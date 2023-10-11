Republicans suck at every level of government. Whether a minority of U.S. citizens elect one as president, as happened in 2016, or whether a majority of the citizens of Florida’s 32nd most populous county elect Repubs as county commissioners, as happens in every local election where I live, GOP politicians at all levels spend their time in office ignoring real problems and grandstanding about fake ones.

Last week, I read that a member of our all-Repub county commission, Diana Finegan, was submitting a resolution to ask DeSantis to “call out the militia to suppress and repel the invasion of illegals entering Florida,” claiming that we are “under siege by invaders with the complicity of the current administration and the federal government, who have ordered all federal and military assets to stand down.”

This morning, I read a headline that said “Finegan pulls immigration issue off the agenda,” and for a moment I was relieved, thinking maybe she’d come to her senses and would go back to evaluating alligator mitigation plans or funding no-show county jobs for relatives instead of lying about U.S. border control. But no — the local paper explains that the commissioner “expressed her intention to rework the resolution and reintroduce it with more supportive language directed towards Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

Christ on a cracker. In this county, we’re always at least six months behind the trends in Florida, let alone the country, so this elected official doesn’t realize performance art to impress Ron DeSantis is no longer mandatory. The people who elected Finegan are performative dolts too, of course:

While the resolution was withdrawn from the agenda, some members of the public attended the meeting to express their opinions during the public comment period… Mary Seader urged the board to take action to “protect, guard, and shield” the county’s residents and shared reports of illegal immigrants breaking into homes in Michigan.

You can understand Seader’s concerns — our town is only about an 18 hour drive from Kalamazoo, so the thieves might be on their way right now with the intent to bust into her senior singles condo development and make off with her new air fryer and garden gnomes.

The truth is my county is “under siege.” Not by immigrant hordes but by scammy developers and rapacious insurance companies and corrupt GOP politicians. But as long as a majority keep barking their heads off every time some Repub fraud yells “SQUIRREL,” we’ll keep getting lied to and ripped off. It never ends.

PS: The newspaper articles on Finegan’s resolution cosplay note that she’s a member of the local Repub Executive Committee and that members of that organization asked her to bring forth the resolution. Our county DEC is more trauma support group than political organization, but I can imagine the response if word got out that an elected Dem (a species that went extinct here when Dixiecrats jumped ship) performed an official act at the behest of her executive committee. The screeching would rattle windows in Kalamazoo!