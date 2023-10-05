Actual public servants, not missing a beat:

Reporter: What’s your advice to the next House Speaker? President Biden, smiling: That’s above my pay grade pic.twitter.com/JQA5djdB0Y — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 4, 2023

Later today — CSpan will broadcast it at 4pm EDT:

Tomorrow 1pm: @VP will deliver remarks at the memorial service for Senator Dianne Feinstein at the San Francisco City Hall. pic.twitter.com/Ooo6fql4Um — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) October 5, 2023

Black history is America's history. Period. pic.twitter.com/dccLDOI4te — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 5, 2023

Harris is so inexperienced on the world stage that, should she become president, 'smart Repubs' worry that she won't even have the wherewithal to accept implicit bribes from foreign lobbyists through her network of luxury hotels and resorts https://t.co/XeSka1b2ho — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) October 4, 2023

Elsewhere…

Scott: The biggest winner of yesterday was President Biden pic.twitter.com/fTN2xtXwRL — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 4, 2023





This is because the Democratic Party is an actual political party with all the messiness and compromise that entails whereas the Republican Party is fundamentally a bundle of loosely tied-together grievances looking for something to break. https://t.co/l3WCc0FBiu — Starfish Unexpectedly Cancelled For Hating Hitler (@IRHotTakes) October 3, 2023

Wow. Former advisor for Paul Ryan and John Boehner lays out the electoral case against Republicans. “We are not a party fit for governing. We are more fit for being a party in the minority.”pic.twitter.com/aMX221BGH3 — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) October 4, 2023

You can blame the Republican insurgence for bringing down McCarthy, but the bigger problem is that the GOP is now a countercultural movement of sour and resentful people who don’t even know what the hell they’re mad about most of the time until Fox tells them why they’re angry — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) October 4, 2023