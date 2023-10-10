Open thread + Biden video.
By request. It’s only 10 minutes! Here you go!
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 6 Comments
This post is in: Biden Administration in Action, Foreign Affairs, Israel, Politics
Open thread + Biden video.
By request. It’s only 10 minutes! Here you go!
Open thread.
Mousebumples
Still no comments? Does this post exist? 🤔
@Mousebumples: NotMax asked for the post with the video, and even he isn’t here!
edit: new feature: invisible posts! you have to squint just right to see them.
Mr. Bemused Senior
We are so lucky to have Biden as President.
[It takes a little time to watch the video 😁]
NotMax
Am here. As said downstairs, it stands on its own.
Villago Delenda Est
The contrast with the PAB could not be more obvious.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings