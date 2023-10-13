Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The words do not have to be perfect.

No one could have predicted…

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

We’re not going back!

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

The willow is too close to the house.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Bark louder, little dog.

The new temporary speaker of the house is a spiteful little shit.

In my day, never was longer.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

This fight is for everything.

Our Two Candidates for Virginia House of Delegates

We still have $185 left on our Angel Match from frosty, and we are only $1,529 away from being able to fund both of our candidates for $10,000 each.

CAN WE GET TO $20,000 today?

TIME IS SHORT.  PEOPLE ARE VOTING.  LET’S DO THIS.

Three races have just been designated as toss-ups in this last leg of the race, and two of them are the races we are funding!

Details about why this election is so important – from one of our Virginia peeps:

The House of Delegates is where the focus really needs to be, so thank y’all for that.  The trend over the past two years has been that the crazy, awful bills go through the HoD, but get killed in the Democratic-controlled Senate; while more practical bills get approved in the Senate, then die in the HoD.  It was also the reason why our state budget did not go into effect until late September, instead of July 1.

The ideal situation is to win the HoD, and get a supermajority in the Senate, to counter Youngkin’s veto & amendment request powers:  In his first year of office, Youngkin vetoed multiple bills that were popular and bi-partisan, but were introduced by a Democratic state senator he did not like.

Chaz Nuttycombe is the go to guy for Virginia election forecasting in Virginia.  Don’t take my word for it – Ben Wikler follows him! :-)

Opinion piece by Chaz Nuttycombe on Oct 9.

Open thread.

