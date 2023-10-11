End of an era:
Now that #COVID19 vaccines are not being distributed by the US government, @CDCgov has stopped printing Covid vaccination cardshttps://t.co/A8yilXwaKF
— MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) October 5, 2023
Americans have started rolling up their sleeves for the latest version of the COVID-19 vaccine, but weeks into the rollout some say they are still having difficulty finding appointments for themselves and their children. https://t.co/CMycxQAvFV
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 9, 2023
Can rapid #Covid tests reveal more than a positive/negative result? Experts say that rapid antigen test kits can show degrees of infectiousness https://t.co/wnNoeOm20f pic.twitter.com/D7ZKQIRb1K
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 7, 2023
This story was treated like an open sore at a hot tub party when it showed up on social media, but the actual argument seems to be that ‘long respiratory infections’ have been routinely overlooked, not that doctors are using a new catch-all to dismiss long covid symptoms:
A new study from Queen Mary University of London, published in eClinicalMedicine, has found that people may experience long-term symptoms—or “long colds”—after acute respiratory infections that test negative for COVID-19.
Some of the most common symptoms of the “long cold” included coughing, stomach pain, and diarrhea more than four weeks after the initial infection. While the severity of an illness appears to be a key driver of risk of long-term symptoms, more research is being carried out to establish why some people suffer extended symptoms while others do not.
The findings suggest that there may be long-lasting health impacts following non-COVID acute respiratory infections, such as colds, influenza, or pneumonia, that are currently going unrecognized. However, the researchers do not yet have evidence suggesting that the symptoms have the same severity or duration as long COVID.
The research compared the prevalence and severity of long-term symptoms after an episode of COVID-19 vs. an episode of another acute respiratory infection that tested negative for COVID-19. Those recovering from COVID-19 were more likely to experience light-headedness or dizziness and problems with taste and smell compared to those who had a non-COVID-19 respiratory infection.
While long COVID is now a recognized condition, there have been few studies comparing long-term symptoms following SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection vs. other respiratory infections…
Victoria King, Director of Funding and Impact at Barts Charity, said, “Barts Charity swiftly supported COVIDENCE UK in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 to help inform of its risk factors and impacts. These findings highlight not only the long-term symptoms experienced by people after COVID infection, but by people after other acute respiratory infections as well. As we learn more about long COVID symptoms and their possible treatments, studies like this help to build greater awareness around other prolonged respiratory infections that may be going unrecognized.”
Part of the confused medical reactions at the start of the pandemic, IMO, lie in the old truism that Doctors don’t want to diagnose what they can’t treat. So, if ‘long covid’ is a real medical issue — which it obviously is — then maybe patients who claim their other respiratory infections hang on longer than the baseline, or whose symptoms don’t match the textbooks, might just be genuinely sick, as well.
Last night's update: 246,000 new cases and 1,466 new deaths https://t.co/p8YrVCmUZ0
— BNO News (@BNOFeed) October 9, 2023
Vaccine maker Novavax Inc on Monday said it has shipped millions of doses its updated COVID-19 shots to distributors after receiving the go-ahead from U.S. regulators. https://t.co/I18fBglOqU
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) October 9, 2023
Should you go preferentially for a @Novavax booster?
The limited data that we have and what I wound up doing this week@ScienceMagazine by @jcouzin https://t.co/NzCK48iZpW
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 6, 2023
======
Singapore: New Covid wave begins
Estimated daily cases have risen from about 1,000 three weeks ago to 2,000 for the past two weeks.
Stats: https://t.co/n1F4arx4EG https://t.co/B6npFd6xwm pic.twitter.com/eIk4unaGPD
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 7, 2023
New Zealand: Covid-19 response saved 20,000 lives
https://t.co/fkrDJsSPVT
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 8, 2023
Israel: Covid outbreak spreads rapidly.
"There are presently 439 individuals hospitalized with COVID, which is an increase from 282 three weeks ago"https://t.co/lhob7VsqXK https://t.co/zHa5mekpnD
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 6, 2023
Greece: 'Significant pressure on the health system, with an increase in Covid-19 admissions to hospitals and ICU.' https://t.co/2vD6ELjCSG pic.twitter.com/SQ7GZyueks
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 7, 2023
25% increase week on week in Covid hospital admissions in England – increases seen across all regions except London. The latest wave continues.
Note that this is not (yet?) the new variant BA.2.86 ("Pirola") which is a small % of sequenced cases, but mostly Omicron XBB variants. pic.twitter.com/ZrIRqXvQjh
— Prof. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) October 5, 2023
(link)
Firstly, if anyone should *not be in a public facing role while positive with Covid*, it's those working with vulnerable patients.
Secondly, *if* you are going to make people come in then at least give them a proper, well fitted, FFP3 mask!
We should *know* this stuff by now! https://t.co/JYwsYHJQui
— Prof. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) October 11, 2023
Canada: Up to 10 per cent of Quebec health-care workers affected with long COVID
Many affected following POST-Omicron infections.
H/t @karsatov https://t.co/Uv9cReJDDS
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 8, 2023
Canada, B.C: Hospitalizations up 58% as infections and deaths spike
24 Covid fatalities in the last week of September, compared to nine in the second week of August.https://t.co/6z8VjFJU7K
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 7, 2023
A post on some of the biases to watch out for when using cases, admissions or deaths to understand levels of covid infections in the population – both now and in the first few pandemic years.
Tldr: be aware of time lags and who's not in the data https://t.co/GfTLLcZW5y pic.twitter.com/ayuE5MCvSa
— Prof. Christina Pagel (@chrischirp) October 11, 2023
======
Study: Delayed peak SARS-CoV-2 viral loads relative to symptom onset.
"In a highly immune adult population, median SARS-CoV-2 viral loads peaked around the fourth day of symptoms."https://t.co/25YzVUuv1b
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 8, 2023
WAPO: 1% of U.S. children had long Covid through last year.
**One percent of a large number is still a large number.** https://t.co/j2XKUPHOvS pic.twitter.com/OURkrrce49
— CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) October 9, 2023
Not 'little adults': Experts say #long COVID undercounted, misdiagnosed in kids
Experts say it could be better defined and measured through well-designed longitudinal studies that take children's unique presentations into account.https://t.co/eFSKSPjNfM pic.twitter.com/PHLuaZrUhB
— CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) October 10, 2023
… Located on the cell’s outer surface, ACE2 plays an important role in controlling blood pressure and inflammation and protecting organs from damage caused by excess inflammation. During a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the coronavirus spike protein locks on to ACE2 to enter the cell.
The gene encoding the ACE2 protein is located on the X chromosome, which means that females have two copies of the gene and males only have one.
In times of health, the extra copy of the gene for ACE2 doesn’t appear to make a difference—Zhang and his team found similar levels of ACE2 protein in healthy males and females.
Following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, however, they observed a dramatic decrease in ACE2 in males while levels remained consistent in females, suggesting that the additional copy of the ACE2 gene on the X chromosome is helping to compensate and maintain high protein levels in females…
Pulmonary embolism during #Covid infection is a deadly combination. 20% of patients w/ both—Covid & blood clotting in their lungs—died during the pandemic's 1st year versus 7% of patients w/ pulmonary embolism alone https://t.co/zfDKuCT4XE pic.twitter.com/Ak9f6HyFeB
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 10, 2023
======
BREAKING: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis loses lawsuit for hiding COVID-19 data. Full story ?? https://t.co/IpIqbMta9z
— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 9, 2023
There is *always* a worse take…
Today’s wild theory – Israel and Hamas are working together to cover up vaccine deaths pic.twitter.com/R7tLNQr5pX
— Bad Vaccine Takes (@BadVaccineTakes) October 10, 2023
Or many in 30 days time, so just after Halloween 🧟 pic.twitter.com/U9b2hjhkxI
— Bad Vaccine Takes (@BadVaccineTakes) October 9, 2023
Reader Interactions
17Comments
-
1.
I got my booster!
No side effects. Thanks, Biden!
-
2.
A lot of bad takes have come from the false idea that Israel has one of the most COVID-vaccinated populations in the world. My understanding is that at one time they did, because they managed mass vaccine distribution very early and got ahead of most countries, but they’ve got a lot of religious objectors which puts a lid on how many they can cover.
-
3.
I have yet to understand the theory that regards vaccines differently from therapeutic drugs or any other form of modem medicine.
-
4.
There is one major news item which is not in the above update. Biobot lost its contract with the CDC, effective September 30.
Biobot will be replaced, apparently, by a new contractor, but the winner of the contract has not been announced. In the meantime, Biobot is no longer updating, and needless to say the new contractor has not published anything.
That means that we are now flying completely blind as to what is happening with COVID infections. Hospitalizations lag infections by a week or two, and the reporting of them lags another week. That means we could be a month into a new wave before we’d have a clue.
Congratulations to all involved in this clusterfl*k.
One small item of good news: deaths increased only about 100 to 1222 in the week of September 9. This suggests deaths will peak at about 1500 when the end of September data is reported.
-
5.
Personal report: The Thin Black Duke is still testing positive after 10 days but says he feels better. I tested positive still after 5 days of Paxlovid and still feel quite sick but used up my sick days and vacation days so am working via Zoom. (He’s retired, I have a couple of years to go.)
-
6.
Hoping for a speedy recovery for both if you.
-
7.
@LiminalOwl: Feel better soon!
-
8.
Count me as one of those people who can’t find shots for their kids. They’re signed up for a flu shot clinic next week. But I’ve repeatedly called their pediatrician, and they say they don’t even know if or when they’ll be getting any pediatric doses. Meanwhile, Mr. Suzanne just got over a case of Covid. No one else in the house got it, despite us taking no precautions within the house. SuzMom got her booster shot this weekend.
-
9.
I have yet to understand the theory that regards vaccines differently from therapeutic drugs or any other form of modem medicine.
I never let my lack of understanding get in my way.///
That last sequence of tweets really made my head hurt. I Sam pretty sure it was those tweets that did it since I have only 1bar of signal strength at the moment.
-
10.
Came across this checking the above tweets:
UltraMJTruth @MJTruthUltra
Aaron Rogers challengers “Mr. Pfizer” Travis Kelce to a Vaccine Debate – I’ll take RFK JR & he can Take Fauci
“Mr Pfizer said he didn’t think he’d be in a Vax war with me. This ain’t a war homie, this is just conversation. But if you wanna have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the podcast, come on the show, let’s have a conversation about it. Let’s do it like in John Wick 4, so we both have a second. I’m gonna take my man RFK JR and he can have Tony Fauci or some other Pharmacrat and we can have a conversation about it.”
God what a f’n idiot. I’m beginning to think the Jets really dodged a bullet this year.
-
11.
@LiminalOwl: Speedy recovery vibes!
I got my booster and what a PITA it was now that private insurers are involved. Totally got the runaround on co-pays and wound up paying $425 upfront for my and my spouse’s boosters and a flu shot for me.
Luckily I had the money available and confidence that my HR department will help with reimbursement but what about people who don’t? These are preventatives that are potentially dangerous for people to go without FFS!!
You all are welcome to tell this story to any RWNJ in your life who tells you how much more efficient private sector health care is. If they’re antivax, you are welcome to tell them about my three months and counting to schedule (not get, schedule!) a colonoscopy. Why, you ask? Because I had the misfortune of having my consultation while the scheduling department was in a meeting. Been calling back at least once a week (some weeks I can’t do everyday) to no avail. Probably need to try another doc at this rate.
Thank you for listening to my TED talk.
-
12.
@OzarkHillbilly: Aaron Rodgers really needs to find a new hobby now that his NFL career is over.
-
13.
@LiminalOwl: Hope you feel better soon. Maybe you have had a rebound case. A family member took Paxlovid and got a rebound case. He says he felt like he had it twice.
-
14.
Sounds like he has.
-
15.
Got RSV and flu last week and booster scheduled for this Saturday.
-
16.
@Baud: Yeah but couldn’t he find one that doesn’t harass people? Like knitting or something?
-
17.
@Baud: I think that if you have a “purity/contamination” mental model of health it can seem perverse to put medicine in a body that isn’t sick. But a lot of antivaxxers pop “supplements” like candy, so go figure. Some of it might just be rationalization for fear of needles.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings