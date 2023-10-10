Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 594: Russia's Genocidal Re-Invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's Resilient Defense, & Hamas's Attack on Israel Start to Converge

War for Ukraine Day 594: Russia’s Genocidal Re-Invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine’s Resilient Defense, & Hamas’s Attack on Israel Start to Converge

Connections are being made between Bibi’s cozying up to Putin, Putin’s reliance on Iranian weaponry, Iran’s state sponsorship of Hamas, and Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Here is Israeli journalist Amit Segal’s assessment of the connections:

I suspect that history will remember this war, among other things, as another global scene of the conflict between the West-Ukraine axis and the Russia-Iran axis of evil. I don’t understand much about it, but in my opinion, after the evil Russian announcements, it’s time to take action and officially and definitively stand by Ukraine, which stands by us now. It is both right and wise.

While it is unclear which Russian remarks Segal is referring to, here’s Putin’s most recent statement, which, of course, blames the US for the attacks:

And here is how Bibi ran for reelection:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Strategic relations between Ukraine and Romania are a new force for the entire Black Sea region – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

10 October 2023 – 20:48

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

A really good visit to Romania. A fruitful one.

Meetings with President Iohannis, the heads of the chambers of the Romanian parliament, MPs, and the Prime Minister of Romania.

What have we achieved?

First, there are good agreements on weapons. I can’t disclose everything now, but shells – affirmative, bolstering air defense – affirmative. We are still preparing some things. They will be powerful. A training center for F-16 pilots is being set up in Romania, and Ukrainian pilots will be among the first to be trained.

Secondly, we stated that we are moving to the level of strategic partnership.

There is a very clear meaning behind this political wording. As President Iohannis told me, we can rely on Romania. Romania can definitely rely on Ukraine.

Together, we will significantly strengthen our region. We are already making a critical contribution to global food security through cooperation in the Danube ports and in the western part of the Black Sea. There will be more cooperation.

We are expanding our transport corridors, there will be more jobs and economic opportunities. Today we signed a joint statement of the presidents that outlines our plans for the future.

Third, we will soon open a new railroad line through Moldova, which will become a new transport corridor.

Together with Moldova, we are moving towards the start of negotiations on EU membership – with Romania’s full support. I am grateful for this.

The majority in the Romanian parliament supports us.

The Romanian government – in the coming weeks, we are preparing a joint meeting of Ukrainian and Romanian government officials.

I am grateful to Mr. President Iohannis, the entire Romanian political class and society.

Our strategic relations are a new force for the entire Black Sea region.

If we succeed in implementing everything we have planned now and which our teams will be working on, this part of Europe will get a new source of economic and security development.

Thank you to everyone who supports us! It is good that today we managed to bolster our defense!

Glory to Ukraine!

Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts are moving forward:

The cost:

Germany:

Germany is putting together a second winter package for the #Ukraine : To protect critical infrastructure and for further support 🇩🇪 is supplying additional #Luftverteidigung with #Patriot , #IRIS -T SLM & SLS worth around EUR 1 billion as well as three anti-aircraft gun tanks Cheetah. 1/2

In the next few weeks, another 10 main battle tanks #Leopard1 A5, 15 protected transport vehicles and almost 20 protected medical vehicles will arrive in #Ukraine . Further information can be found in the press release on the BMVg website. 2/2

Let’s make sure not to miss the fact that 🇩🇪Germany is sending us an AWESOME defense aid package:

– another PATRIOT system (a command and control unit, a radar, 8 launchers, over 60 missiles).
– new IRIS-T systems, medium- and short-range.
– 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks.
– 3 Gepard systems.
– Transport and medical vehicles.

A total of nearly 1 billion euros.

We’re preparing to live out another winter under Russian missiles.

Odesa & Mykolaiv:

Bakhmut:

Dovzhansk, Luhansk Oblast:

Avdiivka:

So the Rascists might be using the situation with Israel in their favour. According to reports by both Russians and Ukrainians, they began offensive operations in a number of areas today, including Avdiivka, which was preempted by large-scale artillery shelling. We shall see if anything comes out of it. Today is a good today to once again show your support for Ukrainians.

Difficult to say how much truth is in his words, but Oleg Tsaryov (traitor, former Ukrainian politician) says the operation to cut off Avdiivka was being prepared for a long time and it is a serious attempt to displace Ukrainians who have been there for a long time. Avdiivka is right next to Donetsk and is causing a lot of problems for the occupiers. So far, they haven’t been able to move the Ukrainians.

He also says the operation caught Ukrainians off guard but Ukrainians denied this.

https://t.me/olegtsarov/8896

DO NOT DO THIS!!

Microsoft and Bellingcat debunk some Russian agitprop:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

Ну, якось так!💥 Декілька відео взято у @KrakeN TEAM ❤️‍🔥

♬ daj obs zelekxyz – zelek🫨

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Well, kind of like that!💥 Several videos are taken from @KrakeN TEAM ❤️‍🔥

Open thread!

  • japa21
  • Jay
  • Suzanne
  • West of the Rockies

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      japa21

      Regarding the BBC and Bellingcat info, this disinformation/propaganda campaign really doesn’t do much. (I at least hope it doesn’t.) The people that will fall for it are already against Ukraine. Everybody else will recognize it for what it is.

      And yes, I expect some MOC (MTG) will probably spout the lies.
      Or am I just too naive?

    2. 2.

      West of the Rockies

      Many thanks for these incredibly informative, cogent posts, Adam.

      Mediaite has a concerning article about the response of some BLM chapters to events in Israel.

    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      So Putin just plainly conned Netanyahu. The tactics of staying neutral regarding Ukraine in exchange for Russian deterrence of Iran and its proxies in the region have failed miserably. It’s now Russia that depends on Tehran – the dirty magic of Putin’s failure in Ukraine.

      I had to reread this a few times. Fuck.
      Exposes Putin as weak.

