Tentatively Safe

Received an email today that everyone in my department had been notified about being terminated, and I received no such email, so make of that what you will. There is zero trust on my end with the admin any more, so until I see a new contract I am assuming nothing.

Now for the bad news. I did not want to tell you this with everything blowing up, but my neighborhood kitty, Fozzy, the little scoundrel who was being fed by everyone in the neighborhood to the point he refused his dry kibble at his actual house, was hit by a car and died. I will miss him. He was a good boy, and spent a great deal of time in the house I bought him for my porch, or on the swing, and he was there most days to greet me when I got home. I’m leaving his bowl on the porch until I am done grieving.

      Devore

      Congrats on surviving so far.   But if the axe falls, since you’re so capable.  I’m sure you could find something else.  That likely is even better

       

      sorry about the kitty

      Elizabelle

      Sad to hear about Fozzy.

      Do you think WVU is competent with its notifications?  How much of the department did they RIF?

      I am so sorry that scoundrels are in charge of your state, voted in by people who should be better voters than they are.

      Ohio Mom

      Life is such a goddamn rollercoaster.

      Sorry to hear about Fozzy. I have to say, it sounds like he lived his best life up until the end.

      HumboldtBlue

      Good news for you, so sorry about Fozzy.

      Also, the Phillies whupped the Braves 10-2 to take a 2-1 series lead and can kick them from the playoffs tomorrow night.

      CaseyL

      So sorry to hear of Fozzy Cat’s death.  Sounds like he was the neighborhood mascot.

      It’s interesting when you’re expecting the bullet, planning for the bullet, and then… no bullet.  I wonder if any of the alternate pathways you thought about seemed attractive enough to pursue anyway, but on your own timetable rather than the university’s.

      (Also: I hope you checked your spam/junk folder.  Just in case.)

      Joy in FL

      I’m so sorry about the kitty Fozzy.

      the mix of things in our lives- I’m glad you still probably have your job. I get not trusting the administration. I know that’s wise. I know that feeling.

