get long Covid the third time."
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 3, 2023
(link)
#Covid heart injuries have been traced back to infected arterial plaque & inflammation, according to a study at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in NY City. Also, #SARSCoV2 persistence in some vascular cells may have ties to #LongCovid, the researchers say https://t.co/FnC902REjH
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 28, 2023
In development: You've heard of the MMR vaccine? Here's something in development: an MMS vax. It's a potential measles, mumps & #SARSCOV2 vaccine. The trivalent intranasal vaccine is in the animal research phase at Ohio State Univ https://t.co/WhY8aGKOoV pic.twitter.com/7WnYMLiPWj
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 3, 2023
On Paxlovid rebound.
In our @ScrippsRTI @eMedCertified prospective trial, it occurred in 14% vs 9% in controls, far less than anticipated, but more than @Pfizer's trialhttps://t.co/DlrviXOULg@JayPandit @michaelmina_lab pic.twitter.com/kawspop1nB
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 3, 2023
#SARSCoV2 infection triggers inflammatory responses in human coronary vessels leading to blockages. The virus increases the risk for cardiovascular complications up to 1 year after infection https://t.co/IQSyJfxEff
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 3, 2023
The @NobelPrize to @kkariko and @WeissmanLab wasn't just about how mRNA could be delivered, which led to Covid vaccines and *>20 million lives saved in 2021 alone*, but also a delivery platform for other vaccines vs pathogens, cancer, gene therapy and more https://t.co/yUHDmARDQa
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 4, 2023
======
(link)
NYC, due to all of our advocacy efforts we have gotten 14 NYC Council Members to co-sponsor Int 1020, an important bill that would provide access to free masks, other PPE, & rapid tests through the mail to NYC residents.
Keep calling and emailing your NYC Council Members! https://t.co/xANY1IHtQy
— COVID Advocacy NY (@COVIDAdvocacyNY) October 2, 2023
(link)
Propagation of misinformation for non-evidence based treatments for Covid
Results of a US survey of >13,000 people
Leading conduits: Trump, Fox News, Social media, Facebookhttps://t.co/XQu7Y7AUiP @JAMAHealthForum pic.twitter.com/2xxBvm9Dub
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 29, 2023
COVID death rates are well predicted by state partisanship even once you control for age.https://t.co/ZAJIhLZXAT
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) October 1, 2023
(link)
Reader Interactions
8Comments
-
1.
There seems to be a new COVID spike happening on the South Shore in the Boston area. We were gradually coming off the late-summer wave but this is bigger. Not too surprising really, now that school is back in.
-
2.
Monroe County, NY:
55 new cases on 09/25/23.
59 new cases on 09/26/23.
146 new cases on 09/27/23.
112 new cases on 09/28/23.
117 new cases on 09/29/23.
83 new cases on 09/30/23.
42 new cases on 10/01/23.
Deaths now at 2329, up 9 from last week.
These numbers are depressing. I haven’t had time to see about getting all the fall vaccinations yet, either.
-
3.
Thank you, AL. I look forward to seeing these every week.
-
4.
The people who are worried that today’s emergency test alert will turn them into zombies?
They don’t have a thing to worry about. They’re already there.
-
5.
Flu shot Thursday, Moderna shot Saturday, both at local walkable CVS. Soreness at arm(s) has gone away. RSV shot still doesn’t appear to be available at any walkable pharmacy.
-
6.
I’ll be disappointed in Biden if he isn’t using this opportunity to turn people into zombies.
-
7.
Biobot’s latest update yesterday indicated that the 25% decline in wastewater particles since the recent peak 2 weeks ago (which was 4x higher than the summer trough) has stopped. The Northeast increased to its highest level yet in this outbreak, while the other 3 Census regions essentially were flat.
Per the CDC, hospitalizations, which had increased about 3.5x from their trough to 21,000, have also declined in the past two weeks to 19,000. Deaths as of the last fully reported week, September 2, were still rising at 1,088. The next week already shows a further increase to 1,132 even though not all reports are in. Deaths probably peaked somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 in the past week, although we won’t know that for another month.
The CDC’s last variant update last Friday shows another “alphabet soup” of new and old variants, so numerous I won’t try to name them. All are BA-2 descendants, and a review of the press does not indicate any have been particularly virulent (at least, not so far). For what it’s worth, the leader of the pack is called EG.5, responsible for 30% of all US infections. XBB, which first caused over 50% of all US infections way back in late January, is still causing 33% of them.
My expectation is that the current wave will wane until Thanksgiving, although the halt in the decline in the past week makes me wonder if there will be only a shallow decline.
Anecdotally, I am seeing increasing numbers of people returning to mask-wearing in indoor public spaces, although I would estimate the share as only 15% of people, mainly older.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings