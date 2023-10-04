Looks like we could use one!

How about a couple of conversation starters?

We fixed the income-driven repayment program so borrowers who had been paying on their loans for 20 years get the debt relief they earned. Today, I announced that we have approved an additional $9 billion in relief for 125,000 borrowers under that program. pic.twitter.com/0s3JBujUpM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 5, 2023

Not quite sure exactly what preceded this, but I like her in your face message.

Contrary to how McCarthy’s defenders are behaving, men failing up is not a Constitutionally protected right. The man made risky decisions and faced the natural consequences of them. I am not his mom, and my job is not to put pool noodles around hard corners for Republicans. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2023

What kind of people enter government so they can destroy it?

Chaos caucus requirements of the new Speaker: 1. Defund the DOJ investigations against Trump. 2. Defund Ukraine and help Russia win the war. 3. Impeach Garland and Mayorkas for political theater. Let’s rumble. pic.twitter.com/7EJ1Peh9gM — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) October 5, 2023

Open thread.