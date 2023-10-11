Received an email today that everyone in my department had been notified about being terminated, and I received no such email, so make of that what you will. There is zero trust on my end with the admin any more, so until I see a new contract I am assuming nothing.

Now for the bad news. I did not want to tell you this with everything blowing up, but my neighborhood kitty, Fozzy, the little scoundrel who was being fed by everyone in the neighborhood to the point he refused his dry kibble at his actual house, was hit by a car and died. I will miss him. He was a good boy, and spent a great deal of time in the house I bought him for my porch, or on the swing, and he was there most days to greet me when I got home. I’m leaving his bowl on the porch until I am done grieving.