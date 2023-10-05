Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

So many bastards, so little time.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

A consequence of cucumbers

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Odds & Ends (Open Thread)

Odds & Ends (Open Thread)

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

What could possibly make the GOP House more dysfunctional than it is at present? Well, this:

social media post from trump saying he'll help select speaker

I bet McHenry’s landing gear retracted fully into the old fuselage when he read that!

***

Speaking of lumpish Trumps, Lara, who is married to one of the dumb adult Trump sons, released a cover of “I Won’t Back Down” less than a week ago and then appeared on Hannity’s show last night to complain about the lack of attention:

“My song was released last Friday, and let me just say I’m not trying to make a career out of this—I do not fancy myself the next Whitney Houston,” Trump said. She went on to say: “This is the kind of treatment that I think conservatives are used to. We’re used to being censored. We’re used to being shadow-banned.”

Alternative theory: No one is listening because Lara Trump’s whiny, auto-tuned voice on that track is more annoying than if Fran Drescher and the late Gilbert Gottfried had attempted a duet version of Minnie Riperton’s “Loving You.”

The Trump wife’s cover is an insult to the memory of our scruffy Florida boy Tom Petty, and Lara Trump should find another hobby, like teaching her idiot husband to smile without displaying such an alarming acreage of gum tissue.

***

Speaking of lumpish chumps, you’ll be shocked to learn that self-declared Speaker candidate Jim Jordan doesn’t know what to do about the motion to vacate rule that Gaetz used to depose McCarthy:

Jordan would not commit to changing the rule, but said he would if that’s what his conference wanted.

“That’s the only way it gets done if that’s what the conference wants,” he said.

Fox & Friends co-anchor Brian Kilmeade returned to the question later and said he was shocked Jordan would not commit to a reform, telling him it’s “impossible” to keep more than 200 people happy.

“It is what it is … we have to figure that out,” Jordan said.

At least one member of the GOP caucus says he won’t vote for anyone who doesn’t commit to getting rid of that rule, and the eight Repubs who kicked McCarthy to the curb probably want to hang onto the option. Maybe it would be best for the country if Repubs leave the rule in place and take turns kicking each other out after short stints in the Speaker’s chair.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Butch

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Butch

      No one is paying attention to my collection of arias from famous operas, either.  It couldn’t possibly be that I have no talent; nah, I’m being canceled.  That’s it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.