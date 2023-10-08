Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jake Berman – Lost Subways!

Our featured writer today is Jake Berman.  Let’s give him a warm welcome!

If you would like your talent featured in the Authors in Our Midst series or Artists in Our Midst series, send me an email message.

The Lost Subways of North America

by Jake Berman

Thanks to WaterGirl for giving me the space.  I’ve been a Balloon Juice reader and lurker since Cole was a Republican. I’m glad to be able to give back to the jackals.

This book exists to explain, through maps that I’ve illustrated, just why public transit is so bad in North America.  If you go to Europe or East Asia, the buses and the trains are fast, frequent and functional. That’s not the case in North America.  The Kyiv Metro – in the middle of a full-on war – runs more frequent service than the BART subway in San Francisco. It wasn’t always like this.  Even big cities now known for their sprawl used to have comprehensive rail transit networks. LA used to have an electric railway network four times the size of the modern London Underground, and Dallas’s old electric railway system used to extend all the way to Waco, 95 miles away.

I became aware of this history, naturally, because of a traffic jam.  A decade and change ago, I had moved from NYC to Los Angeles for work.  This was my introduction to traffic hell.  On one particularly a hot summer day, I was trapped for half an hour on the 101 Freeway behind a guy in a Jeep with too many bumper stickers. (My commute at the time was less than five miles.)  My mind started wandering.  Irritated, I said to the empty car, “why doesn’t LA have good public transit?”  I couldn’t come up with an answer while in bumper-to-bumper traffic, so I went to the LA Public Library a bit later to do some digging. There, I found an old map of the massive Pacific Electric Railway (also known as the Red Cars), the self-proclaimed “Largest Electric Railway System in the World.” It was news to me that LA used to have the world’s largest electric railway system. I started creating maps of the old Pacific Electric system, using modern design language and typography to illustrate what had been lost.

My LA friends were shocked when they saw the maps. Their usual next question was, “why’d we get rid of it?”  The answer, notably, isn’t an automaker conspiracy.  The old transit companies were widely reviled for their monopoly power in the early 20th century.  Often, the transport monopoly would be combined with an electricity monopoly, as in Atlanta, or a massive real estate developer, as in Los Angeles.  But the decline of transit played out differently in every city.  The Lost Subways of North America recounts some of those stories, covering 23 metropolitan areas in the US and Canada.

The official book description:

A visual exploration of the transit histories of twenty-three US and Canadian cities.

Every driver in North America shares one miserable, soul-sucking universal experience—being stuck in traffic. But things weren’t always like this. Why is it that the mass transit systems of most cities in the United States and Canada are now utterly inadequate?

The Lost Subways of North America offers a new way to consider this eternal question, with a strikingly visual—and fun—journey through past, present, and unbuilt urban transit. Using meticulous archival research, cartographer and artist Jake Berman has successfully plotted maps of old train networks covering twenty-three North American metropolises, ranging from New York City’s Civil War–era plan for a steam-powered subway under Fifth Avenue to the ultramodern automated Vancouver SkyTrain and the thousand-mile electric railway system of pre–World War II Los Angeles. He takes us through colorful maps of old, often forgotten streetcar lines, lost ideas for never-built transit, and modern rail systems—drawing us into the captivating transit histories of US and Canadian cities.

Berman combines vintage styling with modern printing technology to create a sweeping visual history of North American public transit and urban development. With more than one hundred original maps, accompanied by essays on each city’s urban development, this book presents a fascinating look at North American rapid transit systems.

The Lost Subways of North America is on Amazon, Bookshop.org and most other booksellers.

Its official release date is November 3, but if you buy a pre-order copy from me I'll ship it out a little before the official release date.

    46 Comments

    6. 6.

      Chip Daniels

      In architecture school in the early 80s I did a term paper on the Red Cars and its like you say, that they weren’t actually beloved because they competed with the new sexy automobiles.

      I did have the good fortune to be able to venture down into the few remaining tunnels under the Subway Terminal Building (now refurbished as Metro 417, an apartment building).

      It was amazing- the offices and bathrooms looked like they had just been vacated a day before except with a thick coating of dust.

      Ironically, the last Red Car line was ripped out in 1962 or so while the first planning sessions for what would become the current LA subway system was in 1969 or so.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chip Daniels

      @Jake Berman:

      Also too, one of the reasons the Red Cars couldn’t expand was because they were private- they lacked the power of eminent domain to just acquire right of way.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      ranging from New York City’s Civil War–era plan for a steam-powered subway under Fifth Avenue

      I want this so much now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gin & Tonic

      This sounds awesome – I love this sort of stuff, but spent my youth in a city that has an outstanding, currently-functioning subway system.

      Incidentally, since you mention the Kyiv Metro, which I’ve ridden on many occasions, it is known for the world’s deepest metro station. The escalator down can be hair-raising your first time.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NutmegAgain

      Factoid: In the ’30s my mom used to be able to take an inter-urban trolley from Cambridge to the beach — North shore or South shore. She said it was $.15, and you would get transfers for free. (She might have misremembered or changed some details, but I clearly remember the conversation we had, late ’70s.) I was astounded, since I had to hitchhike from where we lived to the end of the bus line in Arlington in order to get to Harvard Sq. Thankfully nothing bad happened!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      twbrandt

      This sounds fascinating! I remember my father telling me you could ride all the way from Detroit to Ann Arbor, 35 miles away, on the interurban. Now it’s stop-and-go on I-94.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      Is Cincinnati one of the 23? We almost had subway, we built a tunnel in the old canal bed in the early 1900s and then ran out of money. The tunnel is still there, though probably crumbling.

      More recently, we voted down funding for a light rail system.

      There is one possible bright spot in local public transportation. The bus system is piloting a last-mile van that works something like a cross between a jitney service and a ride share.

      There are currently only two neighborhoods with MetroNow service and they aren’t mine so I only know what I’ve read.

      Apparently, the van has a route (which you could walk to) but if you want it to come to your door, you can use an app and the van will come to you. Or, on the way home, deliver you to your door. You might have to wait a bit for it though.

      All for the low price of $2! If and when my neighborhood is added, I can imagine using the van, for one instance, to the mall to get the express bus downtown. I hate driving and have plenty of time for a slow bus ride.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      CaseyL

      Welcome, Jake!  The book looks like a fascinating read.  I wonder how much population growth, and the need to build housing, intersected with abandoning the railways – i think it’s easier to plan roads around neighborhoods than railways, not to mention the attendant civil infrastructure needs.  Is that a factor discussed in the book?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      kalakal

      Welcome Jake! This is so much my sort of thing. Ordered and can’t wait to read.

      Moving to the US from Europe was a real shock vis-a-vis public transport, it’s a completely different mind set

      Reply
    33. 33.

      frosty

      This post is timed perfectly! First, I need to read this book since I’ve been a railfan and interurban fan for half my life. It sounds really interesting.

      The timing? In the 1980s, I researched and wrote a history of the Washington, Baltimore, and Annapolis Electric Railraod, which ran from 1907 to 1935. About the time I completed it, a definitive history* was published by an author who was the acknowledged expert, and who had ridden it in the 1930s. I even met and talked to him!

      I set the whole idea of publishing aside for over 30 years but I’ve recently thought I should try to get it published so all my work doesn’t just disappear. Can any of the Balloon-Juice authors give me some advice on how to proceed? I need an editor or agent or someone to help me decide if it’s worth more effort. I could also use some advice on how I should format it and send it out.

      Thanks!

      * Every Hour On The Hour by John E. Merrikan

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Delk

      Nice! I remember the Block Club Chicago article. The one major consideration when we were looking for our new place was a Brown Line stop within walking distance.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Ordered a copy. I find this stuff fascinating and I have a couple of friends who are big transportation nerds who will also enjoy this read. In my next life I want to be a city planner or transportation engineer.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Jake Berman

      @frosty: I’d try putting a proposal together and to send a proposal and a couple sample chapters to academic publishers.  There’s also a few railway specialty publishers like Motorbooks.  If you email me (jake at 53studio.com) I’m happy to forward you a copy of the proposal I used.

      (edited your email address so the bots won't get it and turn your email into spam city. WG)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Jake Berman: As a kid in Detroit, I barely remember the old street cars, running on tracks, with these poles that connected to the wires overhead. By the time, I remember clearly, the tracks had been ripped out buses had taken over.

      Now I live within walking distance of a Metra stop in Chicago. It’s amazing.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jake Berman

      @WaterGirl: It requires politics. And specifically, it requires organized pushes in state and local politics.  This is happening in California, due to its housing crisis and underused transit systems, but it’s a slow, painful process.

      First, you need to reform the bureaucracy that makes it hard to build new transit.  In San Francisco, it’s taken 34 years and counting to finish painting bus lanes on Geary Boulevard, SF’s main east-west thoroughfare.  It’s been delayed by state and local laws which empower every crank to claim that they have a grassroots coalition – even when the people have explicitly voted for this new transit.

      Second, government agencies have to build internal capacity to design and build these construction projects themselves.  Nowadays, most of this stuff is outsourced to consultants, and so there’s no institutional knowledge and no incentive to keep costs low.  The Boston MBTA learned this the hard way with its recent extension of the Green Line light rail.  If you cheap out on your administration, you get ripped off by your consultants.

      Third, you have to change land use laws, which are almost always local.  Most of the charming, walkable, interesting neighborhoods in the US and Canada were built before 1945 – and since then land use laws have banned that style of construction.  Want to build apartments over a store? Nope.  Want to build a building that’s not 50% parking by square footage?  Nope.  Want to put a 3600 square foot building on a 2400 square foot lot?  Sorry, no dice.

      Reply

