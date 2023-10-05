Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

More Odds & Ends (Open Thread)

Today feels like Friday, so I keep expecting some big announcement.  Alas, it is Thursday.  It wouldn’t be a day ending in Y without a lot going on.

Sounds like Trump is about to find himself in some hot water because he claimed he couldn’t be at the Michael Cohen-related trial because he had to be in NYC for his fraud trial.  Yet he bailed after 3 days, so Cohen is apparently filing something related to that.

⭐️

⭐️

⭐️

⭐️

I thought Trump was offering to “help” the House elect a new Speaker, but this is interesting:

⭐️

This Politico article is sobering.  It shows was a sleaze McCarthy is, but there’s a lot in the article that leaves me worried.  (It’s Politico, maybe that’s the point?)  If the reporting is correct, the White House was counting on McCarthy to get Ukraine funding through.  Now, who knows what will happen.

We are most definitely living in interesting times.

  • Betty Cracker
  • Cameron
  • eclare
  • Eolirin
  • FastEdD
  • JPL
  • MattF
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Tinare
  • WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      Tinare

      If the White House was truly counting on McCarthy, wouldn’t they have relayed that to Jeffries and at least had enough Dems vote to save McCarthy?

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @sab: Seems to me that would be a good thing, no?

      Are you thinking that would be a good thing or a bad thing?

      I hate the elections of judges where you have to google to find who first appointed them so you can figure out what their politics are.

    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      I feel sure the White House wasn’t counting on McCarthy for anything. He made cutting aid to Ukraine a condition of the 45-day stop-gap bill because he couldn’t get it past the crazies in his caucus. They were always running the show.

    8. 8.

      Eolirin

      @Betty Cracker: Well they would have had to have been counting on him, since all that really needed to happen was a bill getting brought to the floor, and he was the only one who could have done that, short of a discharge petition. 

      Doesn’t mean he’s the best person to be counting on. Or that his replacement won’t be better at keeping their word. Though it’ll depend a lot on who ends up in the job.

    10. 10.

      FastEdD

      Not sure what I think about making partisan affiliations known in school board elections. I was a political director for my teachers’ union local for many years. We spent most of our time working on school board elections. Why not? Where else do you get to pick your boss? In the old days we were the only organized group working on those races-way before the Moms For “Liberty” nonsense. Too many stealth candidates get in there on the bottom of the ballot, but some might actually receive less votes if they run as a D. We made sure our union endorsements were on signs all over the place. I had a group of Young Dems do precinct walking for us and our school board candidates gave them a pep talk. One candidate was an R and we endorsed her because her R opponent was even worse. I didn’t tell her the kids she was pepping up weren’t going to work for her because she was an R.

