Bad Day for George Santos (Open Thread)

It’s superseding indictment time!

I feel certain the ethics committee run by the Rs will immediately ask him to step down from any committees.  If he is even on any?  And surely they will boot Santos and Gaetz out of the R caucus!?!!!

⭐️

And speaking of ethics (or lack thereof):

⭐️

Want to do something?

⭐️

What else is in the news? It’s so hard to keep up!

Open thread.

    65Comments

    1. 1.

      sdhays

      I feel certain the ethics committee run by the Rs will immediately ask him to step down from any committees.  If he is even on any?  And surely they will boot Santos and Gaetz out of the R caucus!?!!!

      You’re such a kidder.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      Wouldn’t surprise me if Santos turns up suddenly in another country. Otherwise he’s headed to prison for a while.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      True story, from just a few hours ago: I was having lunch with some colleagues and they happened to mention that there is, for real, a (different) George Santos who studies abstruse mathematical physics problems. They were speculating, to much amusement, that the Congressional George Santos would try to claim credit for advances made in the understanding of quantum gravity theories and the like. Because, apparently, George Santos contains multitudes. All George Santoses are one.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      Reposted from downstairs, if jackals don’t want to link through on X:

      Scout211
      OCTOBER 10, 2023 AT 6:28 PM

      Has this been posted yet? Link

      New York Rep. George Santos was charged in a superseding indictment Tuesday with conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.

      . . .

      Prosecutors filed the 23-count superseding indictment against the New York Republican in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Here are the charges he faces:

      • One count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States
      • Two counts of wire fraud
      • Two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC)
      • Two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC
      • Two counts of aggravated identity theft
      • One count of access device fraud

      These new counts have been added to the charges in the original indictment against him:

      • Seven counts of wire fraud
      • Three counts of money laundering
      • One count of theft of public funds
      • Two counts of making materially false statements to the United States House of Representatives

      U.S. Attorney Breon Stacy Peace said in a statement that Santos “is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign.”

      “Santos falsely inflated the campaign’s reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen,” Peace said.

      Representatives for Santos’ office and his defense attorney did not respond to CBS News’ requests for comment.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211:

      …said in a statement that Santos “is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization,

      Wow.  That one is really special. A real role model, he is.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Eolirin

      @WaterGirl: The anti-vaxxers got their claws deep in the Orthodox Jewish population in the state. COVID restrictions and Hochul trying to hold Yeshivas to the same standards as other educational bodies with respect to civil rights violations toward the LGBTQ population hurt us a lot.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      “All the major U.S. television networks carried live President Biden‘s very strong statement of support for Israel …”

      Because they give a shit about people dying in Israel and don’t really care about the genocide and war crimes in Ukraine.

      Biden was supposed to have a big speech this week about Ukraine, and it appears that the big speech ended up being about Israel.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: The RNC and Trump used all sorts of tricks to illicitly sign up donors for recurring charges when the donors meant to do one-offs. I’m not sure I see much moral difference between them and Santos.

      No, that’s not an endorsement of Santos.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OverTwistWillie

      Cue Dragnet theme.

      The story you are about to see is true. The names have been changed to protect the innocent.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TaMara

      Hey for anyone who was looking – I promised to try for a kindness post today, but my SIL just got diagnosed with breast cancer (seems very early and treatable, thankfully) and I’m still waiting for a plumber, any plumber to get back to me about an issue with the outside spigot. Which I’m annoyed I can’t fix myself, but the pipes are super old and I worry if I dick around with it, I might make things much worse.

      I will try again tomorrow. I do have some fun things set aside and we could all use some good news.

      Here’s a little good news;

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old School

      @WaterGirl:

      Biden was supposed to have a big speech this week about Ukraine, and it appears that the big speech ended up being about Israel.

      I would suspect that the need to support Ukraine speech will come when Congress gets closer to voting on funding for them.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      @dmsilev: I’m not sure I see much moral difference between them and Santos.

      To be fair, Santos is a role model . . . for the modern GOP.  Who doesn’t steal donors’ credit cards and identities? Just a little light wire fraud, money laundering, identity theft and criminal conspiracy among friends, no? 

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jay

      @TaMara:

      sorry about your sister, hoping for the best, fuck cancer.

      Spigot or tap?

      Is it dripping?

      If it’s a gate style tap, there are rubber washers that seal off the flow. They are easy to replace and most hardware stores carry a small pack, pretty cheap, with every type of rubber washer. All you need is a crescent wrench and a phillips screwdriver. There should also be a shut off to the tap on the inside pipe, (frost issues).

      If it’s a ball valve, it pretty much needs to be replaced.

      If it’s a cartridge style, it should not be outside.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jay C

      @WaterGirl:

      Biden was supposed to have a big speech this week about Ukraine, and it appears that the big speech ended up being about Israel.

      Events just may have interceded to alter his plans….

      Though I’m sure Joe will get around to Ukraine in good time (probably not too much time, either); as I saw posted somewhere today: we actually do have an Administration in place that CAN walk and chew gum at the same time (though you wouldn’t know it from the “mainstream” media…)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      CaseyL

      @TaMara: When you want to celebrate kindness, but life gets in the way…

      I am very sorry to hear about your SIL.  I hope her treatment goes well and she beats cancer to a pulp.   A thing lately among people going into chemo – men and women – is to pro-actively shave their heads as soon as the hair starts to come out.  It seems to be an empowering thing for them, to choose the time and place of losing their hair.

      (I know this because I subscribe to a lot of YT channels, and two of the vloggers I follow have had to deal with cancer recently.)  Best wishes to her, and to all the family!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: now now, it ain’t like Biden and his people have been stiff-arming Ukraine.  The Hamas attack is almost all anybody want to talk about right now, both parties are falling all over themselves to proclaim that they are the true friends of Israel, and anything less than full-throated support is being criticized as treachery.  I have no doubt he’s sincere, but in any case he’s gonna make statements like this, and the media are going to grab it like their lives depend on it.

      The trick I’ve seen discussed is linking (more) aid to Israel with aid to Ukraine.  Aid to Israel is “must-pass.”  And as you point out, the situations have a lot of parallels.  Makes sense to me on  more than one level.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      Interesting.  Why is lying always the go-to???

      Reply
    33. 33.

      MattF

      @Dan B: One suspects he’s asking himself that very question. Considering the number and variety of identities he’s assumed, just vanishing sounds to me like a real possibility.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WaterGirl: I get that. I mean, one is new and shiny and has most of the Republican Party on board to kill a bunch of brown people, while Dems are aghast at the attack and barbarity in general. Biden should make big statements of support and bank positive coverage.

      And then he should talk about how we need to defend Democracies from invasion by Russia, Iran and their allies and push all three countries’ support in a single bill.

      @WaterGirl: Lying is the go-to for authoritarian governments (and Right governments, but I repeat myself). It generally does work really well – they can keep their own base listening just to the lies and they get the lie out first so that’s what the initial impression is. Then the truth has to claw itself into the public, and that’s always a hard lift. If you have no morals at all and a captive media, it’s just a lot easier.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      bbleh

      @Dan B: Were I Biden, I’d hop right on that one.  McConnell’s already a supporter of Ukraine, but to tie him closer couldn’t hurt.  Plus it’s insulation against the Orange Menace ranting about JY-na.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      WaterGirl

      @bbleh: What is happening in Israel is awful.  No doubt about it.  But that stuff is happening every day in Ukraine and there’s way too much “concern” about funding for Ukraine. The contrast between that and everyone slobbering all over themselves to fund Israel.

      The contract makes me sick.  Israel is complicit in this because of their barbaric treatment of Palestinians, and Ukraine is not.

      Sadly, the citizens who are being hurt are most not likely complicit, in Israel and Gaza.  And certainly not in Ukraine.

      Slaughtering people at a Peace rave.  So much evil.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Its better that President Biden put the Ukraine speech off. Most people who would be interested are focused on the Israel/Gaza war right now.

      The important work on Ukraine is being done in Congress, and it seems to me that a Biden speech would be helpful but not essential there. It will have more impact anyway when the House gets organized again. Republicans there are preoccupied right now.

      The senate will back aid for Ukraine, and there is a substantial majority in the House that wants more aid too. Getting it passed may be a tricky procedural problem but in the end, I think an aid bill will be passed.

      Time to read up on Petitions to Discharge, or hunt up some reporter who has.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ken

      Meanwhile in other fraud news, the lucky, lucky jurors in the Sam Bankman-Fried trial got to do code review today. Also, Stringer Bell’s famous quote gets an addition: is you making detailed comments for your code that implements your criminal fraud?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      MisterForkbeard

      @WaterGirl: Tom Hawley was talking about how Israel was in an existential crisis, and Ukraine isn’t.

      Israel isn’t threatened with overthrow or dissolution, not by Hamas. It might be if Syria or other local Arab polities take the opportunity for all out war, and I think that’s why we’re sending carriers over.

      But Ukraine? Ukraine is directly and openly threatened. If they stop receiving support they will most likely fail after a long time, the state will be destroyed, and genocide committed against its people.

      Israel isn’t there yet, but it might be. And it caused this situation (as its own intelligence services have reported), though it’s also not responsible for the attacks. We can help both.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Betty

      @TaMara: Sending positive thoughts for your sister-in-law. Treatment has improved dramatically so there is every reason to be optimistic. Still it’s not a diagnosis you want to hear.

      That is a lovely story about a lovely young man. Thanks for taking the time to share it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      @Villago Delenda Est: It’s a good think i wasn’t drinking a beverage when I read this morning that there was talk of giving McHenry more powers and make him an acting Speaker.

      Hell to the no, as the kids were saying 7 or more years ago.  No idea what they are saying now! :-)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Geminid: This is actually a good point. Biden can hammer them on not getting their shit together and not be able to support Israel right now, and that’s a positive for everybody. Ukraine support can be bundled in or discussed behind the scenes for now.

      But (as always) Republicans are the problem. Right now, the most useful level is Israel, as galling as that might be. But until they elect a Speaker then nothing gets through.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Villago Delenda Est: Definitely true, though Israeli nukes make me think of the Good Place joke:

      “I’m telling you, Molotov cocktails work. Anytime I had a problem and I threw a Molotov cocktail, boom! Right away, I had a different problem.”

      We really, REALLY do not want Israel using nukes.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      NotMax

      FYI. According to National Hurricane Center’s advisory,

      …EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE LIDIA MAKES LANDFALL IN WEST-CENTRAL MEXICO…

      …LIFE-THREATENING WINDS AND FLOODING RAINFALL SPREADING INLAND OVER WEST-CENTRAL MEXICO…
      [snip]
      Maximum sustained winds are near 140 mph (220 km/h) with higher gusts. Lidia is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Rapid weakening is expected as Lidia moves inland tonight and Wednesday.

      Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @MisterForkbeard: We don’t want ANYONE using nukes, but just sayin’.  The Israeli cabinet seriously considered using nukes in ’73, when things in the Golan looked pretty grim.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Geminid

      @MisterForkbeard: Hawley’s bullshitting and he knows it. Prime Minister Netanyahu might be in an existential crisis, but the country he led into this debacle is not. And we’re shipping them munitions already, without Congress acting.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      CaseyL

      Just watched the video of Jaylen Ellis and my heaet grew three times bigger.  What an excellent man. I hope he and Angel have many happy years together.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      CarolPW

      @CaseyL: When I was diagnosed with my first breast cancer I had hair down to my knees. I decided if I was going to have chemo I would shave my hair off and donate it to a place that made wigs for cancer patients. I wasn’t interested in a wig for myself, but I know it matters a lot to many women (I suspect probably not so much now as it did in the 80s). It’s kind of ironic to make plans to donate hair for cancer wigs because you had cancer.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Geminid

      @Villago Delenda Est: The Times of Israel had a good article on that facet of the October War. As the authoelor reported, things were looking pretty rough on the srcond day of the war, and Defense Minister Moshe Dayan tried to start the process of authorizing use of some of Israel’s ten or so nuclear bombs. Prime Minister Golda was made of sterner stuff, and told Dayan that things might be bad but they weren’t that bad.

      Sure enough, the IDF turned back the Syrians and stopped the Egyptians, and in a couple more days the IDF was invading them.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @WaterGirl: Evil begets evil.

      Gaza is a creation of the Israeli government.

      It’s the world’s largest ghetto. A pressure cooker that goes off now and then with Hamas or allies killing and maiming Israelis, at which time the IDF goes in to “mow the grass”, after which the Gazans get to bury their dead and rebuild their homes. It’s like some demented tennis match played with high explosives. A mutually beneficial game for both Hamas and Bibi.

      Nothing justifies murderous Hamas, who are a pack of vultures feeding off the misery of Palestinians, but it’s Israel that has created this misery and Israel that will now add to it.

      Hamas can’t be allowed to remain in Gaza, but to achieve that Gaza can’t continue as a neglected ghetto. If we learned anything from the aftermath of 911 surely it was that to get along the first step is to treat ordinary people as human beings and not targets of opportunity.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: I don’t disagree, but as for the Biden administration, I think the difference between Ukraine and Israel is more window-dressing than substance. The Republicans are another matter — the degree to which they’re supporting Putin not just tacitly but overtly kind of astounds me — and the media reaction is IMO due in major part to the difference in the Republicans’ reactions.  Plus, Israel has enjoyed strong support they in the US media for a long time, and not unduly so, and there’s no reason to think it would have changed.

      I’m happy to put up with lots of differences in the talk-talk part, as long as the substance doesn’t change. And the administration’s support for Ukraine appears not only not to have changed but to be very active.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      CarolPW

      @TaMara: So sorry for your SIL. Early and treatable is the best. The advances in breast cancer treatment are astonishing.

      PSA –  I found both of my cancers by breast exams. Neither showed up on a mammogram even when the radiologist knew where the lump was. You know your body, and sometimes you can get there before the equipment can.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      kalakal

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      Israel using nukes on Gaza would be self assured destruction, using them on Hamas would devastate Israel as well as Gaza. It’s only about 40 miles from Tel Aviv. We really don’t want Israel ( or anyone else ) using nukes.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      bbleh

      @MisterForkbeard: Israel is not going to use nukes against Hamas, for crying out loud.  And there are few countries I would expect have thought out the rationales and procedures for using nukes more carefully than Israel.

      Reply

