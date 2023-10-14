Shorter House: our work is done here. https://t.co/uAirCOHIt4
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2023
Buck tells reporters they announced breaking for the weekend and floor vote Tuesday https://t.co/SYQYIDkHCO
— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) October 13, 2023
if you're in line to run for speaker, STAY IN LINE https://t.co/EcwBwI9kOF
— Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) October 13, 2023
Josh Marshall, at TPM, on “The State of the Speaker Debacleship Going into the Weekend”:
… Today, with Scalise out, Jordan scrambled to pull together 217 votes. He failed. At mid-day Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia, who I’d literally never heard of before, decided that he might as well run. So in the afternoon the GOP caucus held another vote and it was Jordan 124 to Scott’s 81. (Needless to say, Scott was functioning as a stand-in for opposition to Jordan.) Jordan then asked for another vote with just him where the question was not whether members supported him but whether they would vote him on the floor of the House since he was the GOP nominee. He got 152 votes – 55 votes short. The House eventually decided they’d put in a hard day’s work and recessed until Monday.
The upshot of the last ten days of nonsense appears to be that McCarthy, Scalise and Jordan each have a significant group of members now committed to never, ever voting for them for Speaker under any circumstances. As we discussed yesterday, they’ve now collectively demolished the principle that a caucus vote is binding. After all that’s what a caucus is. But that’s out the window.
I am not saying it’s likely. But after today I’m for the first time thinking that this may end in some kind of cross-party agreement with the Democrats to elect a new Speaker. It’s difficult to convey the sheer weight of factors arrayed against such an outcome. But the first time it seems like there may literally be no way to elect a Speaker with Republican votes alone. And that leaves only one alternative.
That would leave the question of what Republicans could possibly offer and what Democrats could plausibly accept to effect such a compromise. The only thing that seems plausible to me is some form of enhanced or supersized discharge petition. How this could be given force or made meaningful in the context of parliamentary rules I don’t know. But a key, perhaps the key power of the Speakership is what gets a vote and what doesn’t. There’s overwhelming support in the House for Ukraine aide. But a relatively small number of hardliners are preventing such a vote from even happening. That is despite the fact that between 2/3rds and 3/4s of the House would vote for it. The various debt ceiling and government shutdown standoffs can only happen because the GOP Speaker can’t risk accepting a compromise that passes with Democratic votes. Of course, McCarthy ended up doing that twice, at the very, very, very last moment. And that’s why he’s gone.
In other words, what I’m talking about is a way that the minority could force votes in these cases when a majority or in many cases an overwhelming majority supports a bill. How you actually make such a concession operative in parliamentary rule-making I really don’t know. But in principle something like that seems like a concession that would be worth Democrats lending their votes to elect a Republican Speaker…
Sucks to win popular vote but be denied power by a tiny group of freaks who mostly represent land, right? https://t.co/NgGqr60Ud1
— L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) October 13, 2023
A competent reporter would have grasped the magnitude of what Pelosi meant & respected the hell out of her & her caucus. https://t.co/6Hb33ha03S
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) October 13, 2023
I hope everyone gets now that the turmoil in the House is all about Trump trying to install a Speaker of the House who would definitely help him try to steal the 2024 election.
— L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) October 13, 2023
Hakeem Jeffries shreds Jim Jordan "House Republicans have just elected a speaker nominee who in 16 years in congress hasn't passed a single bill, because his focus has not been on the American people, his focus has been on peddling lies and conspiracy theories and division." pic.twitter.com/SgmTqW76ER
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 13, 2023
Fun fact: @hakeemjeffries is actually the leading candidate for Speaker of the House and has been this entire time with 212 certain votes
Only needs 5 more https://t.co/HCotV3avPR
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 13, 2023
