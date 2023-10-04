Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GFY, lots of Russian warships!

Go fuck yourself, Russian warship

I’m sure Adam will have a more cogent take on this news, but here’s mine: WOW! Wall Street Journal gift link:

Russia Withdraws Black Sea Fleet Vessels From Crimea Base After Ukrainian Attacks
Pullout represents painful setback for the Kremlin, which seized Crimea in 2014

Russia has withdrawn the bulk of its Black Sea Fleet from its main base in occupied Crimea, a potent acknowledgment of how Ukrainian missile and drone strikes are challenging Moscow’s hold on the peninsula.

Russia has moved powerful vessels including three attack submarines and two frigates from Sevastopol to other ports in Russia and Crimea that offer better protection, according to Western officials and satellite images verified by naval experts. The Russian Defense Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The move represents a remarkable setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military seizure of Crimea in 2014 marked the opening shots in his attempt to take control of Ukraine. His full-scale invasion of last year has now boomeranged, forcing the removal of ships from a port that was first claimed by Russia in 1783 under Catherine the Great.

The withdrawal from Sevastopol follows a series of strikes by Ukraine in recent weeks that have severely damaged Russian vessels and the fleet’s headquarters.

Also today, President Biden told NBC News he plans to give a major speech on Ukraine and explain why it’s in our national interest to help the Ukrainians repel the invaders. An explanation is necessary because one of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Open thread.

  • Baud
  • bjacques
  • bk
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hells littlest angel
  • japa21
  • Jay
  • Subsole
  • Villago Delenda Est

      Gin & Tonic

      Selecting a Crimean Tatar as the new Minister of Defense had to have been a clue, to anyone who is receptive to clues.

      hells littlest angel

      Also today, President Biden told NBC News he plans to give a major speech on Ukraine and explain why it’s in our national interest to help the Ukrainians repel the invaders.

       

      The guy really knows how to do his job.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      is a cult whose leader admires  is on the payroll of Vladimir Putin.

      /fixed

      bjacques

      I just finished Prof Snyder’s The Making Of Modern Ukraine—sorta binge-watched it. Engaging, harrowing towards the end, and there was so much more he wanted to say but time was short. Thanks all for the recommendation. Almost nobody else out there (except here) provides that kind of context.

       

      I hope the Black Sea Fleet finds they haven’t retreated far enough. Where’s that Admiral lately?

      Geminid

      This move coincides with the opening of a shipping route from Ukrainian ports to the Bosporus strait, along the the Black Sea Coast. Two small freighters made it out 9 days ago and now three large bulk carriers  have made the journey.

      Russia has apparantly made no move to interfere. A plan to stop the ships might have been an agenda item at a meeting at the Black Sea Fleet headquarter in Sevastopol. That meeting was adjourned by Ukrainian-fired cruise missiles.

      This route, if it can be maintained, is better than the one enabled by the Black Sea Grain Initiative Russia ended in July. That was limited to grain only, and Russians could slow-walk inspections at Istanbul. Two of the latest ships carried grain but one carred iron ore, and all three could sail through the Turkish Straits with minimal or no inspections.

      Geminid

      @Gin & Tonic: Did you notice that one of the grain ships that just passed Istanbul is named Eneida? It used to be the Bosphorus Prince, but last November it came under the management of Staff Centre Shipmanagement, based in Odesa. They evidently renamed the 185 meter-long bulk carrier after the famous Ukrainian poem.

      Villago Delenda Est

      You just hate to see developments like this.  Yup, the Crimean War was apparently fought for nothing.

