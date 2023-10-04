The Rep. Patrick McHenry gavel slam …. pic.twitter.com/TV1VGbkT7Y — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 3, 2023

I don’t think I was the only person who assumed McHenry got the ‘Acting (Petty) Speakership’ because it could safely be assumed that he was a placeholder, since even his fellow Repubs wouldn’t be able to put up with his prissy hall-monitor routine for very long. The NYTimes reports it’s not quite that simple:

Moments after the House voted to boot Representative Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, as the speaker, one of his closest confidants, Representative Patrick T. McHenry of North Carolina, stepped up to the dais to take the gavel as the interim speaker… It was also the first time that a law enacted after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks came into force in the House, where each speaker must submit a secret list of people who could step into the post temporarily in the event of a cataclysmic event or other unforeseen vacancy. Mr. McHenry’s name was first on Mr. McCarthy’s list of names. Under House rules, Mr. McHenry “shall act as speaker pro tempore until the election of a speaker or a speaker pro tempore” and is responsible for overseeing the election of a replacement. The rules do not stipulate how quickly the House must move. Mr. McHenry intends to hold a speaker candidate forum on Tuesday, one week after Mr. McCarthy was deposed, meaning a new speaker will not be elected until that day at the earliest…

For context, Pelosi won't be back for a few more days because she's at Feinstein's funeral — it's a move purely borne out of personal spite and bitterness from McHenry and the GOP, who seem upset that Pelosi and Jeffries didn't organize the Democratic caucus to save McCarthy. https://t.co/hMjjGw7Lg0 — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) October 4, 2023

Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is a cheap little twerp in a bowtie who has been elevated by the defenestration of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy into the role of Chief Petty Officer of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. https://t.co/hQQb4xuCmK — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) October 4, 2023



Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is a cheap little twerp in a bowtie who has been elevated by the defenestration of Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy into the role of Chief Petty Officer of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. At the end of a long afternoon on Tuesday, McHenry adjourned the House by slamming down the gavel with murderous force. He proceeded to give Rep. Nancy Pelosi a gratuitous kick on his way home from work… Pelosi is in California helping to arrange the funeral rites for Senator Dianne Feinstein, which makes McHenry’s little power play even more odious. But McHenry’s CV as a colossal political dick is impeccable. He got started in national politics by getting hired by Karl Rove; in ratfcking circles, this is like riding as a youngster with Jesse James… So it’s going to be McHenry running things in the House until the current sede vacante period finally ends. This does not bode well for an Era of Good Feelings. Already, the Republicans in the House have settled on a strategy of blaming the Democrats for the Republican cannibal feast. (In his interminable farewell press conference, McCarthy tried this tack as well.) This makes very little sense, of course, but it does give them some mock logic behind their interpretation of events. Meanwhile, the knife fight to become McCarthy’s successor, and to fill all the leadership positions in the caucus, has commenced…

Evicting Nancy Pelosi from her office isn't the first time @PatrickMcHenry has shown himself to be a terrible person. Fifteen years ago, he helped Iraqi insurgents and got slapped down by the Pentagon for endangering U.S. troops. https://t.co/uRNJh9EiFq pic.twitter.com/QQcyglKRlf — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) October 4, 2023

From 12 years ago!! "Meet Patrick McHenry, the rudest, most shameless College Republican in Congress"https://t.co/YejFQkVyfK — Sally Simpson (@SalT25a) October 4, 2023

… McHenry has been one of the most completely shameless of House Republicans since his arrival in Congress, in 2005, when he immediately and publicly endorsed Tom DeLay’s brilliant plan to exempt himself from ethics rules as his connections to Jack Abramoff began to end his career. But he was born to be cheerfully corrupt: He’s a product of the College Republicans, an organization that trains little Lee Atwaters, Karl Roves and Grover Norquists in the arts of scorched-earth campaigning and wholly irresponsible “governing” on behalf of the monied interests that bought you your job. The ethos is win by any means necessary, legal or quasi-legal (or worse, as long as you never get caught), and McHenry was very good at that, according to Benjamin Wallace-Wells’ memorable profile of the then-freshman in the Washington Monthly. After the College Republicans, and a failed state legislature race, McHenry moved on to truly insidious conservative astroturfing/push-polling/communications firm DCI, then worked for Rove, then took a political appointment in the Bush administration, then moved to the district he now represents, where he started a real estate company that did not actually buy or sell any real estate, so that he could run for Congress as “a small businessman.” Once in the United States House of Representatives, McHenry personally intervened in a wild and bloody College Republican National Committee chair election, on behalf of a personal friend of his who’d become slightly toxic after he sent fundraising letters attempting to trick “elderly people with dementia” into donating to the CRNC. Another of McHenry’s first acts in Congress, Wallace-Wells writes, was to champion a bill that was specifically written to rip off a large portion of his constituents, by making it “much harder for government to regulate or block the conversion of credit unions into banks …” He is a close ally of major consumer financial institutions with a plum assignment to the Committee on Financial Services, which is great for raising money…

No favor too small for a friend, or too big for a donor: Your modern GOP, folks!

