COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: October 11, 2023

This story was treated like an open sore at a hot tub party when it showed up on social media, but the actual argument seems to be that ‘long respiratory infections’ have been routinely overlooked, not that doctors are using a new catch-all to dismiss long covid symptoms:

A new study from Queen Mary University of London, published in eClinicalMedicine, has found that people may experience long-term symptoms—or “long colds”—after acute respiratory infections that test negative for COVID-19.

Some of the most common symptoms of the “long cold” included coughing, stomach pain, and diarrhea more than four weeks after the initial infection. While the severity of an illness appears to be a key driver of risk of long-term symptoms, more research is being carried out to establish why some people suffer extended symptoms while others do not.

The findings suggest that there may be long-lasting health impacts following non-COVID acute respiratory infections, such as colds, influenza, or pneumonia, that are currently going unrecognized. However, the researchers do not yet have evidence suggesting that the symptoms have the same severity or duration as long COVID.

The research compared the prevalence and severity of long-term symptoms after an episode of COVID-19 vs. an episode of another acute respiratory infection that tested negative for COVID-19. Those recovering from COVID-19 were more likely to experience light-headedness or dizziness and problems with taste and smell compared to those who had a non-COVID-19 respiratory infection.

While long COVID is now a recognized condition, there have been few studies comparing long-term symptoms following SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection vs. other respiratory infections…

Victoria King, Director of Funding and Impact at Barts Charity, said, “Barts Charity swiftly supported COVIDENCE UK in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 to help inform of its risk factors and impacts. These findings highlight not only the long-term symptoms experienced by people after COVID infection, but by people after other acute respiratory infections as well. As we learn more about long COVID symptoms and their possible treatments, studies like this help to build greater awareness around other prolonged respiratory infections that may be going unrecognized.”

Part of the confused medical reactions at the start of the pandemic, IMO, lie in the old truism that Doctors don’t want to diagnose what they can’t treat. So, if ‘long covid’ is a real medical issue — which it obviously is — then maybe patients who claim their other respiratory infections hang on longer than the baseline, or whose symptoms don’t match the textbooks, might just be genuinely sick, as well.

Located on the cell’s outer surface, ACE2 plays an important role in controlling blood pressure and inflammation and protecting organs from damage caused by excess inflammation. During a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the coronavirus spike protein locks on to ACE2 to enter the cell.

The gene encoding the ACE2 protein is located on the X chromosome, which means that females have two copies of the gene and males only have one.

In times of health, the extra copy of the gene for ACE2 doesn’t appear to make a difference—Zhang and his team found similar levels of ACE2 protein in healthy males and females.

Following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, however, they observed a dramatic decrease in ACE2 in males while levels remained consistent in females, suggesting that the additional copy of the ACE2 gene on the X chromosome is helping to compensate and maintain high protein levels in females…

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Matt McIrvin

      A lot of bad takes have come from the false idea that Israel has one of the most COVID-vaccinated populations in the world. My understanding is that at one time they did, because they managed mass vaccine distribution very early and got ahead of most countries, but they’ve got a lot of religious objectors which puts a lid on how many they can cover.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      New Deal democrat

      There is one major news item which is not in the above update. Biobot lost its contract with the CDC, effective September 30.

      Biobot will be replaced, apparently, by a new contractor, but the winner of the contract has not been announced. In the meantime, Biobot is no longer updating, and needless to say the new contractor has not published anything.

      That means that we are now flying completely blind as to what is happening with COVID infections. Hospitalizations lag infections by a week or two, and the reporting of them lags another week. That means we could be a month into a new wave before we’d have a clue.

      Congratulations to all involved in this clusterfl*k.

      One small item of good news: deaths increased only about 100 to 1222 in the week of September 9. This suggests deaths will peak at about 1500 when the end of September data is reported.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      LiminalOwl

      Personal report: The Thin Black Duke is still testing positive after 10 days but says he feels better. I tested positive still after 5 days of Paxlovid and still feel quite sick but used up my sick days and vacation days so am working via Zoom. (He’s retired, I have a couple of years to go.)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Suzanne

      Count me as one of those people who can’t find shots for their kids. They’re signed up for a flu shot clinic next week. But I’ve repeatedly called their pediatrician, and they say they don’t even know if or when they’ll be getting any pediatric doses. Meanwhile, Mr. Suzanne just got over a case of Covid. No one else in the house got it, despite us taking no precautions within the house. SuzMom got her booster shot this weekend.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      @Baud:

      I have yet to understand the theory that regards vaccines differently from therapeutic drugs or any other form of modem medicine.

      I never let my lack of understanding get in my way.///

      That last sequence of tweets really made my head hurt. I Sam pretty sure it was those tweets that did it since I have only 1bar of signal strength at the moment.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Came across this checking the above tweets:

      UltraMJTruth @MJTruthUltra
      Aaron Rogers challengers “Mr. Pfizer” Travis Kelce to a Vaccine Debate – I’ll take RFK JR & he can Take Fauci

      “Mr Pfizer said he didn’t think he’d be in a Vax war with me. This ain’t a war homie, this is just conversation. But if you wanna have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the podcast, come on the show, let’s have a conversation about it. Let’s do it like in John Wick 4, so we both have a second. I’m gonna take my man RFK JR and he can have Tony Fauci or some other Pharmacrat and we can have a conversation about it.”

      God what a f’n idiot. I’m beginning to think the Jets really dodged a bullet this year.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      EarthWindFire

      @LiminalOwl: Speedy recovery vibes!

      I got my booster and what a PITA it was now that private insurers are involved. Totally got the runaround on co-pays and wound up paying $425 upfront for my and my spouse’s boosters and a flu shot for me.

      Luckily I had the money available and confidence that my HR department will help with reimbursement but what about people who don’t? These are preventatives that are potentially dangerous for people to go without FFS!!

      You all are welcome to tell this story to any RWNJ in your life who tells you how much more efficient private sector health care is. If they’re antivax, you are welcome to tell them about my three months and counting to schedule (not get, schedule!) a colonoscopy. Why, you ask? Because I had the misfortune of having my consultation while the scheduling department was in a meeting. Been calling back at least once a week (some weeks I can’t do everyday) to no avail. Probably need to try another doc at this rate.

      Thank you for listening to my TED talk.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I think that if you have a “purity/contamination” mental model of health it can seem perverse to put medicine in a body that isn’t sick. But a lot of antivaxxers pop “supplements” like candy, so go figure. Some of it might just be rationalization for fear of needles.

      Reply

