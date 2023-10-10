Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: All the Way!…

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

It was inevitable that RFK Jr’s campaign would seize on his most famous relative’s best-known slogan. Problem is, sixty years ago, sarcasm wasn’t the dominant mode of the general public discourse…

Just hours off the starting block, and the campaign is already a sideshow.

In case you missed the late-night / pre-dawn post:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I’ve been a Dem most of my life and RFK, Jr. has never been in the conservation.

      Frankly, neither has Soros.

      ETA: in other words, who cares?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Before social media, would the idea of two football players “debating” vaccines been laughed at so hard it wouldn’t have even been proposed?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SpaceUnit

      Sideshow Bob belongs in a psych ward but if he’s gonna siphon off the Aaron Rogers / Joe Rogan fanboys by all means proceed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: you’re just saying that because my last month’s SorosCheckTM was bigger than yours.   ;)

      Seriously, though: what if we charter a luxurious bus with RFK Jr, Cornell West, My Pillow guy, Steve Bannon, Nancy Mace, Charlie Kirk, and Vivek Ramaswamy on it – all meals and cocktails paid for! – and just let it roam around the country until the election is over?

      Windows sealed and front door locked once they’re aboard.

      I’m not saying it solves EVERY problem in America…but it does solve most.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Spider-Dan

      I’m interested in seeing how this Kelce vs. Rodgers thing plays out.  It seems like fortunate timing for the forces of Good that Kelce cut that pro-vaccine ad right as he started getting involved with Taylor Swift, putting Rodgers and the rest of the antivax loons up against not only a popular player, but arguably the biggest name in music right now.  (presuming, with some evidence, that she is also sane on this issue)

      If these are the battle lines, I like our chances.  Rodgers is already regarded as a weirdo, and tying him to RFKjr just amplifies both of their reputations.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Baud: Thing is, Travis isn’t your typical meathead jock; he’s in the same goofball progressive athlete neighborhood as Chris Kwule. He’s pro-vaccine, seems to genuinely be a nice guy, and trolled the right-wing nutjobs by drinking Bud Light.

      Even better, Aaron Rodgers hates Kelce because he’s aware that Taylor Swift just ain’t into him which is kryptonite to a narcissist like Rodgers.

      As usual, most of the kewl celebrities are on our side of the political divide.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rk

      He has an awful voice. Doesn’t matter if it’s a medical condition. He’s hit the jackpot of awfulness, insane ideas delivered with a grating nails on chalkboard delivery.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: I’ll buy all of Taylor Swift’s albums if Kelce’s response to this is, “I’m pretty busy these days. Get back to me after the Super Bowl”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      @West of the Rockies:

      Yeah, he has spasmodic dysphonia. The same thing Katharine Hepburn had in her last few years. It shouldn’t make a difference — he’s a terrible candidate on his own merits — but unfortunately it does. (And I freely admit to being someone who hits the mute button whenever I hear his voice.)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Baud: I never said that Travis Kelce would. Rodgers is the one who suggested it because he’s an egotistical meathead who’s stupid enough to turn a matter of public health into a carnival act. Kelce already did his part by being openly rational about his vaccination status, which is a big deal when so many athletes are still being idiots in public about it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      theturtlemoves

      @rk: ​ I mean, an asshole with a speech condition is still an asshole. And the fact that the condition may have been triggered by him being a massive drug addict but him blaming it on a flu vaccine also tempers the sympathy a bit.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Scout211

      Has this been posted yet? Link

      New York Rep. George Santos was charged in a superseding indictment Tuesday with conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.

      . . .

      Prosecutors filed the 23-count superseding indictment against the New York Republican in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Here are the charges he faces:

      • One count of conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States
      • Two counts of wire fraud
      • Two counts of making materially false statements to the Federal Election Commission (FEC)
      • Two counts of falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC
      • Two counts of aggravated identity theft
      • One count of access device fraud

      These new counts have been added to the charges in the original indictment against him:

      • Seven counts of wire fraud
      • Three counts of money laundering
      • One count of theft of public funds
      • Two counts of making materially false statements to the United States House of Representatives

      U.S. Attorney Breon Stacy Peace said in a statement that Santos “is charged with stealing people’s identities and making charges on his own donors’ credit cards without their authorization, lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about the financial state of his campaign.”

      “Santos falsely inflated the campaign’s reported receipts with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen,” Peace said.

      Representatives for Santos’ office and his defense attorney did not respond to CBS News’ requests for comment.

      When will the Republicans tell him to resign?

      LOL! I crack myself up.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Tony Jay

      @Jeffro:

      There’s at least the bones of a ‘so bad it’s unmissable’ show in there. The various no-hopers, has-beens and never-weres could ‘prove’ themselves as credible grassroots candidates by travelling the country in a convoy of personalised mobile homes like a real-life Wacky Races, following the cryptic clues left by an enigmatic AI called Mr Zeitgeist in search of areas in desperate need of… um… problem solving political experts to work with them in finding radical, big-idea solutions to their issues, or at least rant a lot and argue with each other over every single thing.

      The people and communities they interact with will, of course, be played by actors, because no one in their right mind would want the potential legal nightmare of putting that bunch of crackpots, con-artists and lazy fascists in charge of fixing anything.

      It’d keep them out of the way for a while, anyway. That’s not nothing.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Michael Bersin: Nope.

      Rodgers is a jerk. Although Rodgers certainly still has more than a few miles left on his tires, both the fans and the team in Green Bay figured Rodgers wasn’t worth the goddamned maintenance anymore. The never-ending chorus of Should I Stay or Should I Go was deafening and exhausting.

      Rodgers and the Jets deserve each other.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      persistentilluion

      @Jeffro: My lord, you’d need to decontaminate the air in that bus every 5 hours or so.  Weapon of Mass Destruction on the highway ahead.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Dan B

      @sab: RFK Jr blamed mercury in vaccines for his dysphonia.  He didn’t mention that the family fished in a river (Hudson?) with lots of methyl mercury, a form that is persistent unlike thimerosal, a form the body sheds in 24 hours.

      Reply

