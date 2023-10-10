Connections are being made between Bibi’s cozying up to Putin, Putin’s reliance on Iranian weaponry, Iran’s state sponsorship of Hamas, and Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Here is Israeli journalist Amit Segal’s assessment of the connections:

אני חושד שההיסטוריה תזכור את המלחמה הזו, בין היתר, כעוד זירה עולמית של העימות בין ציר המערב-אוקראינה ובין ציר הרשע רוסיה-איראן. לא מבין בזה הרבה אבל לדעתי אחרי הודעות הרשע הרוסיות זה הזמן לעשות מעשה ולהתייצב רשמית וסופית לצד אוקראינה שעומדת לצידנו עכשיו. זה גם צודק וגם חכם. — עמית סגל Amit Segal (@amit_segal) October 9, 2023

I suspect that history will remember this war, among other things, as another global scene of the conflict between the West-Ukraine axis and the Russia-Iran axis of evil. I don’t understand much about it, but in my opinion, after the evil Russian announcements, it’s time to take action and officially and definitively stand by Ukraine, which stands by us now. It is both right and wise.

While it is unclear which Russian remarks Segal is referring to, here’s Putin’s most recent statement, which, of course, blames the US for the attacks:

Putin finally makes his first comments on the Israel-Palestine war. He says it's "a clear example of the failure of US policy in the Middle East" for not "taking the core interests of the Palestinian people into account" and working to create an independent Palestinian state. pic.twitter.com/oJQjs6ax0I — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 10, 2023

And here is how Bibi ran for reelection:

💥This is how Netanyahu ran for reelection. https://t.co/shvDts0XIv pic.twitter.com/fxE2F6WLbl — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 10, 2023

So Putin just plainly conned Netanyahu.

The tactics of staying neutral regarding Ukraine in exchange for Russian deterrence of Iran and its proxies in the region have failed miserably.

It's now Russia that depends on Tehran – the dirty magic of Putin’s failure in Ukraine. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 10, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Strategic relations between Ukraine and Romania are a new force for the entire Black Sea region – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! A really good visit to Romania. A fruitful one. Meetings with President Iohannis, the heads of the chambers of the Romanian parliament, MPs, and the Prime Minister of Romania. What have we achieved? First, there are good agreements on weapons. I can’t disclose everything now, but shells – affirmative, bolstering air defense – affirmative. We are still preparing some things. They will be powerful. A training center for F-16 pilots is being set up in Romania, and Ukrainian pilots will be among the first to be trained. Secondly, we stated that we are moving to the level of strategic partnership. There is a very clear meaning behind this political wording. As President Iohannis told me, we can rely on Romania. Romania can definitely rely on Ukraine. Together, we will significantly strengthen our region. We are already making a critical contribution to global food security through cooperation in the Danube ports and in the western part of the Black Sea. There will be more cooperation. We are expanding our transport corridors, there will be more jobs and economic opportunities. Today we signed a joint statement of the presidents that outlines our plans for the future. Third, we will soon open a new railroad line through Moldova, which will become a new transport corridor. Together with Moldova, we are moving towards the start of negotiations on EU membership – with Romania’s full support. I am grateful for this. The majority in the Romanian parliament supports us. The Romanian government – in the coming weeks, we are preparing a joint meeting of Ukrainian and Romanian government officials. I am grateful to Mr. President Iohannis, the entire Romanian political class and society. Our strategic relations are a new force for the entire Black Sea region. If we succeed in implementing everything we have planned now and which our teams will be working on, this part of Europe will get a new source of economic and security development. Thank you to everyone who supports us! It is good that today we managed to bolster our defense! Glory to Ukraine!

Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts are moving forward:

Zelensky signed the Ukrainian parliament's amended law on the restoration of public access to electronic asset declarations of government officials, which are to be made available immediately. The e-system, suspended in Feb '22, is an anticorruption tool. https://t.co/T6pPqZgOZu https://t.co/ramdNJyOqu — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 10, 2023

The cost:

We always remember the price we pay for our independence. Eternal memory to the heroes who gave their lives for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/O9thdKiAK6 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 10, 2023

Germany:

I’m grateful to Germany for today’s large military aid package. Patriot, IRIS-T, Gepard, tanks, armored vehicles, and other items. As winter approaches, this is exactly the support we need and the one we discussed with @Bundeskanzler in Granada. Our agreements are working 🇺🇦🇩🇪 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 10, 2023

Thank you for strong support of 🇺🇦 Air Defence before winter. https://t.co/xjLbfuKOs0 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 10, 2023

In den nächsten Wochen treffen weitere 10 Kampfpanzer #Leopard1 A5, 15 geschützte Transport- und knapp 20 geschützte Sanitätsfahrzeuge in der #Ukraine ein. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in der Pressemitteilung auf der BMVg-Website. 2/2 — Verteidigungsministerium (@BMVg_Bundeswehr) October 10, 2023

Germany is putting together a second winter package for the #Ukraine : To protect critical infrastructure and for further support 🇩🇪 is supplying additional #Luftverteidigung with #Patriot , #IRIS -T SLM & SLS worth around EUR 1 billion as well as three anti-aircraft gun tanks Cheetah. 1/2 In the next few weeks, another 10 main battle tanks #Leopard1 A5, 15 protected transport vehicles and almost 20 protected medical vehicles will arrive in #Ukraine . Further information can be found in the press release on the BMVg website. 2/2

Let’s make sure not to miss the fact that 🇩🇪Germany is sending us an AWESOME defense aid package: – another PATRIOT system (a command and control unit, a radar, 8 launchers, over 60 missiles).

– new IRIS-T systems, medium- and short-range.

– 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks.

– 3 Gepard systems.

– Transport and medical vehicles. A total of nearly 1 billion euros. We’re preparing to live out another winter under Russian missiles.

Odesa & Mykolaiv:

Defenders of the sky destroy russian attack drones over Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Tonight, Ukrainian Air Forces destroyed 27/36 «Shahed-131/136». pic.twitter.com/4GO3tP23ho — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) October 10, 2023

Bakhmut:

The Bakhmut area pic.twitter.com/g2tOH2Nv9Y — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 10, 2023

Dovzhansk, Luhansk Oblast:

2/ To illustrate this, I selected a military facility used by russian forces in Dovzhansk, located in the rear area of Luhansk Oblast. At first glance, it may not present itself as a military installation due to the presence of numerous civilian vehicles. pic.twitter.com/ZzokzUqSul — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 10, 2023

4/ Further examination shows that the facility is approximately 150 meters from the railroad station, facilitating swift logistical operations. What's more, it is situated a mere 300 meters away from a residential area, presenting a significant safety concern for local residents. pic.twitter.com/vnYhuH2lrL — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 10, 2023

6/ Regrettably, this is not an isolated case, but rather a pervasive strategy used by russian forces in Ukraine since 2014. They often blend active civilian facilities with military ones, either to evade targeting or to exploit civilian casualties for propaganda purposes. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) October 10, 2023

Avdiivka:

Just to be clear the Ukrainian General Staff hasn’t accepted any territorial losses, and stated that all occupier attacks on Avdiivka were repelled. — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 10, 2023

So the Rascists might be using the situation with Israel in their favour. According to reports by both Russians and Ukrainians, they began offensive operations in a number of areas today, including Avdiivka, which was preempted by large-scale artillery shelling. We shall see if anything comes out of it. Today is a good today to once again show your support for Ukrainians.

Difficult to say how much truth is in his words, but Oleg Tsaryov (traitor, former Ukrainian politician) says the operation to cut off Avdiivka was being prepared for a long time and it is a serious attempt to displace Ukrainians who have been there for a long time. Avdiivka is… — Dmitri (@wartranslated) October 10, 2023

Difficult to say how much truth is in his words, but Oleg Tsaryov (traitor, former Ukrainian politician) says the operation to cut off Avdiivka was being prepared for a long time and it is a serious attempt to displace Ukrainians who have been there for a long time. Avdiivka is right next to Donetsk and is causing a lot of problems for the occupiers. So far, they haven’t been able to move the Ukrainians. He also says the operation caught Ukrainians off guard but Ukrainians denied this. https://t.me/olegtsarov/8896

Another video from the Avdiivka direction. Accumulation of Russian infantry and equipment. At the end of the video, an ATGM strikes one of the Russian infantry fighting vehicles in this convoy. https://t.co/dF1a323CZl pic.twitter.com/nLng9jMaKw — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 10, 2023

DO NOT DO THIS!!

Russians demonstrate an advanced method of reloading a Grad MLRS pic.twitter.com/QqYWzW9KIj — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) October 10, 2023

Microsoft and Bellingcat debunk some Russian agitprop:

A fake BBC video claiming a Bellingcat investigation shows Ukraine smuggled weapons to Hamas is being pushed by Russian social media users. It's unclear if this is a Russian government disinformation campaign or a grassroots effort, but it's 100% fakehttps://t.co/9bSZg24kgq pic.twitter.com/s4Tn0Ra8pa — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) October 10, 2023

Russian info ops launching a fake @BBC /@bellingcat video today, complete with BBC graphics/video style claiming majority of HAMAS equipment from Ukraine. It's fake and just another in a long line of spoofed Western news reports. Shared again by Sheikh Tamar acct. pic.twitter.com/17CTJwQXTB — Markian Kuzmowycz 🌻 (@markiank) October 10, 2023

The video may have been seeded earlier than I previously indicated. pic.twitter.com/n2vffzNqIP — Markian Kuzmowycz 🌻 (@markiank) October 10, 2023

so far just here and one or two isolated reposts on TT. This TG acct has exhibited tendency to be very quick to the punch on CIB. t[.]me/sheyhtamir1974/58755 pic.twitter.com/P04TjnaguV — Markian Kuzmowycz 🌻 (@markiank) October 10, 2023

Better get that brand enforcement team on speed dial, might not be the last time. — Markian Kuzmowycz 🌻 (@markiank) October 10, 2023

A fake video posted in pro-Kremlin circles with BBC branding and logo is falsely claiming that BBC News and @bellingcat are reporting that the Ukrainian government has provided weapons to Hamas. The video is 100% fake. Neither BBC News nor Bellingcat have reported that. pic.twitter.com/bQdeBW3LPp — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) October 10, 2023

