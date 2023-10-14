Tim Ballard is being sued by five women accusing him of sexual misconduct and detailing what precisely they say happened. The suit was first reported by the Utah outlet KSL. https://t.co/UpwKyVSXno — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) October 10, 2023

The suit was — and I suspect this is not a coincidence — filed the day before Mr. Ballard was reportedly about to announce his Senate run. Multiple people told us that he was going to announce his candidacy today, October 10. — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) October 10, 2023



Tim Ballard, the founder and former head of the anti-trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad whose heavily fictionalized exploits were the subject of this summer’s surprise box-office hit Sound of Freedom, has been sued in Utah’s Third District Court by five women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The Utah news outlet KSL was the first to report the filing. An accompanying press release issued by their attorney, Suzette Rasmussen, reports that additional suits are likely to be filed by more women in the coming month. “The tragic irony is not lost on these five women,” Rasmussen wrote in the press release. “Tim Ballard literally trafficked them for his own sexual and egotistical gratification.” In the suit, the women, who all live in Utah, and who filed the suit using initials to protect their privacy, accuse Ballard in detail of “coerced sexual contact.” The suit alleges that Ballard and/or the co-defendants have committed sexual assault and battery, conspiracy, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and “outrage,” and accuses OUR of failing in its fiduciary duties, asking for a trial by jury and damages in an amount to be proven at trial. The central allegations have to do with the so-called “couples ruse,” which is described in the suit as “a tool for sexual grooming.” … The suit names a slew of co-defendants alongside Ballard, including Operation Underground Railroad, Children Need Families (an adoption grant organization founded by Katherine Ballard, Tim’s wife), the SPEAR Fund (a new anti-trafficking group for which Ballard has said he is a senior adviser), Liberty and Light (a Utah organization that appears to be the entity behind the SPEAR Fund), and three Utah shell companies that have been associated with Ballard: Rockwell Group Inc., Deacon Inc., and Slave Stealers LLC. The suit also names members of OUR’s board and Janet Russon, the purported psychic medium whose “intelligence” was used to carry out ineffectual missions for OUR and who was, the suit says, complicit in Ballard’s abuse… The suit is the latest in a swift and stunning reversal of fortune for Ballard, long a prominent figure in anti-trafficking circles, and in Utah more broadly. It was filed on October 9, the day before Ballard was said to be planning to announce a bid for U.S. Senate, in the seat recently vacated by Mitt Romney. One of Ballard’s biggest supporters in the state, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes—who has himself gone on missions with OUR—said recently that in light of the allegations, he wouldn’t support Ballard in a Senate run…

If you don’t remember / were lucky enough to miss the whole Sound of Freedom circus, here’s a pretty comprehensive update from the Washington Post, dated last July 13th — “The man at the center of ‘Sound of Freedom’ abruptly leaves group he founded” [unpaywalled gift link]:

… Tim Ballard has “recently stepped away” from Operation Underground Railroad, the group said in a statement. Ballard, a former Department of Homeland Security agent who has helped stage sting operations to catch child sex traffickers, left OUR before “Sound of Freedom” hit theaters, the organization said. Vice News first reported his exit earlier Thursday. The news of Ballard’s exit comes barely more than a week after “Sound of Freedom” — a dramatized retelling of Ballard’s anti-trafficking efforts — nearly outearned Disney blockbuster “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” on July 4, and just a week before a planned screening by former president Donald Trump. The film has since become a hot-button discussion point for critics, conspiracy theories and major movie studios for twisting facts about child exploitation and tipping its hat to QAnon conspiracy theorists. Ballard has not mentioned his exit during press interviews for “Sound of Freedom,” a gritty yet inspirational film that shares Ballard’s story of rescuing a brother and sister lured into a trafficking ring. In the film, Ballard, played by “Passion of the Christ” star Jim Caviezel, risks his life on a journey through Colombia to rescue the children from the lethal crime syndicate. The film has earned about $50 million, much of it through a “pay it forward” system created by the film’s distributor, Angel Studios, that allows moviegoers to buy tickets for other people to see the movie…

… which ‘system’ led to a plethora of accusations that Hollyweird was suppressing the truth!!!! about child sexual exploitation rings, when all those tickets bought sight unseen meant whole theaters full of empty ‘sold out’ seats. Every truly successful conspiracy theory grift requires an intricate system of interlocking, invented ‘facts’…

Operation Underground Railroad, which Ballard founded in 2013, has been criticized for some of its claims and tactics, with some critics saying the organization exaggerates its successes. In Utah, the Davis County Attorney’s Office spent more than two years investigating OUR for alleged communications fraud, witness tampering and retaliation, according to the Deseret News. The investigations ended with no charges in May… “Sound of Freedom” has also generated controversy because of Caviezel’s support for elements of the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that a sinister cabal of world elites preys on sex-trafficked children. While the movie doesn’t mention QAnon, Caviezel has falsely claimed that Ballard rescues children from “adrenochroming,” a fictitious technique in which QAnon believers think children are tortured in satanic rituals.

The claims in the suit are exceptionally bizarre though completely in line with prior reporting in the Blaze and what @annamerlan have heard while reporting this story, though until now not on good enough authority to publish: pic.twitter.com/4x2dtZHZ66 — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) October 10, 2023

One other lacuna here: The suit asserts as fact that Ballard has been excommunicated over sexual misconduct claims. This is a widespread, extremely credible rumor, but local leaders and the LDS Church itself won’t officially confirm it, because it’s not the sort of thing they do. — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) October 10, 2023

Utah attorney general Sean Reyes, a close friend of Tim Ballard’s who’d basically already endorsed him for a Senate run, has … un-basically endorsed him in light of sexual misconduct claims, which would seemingly end his political ambitions for now. https://t.co/h90ZDlgQOK — Tim Marchman (@timmarchman) September 29, 2023

Just like OUR didn’t mention Mr. Ballard had left until we asked them. The passive voice does a lot of heavy lifting, doesn’t it — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) October 6, 2023 The association between Tim Ballard and Sean Reyes runs deep. Sean Reyes needs to account for his involvement in Operation Underground Railroad. #utpol pic.twitter.com/VoOk2LsYqs — Paul J Dayton (@pdayton) October 10, 2023 Full story: Utah Attorney General was subject of criminal investigation along with Tim Ballard, OURhttps://t.co/KFOAyY3ufY — Adam Herbets, FOX 13 🏔️ (@AdamHerbets) October 7, 2023

… FOX 13 has been reporting on the criminal investigation of Tim Ballard and the nonprofit he founded, Operation Underground Railroad, since October 2020. Several witnesses who interviewed with the FBI and Davis County Attorney’s Office say the public has a right to know the extent of Reyes’ connection to the case. Although Reyes is almost never shy about his ties with OUR, he has not been forthcoming about his involvement in the criminal case. The investigation, which is at least partially concluded, included questions about how the Utah AG’s Office handled both OUR money and federal grant money… Documents released by the Utah AG’s Office illustrated how prosecutors repeatedly asked the Utah AG’s Office to open up their books, to show how the Utah AG’s Office spent both federal dollars and OUR dollars. “Can you provide me with the accounting that you referred to, showing how the Davis County Attorney’s Office received just Operation Underground Railroad doner (sic) money in response to our ICAC Task Force Program grant application?” asked Bureau Chief Craig Webb of the Davis County Attorney’s Office in an email on December 22, 2022. “In addition, was it just the Davis County Attorney’s Office who received all Operation Underground Railroad money or did all Davis County ICAC affiliates receive them?”… Both the FBI and Rawlings have declined to comment on the investigation. The Davis County Attorney’s Office first opened the case in 2020. Documents from the case show OUR employees reported Ballard for lying to donors. OUR spent years telling people there was no criminal investigation. Ballard is now “permanently separated” from OUR after an unrelated internal affairs investigation into his conduct. Several women accused him of sexual misconduct. Reyes spent years declining to acknowledge the investigation, including at a press conference in 2021 in which he only expected to receive questions about an unrelated settlement…