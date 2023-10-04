Looks like we could use one!
How about a couple of conversation starters?
We fixed the income-driven repayment program so borrowers who had been paying on their loans for 20 years get the debt relief they earned.
Today, I announced that we have approved an additional $9 billion in relief for 125,000 borrowers under that program. pic.twitter.com/0s3JBujUpM
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 5, 2023
Not quite sure exactly what preceded this, but I like her in your face message.
Contrary to how McCarthy’s defenders are behaving, men failing up is not a Constitutionally protected right.
The man made risky decisions and faced the natural consequences of them. I am not his mom, and my job is not to put pool noodles around hard corners for Republicans.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2023
What kind of people enter government so they can destroy it?
Chaos caucus requirements of the new Speaker:
1. Defund the DOJ investigations against Trump.
2. Defund Ukraine and help Russia win the war.
3. Impeach Garland and Mayorkas for political theater.
Let’s rumble. pic.twitter.com/7EJ1Peh9gM
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) October 5, 2023
Open thread.
