lashonharangue

Some of you may remember my OTRs about our three llamas. Several years ago my spouse and I retired and moved away from California. Our new location would not accommodate us using the llamas for hiking in the mountains. The animals were still in their prime and we found a good home for them with an outfitter in Montana. The deal we made was that he would get the animals and our gear for free. In exchange he promised to take care of them when they were too old to pack on the trail.

In August I went on a hiking trip in Montana where I got to see two of the llamas, as one had indeed been put out to pasture. The group included six guests, two wranglers, and nine llamas. The group met up in Melrose, a tiny town south of Butte, the night before our entrance into the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.