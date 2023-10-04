Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Meet the GOP's Mr. October, Patrick 'Bowtie of Butthurt' McHenry

I don’t think I was the only person who assumed McHenry got the ‘Acting (Petty) Speakership’ because it could safely be assumed that he was a placeholder, since even his fellow Repubs wouldn’t be able to put up with his prissy hall-monitor routine for very long. The NYTimes reports it’s not quite that simple:

Moments after the House voted to boot Representative Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, as the speaker, one of his closest confidants, Representative Patrick T. McHenry of North Carolina, stepped up to the dais to take the gavel as the interim speaker…

It was also the first time that a law enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks came into force in the House, where each speaker must submit a secret list of people who could step into the post temporarily in the event of a cataclysmic event or other unforeseen vacancy.

Mr. McHenry’s name was first on Mr. McCarthy’s list of names. Under House rules, Mr. McHenry “shall act as speaker pro tempore until the election of a speaker or a speaker pro tempore” and is responsible for overseeing the election of a replacement.

The rules do not stipulate how quickly the House must move. Mr. McHenry intends to hold a speaker candidate forum on Tuesday, one week after Mr. McCarthy was deposed, meaning a new speaker will not be elected until that day at the earliest…


Count on Mr. Charles P. Pierce for a succinct summary:

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is a cheap little twerp in a bowtie who has been elevated by the defenestration of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy into the role of Chief Petty Officer of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. At the end of a long afternoon on Tuesday, McHenry adjourned the House by slamming down the gavel with murderous force. He proceeded to give Rep. Nancy Pelosi a gratuitous kick on his way home from work…

Pelosi is in California helping to arrange the funeral rites for Senator Dianne Feinstein, which makes McHenry’s little power play even more odious. But McHenry’s CV as a colossal political dick is impeccable. He got started in national politics by getting hired by Karl Rove; in ratfcking circles, this is like riding as a youngster with Jesse James…

So it’s going to be McHenry running things in the House until the current sede vacante period finally ends. This does not bode well for an Era of Good Feelings. Already, the Republicans in the House have settled on a strategy of blaming the Democrats for the Republican cannibal feast. (In his interminable farewell press conference, McCarthy tried this tack as well.) This makes very little sense, of course, but it does give them some mock logic behind their interpretation of events. Meanwhile, the knife fight to become McCarthy’s successor, and to fill all the leadership positions in the caucus, has commenced…

War to the knife spork — spork to the hilt!


(And don’t you *dare* try shoving your grubby little trotters into my spare stiletto heels, you piglet… )

McHenry has been one of the most completely shameless of House Republicans since his arrival in Congress, in 2005, when he immediately and publicly endorsed Tom DeLay’s brilliant plan to exempt himself from ethics rules as his connections to Jack Abramoff began to end his career. But he was born to be cheerfully corrupt: He’s a product of the College Republicans, an organization that trains little Lee Atwaters, Karl Roves and Grover Norquists in the arts of scorched-earth campaigning and wholly irresponsible “governing” on behalf of the monied interests that bought you your job. The ethos is win by any means necessary, legal or quasi-legal (or worse, as long as you never get caught), and McHenry was very good at that, according to Benjamin Wallace-Wells’ memorable profile of the then-freshman in the Washington Monthly.

After the College Republicans, and a failed state legislature race, McHenry moved on to truly insidious conservative astroturfing/push-polling/communications firm DCI, then worked for Rove, then took a political appointment in the Bush administration, then moved to the district he now represents, where he started a real estate company that did not actually buy or sell any real estate, so that he could run for Congress as “a small businessman.”

Once in the United States House of Representatives, McHenry personally intervened in a wild and bloody College Republican National Committee chair election, on behalf of a personal friend of his who’d become slightly toxic after he sent fundraising letters attempting to trick “elderly people with dementia” into donating to the CRNC.

Another of McHenry’s first acts in Congress, Wallace-Wells writes, was to champion a bill that was specifically written to rip off a large portion of his constituents, by making it “much harder for government to regulate or block the conversion of credit unions into banks …” He is a close ally of major consumer financial institutions with a plum assignment to the Committee on Financial Services, which is great for raising money…

No favor too small for a friend, or too big for a donor: Your modern GOP, folks!

A small man in search of… a taller milk crate.
    55Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      THIS is the “standing on a box” people are freaking out about? It’s not like he was hiding it and trying to trick people. It’s obviously so that he’s more visible to cameras and reporters behind that crazy tree of microphones. Who fucking cares.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jay

      Sorry Anne,

      as per the thread below, we arn’t allowed to use sizeist comments at BJ, so every mention of “small”, being physical stature or personality need to be edited out according to the Jackals,….//

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jay

      @Alison Rose:

      see knob 1, that lowers the stand by 8″.

      see knob 2? 1 foot.

      see the base knob? another 8 inches.

      See the people in the background?

      You can’t loosen a knob or two and lower them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      The truth is you never should trust anybody who wears a bow tie.

      A cravat is supposed to point down, to accentuate the genitals. Why do you want to trust somebody whose tie points out to accentuate his ears?

      – from State and Main

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sdhays

      So, apparently the government is open today, and Qevin is no longer the Squeaker, because he thought the Democrats wouldn’t vote for the CR without Ukraine funding, and then he could blame Democrats for the shutdown. Oops.

      Nancy said he was stupid, and wow, she wasn’t lying.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Birdie

      @Jay: I just read the last thread, and gotta say, I wish I could get away with behaving like a (certain kind of) ‘progressive’ straight white man receiving constructive criticism. Oh the fragility! 

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anne Laurie

      @Suzanne: They pay him enough to get his pants hemmed.

      He’s still hoping he’ll ‘grow into them’, like his momma used to promise.

      Better chance his legs will grow another several inches than he’ll ‘grow into’ his new job, you want my opinion…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      divF

      The Barbaras Boxer (D-CA) and Mikulski (D-MD) were 4’11” Senators who served long and distinguished careers in Congress from the 1980s until 2016.

      I admire them both, and this topic gives me an excuse to mention their names.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anne Laurie

      @Jay:

      Sorry Anne… we arn’t allowed to use sizeist comments at BJ, so every mention of “small”, being physical stature or personality need to be edited out according to the Jackals,….//

      I claim in-group privilege, since I am quite short, and also a small, mean soul.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jay

      @Birdie:

      film makers used to make Audie Murphy stand on a box for the romantic scenes, because they didn’t believe that audiences would find the romance believable, despite his being a Congressional Medal, ( and multiple other awards) War Hero.

      Audie always objected, but was overruled.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RaflW

      I think, in a twisted way, it’s good that this jackass kicked Nancy out of her second, close in office as his first official act. It makes the GOP’s absolute pettiness, disregard for tradition, and loathing of “civility” just blindingly obvious.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Cameron

      I don’t give a tin-plated shit whether he sleeps under Donald Trump’s lifts or towers over John Fetterman.  Bro is an asshole.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Madeleine

      @Suzanne: Hmmm. There is such a definite change at the line where jacket meets pants. Looking again, I wonder if he wasn’t wearing pants and had to borrow a pair, hence the excessive length.

      typos corrected.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Yarrow

      It was also the first time that a law enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks came into force in the House, where each speaker must submit a secret list of people who could step into the post temporarily in the event of a cataclysmic event or other unforeseen vacancy.

      We did such dumb things after 9/11. This is yet another one, one which I hadn’t heard of until yesterday. A secret list? Gah. We behaved like such scaredy cats after 9/11. “The list must be sekrit!” So dumb. And it leads to shit like this twerp becoming acting Speaker.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jay

      @RaflW:

      It actually, sort of follows tradition,

      but not on a day’s notice when they are out of town.

      Tradition says the shadow offices belong to the ex-Speaker and ex-Leader of the house.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      HumboldtBlue

      @RaflW: ​
      I saw a quote on Twitter earlier — didn’t follow the link — stating he overstepped his authority in that move, as if the GOP is in any way bound by rules and customs.​

      Reply
    42. 42.

      NotMax

      @Yarrow

      As the list is secret, and as a Speaker need not be a member, why couldn’t it consist of a half dozen random people?

      “Hmm, top of the list is Joe Q. Blow of Burnt Armpit, Idaho.”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jay

      @Jackie:

      It’s actually funny,

      some interpretations of the rules say that his only job is to oversee the election of a New Speaker,

      others say he is The Speaker in all power until there is a vote, (which he controls) and a New Speaker is installed, ( if one is).

      Another Schrodenger’s Speaker.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jay

      @wjca:

      Suit wise, over decades, the only things that changed were the width of the lapels, cuffs or no cuffs, suitable material, buttons and the width of the tie.

      In the early 80’s I wore a satin navy blue suit, made for my Grandfather in the early 1920’s and was perfectly in style at the time.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      HumboldtBlue

      Who dresses Sarah Huckabee?This clown looks like a sofa cover.​And Joe Biden is a damn good president.

      Since fixing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, 715,000 Americans and counting have been approved for student loan forgiveness. Tanya and Chad are two of them.​

      And speaking of height, Fetterman has choice words for the House GOP.
      Replacing one dick with a different kind of dick isn’t going to change anything in the house. We are one DNA test away from the Jerry Springer Show.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      piratedan

      he’s a petty man, emblematic of the party he’s chosen. tbh, I could give a shit about his size, stature, what have you… I care that he’s cut from the same cloth as the rest of these spiteful fucks that consistently rely on the Dems to cover for their political immaturity.

      He’s a small man in more than just the literal sense of the word. However you choose to insult him is up to you, I have no issues with his petty cruel existence being turned back on him.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      wjca

      @Jay: Tradition says the shadow offices belong to the ex-Speaker and ex-Leader of the house.

      OK, McCarthy is now the (most recent) ex-Speaker.  But the Majority Leader hasn’t changed.  So what’s the excuse there?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      RaflW

      To that Sally Simpson Xitt, Robert Draper of the FTFNYT described the Speaker Protempeste thusly “Known as a subdued and nonconfrontational conservative legislator, Mr. McHenry’s dyspeptic mood was evident…”

      It’s just outrageous how these Times reporters just baldly lie. Nothing, not one iota, was learned by the whole Judith Miller debacle. Nothing. Nada. Zip.

      Reply

