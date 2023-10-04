Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Not all heroes wear capes.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Bark louder, little dog.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

I was promised a recession.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

T R E 4 5 O N

White supremacy is terrorism.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Cole is on a roll !

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

You are here: Home / Politics / Wednesday Evening Open Thread

Wednesday Evening Open Thread

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: ,

Looks like we could use one!

How about a couple of conversation starters?

Not quite sure exactly what preceded this, but I like her in your face message.

What kind of people enter government so they can destroy it?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anoniminous
  • bk
  • japa21
  • Jay
  • Lyrebird
  • Major Major Major Major
  • Mousebumples
  • mvr
  • raven
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • Westyny

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      Major Major Major Major

      Open thread… let’s see… tomorrow is Momo’s birthday! The big one-nothing. At least, according to her paperwork. I’ll go ahead and write up a whole post about it for y’all :)

      And, I could use some gardening pointers. What overnight low do you consider to be too close to the frost point to risk it? We have a low of 39 on Saturday, but I’d like to give the peppers as much time to ripen as I can before I transplant them…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anoniminous

      If The Squad showed up on the floor of the House waving pool noodles I would marry them and have their babies.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Alison Rose

      AOC’s prior tweet was RTing Andrew Yang saying:

      Why did Dems vote along party lines to oust Kevin McCarthy? Not because they thought it was good for the country but because that’s what they were told to do.

      His tweet includes a clip of him on CNN claiming there was diversity of thought as to how to proceed in the Democratic caucus but they were told to vote to against McCarthy. What proof of this does he have? None whatsoever.

      AOC said:

      Yes, because strengthening someone who voted to overturn the election, held the entire US economy hostage, launched a baseless impeachment inquiry without a vote, and refuses to honor his word is what is in the best interest of this country. Do some of you hear yourselves?

      So I think her next tweet was just continuing this train of thought where Dems were “supposed” to help poor lil Kev keep his job.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      I want to note that the student loan repayment system is all messed up right now. I submitted my application about three weeks ago for the new SAVE program (through the U.S. Department of Education), and I went to make my first payment under that plan, and it still isn’t processed with my loan servicer (Nelnet). We’re still waiting on Mr, Suzanne’s application for PSLF. This is gonna be a slog.

      Whatever. It’s fine.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lyrebird

      “What kind of people enter government so they can destroy it?” – WG, above

      WaterGirl, I share your dismay. I also think you’ve been around the political block… who was it, Grover Norquist with the grisly bathtub image? Don’t all his fans and acolytes fit this bill?

      I guess Reagan just tried to destroy select bits of the government, like the ones giving poor people a chance to go up and not down, without trying to completely wreck the whole country. See also DeVos’ appointer, etc.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mousebumples

      I’m watching what might be the last Brewers game of the year, and possibly the last game Craig Counsell manages (he elected to go into this season as a lame duck and will be a managerial free agent).

      Putting in my angel match for Virginia shortly, if anyone wants to play Watch The Thermometer…

      Reply
    15. 15.

      japa21

      @Mousebumples: So am I.  Looked so promising, then all went to hell in a handbasket, both last night and tonight.  If CC leaves and retires, I can be good with that.  If he goes to another team, different story.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mousebumples

      @japa21: I’m hoping owner Mark Attanasio told him to name his price, and he wants to find his market rate. I can’t imagine CC wants to leave his hometown… But he did win World Series rings with AZ and Miami, so he may not be as sentimental as I am.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jay

      @bk:

      “frist” is an ancient computer/internet tradition dating back to 1943 and the frist ENIAC computer. The thing is, we don’t know who programmed the first Frist on a punch card.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.