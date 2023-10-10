RFK Jr's campaign is off to a great start
*cue Curb music* pic.twitter.com/JMyKF3pvNA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2023
It was inevitable that RFK Jr’s campaign would seize on his most famous relative’s best-known slogan. Problem is, sixty years ago, sarcasm wasn’t the dominant mode of the general public discourse…
ON RFK JUNIOR RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT pic.twitter.com/4XoQnZhrDL
— Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) October 10, 2023
Just hours off the starting block, and the campaign is already a sideshow.
Aaron Rogers challengers “Mr. Pfizer” Travis Kelce to a Vaccine Debate – I’ll take RFK JR & he can Take Fauci
“Mr Pfizer said he didn’t think he’d be in a Vax war with me. This ain’t a war homie, this is just conversation.
But if you wanna have some sort of duel, debate, have… pic.twitter.com/3DZu6dWMu5
— UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) October 10, 2023
In case you missed the late-night / pre-dawn post:
we were never dating he was just stalking us and sending 200 manic texts every night we blocked him and then he started creeping around our hood at night looking through our windows pic.twitter.com/Yp32zE5eAC
— John Cole (@Johngcole) October 7, 2023
