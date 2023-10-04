Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / The Fractal Damage of Minoritarian Rule

The Fractal Damage of Minoritarian Rule

by | 78 Comments

This post is in:

In a Politico article about the House shit-show, John Harris describes McCarthy’s rise and fall as follows:

At the start, his speakership was effectively an optical illusion. At the end, it was an exercise in self-abasement.

That’s true the other way around too: McCarthy abased himself at the start, shrinking through 15 humiliating rounds of voting. In desperation, he subjected his office to the whims of firebug toddlers like Matt Gaetz, effectively making his speakership an “optical illusion” at every stage, from beginning to end.

McCarthy’s fate was foreshadowed by that of Boehner and Ryan, whom a radical minority compelled to ride less splintery rails out of office. But the Repub bozos who are lamenting that now, including McCarthy, still don’t seem to comprehend their own culpability in all of this.

I caught a snippet of an NPR report this morning that featured a House GOP backbencher. He complained that the vast majority of his conference supports McCarthy but was thwarted by a radical minority.

We ordinary citizens don’t have to wonder what that’s like. The vast majority of us support sensible gun safety measures, wealthy citizens paying their fair share, bodily autonomy for women, voters choosing their representatives instead of the other way around, etc., only to be thwarted by a radical minority.

Repubs are for minoritarian rule because they can’t compete on policy. They’ve maximized structural advantages in the U.S. Constitution and leveraged state power to impose their will. In doing so, they’ve inflicted fractal damage across the political landscape, at every level, including within their own caucus.

It’s how Repubs do business now, and it was encouraged by amoral clods like McCarthy, who won’t be the last victim of the radical minority. Welcome to the party, pal.

    78Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      He complained that the vast majority of his conference supports McCarthy but was thwarted by a radical minority.

      He was probably referring to Jeffries.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      Someone linked in a post yesterday when Randy Rainbow re-upped on Twitter his McCarthy video from January. It was rather prescient!

      Sometimes I want to time-travel like 200 years in the future to see what things look like here, but I worry there will just be a swirling vortex in the ocean where the country once was.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Steny Hoyer was also booted from his Capitol office.

      This is how the crazy caucus means to run the House as the majority party: Hurt the Dems.  That seems to be their only agenda and that’s what doomed MyKevin. Not enough Democrat hurt inflicted and too much cooperating with the “enemy.”

      WASHINGTON — Republican leaders abruptly evicted two high-profile Democrats from their longtime Capitol hideaway offices without explanation after the House removed Kevin McCarthy as its speaker.

      Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and ex-Majority Leader Steny Hoyer were both told that their small but coveted second offices within the Capitol will be “re-assigned,” NBC News confirmed.

      Spokespeople for McCarthy and the new temporary speaker, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., did not immediately respond when asked what spurred the evictions.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      gene108

      Part of the problem is Reaganomics does not work. Reagan got away with it, in the 1980’s and they’ve stuck to it ever since.

      Trump explicitly showed Republican voters, in 2015 primary debates, don’t give a damn about Republican economic dogma on free trade and the magic of the free market to solve everything.

      After that pantsing of elected or formerly elected Republicans on national T.V., they have nothing but culture war policies and being as mean and petty as they can get away with.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eclare

      What you wrote times infinity.  I live in TN.  In 2020, the presidential  vote was about 60-40 TIFG vs Joe.  TN’s congressional rep? Nine.  Eight Rethuglicans, one Democrat.

      I think an org has filed a lawsuit to challenge the latest redistricting of Nashville, but that gets D’s one more, at most.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      FelonyGovt

      A similar thoughtful analysis appeared in the Los Angeles Times this morning. I was happy to read this columnist’s assessment of the situation, including a discussion of why Democrats couldn’t trust McCarthy. Qevin really has no one to blame but himself.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Alison Rose

      LOLOL Saint Javelin is selling a sticker that says “Sorry, I bought a Tesla before I knew Elon was an asshole”. That’s perfect, because you can disavow Muskrat’s bullshit while also supporting Ukraine!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      eversor

      @gene108:

      The Republican party is built about three Rs.  Religion, Race, and Rich.  Their base only cares about the first two.  Their donors only care about the third.

      But we are in a nation that has had it with the rich and income inequality.  A diverse younger generation that views whiteness as a negative.  It’s also rapidly de Christianizing and adopting a healthy hostility to religion.  So all their arguements fall flat.

      White Christian Oligarchy is a product most people don’t want.  But they won’t accept that they don’t get it.   So all they have is to burn the place down and shoot for a dictatorship.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      The MSM has a sad.

      Their feelings are hurt.
      They really thought Hakeem was gonna play Captain Save-A-Ho with Kevin.
      That Hakeem was just gonna ignore the fundamental slight and disrespect shown the Democrats by Kevin – on national tv- not less than 48 hours before.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @FelonyGovt:

      I haven’t reviewed a lot of media.sjmce yesterday, but my impression is that most are reporting this straight, even though we tend to focus on the idiots who want to pin the blame on Dems.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      @eversor:

      White Christian Oligarchy is a product most people don’t want.  But they won’t accept that they don’t get it.   So all they have is to burn the place down and shoot for a dictatorship.

      UH HUH

      UH HUH

      Reply
    17. 17.

      FelonyGovt

      @rikyrah: It’s wonderful to see the Democrats hang tough. You’re right, the MSM really thought we were going to bail them out of their own disfunction.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: That’s my impression too from taking a spin through MSM outlets. The only pundits I saw complaining about Dems throwing McCarthy an anvil are sniveling Repubs.

      PS: Has anyone done a wellness check on MTG? I thought she’d be braying on every channel, but if she did, I missed it.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Well, McCarthy made a deal with the Devil, and as happens regularly in grand opera but all too rarely in reality, Old Scratch called in his marker.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      the pollyanna from hell

      If you hear lies from a psychopath you might be a (nominated) tool. If you hear truth then you might be a victim. Kevin could not keep these categories straight.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Rusty

      We complain, mostly rightly, that the press behaves as if only Democrats have agency.  When Republicans act badly it’s somehow the Democrats fault, since apparently only the left has agency.  Now the Republicans themselves are acting that way.  Instead of being angry at their own party members and punishing them in some way for their behavior, they are lashing out at the Democrats as being at fault for McCarthy’s demise.  Pelosi and Hoyer lose their offices as punishment for not supporting McCarthy, and in the “Problem Solvers Caucus” made up of moderate Democrats and Republicans, all the Republicans have quit in anger at the Democrats for not supporting McCarthy.  All these problems are inside the Republican tent, but somehow only Democrats have agency to fix them.  It’s a bizarre situation, and yet I suspect that there are members of our pundit class and press that at least in part believe this.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      I wonder if any of the multiple institutes for civility in politics will comment on the GOP stripping Pelosi and Hoyer of their offices.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      eversor

      @Alison Rose:

      That entire thing was so stupid.  If I’m going to be hurled out of a theater for a lewd sex act I demand it at least be a blow job.  A hand job is so 14 years old!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      TxTiger

      This is a very good analogy. As I said in the earlier open thread, “Republicans can’t govern themselves. Don’t let them govern America.“

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Darkrose

      @rikyrah:

      They really thought Hakeem was gonna play Captain Save-A-Ho with Kevin.
      That Hakeem was just gonna ignore the fundamental slight and disrespect shown the Democrats by Kevin – on national tv- not less than 48 hours before.

      So much this! The Democrats are suppose to be the adults in the room, every day, all day, while the Republicans throw food at each other and smear paint on the walls.

      (Captain Save-A-Ho made me snort coffee up my nose at work.)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MattF

      A interesting point— that the Republican ‘establishment’ is only now beginning to feel the pain of being at the mercy of a crazed and irresponsible minority-of-a-minority-of-a-minority. However, the commentariat still seeks a way to blame Dems for R malfeasance. Hard to break that habit.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Geminid

      @Rusty: It makes some sense for the Republican half of the Problem Solvers Caucus to quit. They have enough problems to solve in their own caucus.

      This caucus will probably be reconstituted later in this Congress. Co-Chairmen Josh Gottheimer and Brian Fitzpatrick are probably talking about this.

      It will be no big loss if it isn’t though. With the exception of rounding up Republican votes to get the Infrastructure bill passed two years ago, they have had little impact.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      bbleh

      … a House GOP backbencher … complained that the vast majority of his conference supports McCarthy but was thwarted by a radical minority.

      Oh no no no no no, sorry buddy, this is on ALL of you, every last one of you, for your continuous and ever-more-extreme revanchism, your disdain of compromise and stoking of conflict, and of course your screeching, hysterical demonization of Democrats.  Qevin may have bobbled this one pretty spectacularly, but he did it following the rule book you ALL have played by for years.  He lied repeatedly to Democrats, blamed them for the actions of his own caucus, and then publicly gave him the back of his hand, and that sealed his fate, but he did all those things with YOUR approval and encouragement.  It’s far from clear that he COULD have saved himself even if he had the brains to do it, because you all wouldn’t have let him.

      This is all you, Mr. Republican Backbencher.  You fked the woodchipper, and now you’ve got us all in a mess.  You’d better fix it fast.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      jonas

      @Rusty: Agree 100%. Basically, McCarthy’s offer to Dems was this: “nothing”. And he also wanted them to put up the fee for the gaming license. But they were supposed to bail him out and save his Speakership?

      For what? What was he offering? These people can’t be serious.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      trollhattan

      Curious if this will fill Iran’s streets with protesters as with the murder of Mahsa Amini. The old men don’t want to let go but the people seem to have their own ideas.

      Activists have accused Iran’s morality police of beating a girl for not wearing a hijab and posted a photo purportedly showing her in a coma.

      Armita Geravand, 16, collapsed after boarding a Tehran metro train at Shohada station on Sunday. Officials said she fainted and released CCTV footage in which she is seen being pulled unconscious from the train.

      Human rights group Hengaw alleged that she was subjected to “a severe physical assault” by morality police officers.

      It said Armita was being treated at Tehran’s Fajr hospital under tight security, and that the phones of all members of her family had been confiscated. On Monday, authorities briefly detained a female journalist for the Sharq newspaper who went to the hospital to report on the case.

      Hengaw, which focuses on Iran’s Kurdish ethnic minority, said on Tuesday afternoon that Armita lived in Tehran but was originally from the predominantly Kurdish western province of Kermanshah.

      “[She] was physically attacked by authorities at Shohada station… for what they perceived as non-compliance with the compulsory ‘hijab’,” it added. “As a result, she sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital.”

      Two prominent rights activists also told Reuters news agency that there was a confrontation with agents enforcing the strict dress code.

      Amsterdam-based Radio Zamaneh meanwhile cited an unnamed source as saying that the teenager was “pushed by hijab enforcers” after she got onto the train without a headscarf and that “she hit her head on an iron pole”.

      On Tuesday night, Hengaw posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, what it said was a photo of Armita unconscious in hospital.

      The picture, whose authenticity the BBC could not immediately verify, shows a girl with short hair lying on her back in a bed with a bandaged head and attached to what appears to be a breathing tube. The rights group also said it had received information indicating that Armita’s parents had been interviewed by the state news agency, Irna, “in the presence of high-ranking security officers under considerable pressure at Fajr Hospital”.

      Irna cited Armita’s mother as saying that they had seen the CCTV footage and accepted that what happened on Sunday was an “accident”.
      https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-67004886

      “An accident” sounds a lot like “we didn’t expect her to live.” Sixteen. Girl is sixteen.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Bupalos

      @FelonyGovt: Someone really needs to explain to me what this “bail them out” thing is supposed to mean. What water do people perceive the Republican caucus to be taking on? Seems to me the majority of them want to either maim the government through spending cuts or just shut it down. Seems to me they just got their shutdown and now it will be mostly reported as “All Democrats and a handful of Republicans” having done the deed.

      I think a lot of folks have convinced themselves that the real problem with Dems is that they don’t adopt republican tactics or play enough hardball, without connecting what those tactics are supposed to result in. We’re the mommy party that has to protect the norms, institutions, and government because WE’RE THE ONLY PARTY THAT WANTS THOSE THINGS TO MEANINGFULLY EXIST.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      bbleh

      @rikyrah@FelonyGovt@Rusty@Darkrose:  … the fundamental slight and disrespect shown the Democrats by Kevin – on national tv- not less than 48 hours before.

      Not to mention breaking a deal he negotiated in the name of the entire Republican Party to raise the debt ceiling, or breaking his word to make an impeachment inquiry subject to a vote, or or or …

      I continue to believe that, if he had the brains to give the Dems any way to save him, even just by voting present, they would have, because this situation is bad for everyone.  But he didn’t — very much the opposite in fact.  So as several people have said, he dug his own grave.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ken

      @jonas: Basically, McCarthy’s offer to Dems was this: “nothing”. And he also wanted them to put up the fee for the gaming license.

      McCarthy may have thought he was in the position of Michael Corleone in that exchange, but he was the Senator.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Roger Moore

      @Rusty:

      If you really believe the Republicans lack agency, that’s a strong argument in favor of not letting them close to the levers of power.  People who just can’t help themselves shouldn’t be put anywhere their lack of impulse control would put other people in danger, much less the whole country.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MattF

      @glc: That’s a fine story. My sister and BIL have a house in Monterey. It’s a very very very small town that gets buried in snow every winter.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Geminid

      @trollhattan: Mahsa Amini, the young woman who beaten by the “Morality Police” and died last September, was also from Iranian Kurdistan. The two cases are eerily alike, except that the newer victim is only 16.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      jonas

      Expanding on some comments above, the only way the House restores any semblance of functionality for the remainder of the term is if Republicans come to Jeffries with some serious incentives to get Dem votes for a consensus candidate who won’t be a hostage of the Freedom Caucus. No more shutdowns. No more unsanctioned impeachment inquiries. Restore robust ethics rules. Shared committee governance. And finally, no Speaker candidates who were involved in the 1/6 insurrection. This is on Republicans, not Democrats.

      Which is of course also why it will never happen and the upcoming speaker election is likely to be another complete shitshow that will probably result in a government shutdown.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Another Scott

      @gene108:

      Part of the problem is Reaganomics does not work. Reagan got away with it, in the 1980’s and they’ve stuck to it ever since.

      Yes, but. Reagan didn’t really get away with it. Even back in the early ’80s, and throughout his term, there were tax increases to try to fill the gigantic hole in the budge cause by the early cuts.

      Bloomberg.com:

      The 1980s tax increases are less well-known, in part because they didn’t involve increases in individual income tax rates. The biggest, the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982, increased revenue mainly by tightening up rules on depreciation, leasing, contract accounting and investment tax credits. The Social Security Amendments of 1983 sped up planned increases in payroll tax rates, among other things. The Deficit Reduction Act of 1984 changed rules on interest exclusions, income averaging and such. The Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1987 closed a few loopholes and extended a telephone excise tax. And the Tax Reform Act of 1986, while it lowered the top individual income tax rate to 28 percent from 50 percent, contained enough offsetting changes that, for the first two years after enactment, it raised tax revenue.

      It’s important to keep in mind that the numbers in the above charts represent not the actual revenue losses or gains resulting from tax changes — which are impossible to know with certainty — but estimates churned out by the Treasury Department’s and Joint Committee on Taxation’s static tax analysis models. They are not partisan estimates; the 2013 report I cite is simply an update of earlier ones published under other administrations both Democratic and Republican. But neither are they necessarily the truth.

      Still, they do seem to indicate that one big factor in the improvement in U.S. government finances from the yawning deficits of the mid-1980s to the surpluses of 1998 through 2001 was the straightforward mechanism of tax increases. […]

      Yes, the mythology of Reagan cutting taxes fixing everything in the budget and giving us prosperity and SDI-powered unicorns for evermore, amen, is still with us. The GQP wants us to ignore the truth about that, also too, and accept their mythology. It’s a tough battle, but the record does help to push back on it.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @bbleh: Kevin still thought he was dealing with “centralist” Democrats, but they were wished into the cornfield along with the “moderate” Republicans.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      trollhattan

      @Another Scott: Perhaps the larger problem is they (Republicans) re-draft history in order to keep running the same cons. Trump managed to find Arthur Laffer’s not-dead self and drag him into the 21st century as part of the administration and to give him the utterly discredited presidential medal of freedom.

      His contribution? The utter ghoulishness of Reaganomics, reanimated.

      In 2020, Laffer advised the Trump administration on how to re-open the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Laffer argued for halting stimulus, calling instead for payroll tax cuts. He advocated for taxes on non-profit organizations in education and the arts, as well as for salary reductions for professors and government officials. He argued against expansion of unemployment aid, arguing it discouraged people from working.

      Of course he did. This borders on psychopathy.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      FastEdD

      Good thoughts-the GOP backbencher is getting a tiny taste of what the majority of Americans get every day. Why is it that a voter in Montana or Alaska gets 40 times the power of a voter in California in the Senate? It is a microcosm of our screwed up system.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ken

      @schrodingers_cat: Obviously the damage affects many dimensions of our society. Equally obviously, the damage is not rational. Therefore it cannot be an integer value, so must be of fractal dimension.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @eversor: The Republican party is built about three Rs. Religion, Race, and Rich.

      Mmm, I would say more like Resentment, Rage, and Retribution – but you’re not that far wrong.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      eversor

      @trollhattan:

      He also brought back Stephen Moore.  Less well known than Laffer but more more toxic.

      At least Kudlow was a coke head at one point.  So he knows how to have some fun!

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Uncle Cosmo: selfishness, self importance and self delusion.

      ETA the party of self. Or as my grandmother had it, “the Republicans are only for themselves.”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      FastEdD

      If ya always do what ya always done

      Yer always gonna get what you got

      If ya always do what ya always done

      Yer never gonna get a lot

      -chorus of a song I wrote yesterday

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Another Scott

      @glc: Thanks for the pointer.

      The truth is that this was essentially no one’s problem. It was not the FBI’s problem or the state police’s problem or the problem of the local police or Chase or Zelle or Gary Kruglitz, who just went right on yellow-ing through the rest of the summer pool season, because what the fuck else was he supposed to do? This was a crime that no one would investigate. One federal prosecutor told us they lacked the resources to chase down the vast majority of fraud cases. Unless you’ve had millions of dollars stolen, it’s essentially like living in a lawless world.

      That’s a big problem with the internet world at the moment. Everyone (including me) wants everything to be free, because companies tell us everything is free if we watch an ad or let them track us. But when monsters get in the system and steal from us, it’s suddenly – “Oh, sorry, that’s the other guy’s fault. We can’t do anything. Good luck, have a nice day.”

      And since on the internet nobody knows you are a dog are a 14 year old living in Timbuktu, even if someone investigates, you may have no effective recourse.

      Be careful out there…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Steeplejack: Especially petty since they were told to vacate within a day but then the House shut down for a week.

      Particularly petty as (IIUC) the Speaker Emerita was in CA for Sen Feinstein’s service. Not sure about Steny, his district (MD-05) lies right outside the DC line.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      p.a.

      I just can’t understand why the party they’ve labelled libeled as treasonous communist pedophile-enablers wouldn’t help out Republicans in their time of need!

      Reply
    68. 68.

      MisterDancer

      @schrodingers_cat: Because we’re seeing the effects of direct Minoritarian Rule on nearly every scale in American Politics.

      Forgive the run-on, but:  From Hate Groups like the “Moms for Liberty” taking over school boards with a loud-but-vocal/voting minority of the population (much less Parents w/Children in those schools), to the many “Red States” which are actually replaying key parts of the Jim Crow cookbook on how to control politics, to now the House, it’s basically the same set of games being played on nearly every level of politics, and in many areas of America.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @rikyrah: It’s not so much that Jeffries didn’t ignore the slights and other petty bullshit, it’s that the minority party leadership has an enormous responsibility in who they choose to work with from the majority side. Since the majority has most of the power, the minority leadership, to the degree it can, must help put into place trustworthy partners from the majority and to try to only work with trustworthy people from the majority, even when the two sides fundamentally disagree on issues.

      Kevin proved more than once he cannot be trusted. Thus, if an opportunity presents itself to get rid of Kevin as a negotiating partner, it is the responsibility of the minority leadership to use that opportunity.

      But yes, Kevin shitting all over the Democrats repeatedly and right up to the time he had to rely on their votes to keep his job probably factored into Jeffries’ decisions and actions.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Tony G

      @rikyrah: Institutions tend to become more radical and destructive as they lose power.  They act like cornered rats.  With every month that passes by, the United States becomes less of a nation of “white”, “Christian” gun fetishists.  The right wing knows this, and that’s why for the past forty years they’ve become more and more insane.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      bbleh

      @Scout211@Steeplejack@Baud: McHenry is a humorless little dick.  I dunno if you heard his stand-up during the “debate” over the MTV, but it was larded with insults directed at Democrats.  I guess this plays well with his constituency, but in a leadership position with a 5-vote margin and at least half a dozen overt rebels, it’s not a very promising strategy imo.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Jertian

      @glc: My wife’s bank has been allowing scammers to Zelle money out of her account without her authorization.  She’s never used Zelle, and the bank has frozen her account and changed the account.  But they keep allowing the zelles to drain her account.

       

      She’s opened a new account at a different bank and plans to close her old bank when she gets some money back.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      eversor

      @Another Scott:

      To wade into a mine field you know one of the reasons Amazon works?  They will make things right.  If you get shafted by a seller Amazon is going to refund you full stop.

      We have a massive homeless problem in my area now where homeless camps are all over the place and growing.  This has lead to retail markets pulliing out.  As my apartment complex is not gated with security and a front desk it also means rampant package theft.  Amazon will send you another item, no questions asked.  Other retailers will not.  So if we are going to order we are going to do it from Amazon.

      Reply

