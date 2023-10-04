In a Politico article about the House shit-show, John Harris describes McCarthy’s rise and fall as follows:

At the start, his speakership was effectively an optical illusion. At the end, it was an exercise in self-abasement.

That’s true the other way around too: McCarthy abased himself at the start, shrinking through 15 humiliating rounds of voting. In desperation, he subjected his office to the whims of firebug toddlers like Matt Gaetz, effectively making his speakership an “optical illusion” at every stage, from beginning to end.

McCarthy’s fate was foreshadowed by that of Boehner and Ryan, whom a radical minority compelled to ride less splintery rails out of office. But the Repub bozos who are lamenting that now, including McCarthy, still don’t seem to comprehend their own culpability in all of this.

I caught a snippet of an NPR report this morning that featured a House GOP backbencher. He complained that the vast majority of his conference supports McCarthy but was thwarted by a radical minority.

We ordinary citizens don’t have to wonder what that’s like. The vast majority of us support sensible gun safety measures, wealthy citizens paying their fair share, bodily autonomy for women, voters choosing their representatives instead of the other way around, etc., only to be thwarted by a radical minority.

Repubs are for minoritarian rule because they can’t compete on policy. They’ve maximized structural advantages in the U.S. Constitution and leveraged state power to impose their will. In doing so, they’ve inflicted fractal damage across the political landscape, at every level, including within their own caucus.

It’s how Repubs do business now, and it was encouraged by amoral clods like McCarthy, who won’t be the last victim of the radical minority. Welcome to the party, pal.