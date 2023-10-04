Fun little animation — worth sharing!

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it authorized an updated version of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in individuals aged 12 years and older, and the company's shares closed 8% higher. https://t.co/keABwhBXtr

Around 1.8 million people in the U.S. received a COVID-19 vaccine during the week ended Sept. 22, according to data compiled by health care data and analytics firm IQVIA Holdings Inc . https://t.co/eBilOtTKrP

Our new poll finds that among all adults, 23% say they will definitely get the new COVID-19 vaccine, 23% say they will probably get it, while 19% say they will probably not get it and 33% say they definitely not get it. https://t.co/u1INw3bC6o pic.twitter.com/UqQBYp8RYW

After Pfizer and Moderna hiked the prices of their Covid-19 vaccines this year, the federal government will now pay nearly three times more than it did previously for each dose. And it’s paying more than countries that did far less to support vaccine development…

… [T]the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is paying $81.61 for the Moderna booster this year, and $85.10 for the Pfizer shot — which is around triple the amount the federal government paid for each shot last year. Moderna charged the government $26.36 per booster dose last year, and Pfizer charged $30.48.

The change is partly because the federal government ran out of money to continue to buy the vaccines in bulk to distribute across the country, so the vast majority of vaccine purchases are instead flowing through normal channels and will be paid for by a variety of different insurance plans this year, including Medicare and Medicaid…

The CDC’s prices this year are significantly discounted from the price the companies are charging private insurers, however, which are $115 for the Pfizer vaccine and $128 for Moderna.

The United States is also set to pay a much higher price than is being considered in Europe for the same Moderna product.

European Union officials are in talks to potentially buy Moderna doses for around 25 euros apiece, the equivalent of around $26.30, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Though the price is not final, the potential amount is roughly one-third of what the United States is paying…