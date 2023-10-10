It’s superseding indictment time!

BREAKING: DOJ files a superseding indictment for Congressman George Santos. Total charges: 23 — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) October 10, 2023

I feel certain the ethics committee run by the Rs will immediately ask him to step down from any committees. If he is even on any? And surely they will boot Santos and Gaetz out of the R caucus!?!!!

⭐️

And speaking of ethics (or lack thereof):

Republicans’ temporary speaker, Patrick McHenry, received 90 percent of his campaign cash this year from lobbyists and industries he regulates — and only $856 from small donors.https://t.co/qLA0BbECHm — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 10, 2023

⭐️

Want to do something?

NEW: The Biden Administration is working with congressional leaders to link US aid to Israel and aid to Ukraine. Yesterday, McConnell floated the idea of passing one spending bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. Call your rep to get this done. https://t.co/PjPyDBVqV3 — Mueller, She Wrote 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@MuellerSheWrote) October 10, 2023

⭐️

What else is in the news? It’s so hard to keep up!

Open thread.