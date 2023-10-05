Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Welcome to the ‘New’ Normal

Actual public servants, not missing a beat:

Later today — CSpan will broadcast it at 4pm EDT:

Elsewhere


    2. 2.

      Baud

      It seems Jonathan Martin has decided on a career path that involves repeating GOP talking points to troll liberals.

      Maybe he’s looking for a job with the New York Times.

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      Scott: The biggest winner of yesterday was President Biden

      Well, yeah, dude. That’s what we’ve been saying.
      I feel like we’ve been pointing this all out. For some time.

    5. 5.

      satby

      My reply tweet to Jonathan Martin:

      You’re a hack, and there are no smart Republicans if they think this. President Pro Tem of the Senate moves up in line with a vacancy in the Speaker role. Easily researched you twat.

    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      You know, it dawns on me that, if the party wasn’t in absolute thrall to the worst people in the country, their Long MAGA would have abated by now.

      They’ve really backed themselves into a corner. Please proceed, assholes.

    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      Repeating Republican talking-points to troll Liberals is already his job.

      To really break into the NYT Golden Circle you have to proactively make up your own Republican talking-points and get them out there before anyone else.

    15. 15.

      satby

      @Baud: other people were ably handling the “scant experiance” falsehood about the VP, so I went with the line of succession, which extends well past the Speaker.

    21. 21.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Apparently MAGAs see Biden’s “above my pay grade” comment as a sign of his dementia rather than his sharp wit. I saw someone who quoted it and then said Biden “shuffled off.”

    23. 23.

      New Deal democrat

      Two points on the ongoing Drama in the House:

      1. In his usual cogent analysis, Josh Marshall points out that “Any rules change requires 218 votes. Any new Speaker requires 218 votes.”
       
      Which seems to confirm something I already thought: the election of a new Speaker and the rules under which the House will operate are two separate matters, and might well be resolved separately. For example, the GOPers might coalesce around Scalise as the new Speaker, but then continue to fight like cats in a bag over the rules.

      And that is the important distinction for Democrats as well. The identity of the new Speaker in these circumstances is much less important than the rules under which the House will operate. And it is on the issue of rules where Democrats might well exercise the most leverage.

      Again, for example, Democrats might ally with GOPers in scrapping the rule allowing one member to file a motion to vacate, in return for a relaxation of the Hastert Rule, say by mandating that any bill with 33% support by the majority party must be brought to the floor. That would allow things like Ukraine funding or a clean CR to be passed much more easily.

      And rank and file GOPers might be much more amenable to cooperating on a rules change than on the identity of the next Speaker.

      2. Marshall also notes that the scope of the “pro term Speaker” is very much at issue. Can he exercise *all* of the duties of Speaker until the next one is elected (in which case McHenry could continue for the remainder of the House term!), or only those duties as necessary to keep the House operating until then? With that in mind, I hope Pelosi and Hoyer tell McHenry that as the pro term Speaker he does not have any power to re-assign offices, so he can go pound sand.

    25. 25.

      Ocotillo

      @Baud:  Schumer is Majority leader, Murray is now President of the Senate.  I looked it up the other day fearing Grassley was but that was back when Moscow Mitch was Majority leader.

    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      Tom Nichols: “the bigger problem is that the GOP is now a countercultural movement of sour and resentful people who don’t even know what the hell they’re mad about most of the time until Fox tells them why they’re angry.”

      Or to paraphrase Al Capp, “Stupidheads Wildly Indignant about Nearly Everything (S.W.I.N.E.)”

      There should be a feral hog joke in here somewhere…

