Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

The revolution will be supervised.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

People are complicated. Love is not.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Let’s finish the job.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

… among the most cringeworthy communications in the history of the alphabet!

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

It’s a doggy dog world.

The willow is too close to the house.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / The Repub Who Cried SQUIRREL! (Open Thread)

The Repub Who Cried SQUIRREL! (Open Thread)

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Republicans suck at every level of government. Whether a minority of U.S. citizens elect one as president, as happened in 2016, or whether a majority of the citizens of Florida’s 32nd most populous county elect Repubs as county commissioners, as happens in every local election where I live, GOP politicians at all levels spend their time in office ignoring real problems and grandstanding about fake ones.

Last week, I read that a member of our all-Repub county commission, Diana Finegan, was submitting a resolution to ask DeSantis to “call out the militia to suppress and repel the invasion of illegals entering Florida,” claiming that we are “under siege by invaders with the complicity of the current administration and the federal government, who have ordered all federal and military assets to stand down.”

This morning, I read a headline that said “Finegan pulls immigration issue off the agenda,” and for a moment I was relieved, thinking maybe she’d come to her senses and would go back to evaluating alligator mitigation plans or funding no-show county jobs for relatives instead of lying about U.S. border control. But no — the local paper explains that the commissioner “expressed her intention to rework the resolution and reintroduce it with more supportive language directed towards Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

Christ on a cracker. In this county, we’re always at least six months behind the trends in Florida, let alone the country, so this elected official doesn’t realize performance art to impress Ron DeSantis is no longer mandatory. The people who elected Finegan are performative dolts too, of course:

While the resolution was withdrawn from the agenda, some members of the public attended the meeting to express their opinions during the public comment period… Mary Seader urged the board to take action to “protect, guard, and shield” the county’s residents and shared reports of illegal immigrants breaking into homes in Michigan.

You can understand Seader’s concerns — our town is only about an 18 hour drive from Kalamazoo, so the thieves might be on their way right now with the intent to bust into her senior singles condo development and make off with her new air fryer and garden gnomes.

The truth is my county is “under siege.” Not by immigrant hordes but by scammy developers and rapacious insurance companies and corrupt GOP politicians. But as long as a majority keep barking their heads off every time some Repub fraud yells “SQUIRREL,” we’ll keep getting lied to and ripped off. It never ends.

Open thread.

PS: The newspaper articles on Finegan’s resolution cosplay note that she’s a member of the local Repub Executive Committee and that members of that organization asked her to bring forth the resolution. Our county DEC is more trauma support group than political organization, but I can imagine the response if word got out that an elected Dem (a species that went extinct here when Dixiecrats jumped ship) performed an official act at the behest of her executive committee. The screeching would rattle windows in Kalamazoo!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • BeautifulPlumage
  • Betty Cracker
  • cmorenc
  • Mike in NC
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Soprano2

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I’m very appreciative of all you dems who live in red areas and keep us informed of the latest wackadoodle shit from the GOP. Keep up the good fight!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cmorenc

      Your local R-ish city council *could* be spending time concerned about beach-goers in thong-like bathing suits.  As opposed to focusing merely on helping developers destroy the local environment which attracted people to the beach-front community in the first place.  (Referring to red-ish coastal community in SE North Carolina).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mike in NC

      The Florida legislature gave Meatball Ron a private army of goons to crack down on non-existent election fraud. Might as well find other uses for it, right?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Caution: this tweet is only for those with a strong stomach and a resilient nature. Made me LMAO but could induce nightmares in others. And oh yeah, put down the coffee and swallow twice before opening.

      Darkwing@Scott2519733801

      Hell’s bells, even his profile comes with a warning:

      Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content
      You’re seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      My husband has his driving test today, the one that was triggered by the neuro/psych doctor reporting him to the state as a person who shouldn’t drive. If he fails it, as he probably will, he’s not going to be happy about it. He still thinks it’s total bullshit that he has to take the test. I sure hope he doesn’t pass it! I think he messed up the lock to the driver’s side of our Blazer last night; we went to the bar to get aluminum cans, and he went outside and tried to open the door with keys on his keychain (he doesn’t have a key to the Blazer, I removed it a couple of weeks ago after he went to the store even though I told him he can’t drive because the state of MO considers his driver’s license revoked). He doesn’t realize that the fact that he didn’t know he didn’t have the key to the vehicle is in itself a sign that he shouldn’t be driving. This dementia is a funny thing; in many ways, he’s still mostly normal, then he does stuff like that.  We saw his brother and some of their family last week; my sister-in-law says her husband is still in denial about his brother. I guess I’m not surprised, if you spent a couple of hours with him you might not be able to tell he has any memory problems. From what she told me about her husband, I suspect he has some problems of his own.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cmorenc

      @Mike in NC:

      The Florida legislature gave Meatball Ron a private army of goons to crack down on non-existent election fraud. Might as well find other uses for it, right?

      The NC legislature just created our own special police goon squad, but one controlled by the legislature rather than (as in Fla) the governor’s office, because NC has a D governor.  But similarly, the new NC goon squad is empowered to operate in secret, and was given the enforcement power to order anyone questioned by the squad to keep the inquiry secret.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.