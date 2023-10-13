We still have $185 left on our Angel Match from frosty, and we are only $1,529 away from being able to fund both of our candidates for $10,000 each.

CAN WE GET TO $20,000 today?

TIME IS SHORT. PEOPLE ARE VOTING. LET’S DO THIS.

Three races have just been designated as toss-ups in this last leg of the race, and two of them are the races we are funding!

Details about why this election is so important – from one of our Virginia peeps:

The House of Delegates is where the focus really needs to be, so thank y’all for that. The trend over the past two years has been that the crazy, awful bills go through the HoD, but get killed in the Democratic-controlled Senate; while more practical bills get approved in the Senate, then die in the HoD. It was also the reason why our state budget did not go into effect until late September, instead of July 1. The ideal situation is to win the HoD, and get a supermajority in the Senate, to counter Youngkin’s veto & amendment request powers: In his first year of office, Youngkin vetoed multiple bills that were popular and bi-partisan, but were introduced by a Democratic state senator he did not like.

Chaz Nuttycombe is the go to guy for Virginia election forecasting in Virginia. Don’t take my word for it – Ben Wikler follows him! :-)

📊FORECAST UPDATE📊 With 30 days until the election, we’ve got 8 rating changes in the @CNalysis VA state legislative forecast. 6 toward Democrats, and 2 toward Republicans.https://t.co/fx1VAm8fWB pic.twitter.com/hpfNCRBWn5 — Chaz Nuttycombe (@ChazNuttycombe) October 8, 2023

Opinion piece by Chaz Nuttycombe on Oct 9.

