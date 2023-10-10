Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Republicans don’t trust women.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Come on, man.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

    6Comments

    6.

      WaterGirl

      I just walked to the street to get my mail.  It’s already dark, and it’s not 7:30 yet.  But I had to laugh – the whole thing looks like it’s decorated for Halloween because I have so many plants covered with sheets because of the near-freeze tonight.

      Reply

