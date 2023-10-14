Shelton, WA

Miss Gracie was our miracle baby. She and her sister Sapphy were dumped near the home of an elderly friend of mine on the edge of Olympia. They were living in his shed, and after Sapphy was taken by a predator he asked if I would take Gracie to prevent her from vanishing too. She was such a cute little half-feral muffin that I agreed. She was only about 5 months old, but she moved in and told everyone she was the boss. We all believed her. She was a Norwegian forest cat and had the thickest, most dense coat I have ever seen on a cat. It was always getting matted and she spent many hours at the groomers getting cleaned up each year. Cole’s Steve reminds me very much of her, tho he seems much more laid back. She and Chewie never did get along until many years later after the last of our boys had passed away. We always kept an eye on her to stop any bullying behavior. But she always got along with the boys, once they knew she was in charge.

In 2005 we were preparing to move out of that house while our new one was being built in the country. It was May 1st, the first beautiful, warm sunny day of the year, and everyone in the neighborhood was out doing yard work and enjoying the weather after a long, gloomy, wet spring. She didn’t show up for dinner that night. She was not known for roaming so I dropped flyers at all the homes around us asking folks to check their sheds and garages to see if she had been stuck in one. She was always poking into dark space hunting for mice. Sent flyers to all the vets, shelters and rescue orgs in the area. I figured she would turn up, but weeks went by and still no sign of her. Then, on our last night in the house as I was getting ready for bed I heard a meow at the back door. After 30 days Gracie was home! A miracle! She was skin and bones. And we were so happy to see her.

Gracie was not people oriented. She was very independent, tho she did like a brief lap snuggle and some pets on occasion, but it never lasted for long. I spent years picking her up for brief periods to get her used to being handled – she complained loudly the whole time. But over time she would grudgingly let me hold her for longer and longer as she new it was unavoidable. Thankfully for vets and groomers she would be completely placid and allow them to do whatever was needed. She did not grant us the same courtesy and we had to always watch for those claws to come out. But she loved us in her way. She was a great huntress and kept the rodents under control at our country home. She even got moles for me in the garden. Thankfully she was not good with birds and only a few of them came into her grasp over the years, but there was a steady stream of mice, voles and other small mammals left for us to clean up. Once she even brought a bunny into the house. She lived to be 10 years old and was lost to pancreatic cancer. We said goodbye to her on May 30th, 2015, ten years to the day after the miracle of her return.

This artwork is one of my own photos of her. It was taken as the early spring sunshine streamed into the house and I love the light and color from that old 70s crushed velvet couch. It complimented her well. 13×16, photo on canvas. I told the lady at the frame shop I wanted the feel of an old master as I always thought the picture looked like an oil painting. I said I wanted the mood to be that of something that had been hanging in an old English manor house for a century or more, and she really came thru. The dark wood and old gold trim is so perfect.