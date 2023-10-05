Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – lashonharangue – Hiking in Montana – Part 1

On The Road – lashonharangue – Hiking in Montana – Part 1

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

lashonharangue

Some of you may remember my OTRs about our three llamas. Several years ago my spouse and I retired and moved away from California. Our new location would not accommodate us using the llamas for hiking in the mountains. The animals were still in their prime and we found a good home for them with an outfitter in Montana. The deal we made was that he would get the animals and our gear for free. In exchange he promised to take care of them when they were too old to pack on the trail. 

In August I went on a hiking trip in Montana where I got to see two of the llamas, as one had indeed been put out to pasture. The group included six guests, two wranglers, and nine llamas. The group met up in Melrose, a tiny town south of Butte, the night before our entrance into the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 1 8
Canyon Creek Road

Early the next morning, we drove to the west of Melrose for about an hour and a half to get to the trailhead. Along the way we stopped to take pictures at the abandoned Canyon Creek charcoal kilns.  The charcoal was used in a nearby smelter to produce tons of silver, lead, and copper in the late 1800’s. I tried to imagine the number of trees that were cut down to feed these kilns.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 1 7
On The Trail

It was a five hour hike to our first camp. We stopped a few times along the way. This is one of the pack llamas during a short break. Strapped on top is a mandolin banjo that one of the guests played.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 1 6
Lake Abundance

Our destination was Lake Abundance. We would spend two nights there.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 1 5
Lake Abundance

Here is the other end of the lake.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 1 4
Crescent Lake

The next morning we day-hiked to two nearby lakes, Crescent and Canyon. This is one end of Crescent Lake.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 1 3
Canyon Lake

The next morning we day-hiked to two nearby lakes, Crescent and Canyon. This is one end of Crescent Lake.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 1 2
Above Lake Abundance

Rather than take the most direct route back to camp, we hiked up the ridge above Lake Abundance. This is the view looking away from the lake.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 1 1
On The Trail

The following morning we packed up and headed southeast towards our next camping spot – Lake Tahepia. As usual, I was walking with the small but mighty Gypsum. He was a great companion for the entire trip. The 9000 ft. pass above Crescent Lake that we had to cross is in the upper right of the photo.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Hiking in Montana - Part 1
Hiking Toward The Pass

This is on the way up to the pass, looking back from where we had been. Crescent Lake is in the foreground and Canyon Lake in the background. Lake Abundance (not visible) was below the light colored ridge.

Next up: Lake Tahepia and moar llamas!

