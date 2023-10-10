RFK Jr's campaign is off to a great start *cue Curb music* pic.twitter.com/JMyKF3pvNA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2023

It was inevitable that RFK Jr’s campaign would seize on his most famous relative’s best-known slogan. Problem is, sixty years ago, sarcasm wasn’t the dominant mode of the general public discourse…

ON RFK JUNIOR RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT pic.twitter.com/4XoQnZhrDL — Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) October 10, 2023

Just hours off the starting block, and the campaign is already a sideshow.

Aaron Rogers challengers “Mr. Pfizer” Travis Kelce to a Vaccine Debate – I’ll take RFK JR & he can Take Fauci “Mr Pfizer said he didn’t think he’d be in a Vax war with me. This ain’t a war homie, this is just conversation. But if you wanna have some sort of duel, debate, have… pic.twitter.com/3DZu6dWMu5 — UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) October 10, 2023

In case you missed the late-night / pre-dawn post: