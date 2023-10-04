Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: October 4, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: October 4, 2023

Fun little animation — worth sharing!


(link)

After Pfizer and Moderna hiked the prices of their Covid-19 vaccines this year, the federal government will now pay nearly three times more than it did previously for each dose. And it’s paying more than countries that did far less to support vaccine development…

… [T]the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is paying $81.61 for the Moderna booster this year, and $85.10 for the Pfizer shot — which is around triple the amount the federal government paid for each shot last year. Moderna charged the government $26.36 per booster dose last year, and Pfizer charged $30.48.

The change is partly because the federal government ran out of money to continue to buy the vaccines in bulk to distribute across the country, so the vast majority of vaccine purchases are instead flowing through normal channels and will be paid for by a variety of different insurance plans this year, including Medicare and Medicaid…

The CDC’s prices this year are significantly discounted from the price the companies are charging private insurers, however, which are $115 for the Pfizer vaccine and $128 for Moderna.

The United States is also set to pay a much higher price than is being considered in Europe for the same Moderna product.

European Union officials are in talks to potentially buy Moderna doses for around 25 euros apiece, the equivalent of around $26.30, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Though the price is not final, the potential amount is roughly one-third of what the United States is paying…

Single-payer health systems make it easier for anyone to access life-saving care at healthcare facilities, pharmacies, or community centers.

We got a taste of a single-payer system during the COVID-19 public health emergency, when the government paid for vaccines and medications to fight the unprecedented pandemic. But now, this system is no longer available. The CDC recently rolled out the new 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine for children and adults. Yet, without the single-payer system, those who are insured are required to use insurance to pay for the vaccine. As with most preventive care, the vaccine should be covered in full by insurance, but many people are experiencing denials of coverage. Amid all the confusion, the uninsured may not be aware that the government is providing vaccines for them at no cost

(link)

(link)

(link)

(link)

(link)

(link)

(link)

(link)

(link)

(link)

      Matt McIrvin

      There seems to be a new COVID spike happening on the South Shore in the Boston area. We were gradually coming off the late-summer wave but this is bigger. Not too surprising really, now that school is back in.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      55 new cases on 09/25/23.
      59 new cases on 09/26/23.
      146 new cases on 09/27/23.
      112 new cases on 09/28/23.
      117 new cases on 09/29/23.
      83 new cases on 09/30/23.
      42 new cases on 10/01/23.

      Deaths now at 2329, up 9 from last week.

      These numbers are depressing. I haven’t had time to see about getting all the fall vaccinations yet, either.

      lowtechcyclist

      The people who are worried that today’s emergency test alert will turn them into zombies?

      They don’t have a thing to worry about. They’re already there.

      MattF

      Flu shot Thursday, Moderna shot Saturday, both at local walkable CVS. Soreness at arm(s) has gone away. RSV shot still doesn’t appear to be available at any walkable pharmacy.

      New Deal democrat

      Biobot’s latest update yesterday indicated that the 25% decline in wastewater particles since the recent peak 2 weeks ago (which was 4x higher than the summer trough) has stopped. The Northeast increased to its highest level yet in this outbreak, while the other 3 Census regions essentially were flat.

      Per the CDC, hospitalizations, which had increased about 3.5x from their trough to 21,000, have also declined in the past two weeks to 19,000. Deaths as of the last fully reported week, September 2, were still rising at 1,088. The next week already shows a further increase to 1,132 even though not all reports are in. Deaths probably peaked somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 in the past week, although we won’t know that for another month.

      The CDC’s last variant update last Friday shows another “alphabet soup” of new and old variants, so numerous I won’t try to name them. All are BA-2 descendants, and a review of the press does not indicate any have been particularly virulent (at least, not so far). For what it’s worth, the leader of the pack is called EG.5, responsible for 30% of all US infections. XBB, which first caused over 50% of all US infections way back in late January, is still causing 33% of them.

      My expectation is that the current wave will wane until Thanksgiving, although the halt in the decline in the past week makes me wonder if there will be only a shallow decline.

      Anecdotally, I am seeing increasing numbers of people returning to mask-wearing in indoor public spaces, although I would estimate the share as only 15% of people, mainly older.

      Anne Laurie

      @lowtechcyclist:The people who are worried that today’s emergency test alert will turn them into zombies?

      They don’t have a thing to worry about. They’re already there.

      No, no — they’re afraid the ‘Marburg test signal’ will turn us vaxxed sheeple into zombies — as if they didn’t call us that already!

      Can’t wait to see what new date for The Vaxx-pocalypse they’ll invent after Wednesday’s emergency-signal test fails to produce the alarming results they’re dreaming of…

      Reply

