What could possibly make the GOP House more dysfunctional than it is at present? Well, this:

I bet McHenry’s landing gear retracted fully into the old fuselage when he read that!

***

Speaking of lumpish Trumps, Lara, who is married to one of the dumb adult Trump sons, released a cover of “I Won’t Back Down” less than a week ago and then appeared on Hannity’s show last night to complain about the lack of attention:

“My song was released last Friday, and let me just say I’m not trying to make a career out of this—I do not fancy myself the next Whitney Houston,” Trump said. She went on to say: “This is the kind of treatment that I think conservatives are used to. We’re used to being censored. We’re used to being shadow-banned.”

Alternative theory: No one is listening because Lara Trump’s whiny, auto-tuned voice on that track is more annoying than if Fran Drescher and the late Gilbert Gottfried had attempted a duet version of Minnie Riperton’s “Loving You.”

The Trump wife’s cover is an insult to the memory of our scruffy Florida boy Tom Petty, and Lara Trump should find another hobby, like teaching her idiot husband to smile without displaying such an alarming acreage of gum tissue.

***

Speaking of lumpish chumps, you’ll be shocked to learn that self-declared Speaker candidate Jim Jordan doesn’t know what to do about the motion to vacate rule that Gaetz used to depose McCarthy:

Jordan would not commit to changing the rule, but said he would if that’s what his conference wanted. “That’s the only way it gets done if that’s what the conference wants,” he said. Fox & Friends co-anchor Brian Kilmeade returned to the question later and said he was shocked Jordan would not commit to a reform, telling him it’s “impossible” to keep more than 200 people happy. “It is what it is … we have to figure that out,” Jordan said.

At least one member of the GOP caucus says he won’t vote for anyone who doesn’t commit to getting rid of that rule, and the eight Repubs who kicked McCarthy to the curb probably want to hang onto the option. Maybe it would be best for the country if Repubs leave the rule in place and take turns kicking each other out after short stints in the Speaker’s chair.

Open thread.