Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

No Justins, No Peace

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Everybody saw this coming.

I really should read my own blog.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Go Joe and Other Musings

Go Joe and Other Musings

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

So proud of Joe Biden.

Thank you, Joe!

⭐️

Is Ukraine becoming a literal proxy war between authoritarian countries and those who believe in democracy?  Instead of just a figurative one.

Anyone who thinks we don’t have to fight this fight in Ukraine, and win, is not grounded in reality.

⭐️

What’s the latest on the Speaker fight?

I am with Josh Marshall, asking who the hell is Austin Scott?

⭐️

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anoniminous
  • bbleh
  • Cacti
  • cain
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • HumboldtBlue
  • jackmac
  • Ken
  • KrackenJack
  • Lacuna Synecdoche
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Nettoyeur
  • Old School
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • skerry
  • smith
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    64Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      So glad we have Biden in office right now. I shudder to think what TIFG would be saying if he weren’t just blathering at rallies.

      I got nothing else except my back hurts because I was sweeping up bits of kibble from around the cat’s dish and I…I don’t know, stood up wrong??? Middle age sucks.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Yarrow

      Quite a new axis – Russia, Iran, North Korea, Hamas, Hezbollah…….

      How is this new? I thought Russia, Iran and North Korea were part of Bush’s “Axis of Evil?” Other nations or groups kind of seem to move in and out of that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jackmac

      If it’s going to be Gym Jordan as Speaker, it’s well past time for our media to take a VERY, VERY detailed look at how he ignored and covered up complaints about a sexual predator harassing Ohio State wrestlers while he was an assistant coach.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old School

      @Yarrow:

      How is this new? I thought Russia, Iran and North Korea were part of Bush’s “Axis of Evil?”

      It was Iraq rather than Russia.  (As that was the country he wanted to invade.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Nettoyeur

      @Yarrow:  Bush’s Axis was Iraq, Iran, North Korea. Originally there was no actual connection. Iraq, Iran were enemies, NoKo far away. Now Iran active in Iraq and NoKo selling arms. Russia is embroiled in Syria, buys drones from Iran, and is teaming up with NoKo on weapons.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @smith: From 124 to 152.  32 people changed their minds?   Interesting.

      I think they should all vote for Jordan in the straw vote and the pull the rug out from under him in the real thing on the House floor.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      bbleh

      Jordan could be real poison for a purple-district Congress-critter, ‘cuz he’d go full scorched-earth, and a lot of purple-district voters wouldn’t like that at all.

      Guess it’s gonna come down to how many are willing to fall on their swords for Team Trump.

      (I was afraid of this when Trump endorsed him, although I thought it’d be more of a walkover, wrestlers notwithstanding.)

      Wonder what Jeffries is gonna say …

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @bbleh:

      Guess it’s gonna come down to how many are willing to fall on their swords for Team Trump.

      I’d say we proved categorically that Trump has little power over the House when Jordan couldn’t even pull a majority on the first vote.  Hard to say if he gained anything at all from the endorsement, since he was already the crazy preference.  When Scalise decided not to keep putting himself through the grinder, Jordan still hasn’t pulled it off when it’s him vs Random Goober.

      Hell if I know where this is going, but it’s clear Trump ain’t driving this train, whether or not it ends up going where he wants.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      rikyrah

      Is Ukraine becoming a literal proxy war between authoritarian countries and those who believe in democracy?  Instead of just a figurative one.

       

      It has always been that.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cain

      @bbleh: And Jordan would get the blame if they lose the House next year.

      It’ll be a crazy election season with all kinds of drama. The media is going to make a killing.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Geminid

      @Suzanne: I think it’s a good thing to say a ceasefire is needed, because this war eventually needs to end with a ceasefire. But the US isn’t pressuring Israel for an immediate ceasefire because Israel wants to kill as many Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as it can and we’re on board with that program.

      I think that Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Minister, doesn’t expect Israel to agree to a ceasefire in the immediate future either, and may not even want them to. Turkiye seems to be interested not in ending this war now but mitigating the harm as much as possible.

      I mention FM Fidan because he will likely play a key role mediating the ceasefire that sooner or later will end this war. Turkiye os one of the very few countries that has decent relations with both Hamas and Israel.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Josh Marshall via WaterGirl @ Top:

      I think the real breaking news is that there’s a rep from Georgia named Austin Scott.

      The Great Wikizardapedia says:

      In 2001, Scott was the first Republican in the Georgia House to work with Democrats to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state’s flag. […] Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Scott consistently supported military aid to Ukraine. As of October 2023, he received an “A”-rating on the congressional report card on Ukraine support by Defending Democracy Together. …

      … 2021 Electoral College vote

      On January 7, 2021, Scott did not object to the Electoral College certification in the House of Representatives. … Scott condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Scott attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, 2021.
      [

      Well, that doesn’t sound too ba… oh, wait, there’s more coming in over the transom:

      Stock trades – Scott has been a successful stock trader while serving in Congress. He bought 1,000 shares of Fuel Cell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) at $2 per share on October 30, 2020, and sold some shares on December 23, 2020, at $13.42 (a 571% increase), selling the remainder on January 14, 2021, at $17.60 (a 780% increase). The website Unusual Whales follows congressional stock trading and has created a page for Scott’s trades.

      Abortion – Scott opposes abortion and believes that human life begins at conception.

      Budget, taxes, and the economy – Scott is in favor of a balanced budget amendment. He voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

      Cannabis – Scott has a “D” rating from marijuana legalization advocacy organization the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) for his voting history regarding cannabis-related issues.

      Capital punishment – Scott is in favor of capital punishment.

      LGBT issues – Scott opposes same-sex marriage and is in favor of a Federal Marriage Amendment.

      Second Amendment – He opposes gun control.

      Women’s issues – Ultimately, he voted against the 2013 renewal of the Violence Against Women Act.

      Texas v. Pennsylvania – In December 2020, Scott was one of 126 Republican members of the House of Representatives to sign an amicus brief in support of Texas v. Pennsylvania, a lawsuit filed at the United States Supreme Court contesting the results of the 2020 presidential election…

      Oh. Umm… Never mind.

      Mostly standard GOP authoritarian prick.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @Cacti: I felt like this after 9/11, like I was suddenly surrounded by people (even people I liked and thought were better than that) who had gone utterly crazy with fear and bloodlust.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Shalimar

      @smith: Even ignoring the 55 no votes, that still leaves 14 who either aren’t there or are not willing to vote for either candidate even in a secret ballot.  That 14 seems like the much bigger problem for Republicans.  The number has been pretty consistent all 4 times they have done this.  That is a lot of “fuck all of you assholes” voters when you can only lose 4.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @smith:

      they just signaled that they are willing to fall in line like good little authoritarians.

      Pretty much.  It’s the difference between ‘your preferred candidate’ and ‘who you’re willing to accept if he wins.’

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      @Geminid:

      But the US isn’t pressuring Israel for an immediate ceasefire because Israel wants to kill as many Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters as it can and we’re on board with that program. 

      Yeah, no one’s arguing with that. But that’s not what is already happening and is not what is about to happen in Gaza.

      Fuck.

      Fuck Hamas. No argument there. But until they figure out how to do that without mass slaughter of civilians, fucking stop.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: 60 votes short of the speakership means, what, 50 votes short of what Jeffries will get?

      At least, I’m hoping they mean 60 more people voting for him, not 60 more rounds of voting. Though I could see it taking that.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Geminid

      @MattF: Israel knows they can’t kill every Hamas fighter. But they intend to kill a lot of them, especially the leadership.

      The time for mediation will come, just like it did in the 2021 Gaza war. That one ended after 11 days because we pressured Israel to end it , and Qatar mediated a ceasefire. This time we will hold off more than we did then.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Cacti

      Sure was humanitarian of the IDF to give the civilian population an evacuation warning after 3 days of peppering them with white phosphorus and cluster bombs.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @Nettoyeur:

      Now Iran active in Iraq and NoKo selling arms. Russia is embroiled in Syria, buys drones from Iran, and is teaming up with NoKo on weapons.

      … while China and India both fund Russian terrorism in Ukraine via oil purchases.

      It feels like we’re already basically in a Cold WW III.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Roger Moore

      @Lacuna Synecdoche:

      Mostly standard GOP authoritarian prick.

      What were you expecting?  Anyone in the Republican party who actually agrees with us on critical issues has already left it.  Anyone the Republicans nominate for Speaker is going to be awful on a whole host of issues.  Right now, the best we can hope for is slightly less awful.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Suzanne

      @Cacti: Every human rights and aid organization — MSF, Amnesty, the UN, etc — is saying that Gaza is an absolute pit of despair and that people literally cannot get out.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: When the story of the Hamas attack first broke, I saw a discussion about it on the Facebook feed of a friend. A dude with a long history of right-wing belligerence going back to 1990s Usenet broke in and started pontificating that if you weren’t “on Israel’s side”, you were on the side of Hamas baby-decapitators, no middle ground, no ifs, ands or buts. Friend just thanked him for his input with weary sarcasm, later noted just that things are going to get bad.

      (Friend is Jewish, belligerent dude demanding unconditional support for Israel is not.)

      We’ve all heard this song before. You hear a story of atrocities, someone tries to leverage it into carte blanche for one side in a conflict, and when that side commits atrocities of its own inevitably the excuses and explanations are going to come out. I remember it from when it was my country that got attacked. It’s not a happy song.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Scout211

      @HumboldtBlue: No idea what the context is.

      Intelligencer

      So, here’s what happened. We’ve all had an extremely long week, as you’re likely aware. On Friday afternoon, George Santos, the New York representative whose tally of alleged federal crimes is now up to 23, was spotted screaming in the hallway of the Longworth House Office Building. It appears Santos — who famously suggested his family was Jewish then revised this to “Jew-ish” — was accosted by pro-Palestinian protesters.
      Normally, neither a small protest on Capitol Hill nor George Santos shouting in front of a gaggle of reporters would be all that notable. But there’s the twist: Santos was holding a 2-month-old baby when this all went down.

       

      George Santos just left Tim Burchett’s office with a baby in his arms. When asked if it was his baby, he said “not yet.” pic.twitter.com/QQsfPAo8hC— Matt Rice (@matthew___rice) October 13, 2023

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @cain:

      Well he is a Republican.

      Yep, I was just pointing out, by implication, that there are a few moderate looking actions in his c.v. which the media is likely to promote – while ignoring the long list of things that mark him out as just another xenophobic right-wing GOP asshole.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      WaterGirl

      If you didn’t watch Haakeem and the other leadership peeps speak on the steps of the House, I recommend watching it.  Link is at #41.

      The Dems did not hold back.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.