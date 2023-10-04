It was really interesting last night to listen to podcasts that were taped shortly before the vote in the House yesterday.

I like to listen to things like that AFTER we know what happened; I find it’s a way to get a feel for who is pretty clued in and who really isn’t. I call it the rewind, and it’s really useful. For me, anyway!

Last night I listened to Majority 54 and Pod Save America, and Majority 54 won that one hands down.

What are your go-to sources? Does anyone else do “the rewind”?

Totally open thread.