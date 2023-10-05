Today feels like Friday, so I keep expecting some big announcement. Alas, it is Thursday. It wouldn’t be a day ending in Y without a lot going on.

Sounds like Trump is about to find himself in some hot water because he claimed he couldn’t be at the Michael Cohen-related trial because he had to be in NYC for his fraud trial. Yet he bailed after 3 days, so Cohen is apparently filing something related to that.

⭐️

BREAKING: Judge Engoron has issued an ORDER that Trump, Junior, Eric, Weisselberg, and McConney can’t move a DIME or open a business without reporting it to the monitor (Barbara Jones – she was the special master in the Rudy and Cohen cases). 1/ pic.twitter.com/0fl8cc3JnW — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 5, 2023

⭐️

Thanks to immigrants, the US won 75% of Nobel prizes in 2023. Without them, we only would have won 25%. High skilled immigration is a policy lever for more innovation unlike anything else. Oh and its free. pic.twitter.com/AhCaRylBMQ — Adam Ozimek (@ModeledBehavior) October 4, 2023

⭐️

“McCarthy mocked Biden’s age and mental acuity in public, while privately telling allies that he found the president sharp and substantive in their conversations — a contradiction that left a deep impression on the White House” https://t.co/w5RfmQpYYx — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 4, 2023

⭐️

I thought Trump was offering to “help” the House elect a new Speaker, but this is interesting:

“But I need my trials delayed because I don’t have time in my schedule for them.” https://t.co/jvaxExE7u4 — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 5, 2023

⭐️

This Politico article is sobering. It shows was a sleaze McCarthy is, but there’s a lot in the article that leaves me worried. (It’s Politico, maybe that’s the point?) If the reporting is correct, the White House was counting on McCarthy to get Ukraine funding through. Now, who knows what will happen.

We are most definitely living in interesting times.