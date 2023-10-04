All the drugmakers that make the 10 prescription medicines subject to the first-ever price negotiations for the U.S. Medicare health program, including Amgen and Novartis , said they signed on to participate in the talks by the Oct. 1 deadline. https://t.co/vHywKTaIGL — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 3, 2023



Yep, looks like it’ll be nothing but backstage maneuvers and kabuki for the next week…

HOUSE leaving town now for a week. Speaker elections next Wednesday — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) October 3, 2023

Today, @LaphonzaB made history as she was sworn into the United States Senate. Senator Butler has never backed down from a tough fight on behalf of working people. I'm honored to serve alongside my friend and champion for Californians. pic.twitter.com/QCwvteFroq — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) October 3, 2023

New: Number of job openings at US employers unexpectedly surged in August, a sign of continued strength in the labor market, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. There were an estimated 9.61m open jobs in August up from July's upwardly revised estimate of 8.92m — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 3, 2023

Mute your phone, if you can’t shut it off this afternoon…

“THIS IS A TEST." If you have a cell phone or are watching television Wednesday that message will flash across your screen as the federal government tests its emergency alert system used to tell people about emergencies. https://t.co/LrmNLM4l1T — The Associated Press (@AP) October 4, 2023



… And check your ear protection (and your dog’s) if your neighbors are anti-vaxxers: