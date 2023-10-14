Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: *Riveted*, I Am…

Saturday Morning Open Thread 22

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

Josh Marshall, at TPM, on “The State of the Speaker Debacleship Going into the Weekend”:

Today, with Scalise out, Jordan scrambled to pull together 217 votes. He failed. At mid-day Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia, who I’d literally never heard of before, decided that he might as well run. So in the afternoon the GOP caucus held another vote and it was Jordan 124 to Scott’s 81. (Needless to say, Scott was functioning as a stand-in for opposition to Jordan.) Jordan then asked for another vote with just him where the question was not whether members supported him but whether they would vote him on the floor of the House since he was the GOP nominee. He got 152 votes – 55 votes short. The House eventually decided they’d put in a hard day’s work and recessed until Monday.

The upshot of the last ten days of nonsense appears to be that McCarthy, Scalise and Jordan each have a significant group of members now committed to never, ever voting for them for Speaker under any circumstances. As we discussed yesterday, they’ve now collectively demolished the principle that a caucus vote is binding. After all that’s what a caucus is. But that’s out the window.

I am not saying it’s likely. But after today I’m for the first time thinking that this may end in some kind of cross-party agreement with the Democrats to elect a new Speaker. It’s difficult to convey the sheer weight of factors arrayed against such an outcome. But the first time it seems like there may literally be no way to elect a Speaker with Republican votes alone. And that leaves only one alternative.

That would leave the question of what Republicans could possibly offer and what Democrats could plausibly accept to effect such a compromise. The only thing that seems plausible to me is some form of enhanced or supersized discharge petition. How this could be given force or made meaningful in the context of parliamentary rules I don’t know. But a key, perhaps the key power of the Speakership is what gets a vote and what doesn’t. There’s overwhelming support in the House for Ukraine aide. But a relatively small number of hardliners are preventing such a vote from even happening. That is despite the fact that between 2/3rds and 3/4s of the House would vote for it. The various debt ceiling and government shutdown standoffs can only happen because the GOP Speaker can’t risk accepting a compromise that passes with Democratic votes. Of course, McCarthy ended up doing that twice, at the very, very, very last moment. And that’s why he’s gone.

In other words, what I’m talking about is a way that the minority could force votes in these cases when a majority or in many cases an overwhelming majority supports a bill. How you actually make such a concession operative in parliamentary rule-making I really don’t know. But in principle something like that seems like a concession that would be worth Democrats lending their votes to elect a Republican Speaker…

    35Comments

    4. 4.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Five Republicans who vote for Jeffries are sure to get death threats from the cultists.

      But how about five republicans who  vote “Present?”

      Would that do the job?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      @Professor Bigfoot: A multitude of our Dem House members have been receiving death threats and being doxed since J6, and before.

      The Repugs are more concerned about threats of being Primaried by TIFG or Gym Jordan.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Baud: Are you planning on going to Washington to lobby the GOP Klown Kaucus for the Speaker’s job? Will you be wearing pants? If you get the job, will you wear pants?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      they’ve now collectively demolished the principle that a caucus vote is binding. After all that’s what a caucus is. But that’s out the window.

      So basically this is the month the GOP died.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Wonder what the count would look like if one of them said “my platform is that everything gets a vote. Chips will fall where they may, I’m not gatekeeping, and if we don’t have the total to do something by our agenda, it shouldn’t pass.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Professor Bigfoot: ​
       

      Five Republicans who vote for Jeffries are sure to get death threats from the cultists.

      But how about five republicans who vote “Present?”

      Would that do the job?

      No, you’d need 10.

      There are 221 Rethugs and 212 Dems in the House.

      If 5 Rethugs vote with the Dems, that gives the Dems a 217-216 win.

      If 5 Rethugs skip the vote, there are 216 Rethugs and 212 Dems.

      10 Rethugs skipping makes it 211 Rethugs and 212 Dems: a Dem majority.

      (AIUI, the Speaker candidate needs a majority of those present to be elected Speaker. If that’s correct, then Rethugs voting ‘Present’ don’t bring the Dems any closer to a majority. They’d need to be missing.)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Actually, LOLGAP, I read this turmoil the opposite, that Trump is a tiny factor in the GOP drifting into such ‘fuck you, my way or nothing’ space that they can’t work together on the simplest things.  It was Scalise vs Jordan with a chunk on either side who would never accept the other before Trump spoke, and no sign Trump moved the needle.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      New Deal democrat

       

      today I’m for the first time thinking that this may end in some kind of cross-party agreement with the Democrats to elect a new Speaker. It’s difficult to convey the sheer weight of factors arrayed against such an outcome. But the first time it seems like there may literallybe no way to elect a Speaker with Republican votes alone. And that leaves only one alternative.

      That would leave the question of what Republicans could possibly offer and what Democrats could plausibly accept to effect such a compromise. The only thing that seems plausible to me is some form of enhanced or supersized discharge petition.

      And there we go.

      I’d give things about one more week. If GOPers can’t elect a speaker this week, I think we’ll see serious discussions with Jeffries.

      On a side note, the fast-growing list of people who have defied Congressional subpoenas shows that Congress’s de facto delegation of enforcement to the Courts is not working. Until 1848, Congress enforced its subpoena power itself, with a jail beneath the Capitol. It will only take one or two examples to revive the power, and unfortunately it is imperative.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jackie: Yeah… people keep talking about how Republican legislators are afraid of being killed or of their families being killed if they won’t toe the party line, but I keep wondering if they’re actually in more danger than, you know, any Democrat–especially one from a red or purple state.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: I hope all is well and that you’re using the current House GOP chaos to further your Baud! 202_! campaign.

      Also, are we not supposed to email Cole about anything?

      Or is it that you’re really John Cole? It is odd that I’ve never seen the two of you at the same time in the same room…

      Reply
    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @rikyrah: ​
       

      Good Morning Everyone 😊 😊😊

      Good morning!

      Got my Covid and flu shots yesterday afternoon, so I’d have the weekend to recover. Good thing I did, I’m feeling a bit chilled this morning.

      Got the flu shot in my left arm and Covid in the right arm, so:

      Flu in the left of me, Covid in the right, here I am, stuck in the middle with you

      If I’d thought about it, I’d have sung that for the tech who jabbed me, only the last part would have been “stuck with a needle by you.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      The various debt ceiling and government shutdown standoffs can only happen because the GOP Speaker can’t risk accepting a compromise that passes with Democratic votes. Of course, McCarthy ended up doing that twice, at the very, very, very last moment. And that’s why he’s gone.

      All respect to Josh, but Qevin isn’t gone because of the debt ceiling and CR votes.

      He’s gone because he let a stupid concession on one guy calling a vacate-the-Speaker vote be policy, over explicit agreements with Democrats and the President on the shape of the FY24 budget.  He would still be Speaker if he had kept his word to people with the votes to protect him, rather than surrendering to crazy people who just want to burn everything down.

      Qevin’s gone because he didn’t know how to count votes, and how to get votes that he had to have.

      “But the GQP caucus would have thrown him out if he didn’t do what they wanted!!1” They threw him out anyway.

      “He’s a prisoner to the RWNJs” is lazy thinking and takes away his agency. And Josh should know better. Giving in to the bomb-throwers won’t change their behavior. And it hasn’t thus far.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      But the first time it seems like there may literally be no way to elect a Speaker with Republican votes alone. And that leaves only one alternative.

      There is an alternative, though: just have no Speaker. Either get by with some sort of motion to empower Patrick McHenry to do stuff as acting Speaker, or (and I’m sure the Freedom Caucus regard this as either a best-case scenario, or at least viable) just do nothing through 2024, let the government shut down and decay from lack of funding and hope the resulting chaos hurts Joe Biden more than it hurts Republicans.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In March 2021, sheriffs in Etowah county, Alabama, arrested Ashley Caswell on accusations that she’d tested positive for methamphetamine while pregnant and was “endangering” her fetus. Caswell, who was two months pregnant at the time, became one of a growing number of women imprisoned in the county in the name of protecting their “unborn children”.

      But over the next seven months of incarceration for “chemical endangerment” in the Etowah county detention center (ECDC), Caswell was denied regular access to prenatal visits, even as officials were aware her pregnancy was high-risk due to her hypertension and abnormal pap smears, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday against the county and the sheriff’s department. She was also denied her prescribed psychiatric medication and slept on a thin mat on the concrete floor of the detention center for her entire pregnancy.

      In October, when her water broke and she pleaded to be taken to a hospital, her lawyer says, officials told her to “sleep it off” and “wait until Monday” to deliver – two days away. During nearly 12 hours of labor, staff gave her only Tylenol for her pain, the suit says, allegedly telling her to “stop screaming”, to “deal with the pain” and that she was “not in full labor”. Caswell lost amniotic fluid and blood and was alone and standing up in a jail shower when she ultimately delivered her child, according to the complaint and her medical records. She nearly bled to death, her lawyers say.

      After she was taken to a hospital, she was diagnosed with placental abruption, a condition in which the placenta separates from the wall of the uterus and the fetus is deprived of oxygen, meaning there was a risk of stillbirth. The baby survived, but Caswell was immediately separated from her newborn.

      “Giving birth to my son without any medical help in the jail shower was one of the most terrifying experiences of my life. My body was falling apart, and no one would listen to me. No one cared,” Caswell said in a statement. “I thought I’d lose my baby, my life, and never see my other kids again.”

      So, the sheriff and the entire jail staff are currently in jail for endangering the fetus. Right? Right? Stop laughing dammit, this is not a pro-life joke.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      @Matt McIrvin: Yeah, I expect they’ll make McHenry Speaker just to get this stuff out of the news.  Something something possession is 9/10 of the law.  But it’s still going to take a while (no sooner than next Friday, probably later – it’s still too far away from the drop-dead date of Friday November 17 when the CR runs out for the bomb-throwers to give up).

      “We can too get stuff done!  We’re a serious political party with POWER!  See, we elected a Speaker!  You don’t see the Demonrats doing that, do you??!!  Vote for me, 2024!!”

      The House will still be mostly dysfunctional, even with a GQP Speaker.  We’ll just be back to where we were before Gaetz called the vacate vote.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      trnc

      @lowtechcyclist: Bah-da-BING!

      I don’t generally have any reaction to vaccines beyond the soreness around the shot, but I felt pretty lousy a couple of years ago after I got the flu and shingles shots at the same time so now I spread out any shots by at least a week.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Danielx

      @Another Scott:

      Speaking of Gaetz, little asshole has been keeping a pretty low profile in the last few days, at least by comparison with the last few weeks. I’m getting the feeling he’s pretty damn unpopular with his colleagues at the moment.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      trnc

      @Matt McIrvin: Either get by with some sort of motion to empower Patrick McHenry to do stuff as acting Speaker

      Wouldn’t that rule change require as many votes as actually electing him speaker?

      Reply

