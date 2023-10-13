Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Alexandra Petri Is a National Treasure (Open Thread)

This really might be Alexandra Petri’s best column ever.  I think it’s perfect, and I’m a hard grader.

(If you are experiencing Déjà vu, you’re not crazy.  I put this up last week, but it was only up for 5 or 10 minutes before another post went up, so only about 10 people saw it.  This post from Petri deserves more than that!)

Help Wanted: Speaker needed in the House of Representatives

Help wanted!

We are in urgent need of a new speaker for the House of Representatives! Our most recent speaker, Kevin, had to leave unexpectedly, and we are shorthanded with a lot of important business coming up!

Who we are:

The U.S. House of Representatives! We have been called “the second-most august legislative body in the United States” and a lot of other things that are not printable in a family newspaper. Not ringing a bell? We were in a “School House Rock.” Or if you heard anyone complaining about partisan gridlock grinding something to a halt, that was probably us.

In our House, unlike an increasing number of statehouses around the country, gerrymandering has not resulted in a Republican majority that is trying to lock everyone with a womb in a vault underground where they cannot vote and their screams cannot be heard. No, here it has just resulted in a steadily increasing inability to keep the country functional! This is the place where Lauren Boebert goes for work! So do Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Marjorie Taylor Greene and more than 10 Mikes!

Speaker is the most important position we have to offer. This job has launched the careers of Newt Gingrich (failed presidential candidate), John Boehner (cannabis lobbyist), Paul Ryan (something at a … think tank, maybe?). Every man who has recently held this position has run away from it screaming, “No! Don’t send me back there! I don’t want to go back!” Though if you ask him what he saw, he will not answer, so there’s a possibility it’s haunted! Just in time for spooky season!

Do I need to be a member to apply? No! You don’t technically need to be a member of the House of Representatives to be speaker, but it helps if you are a member because that is one fewer vote you will need to wrangle.

What does the job entail? You have one job: Make all the laws for the entire country. This includes passing a budget so the government can keep running! If this sounds too overwhelming, just impeach the president.

Is there a dress code? Oh God, don’t ask us that right now.

What are the day-to-day responsibilities? You must count votes! While you’re doing this, keep in mind that there is a club of anywhere from eight to 45 people who don’t want you to get anything done, and some of them might hate your guts! Also, fundraising.

Requirements:

Must be able to count! Other useful skills include herding cats and walking and chewing gum at the same time, though these might be metaphors. You will get to preside from the chair, and recognize or not recognize people, and give them the floor (these might also be metaphors).

I see here that this job was done by a woman for eight years (nonconsecutively); how hard can it possibly be? Harder than you’d think!

Job perks include:

Great seat at State of the Union address, if you’re a fan of Joe Biden. Note: You cannot sell or trade the seat!

You get a little hammer!

Work with a man named Chip!

Second in line to the presidency of the United States!

Popcorn (We can get popcorn if this is important to you.)

Ideal candidate skills and traits:

Have a clear agenda but also be willing to reach across the aisle; be actively interested in making people’s lives better, either by repealing laws that don’t make sense or passing laws that do; be willing to listen and compromise, with the understanding that people live in this country and like it here and it would bring them peace of mind if the government did not arbitrarily stop working every four to six weeks.

But we’re probably just going to pick someone Matt Gaetz wants.

Open thread.

  • AlaskaReader
  • Alison Rose
  • Anoniminous
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • geg6
  • jackmac
  • Old School
  • Tony Jay
  • VeniceRiley
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      We were about to get a big storm (just started) so I went out and picked the last of my cosmos, which were about to get beat up in the storm before they freeze next week.

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      LOL this line got me the most:

      Popcorn (We can get popcorn if this is important to you.)

      When I worked at Mother Jones, we were in a union, and one of the things in the contract (hammered out long before I got there) was what the company would supply to employees in the kitchen. This was mostly the obvious things like coffee, tea, milk (fucking like 8 varieties, which I had to go buy when I first started), sugar, etc. But also: popcorn. Because for some reason, apparently a lot of editorial type people like popcorn. Which meant the whole office often smelled like microwaved popcorn.

    3. 3.

      Old School

      Good luck getting through the storm!

      And feel free to post this Petri column weekly until there’s a new speaker.

    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: Thankfully, no. But even the plain kind can have a pretty strong smell for a while. We also had someone who would microwave frozen fish dinners and I was like “I want an addendum to the contract that this is a felony”.

    10. 10.

      geg6

      Okay, I am finally done with LGM.  Loomis is over there calling Biden no better than Stephen Miller because of the stupid border wall funding he never wanted but is forced to spend.  Fucking is as big a raging, idiotic asshole as Steve Bannon.  Maybe he should just endorse Cenk Uygur for the nomination.  Or maybe be his running mate.  I’m sure they’ll be trollishly happy together.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      AlaskaReader

      “The last speaker of the House of Representatives refused to allow a bipartisan package to move forward to help the people of Ukraine,” Inslee said Thursday during a visit to Spokane. “We need Representative McMorris Rodgers to insist that the next speaker of the House allow the bipartisan support for Ukraine to be effectuated in the House of Representatives.”

      Anything less would be “not acceptable,” Inslee continued,

      I’m afraid Jay has expectations that can’t be met, I don’t believe McMorris Rogers has the influence to make Jay’s dream come true.

    18. 18.

      Anoniminous

      Republicans are supposedly voting for their nominee for Speaker.  I’ve gotten a copy of the sheet delivered to various news (sic) organizations:

      If you see white smoke from the chimney it means they are burning paper and no one has won.

      If you see brown smoke from the chimney it means they are burning coal and Jordan has won.

      If you see black greasy smoke from the chimney it means they are burning Gaetz and everyone has won.

    19. 19.

      Tony Jay

      Petri has a delightful touch with the stiletto and a great feeling for the rhythm of a properly drawn-out gutting.

    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      This post from Petri deserves more than that!

      It’s wild to think that everything she wrote is still applicable.

